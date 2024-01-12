Why bother with the news?

NEWS

1. Assoun probe delays

Glen Assoun Credit: Halifax Examiner

Michael MacDonald of the Canadian Press reports on delays in the B.C. police oversight board’s investigation into the RCMP’s destruction of evidence that would have exonerated Glen Assoun.

Assoun spent nearly 17 years in prison, for a murder he did not commit.

MacDonald writes:

After two years of investigating, the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia dropped the case last April because its workload had become unmanageable amid a sudden spike in police-involved shootings. [Nova Scotia justice minister Brad] Johns said he was waiting to hear from the head of Nova Scotia’s police oversight body, Erin Nauss, who confirmed Thursday she is still trying to persuade another agency to finish the job.

(Note to editors: Please don’t ever use the term “police-involved shooting” or “officer-involved shooting” again.)

Asked if Nova Scotia might consider providing the funds for another oversight board to do the work, MacDonald reports that Johns said:

“I’ll wait and see whether or not [Nova Scotia SIRT head Erin Nauss] comes forward with that as a request or not,” he said, adding that it was important to have an agency from another province involved. “That presents the best transparency and accountability for it.”

2. Truro wants its homeless population to be invisible (or at the library)

Truro Police Service, Truro, Nova Scotia. Photo: Suzanne Rent Credit: Suzanne Rent

Nicola Seguin reports for CBC on the town of Truro and the Truro police’s approach to people living in tents.

Seguin speaks to Jerry Curlew, who says he was living in a tent in a patch of woods when local police came, tore down and threw away his tent and told him he had to go elsewhere. Curlew says a local shelter gives people tents, “But they can’t keep giving us tents if the police are going to take them away all the time.”

Mayor Bill Mills worries that tent encampments could become entrenched. Seguin writes:

Mills said some people on town property have also been asked to move, but when asked where they can go, he said he is “not privy to that,” and suggested the library… Stephen Lumsden has lived in Truro all his life, and has been running the outreach ministry at the Groundswell Church for 10 years. “This is the worst I’ve seen in 10 years here in Truro, but it’s a complete denial thing going on now,” Lumsden said. “So the more we have, the less they admit we have.”

3. Ed Broadbent

Ed_Broadbent (right) and_Jack_Layton_(left) at_ a Toronto_campaign rally in 2008 Credit: By Matt Jiggins – originally posted to Flickr as Ed Broadbent and Jack Layton at Toronto Rally, CC BY 2.0,

Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent died yesterday. He was 87.

Broadbent was first elected to Parliament in 1968, and led the NDP for 14 years. In 1984, amidst a Progressive Conservative landslide, he led the NDP to 30 seats in Parliament, not far behind the Liberals, with 40. (The Conservatives took 211.)

There have been a number of stories remembering Broadbent, of course, but I found NDP MP Charlie Angus’s remembrance of Broadbent on yesterday’s edition of CBC Radio’s As It Happens quite moving and illuminating.

Angus said:

Ed focussed on tangibles. What was it that we could do in Parliament to actually make a difference in the lives of people? Never lose sight of that.

He first met Broadbent when he was 18, working in a restaurant, a self-described “punk rock anarchist” with “no intention of voting.” Looking back, Angus still seems shocked he wound up actually sitting in caucus, with Broadbent as a fellow MP. Here’s how he summed up Broadbent’s approach:

I used to say when I was younger that I had two heroes: Joe Strummer of the Clash and Ed Broadbent. And I think what made Ed such an important figure is, again, he believed in the goodness of people. He believed that people were smart. He believed in a politics that you didn’t need to dumb things down or jazz things up or light fires to get attention. If you presented a plan, if you explained it to people in simple language, people in Canada would do the right thing, because he believed in this country. He never lost that optimism in people, even though, as I think we’ve seen, politics has gotten a lot more toxic as of late. Ed always said stay focussed on how you can use your tools in Parliament, working across party lines if you have to, however you do. But it’s always about making life better for people.

I think decades of right-wing propaganda that government is just a mess and serves nobody has made this kind of mission seem almost quaint. But if our systems are not intended to improve our lives, then what’s the point? A politics of meanness and cruelty serves only to provide a temporary balm to those who feel “the system” has failed them.

4. eBay settles suit over terror campaign

The eBay Bible does not contain a chapter on sending spiders to your critics. Credit: Philip Moscovitch

The Los Angeles Times reports that eBay has been fined US $3 million “to resolve criminal charges over a harassment campaign waged by employees who sent live spiders, cockroaches and other disturbing items to the home of a Massachusetts couple, according to court papers filed Thursday.”

