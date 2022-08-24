PRICED OUT Resource List

The housing crisis is affecting everyone, from all sorts of income levels, and is not limited to the urban area, but is instead spread throughout the province. We’ve compiled a province-wide list of legal resources, organizations that can help, and other options to help you work through your situation.

You can jump directly to the regions with these links:

Province-wide

Central Region, HRM

South Shore

Valley Region

Northern Region

Highlands/Guysborough

Cape Breton

If we’ve missed a resource, please email Suzanne Rent (suzanne “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca.)

To share your housing story with us, email us ( housing “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca) or call us toll-free at 1-819-803-6215.

Province-wide

Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia

1B-192 Wyse Road, Dartmouth | 902 406.4276 |[email protected]

A non-profit dedicated to building affordable housing and upgrading, protecting, and better utilizing the province’s existing housing stock.

Habitat for Humanity Nova Scotia

81 Wright Avenue, Dartmouth | (902) 464-0274 | [email protected]

A non-profit whose goal is to help low-income Nova Scotians build their own homes by offering a long-term, no-interest, and no down-payment mortgage. Habitat for Humanity also operates The ReStore, a building supply and home renovation store that accepts and resells new and gently-used building materials and home décor items.

Housing Nova Scotia

Offers a number of housing programs, including public housing for families, small loan assistance, home ownership preservation, family modest housing program, Canada-Nova Scotia targeted housing benefit, disabled residential rehabilitation assistance program for homeowners, access-a-home program, public housing for seniors, provincial housing emergency repair program, and others. To find out more, contact the housing authority in your region. Click here to find the regional office closest to you.

Nova Scotia Legal Aid

Executive office | 902-420-6578

Offices in Halifax, Dartmouth, Amherst, Annapolis Royal, Kentville, Antigonish, New Glasgow, Bridgewater, Port Hawkesbury, Sydney, Liverpool, Truro, Windsor, and Yarmouth. For contact information for offices, click here.

Red Bear Connects Voice Mail

902-448-4744 | [email protected]

Free voice mail service for people experiencing homelessness and poverty or who are at risk of becoming homeless.

Veterans Emergency Transition Services Canada

Toll free: 1-888-228-3871 | v[email protected]

Services and supports for veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Assistance includes finding affordable housing, finding employment, providing referrals to other organizations that can provide support, and emergency financial assistance.

Central Region

Halifax Regional Municipality

Adsum for Women & Children

2421 Brunswick Street, Halifax | 902-423-4443 | [email protected]

Emergency shelter, short- and long-term housing, programs and services for women, families, youth, and gender-diverse persons.

Affirmative House

Dartmouth | (902) 225-2130 | [email protected]

A 10-unit building that provides people with mental illness and disabilities a stable, affordable home. Also offers employment programs for clients.

Brunswick Street Mission

2107 Brunswick Street, Halifax | 902-423-4605 | [email protected]

Services include a hot breakfast program, clothing centre, food bank, outreach program, tax returns, trusteeship programs, and Christmas programs.

Bryony House

902-423-7183 | [email protected]

24-bed shelter for women and children. Counsellors answer the 24-hour distress line, provide individual/group supportive counselling, public education, advocacy, and referrals.

Caitlan’s Place/Coverdale Courtwork Society

6169 Quinpool Road, Suite 221B, Halifax | 902-717-6576

Provides support to women and gender-diverse people who have histories of homelessness, addiction or periods of incarceration, to help find and keep a home.

Dalhousie Legal Aid

2209 Gottingen Street Halifax | 902-423-8105

Helps tenants to know their rights. Publishes guides on tenants’ rights, and provides support and a guide for low-income earners in disputes with Nova Scotia Power.

Dartmouth Housing Help

60 Wyse Road, Suite 101, Dartmouth | 902-476-0785 | [email protected]

A community-based response to housing needs of the people of Dartmouth, with a particular focus in Dartmouth North. Their Housing Support Workers focus on individuals who identify as homeless, or who are living in precarious housing.

Halifax Mutual AID

Twitter | [email protected]

An anonymous volunteer group in the HRM that builds small shelters.

Holly House/Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia

1 Tulip Street, Dartmouth | (902) 454-5041 | [email protected]

Offers eight single-occupancy rooms for women for up to one year. All women in the community are eligible.

Hope Cottage

Halifax | (902) 429-7968 | [email protected]

Soup kitchen that serves two hot meals a day, Monday to Friday.

Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre

2021 Gottingen Street, Halifax | 902-420-1576

Offers housing services to Indigenous people experiencing homelessness, housing insecurity, or eviction in the HRM area.

