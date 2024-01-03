NEWS

1. The environmental costs of exporting bottled water

A discarded plastic 500-ml Big 8 bottle has become more litter on the shoulder of Highway 256 in northern Nova Scotia in December 2023. Credit: Joan Baxter

Yesterday, Joan Baxter brought us the shocking story of how little two companies pay the province of Nova Scotia for the right to pump, bottle and sell millions and millions of litres of water.

Today, Baxter is back with part two, a story that looks more broadly at the environmental costs of exporting bottled water:

Tony Walker is a professor in the School for Resource and Environmental studies at Dalhousie University. When the Halifax Examiner told Walker how much Big 8 and Canadian Springs pay annually for the hundreds of millions of litres of ground water they are permitted to withdraw in Colchester County, he responded, “It’s as if this water has zero value. ‘So we’ll give it to you for free,’ which is ridiculous when we consider how important water is for life.” Walker continued: Water is a priceless resource. Without water there’s no life on earth. And so the industry is selling bottled water, they’re making profits from selling water, but they’re essentially just selling plastic. And once that water’s consumed, it’s a single-use item, right? So they drink the 500 ml, half a litre, assuming that’s the size of these bottles on average. And then they’re tossed into the recycling. But guess what? We only recycle 9%. So we’re producing plastic waste, and we’re producing plastic pollution. The big picture on this is we’re actually damaging and polluting the earth for a product from which, as a province, we’re gaining nothing from the sale of this resource. “So basically, we’re polluting our own jurisdiction and other jurisdictions, where the waste management infrastructure is even worse than it is here in Canada,” Walker added.

Click or tap here to read “What are the environmental costs of bottling and exporting Nova Scotia’s groundwater?:

2. Writer Christine Wunderli suing Acadia Divinity College over alleged sexual assault and battery

The Law Courts in Halifax in February 2020. Credit: Zane Woodford

“A writer in St. John’s, N.L. is suing the Acadia Divinity College in Wolfville, alleging sexual assault and battery by a professor from 1989 to 1991. Lawyer Basia Sowinski with Valent Legal in Halifax filed a notice of action in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on behalf of Christine Wunderli on Dec. 21, 2023,” Suzanne Rent reports.

Wunderli was a student of Rev. Dr. Dennis Veinotte, who taught her and counselled her on her mental health. Veinotte died in 2012. The suit argues that the school had a duty of care to Wunderli, and that the assaults took place on school grounds. Rent writes:

Sowinsky lists in the claim the ways in which Acadia Divinity College “was negligent and breached its care” to Wunderli, including hiring and employing Veinotte, “who they knew or ought to have known did not have the requisite qualifications or character to be a professor or head of the Department of Clinical Pastoral Care,” and who “knew or ought to have known that Rev. Dr. Veinotte had displayed sexually abusive tendencies.” The claim states the college also failed to take any steps to protect Wunderli from “being physically, sexually, mentally and emotionally abused” by Veinotte and failed to “investigate allegations and suspicions of inappropriate and illegal conduct” by Veinotte.

The claims have not been tested in court, and the school has not filed a defence. Wunderli was longlisted for the 2023 CBC Nonfiction Prize for her book Paper Nautilus, which Wunderli describe to CBC as being about “finding wholeness after sexual assault.”

Click or tap here to read “Celebrated Newfoundland writer Christine Wunderli suing Acadia Divinity College, alleging sexual assault, battery by professor.”

3. What’s an economy for?

The price of vegetables is expected to rise the most in 2023–by 6% to 8%. Credit: Yvette d'Entremont

Yesterday’s installment of the Big Story podcast was on rising food prices. And kudos to host Jordan Heath-Rawlings and the team for not trotting out everyone’s favourite (I kid) food professor to explain what’s going on with grocery prices.

Instead, Heath-Rawlings sat down with Jim Stanford, director of the Centre for Future Work, which bills itself as “a progressive research institute” which “develops timely and practical policy proposals to help make the world of work better for working people and their families.”