The couple are David and Ina Steiner of EcommerceBytes. They cover eBay, and some of the country’s executives did not like the critical reporting. So, they took action against the Steiners. What kind of action?

From the Los Angeles Times story:

Ina Steiner received harassing and sometimes threatening Twitter messages as well as dozens of strange emails from groups like an irritable bowel syndrome patient support group and the Communist Party of the United States. Along with a box of live spiders and the cockroaches, the couple had a funeral wreath, a bloody pig mask and a book about surviving the loss of a spouse show up at their door. Their home address also was posted online with announcements inviting strangers to yard sales and parties… The harassment started in 2019 after Ina Steiner wrote a story about a lawsuit brought by eBay that accused Amazon of poaching its sellers, according to court records.

On their website, the Steiners, who are currently suing eBay, say this about the campaign clearly meant to terrorize them:

As victims of despicable crimes meant to destroy our lives and our livelihood, we felt it was vital to do everything in our power to make sure such a thing never happened to anyone else. eBay’s actions against us had a damaging and permanent impact on us – emotionally, psychologically, physically, reputationally, and financially – and we strongly pushed federal prosecutors for further indictments to deter corporate executives and board members from creating a culture where stalking and harassment is tolerated or encouraged. We launched our news site in 1999 to help regular people and small businesses succeed in selling online – when sellers succeed, so do the platforms on which they sell. We were targeted because we gave eBay sellers a voice and because we reported facts that top executives didn’t like publicly laid bare.

We hear a lot about cancel culture, but the real cancel culture concern is not people being mean online to those who hold odious views. It’s people with power who can’t brook any criticism or dissent, trying to shut down, terrify, and otherwise ruin the lives of those who dare oppose them.

VIEWS

Why bother with the news?

Credit: Produtora Midtrack/Pexels.com

I have been thinking a lot about a segment of the On the Media podcast that ran just before Christmas. It’s called, “The Rise of ‘News Avoiders’.” In the segment, host Brooke Gladstone interviews Benjamin Toff, co-author of the book Avoiding the News: Reluctant Audiences for Journalism, and assistant professor at the University of Minnesota’s Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Toff and his co-authors did extensive interviews with people who “consume” news (a term I don’t love, but I don’t have a better one) less than once a month.

Toff tells Gladstone that in Denmark and Finland the number of news avoiders is in the 1% to 2% range, whereas in the U.S. and U.K. it’s creeping up closer to 10%.

Now, as a pathological news consumer (more on that later) I’ve always been somewhat baffled by people who don’t follow the news at all. For instance, I know someone who did not realize until recently that there’s a housing crisis in Nova Scotia. Part of me wonders how that’s even possible, in the same way I wonder how it’s possible that there are people who, during election campaigns, say they didn’t know there was a campaign underway.

But if you live somewhere where you don’t see tent encampments, and if you don’t pay much attention to the news, and if you only use social media minimally, then sure, I guess, how would you know about the housing crisis?

Toff and his colleagues found there are people who deliberately avoid the news. He refers to an engineer who did a cost-benefit analysis and “felt like paying attention to news just wasn’t worth the time investment that he was putting into it.” But most news avoiders, he says, aren’t following current events not out of a deliberate choice, but because they are marginalized:

The pattern is pretty consistent that the people who are most likely in this category who are paying little to no attention to news tend to be among the most marginalized people in the society. They tend to be less educated, to lower socioeconomic status, they tend to be already on the margins of society… and [in] a lot of these one-on-one conversations, people would talk about how they found it just so hard to make sense of important political issues going on in their own communities because they felt so disconnected… Part of it was about existing store of knowledge to make sense of the information that they were encountering, people feel they have to look up the details of what terms mean.

So, if you don’t pay attention to the news and want to start, it can sometimes feel impenetrable. There are assumptions and language you can’t understand.

I know this feeling, and it’s discombobulating. I experienced it during visits to Greece in the days before widespread internet adoption. While I’m pretty fluent in Greek, the language of news is different from everyday language. I’d pick up a paper and read stories full of acronyms, trying to piece together the significance of the issues. A few days was usually enough to catch up and understand what the major news stories were, but until then it was a disorienting experience.

The internet can make things less discombobulating — I can follow the news from Greece easily now, and not be confused about what’s going on when I’m there — but, of course, it can also have the opposite effect. Toff describes the “‘I don’t know what to believe’ folk theory”: It’s impossible to know who is telling the truth, and you don’t want to be manipulated, so the news is best avoided.