Navigator Street Outreach

Halifax | 902-209-6517

Provides people who are homeless and street-involved with supports for housing, employment, and assistance to navigate services for mental health and addictions.

Tawaak Housing Association

Halifax | 902-455-2900 | [email protected]

Provides support and services to Indigenous people living in urban areas and who are experiencing homelessness.

The Halifax ARK Outreach Association

RPO Gladstone, PO Box 31074, Halifax | Call or text: 902-492-2577 | [email protected]

Provides support and outreach for youth experiencing homelessness.

The North Grove

Community Support| 6 Primrose Street, Dartmouth | 902-464-8234 | [email protected]

A community hub offering support and programs for parents, caregivers, and families. Check out their program calendar here. Welcome Housing Appointments are currently taking place from 9am-12pm on Wednesdays.

Out of the Cold Community Association

Low-barriers community housing| 7 Church Street Dartmouth | 902-830-4821 |

Providing low-barrier, people-centered support rooted in anti-oppressive & harm reduction practice, to folks of all genders experiencing high barriers to housing.

P.A.D.S Community Network

Support for unhoused people| Twitter|

A community network advocating for permanent, accessible, dignified, and safe (PADS) housing for all, a 24/7 warming space, and a moratorium on park evictions.

Phoenix Supportive Housing Program

Housing and support for youth|902-422-5583 | [email protected]

The Phoenix Supportive Housing Program provides housing for youth 16 – 24 years old, through two complimentary, but distinct housing services, Phoenix House and the Phoenix Homes for Independence Program.

Phoenix Youth Shelter

Shelter | 1094 Tower Road, Halifax | 902-405-3249 or 1-866-620-0676 | [email protected]

Provides free, safe, emergency accommodations to youth ages 16-24. The Shelter supplies daily essentials (food, clothing, shelter, etc.) around the clock to youth who seek support. Intake 24 hr/day.

Phoenix Centre For Youth

Walk-In Centre | 6035 Coburg Road, Halifax | 902-420-0676 or 1-866-620-0676

A walk-in centre that helps youth in their day-to-day lives. The services offered are confidential, non-judgmental and include housing support.

Sackville Area Warming Centre / Beacon House Interfaith Society

Lower Sackville | Call or text 902-789-0764 for housing support services | [email protected]

Offers a drop-in during the winter months at 125 Metropolitan Avenue, Lower Sackville. Also provides support and services to those experiencing homelessness or those at risk of becoming homeless. Services include help accessing identification, income assistance applications, Metro Regional Housing applications, subsidy applications, apartment searches, and referrals to other services. Serves Beaver Bank, Bedford, Fall River, Mount Uniacke, Sackville, and Wellington.

Shelter Movers Nova Scotia

Halifax | Toll-free 1-855-203-6252 ext 4 | [email protected]

Offers free moving services to people leaving situations of domestic violence. Serves clients in Halifax, South Shore, Annapolis Valley.

Shelter Nova Scotia

Housing and shelter support| 250-3770 Kempt Road, Halifax | 902-406-3631 |[email protected]

Offers a number of shelters and housing supports, including:

Two emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness (Barry House and Metro Turning Point)

An affordable, supportive apartment complex for people who have experienced homelessness (The Rebuilding)

An affordable, supportive living environment dedicated to people who have experienced chronic homelessness and who have a long history of alcohol dependency (Herring Cove Apartments)

Two community residential facilities for individuals making the change from correctional facilities to community living (Nehiley House & Sir Sandford Fleming House)

And a community support program called The Housing Hub that offers housing support, diversion, community resources, and access to basic services.

Souls Harbour Rescue Mission

Halifax | 902-405-HOME(4663) | [email protected]

Drop-in locations: Halifax: 5568 Cunard Street | Bridgewater: 136 Pleasant Street | Truro: 130 King Street.

Offers a drop-in centre where hot meals are served. Special meals are planned for holidays. Also operates a shelter for women and children on the Eastern Shore (HRM).

Welcome Housing

2330 Gottingen Street, Halifax | 902 423 5479 | [email protected]

Provides housing support and trustee services for individuals in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

YWCA Women Supportive Housing

358 Herring Cove Road, Spryfield | [email protected]

Provides safe, secure, supported housing to single women and young mothers who have experienced homelessness.

South Shore

Lunenburg, Shelburne, Queens, and Yarmouth counties

Family Service in Mi’kma’ki

Housing support and outreach | 629 King Street, Bridgewater | [email protected]

Rural communities founded on community-based public wealth creation, safe and affordable housing, inclusion and thriving.