Stanford avoids the term “greedflation” because he thinks it’s too loaded, and he’s trying to look at this from an economics perspective. But he does point out that grocery chain profits are soaring for reasons that are no longer greatly influenced by external factors. Stanford says we often hear that profit margins in the grocery business are “razor thin,” but he argues that profit margin is not the most helpful measure to use:

Profit margin is a ratio where you can divide the bottom line income of a company after all their costs, after taxes, etcetera, divided by the total revenue that comes in the food retail sector as a whole. You can see that in the Statistics Canada data that I cited. That’s about 3.5% in 2023. So what that means is for every one hundred dollars that’s spent at the cashier, 3.5, three dollars and 50 cents, goes to the bottom-line profit of the supermarket. Now, the CEOs will claim that’s low. They’ll say it’s a very “razor-thin margin” is a term that they’ve used, which is nonsense. The companies of course don’t make any of that stuff, right? They buy it from others, put it on the shelf and sell it. Retailing is always, and has always been, a low margin business in that regard compared to industries that actually have to design and develop and manufacture and everything else. And the margin itself has increased, has doubled since before covid. So what actually matters for investors is how much profit you’re making relative to the capital that you put into the business. That’s called the rate of profit. And that’s actually more relevant than the so-called profit margin. And in the supermarkets, that rate of profit has been very high. In Weston for example, the company that owns Loblaws, their actual rate of profit on invested capital, the return on equity was 26% in the first three quarters of 2023. So that’s a lot more than you or I are making on our savings account, Jordan, I can tell you that much.

Stanford continues:

There is no doubt that the aggregate profits of these companies have grown dramatically since the pandemic. They’re doing more than just passing on higher costs and they’re doing so in the middle of what for many Canadians is a crisis. There are millions of Canadians who literally sweat to worry about how they can put food on the table, and there’s all kinds of worrying signs. One of the bits of information I presented to the [House Commons Agriculture and AgriFood] Committee was the decline in the quantity of food that Canadians are buying. This is one way that they’re responding to high prices, is they’re actually cutting back on the quantity of groceries they buy. Once you’ve adjusted for the prices, we’re spending more. There’s no doubt about it, but we’re buying less actual groceries. And that worries me because what does that result in? It results in people skipping meals or kids going to school without a good breakfast or families turning to food banks. We’ve seen record numbers of food bank usage. There’s I think lots of consequences for this. We could shrug and say, well, what else do you expect a corporation to do? They’re going to charge whatever the market will bear. They’re in business to make money and as much of it as possible. But I do think that both morally and economically, there should be limits on that. And food is an essential commodity, and I think that Canadians have not been well-served by these companies.

Let me return to one sentence: “We could shrug and say, well, what else do you expect a corporation to do?” Of course, that’s not what Stanford is espousing, but it is a not uncommon view, and listening to Stanford drove home once again the question of just what we think an economy is for. If we have an economic system in which significant numbers of people cannot afford shelter and, increasingly, cannot afford to eat, then what is the purpose that system is serving?

If we got together to design a system and said, “Look, we’re going to arrange society so a few people get wildly rich beyond anyone’s dreams and have an outsize influence on everything, and a significant number of people will not be able to afford food or a place to live, and those who do have housing and enough money to eat will work harder and longer year after year while constantly worrying about joining the ranks of those who can’t afford to eat,” would we say, “Hell yeah, let’s do it”? I don’t think so.

We have created this abstraction called “the economy” and imbued it with a religious importance, to the extent that we can’t see anything beyond it in its current form, and think it is the natural state of humanity. It is not. And the more it continues to fail larger and larger numbers of us, the more apparent it will be that we need significant change. I don’t think even the oligarchs hiding out in their bunkers will be able to escape that.

4. Coastal Protection Act exercise in back-pedalling continues

West Mabou Beach. Credit: Submitted by CPAWS Nova Scotia

“The Nova Scotia government is not ready to release the results of the latest round of consultation on the Coastal Protection Act or discuss how that information could affect the legislation’s future,” Michael Gorman reports for CBC. Gorman writes:

After pledging to bring the new law into effect by early 2023, Environment Minister Tim Halman backtracked on the plan. Last summer, he said he would no longer commit to doing so before the next provincial election, scheduled for the summer of 2025. Instead, Halman ordered another round of consultation — the third time the legislation has gone to public comment — this time with efforts aimed at coastal property owners.

Gorman writes that “opposition leaders said Halman and his government have lost all credibility on the issue,” and it’s hard to argue against that.

VIEWS

1. What have you had it with?

Artwork for the I’ve Had It podcast.

Last month, I stumbled across the I’ve Had It podcast. It was one of those pleasant accidents. I was looking for a completely different podcast (In Film We Trust), whose name I couldn’t quite remember, and my podcast app brought up I’ve Had It. Well, I thought, let’s see what that’s about.

What it’s about is two middle-aged women from Oklahoma who have been friends for decades, and who created a podcast last year to “air our petty grievances.” But along the way, petty grievances have (in part) given way to spirited defences of LGBTQ+ rights, interviews with drag queens, and shit-talking people on the American right. Writing in the Federalist last year, Tristan Justice complained about their “virtue signaling” and “seething contempt for conservatives.”

