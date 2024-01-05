The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has charged Halifax Regional Police Cst. Jacob Farr with assaulting a woman described as his partner, presumably a girlfriend or spouse. The alleged assault happened when Farr was off-duty.

The SIRT investigative report explains that:

On October 25, 2023, the RCMP referred a matter to the SiRT regarding conduct of an off-duty Halifax Regional Police “HRP” officer. The HRP had contacted the RCMP about the incident earlier that day about an alleged domestic assault. As a result of the allegations, the SiRT commenced an investigation. The investigation that led to the charges outlined below was completed on January 4, 2024. In the course of the investigation, the Affected Party (“AP”) was interviewed, and other evidence was gathered. On April 29, 2023, Constable Jacob Farr committed assault against his partner, the AP.

Farr will appear at Provincial Court in Dartmouth on Monday at 9:30am.

In 2021, SIRT laid four charges against Farr, and issued the following press release:

The province’s independent Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) laid four charges against a 31-year-old member of the Halifax Regional Police (HRP). On today’s date, two charges of assault were laid against Cst. Jacob Farr in relation to the arrest of a male on October 12, 2020. Two additional charges, one charge for obstruction of a peace officer and one charge of breach of trust were also laid for failing to report his actions in police reports as required. SiRT began its investigation on February 3, 2021, after receiving information from Halifax Regional Police. Cst. Farr is due to appear in Provincial Court in Halifax on August 5, 2021 … The Police Act requires the director to file a public report summarizing the result of the investigation within three months after it is finished.

As the release noted, SIRT is legally required to publish a report on the incident within three months after its conclusion. That never happened.

“There was certainly an oversight that was not in compliance with the [Police] Act,” confirmed Interim SIRT Director Erin Nauss in an interview with the Halifax Examiner.

Nauss is new to the SIRT position — appointed in September 2023. At the time when SIRT failed to publish a report on the charges against Farr in 2021, the SIRT director was Felix Cacchione.

Nauss could not speculate on why Cacchione failed to issue a report.

The Examiner has asked the Public Prosecution Service how the 2021 charges against Farr were resolved, and will update this article when we hear back.