Harbour House

Bridgewater | Crisis phone line: 1-902-543-3999 or 1-888-543-3999 | Crisis text line 1-902-514-4019 | [email protected]

Provides shelter and counselling support for women and their children who are fleeing intimate partner violence.

Juniper House

Crisis line: 1 (800) 266-4087 or (902) 742-8689 | [email protected]

Yarmouth outreach: 902-742-0231 | [email protected]

Shelburne outreach: 902-749-7170 | [email protected]

Digby outreach: 902-245-4789 | [email protected] or [email protected]

Shelter for 15 women and their children in Yarmouth. Provides supportive counselling, programs, advocacy, referrals, and outreach services from locations in Yarmouth, Digby, and Shelburne.

Shelburne County Youth Health and Support Association

54 King Street, Shelburne | 902-875-3337 | [email protected]

Offers programs and a drop-in centre in Shelburne for youth. Services include referrals, counselling, support groups, workshops, and basic needs such as snacks, laundry, showers, bathrooms, phone, and WiFi.

SHYFT (Supportive Housing Youth Focus Team)

6 Trinity Place, Yarmouth | 902-881-3111 or 1-855-781-3111

Offers temporary housing and outreach for at-risk youth in Digby, Shelburne and Yarmouth counties. Outreach services include meals, hygiene products, clothing, internet access, transportation, counselling, laundry services, and accompaniment to appointments.

Valley Region

Annapolis, Digby, and Kings counties and West Hants

Apartments for Independent Living/ Atlantic Baptist Housing

Windsor | 902.798.0441

Provides affordable housing for seniors (ages 55 and up).

Chrysalis House

(902) 679-1922 or toll free 1-800-264-8682 | Women’s outreach: [email protected]

Provides shelter and outreach for women and children. Crisis line open 24 hours.

Family Resource Centre of West Hants

61 Morrison Drive, Windsor | [email protected]

Assistance for people and families, from youth to seniors, to find sustainable housing, and support for those already with housing. Also provides assistance with accessing subsidies and benefits, and mediating landlord-tenant issues.

Harvest House Community Outreach Centre Windsor

902-790-4560 | [email protected]

Overnight shelter for men, opens nightly at 9pm.

Inn from the Cold / Open Arms Resource Centre Society

32 Cornwallis Street, Kentville | (902) 365-3665 | [email protected]

Operates an emergency shelter and programs in Kentville, as well as a drop-in centre and outreach program in Berwick. Serves Annapolis County, Kings County, Windsor, Falmouth, and Hantsport.

Juniper House

Digby outreach: 902-245-4789 | [email protected] or [email protected]

Provides supportive counselling, programs, advocacy, referrals, and outreach services for women and their children experiencing violence. Outreach location in Digby. Emergency shelter located in Yarmouth.

Open Arms Kentville Resource Centre

32 Cornwallis Street, Kentville, NS |[email protected]

Support with apartment locating and transitioning to permanent residence.

Portal Youth Outreach Association

#6- 440 Main Street, Kentville | Tel: 902-365-3773 or toll free: 1-855-261-3773 | [email protected]

A resource centre for youth ages 16 to 24 in Annapolis Valley who are at risk, with a special focus on those currently experiencing homelessness. Services include housing coordination, crisis management, employment counselling, mentoring, and family and work support.

Project HOPE- Canadian Mental Health Association – Kings County

35 Webster Street, Suite 203, Kentville | [email protected]

Provides housing support and trustee services to people living in Kings, Annapolis, and Digby counties.

SHYFT (Supportive Housing Youth Focus Team)

6 Trinity Place, Yarmouth | 902-881-3111 or 1-855-781-3111

Offers temporary housing and outreach for at-risk youth in Digby, Shelburne, and Yarmouth counties. Outreach services include meals, hygiene products, clothing, internet access, transportation, counselling, laundry services, and accompaniment to appointments.

The Refuge Transitional Housing

437 Main Street, Kentville |[email protected]

A transitional housing community for young men and women who are at risk of homelessness, and who have the interest and ability, with support, to make positive change in their lives.

Northern Region

Colchester and Cumberland counties and East Hants

Autumn House

Amherst | 24-hour crisis line: 902-667-1200

Provides shelter for women and children experiencing violence. 24-hour crisis line and counselling also available.

Homelessness Prevention and Outreach Program / YMCA of Cumberland

902-669-1526 | [email protected]

Provides support to adults over the age of 19 and their families who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Programs include assistance in finding suitable, sustainable, and affordable housing, eviction prevention, and referral to appropriate agencies.

Millbrook Family Healing Centre

Millbrook First Nation| Support Line: 902-893-8483 | [email protected]

Culturally relevant holistic programming available to all First Nation men, women and children who have experienced family violence. Offers 24-hour crisis line and provides safe shelter for women and children. Serves all First Nations on mainland Nova Scotia except Paq’tnkek First Nation.

