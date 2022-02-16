Families’ statement

We are fully invested in pursuing our clients’ interests throughout the course of these public proceedings, and we will participate to the fullest extent allowed. However, we share our clients’ deep discouragement at the limited information about these public proceedings (in particular, about what opportunities we will or will not be given to participate on behalf of our clients). In the absence of meaningful indications to the contrary, we fear that our clients’ participation in the public proceedings will be unduly reduced, if not actively restricted. Our clients will not be satisfied for their participation to be anything but fulsome, and meaningful, and they will not endorse a public inquiry which provides them with anything less. Similarly, our clients insist, and will continue to insist, that a public inquiry which they can support must embody a thorough and demonstrably impartial canvassing of all evidence relevant to what happened on April 18-19, 2020, and why those events happened.

Our clients continue to watch for signs that the public inquiry will proceed as it should, but feel greatly disappointed that, a week before commencement, there is no assurance that it will be anything other than the review that our clients marched to oppose in the summer of 2020. In the words of Mr. Beaton, “I feel severely let down… I fought so hard for this public inquiry so that another husband and father would not have to go through this. The Commission is supposed to ask the hard questions and identify where things went wrong and how things need to change, but right now I just don’t see that happening.”

It will be understood and appreciated that the upcoming public proceedings weigh heavily upon our clients, and we ask that media inquiries continue to be conveyed through Patterson Law.