Last week, Suzanne Rent wrote a bit about I’ve Had It, in the context of calling BS on inspirational quotes. I’ve been wanting to say a few words about the podcast too, so I hope you haven’t had it with I’ve Had It yet.

The hosts are Angie “Pumps” Sullivan, an attorney specializing in family law, and Jennifer Welch, an interior decorator who was horrified with Pumps’s decor the first time she was in her house. Pumps recalls Welch saying, “The only thing worse than silk flowers is a painting of silk flowers, and you have both.” A lifelong friendship was born.

They love Justice-style criticism, because it gives them an opportunity to tell their conservative critics to go pound sand.

I am definitely not the target demographic for this podcast, and when I first started listening to it, I found myself wondering if it was brilliant or awful. It’s basically two old friends rattling on about the stuff that bugs them, plus interviews and segments like “had it or hit it.” They can also be ribald as hell, which is great.

At a certain point, I realized I needed to turn off my overly analytical brain and stop trying to develop some sort of measure to determine whether the podcast was good or not. Was I enjoying it? Yes. Did it make me laugh? Yes. Was it a great antidote to the serious shit I listen to way too much of? Also yes. Sold.

One of the things that makes the podcast work is that Welch and Sullivan are self-deprecating and willing to “take the l” when they are wrong about something. And while they laugh at their critics, on a recent episode they talked about the particular insults to which they are subjected. The discussion comes after Kylie, the show’s producer, reads them reviews saying they reek of feminism, have dried-up vaginas, and must smell of cigarettes and vodka. The women all laugh at this, but then Welch gets serious for a moment:

Jennifer: Here’s something I’ve found, doing this at the age that we’re in, is society as a whole only really values women or sees their opinions deemable during their birthing years. When you get to our age… we’re a very dismissed group of women. Everything is surrounding our age or our vaginas… Now listen, we have thick skin, I can take it. but I think it’s a larger question. When men hit their 50s, this conversation doesn’t really happen. Nobody’s running around saying “limp dick.” I mean, Pumps and I are, to be fair, but we’re really petty. But women our age… are only valued in their birthing years… and you see that echoed in every single platform that we’re on… We’re very dismissed because of our age. Pumps: Right. We’re past our prime, as they say. Jennifer: I’m so much smarter now than in my youth…The one resounding link between all the hate comments is ageism, and it is particularly more targeted towards women. Now listen, again, I’m not moaning about this. We voluntarily put ourselves on the internet…. We open ourselves to all sorts of criticism by doing this and we’re not victims of that. We actually get tickled by it. But I think it’s funny the immediate thing is we’re shrivelled up vaginas, and they think that hurts us… Women are really boxed in to “these are the years that you’re valuable, and after that get the fuck out of here. Everything you say is irrelevant, your vagina is irrelevant. Get the fuck out.” And that’s the common link, wouldn’t you say, Kylie? Kylie: “Hag” is the main word I see. Bitter old hag. “Bitter old cow” is another one of my favourites. Jennifer: And it’s always “dried up, shrivelled.” Kylie: They also assume you don’t have kids, and so you’re miserable.

Pumps offers some advice to those who don’t like the show: “Block us, walk away, go fuck yourself.”

I imagine I will get tired of this schtick at some point, but for now I am thoroughly enjoying this Oklahoma duo doing their thing.

2. 2024, as seen from 1924

Photo by Gantas Vaičiulėnas on Pexels.com

Last week I mentioned Paul Fairie’s headline of the year contest. (Winner: “British Museum asks public and experts to help recover stolen artefacts”) Fairie rang in the new year with a very entertaining thread on Mastodon (and presumably elsewhere), with stories from 1924 that predicted what life would be like in 2024.

To make sense of the predictions we’ve got to keep the date in mind. In 1924, movies, cars, and flight were all relatively new, and it makes sense that visions of the future would be heavily based on their growing influence. According to one story Fairie cites, “There is going to be a movie in every home,” and “families will make their albums in motion pictures.”

Movies were going to lead to world peace, which may seem laughable, until we remember people said the same thing essentially about the internet. And before you laugh, take a look at the AI hype we’re in the midst of now. Cinema, according to the Oakland Tribune, “will have helped in a large way to accomplish… eliminating from the face of the civilized world all armed conflict. Pictures will be the most powerful factor in bringing about this condition. With the use of the universal language of motion pictures the true meaning of brotherhood of man will have been established throughout the earth.” And, according to the Christchurch Star, movies “will be so nearly like the living person or the existing object pictured that you will be unable, sitting in your orchestra seat, to determine whether they are pictures or the real thing.”