Third Place Transition House

PO Box 1681, Truro | Support Line: 902-893-3232 | Toll-Free Support Line: 1-800-565-4878

24-hour support services and emergency shelter for women and children leaving situations of violence.

Truro Housing Outreach Society (Hub House)

862 Prince Street, Truro | 902-843 – 2538

Offers 12-hour emergency/transitional housing facility called Hub House. Provides navigation, advocacy, outreach, and peer support programs.

Highlands/Guysborough

Antigonish, Guysborough, and Pictou counties

A Roof Over Your Head

209 Main Street, Suite 201, Antigonish | (902) 870-9919 | [email protected]

Advocates working to help people who are homeless or precariously housed in Antigonish and Guysborough counties.

Antigonish Affordable Housing Society

12 S Hope Lane, Sylvan Valley | 902 318-3732 | [email protected]

Provides community-supported, high quality, affordable, and energy-efficient housing, as well as supports. Operates two housing initiatives.

Guysborough County Housing Network

A network of organizations working together to address the housing needs in Guysborough County. Click here to visit them on Facebook.

Naomi Society

133 Church Street, Antigonish| (902) 863-3807 | [email protected]

Provides services, support, and emergency overnight shelter to women and their children who are leaving situations of domestic violence. Offers second-stage housing for women and children. Outreach offices located in Sherbrooke, Canso, and Guysborough.

Pictou County Roots for Youth

603 East River Road, New Glasgow| The Nest Phone: (902) 695-3241 | Roots House:(902) 695-2775

Helps youth aged 16-24 to end their homelessness. Supports include an eight-bed youth homeless shelter in New Glasgow. There are also daily drop-in sessions from 4:30pm to 8pm open to all youth to get a hot meal, go online, do laundry for free, and find support.

Tearmann House

New Glasgow | (902) 752-0132 or 1-888-831-0330 | [email protected]

Offers shelter to women and their children leaving situations of violence. Outreach services for women, children, and teens. Group counselling available, and counselling in person or via phone calls.

Viola’s Place Society

189 Marsh Street, New Glasgow| 902-752-0550

Provides emergency shelter services. Housing coordinator works with clients to find long-term stable housing, and connect with supports and services in the community.

Cape Breton

Cape Breton, Inverness, Richmond, and Victoria counties

Ally Centre of Cape Breton

150 Bentinck Street, Sydney | 902-565-9187

Offers housing support through its Housing First Program. Services at the centre or through the mobile service Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm. A small food bank is also available Fridays from 10am to noon and 1pm to 3pm for clients only. Serves Cape Breton Regional Municipality, Inverness County, Richmond County, and Victoria County.

Cape Breton Community Housing Association

106 Townsend Street, Sydney | 902-564-9487 |[email protected]

Provides programming for clients with mental illness to develop their skills and help them live independently.

Cape Breton Transition House

Sydney | 902-562-3045 | [email protected]

Provides support and shelter to women and children who are emotionally, physically, or sexually abused. Offers two second stage housing units (Sydney and Glace Bay). Serves CBRM and Victoria County.

Community Homeless Shelter

106 Townsend Street, Sydney | 902-564-9487 |[email protected]

Operated by the Cape Breton Community Housing Association. Open 24/7. Offers emergency shelter, light meals, shower and laundry facilities, in-house support services, counselling, and referral services.

Housing First CBRM

106 Townsend Street, Sydney | 902-564-9487 |[email protected]

Provides safe emergency shelter for men and women experiencing homelessness in CBRM. The Community Homeless Shelter is also a stepping stone into further supports offered by Cape Breton Community Housing Association’s Homelessness Programs.

Leeside Transition House

Port Hawkesbury | 902-625-2444 or 1-800-565-3390 |Text Only Cell: 902-623-2145

Provides shelter for women and children leaving situations of violence. Other supports include 24-hour crisis line, outreach, public education programs.

We’koqma’q Family Healing Centre

PO Box 310, Whycocomagh | 902-756-3440 | [email protected]

Provides shelter and holistic programming for all First Nation men, women, and children who have experienced family violence.

Youth Resource Centre/CaperBase

902-539-7233

Resource centre for youth up to age 24. Youth can access services and supports, including individual counselling sessions, group programming, speaker sessions, life skills development, workshops and information sessions, laundry facilities, computer access, emergency clothes and food, shower facilities, and referrals to community resources.

Subscribe to the Halifax Examiner

We have many other subscription options available, or drop us a donation specifically to help fund PRICED OUT. Thanks!