Then there are those of us at the opposite end of the spectrum, obsessively following the news. When I was on Twitter, I spent countless hours (especially in the first couple of years of the pandemic) scrolling, scrolling, scrolling and feeling worse and worse. I was well-informed, I guess, and I could pretend I was doing this under the guise of having to be in the know for assignments like writing the Halifax Examiner Morning File, but really I was just being obsessive and becoming more and more demoralized.

My partner (a therapist) did her best to get the point across that I should pay less attention to the news. Not that I should be ignorant, but that constant checking and scrolling and reading was not helping me. She was right, of course, but it took a long time for the lesson to sink in (even partially).

I was very interested to hear Toff talk about how his research made him and his fellow co-authors question their own reasons for consuming a lot of news. I think those of us who do feel like it’s some kind of moral duty or something, or that we are being good citizens. But are we?

How many times have you heard someone say they “support” a candidate or an issue, or a movement, but their support is simply that they have thought about it and agree. I’ve certainly done that. What does my support mean if I’m not actually doing something about it. Does it mean anything at all? Or does it just leave me feeling somewhat virtuous and informed?

If being informed is divorced from action, how is following the news any different than following sports, or celebrity gossip, or the royal family?

Toff says he and his colleagues think they are consuming news to be informed, but probably it has more to do with social expectation:

If we’re really honest with ourselves, why do we consume the amount of news that we do? We’d like to tell ourselves it’s because we feel more empowered as citizens. It’s not that that stuff isn’t true, it’s just that, there’s a bigger part of the explanation here that I think does trace back to the communities we’re a part of, the social expectations around consuming news, and the benefits we derive from talking about news with the people in our lives.

A couple of other interesting things from the interview.

First, Toff says there is a segment of the population that believes they are well-informed, but they all listen to the same constellation of podcasts and read the same couple of papers, and if you ask them about local politics they are completely lost:

They’ll say, “Oh, it’s my civic duty to be informed,” but if you ask them, “Okay, well, who should I vote for in a local election?” They would say, I have no idea. I don’t know anything about the local elections. I don’t know anything about the state. I really could just tell you a lot about Sharpiegate, the Mueller investigation, but I can’t tell you a thing that would actually inform your vote.

And, related, he has a great anecdote about a news avoider who thought a colleague was really smart — until the man got satellite radio, started paying attention to the news, and realized the colleague was essentially just repeating stuff he had heard on CNN.

I think this whole question of news consumption and news avoidance (especially in a media ecosystem so dominated by the U.S) is an interesting and complex one. Do you avoid the news? Are you trying to be less obsessive about following news? Or do you want to follow more news and feel more informed?

NOTICED

AI-generated tourism ‘articles’

The Peggy’s Cove lighthouse, as seen from the viewing deck on October 18, 2021. Credit: Philip Moscovitch

I noticed an article by “Wyandottedaily,” called “Best Things To Do in Halifax.”

Wyandottedaily is a publication whose stories are all supposedly written by an individual called Wyandottedaily, represented by a cheap-looking tiny illustrated avatar.

You won’t be surprised by any of the best things — Peggy’s Cove, the Citadel, the Dartmouth Ferry — although you may be surprised to learn the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse is “perched precariously on the rocky cliffs,” and that you can take a ferry to McNab’s Island.

It’s the increasingly usual AI-generated piffle, recognizable by the fact that the website has nearly identical stories (literally the same opening sentence), is full of misinformation, and features the kind of writing that bad writers think makes for good writing. Like this:

Halifax, the vibrant capital of Nova Scotia, pulsates with a unique maritime charm. Nestled on a peninsula where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Bedford Basin, this city offers a smorgasbord of experiences, from historical immersion to coastal escapades. Whether you’re a seasoned traveler or a curious first-timer, Halifax has something to ignite your wanderlust. So, lace up your walking shoes, grab your camera, and prepare to be swept away by the magic of this captivating Canadian gem.

Blah blah blah. Minus a few details, could describe anywhere.

My favourite is the description of the Alexander Keith’s Brewery tour:

Embark on a liquid journey at the iconic Alexander Keith’s Brewery. Tour the historic facility, learn about the brewing process, and savor a pint of their award-winning beers. Don’t miss the “Keith’s on Tap” beer garden for a lively atmosphere and panoramic harbor vistas.

Not sure about the panoramic vistas available from the depths of the brewery market.

These AI-generated articles seem like a great example of our current state of capitalism: They serve no purpose other than to serve scammy advertisements. Any other consideration — accuracy? Pfffft — is secondary, or worse.