The Butte Daily Post offers this intriguing prediction on the future of live music:

Many inconveniences which the touring artist now has to suffer will no doubt be eliminated. It will not be necessary to travel great distances. The strain of the concert tour will be dispensed with. The changes in living habits and daily regimen that make these trips trying even to the seasoned performer will be dispensed with. Artists may not even have to leave their homes, to endure the artificialities of the concert platform.

In the more outlandish prediction/poor extrapolation department, we’ve got the warning that the world will be “at the point of starvation” because we eat too many vegetables (in contrast to the recent past, during which “men ate meat and bread principally.”) Then there’s the prediction that “men’s legs would be atrophied from lack of exercise, due to continued use of the automobile.” And a prediction that represents a mindset whose effects we are still working hard to undo, a century later. From the Anaconda Standard:

In the city of 2024, this authority predicts, there will be three-deck roads; speedways through the heart of town; skyscrapers with entrances for automobiles as high as 15 stories; monorail expresses to the suburbs replacing street cars and motor-omnibuses; ever-moving sidewalks and underground freight carriers which will go in all directions, serving all railroad stations and business districts, and which will replace to a large extent the heavy trucks and wagons of today. The city of 100 years from now, in fact, will have a good many big and little movements with meanings of their own only dimly intelligible. The Swedish architect is proceeding on the theory that motorcars are going to increase and multiply indefinitely. How can he be sure but that by 2024 aircraft will have relegated the automobile to the limbo where old-fashioned horse and buggy now repose.

Mind you, monorails to the suburbs sounds pretty good. The notion of driving your car into your 15th-storey parking spot made me think of the Marina City towers in Chicago. (Wilco fans take note.)

One of the Marina City buildings in Chicago. Credit: Philip Moscovitch

1924 was the heyday of the 1920s crossword panic, so I’m surprised to not see any predictions about how the puzzles would continue to addle our brains. (I realize Fairie’s list is not exhaustive, but I’ve got to figure if he came across a crossword prediction he would have shared it.)

Finally, good news for the Examiner’s resident rider, Suzanne Rent: The prediction that horses would be driven to extinction by the automobile has not come true.

NOTICED

My 2023 in movies

Films I watched in 2023.

Is it OK to still do the end-of-year thing even though it’s 2024? Since I recently wrote about the books I read in 2023, I figured I would highlight a few films too. I watched just under 60 films last year (that’s them in the image above). I realize this is a paltry number for serious film people, but hey, I have books to read and MLB The Show to play too. Plus the occasional bit of writing.

I tend to be more selective about what I watch than what I read, which doesn’t really make sense, given that it generally takes a lot longer to read a book than watch a film. So I’m having trouble whittling this list down to any kind of top 10. Instead I’ll just point to a few personal highlights.

A disclosure: one of my semi-regular freelance gigs is writing descriptions of documentaries for a distributor. So, over the course of the year, I am paid to watch quite a few of their films and write about them. Some of these films are on the list, and I’ve marked them with an asterisk. Trust me: I’m not trying to pitch you the distributor’s films. There are plenty that don’t appear here.

Classics I had never gotten around to watching before:

The Train (1964): Stolen art! The French resistance! Nazis! Trains! Burt Lancaster! Manly men!

Midnight Cowboy (1969): One of a kind, and helped set the tone for the next decade in American film. Strange to watch Jon Voight play this hustler while thinking about his current political views.

The Swimming Pool (1969): I don’t know what to think of this. Very much a product of its time. Romy Schneider and Alain Delon’s relationship is doomed as soon as his old friend/her old lover turns up at their holiday villa with his 18-year-old daughter in tow.

The Long Goodbye (1973): Another one I have no idea what to think of. Elliott Gould as a shambolic Philip Marlowe. It did at least allow me to understand this verse in the song “64 and 64” by the Baseball Project:

“Kuhn said I was a bad guy, well I was in the Long Goodbye

Ended up in a Mexican pool, shot dead by Elliott Gould

Shot dead by Elliott Gould, shot dead by Elliott Gould

shot dead by Elliott Gould”

“Kuhn said I was a bad guy, well I was in the Long Goodbye Ended up in a Mexican pool, shot dead by Elliott Gould Shot dead by Elliott Gould, shot dead by Elliott Gould shot dead by Elliott Gould” The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Two Towers (2002)

Notable new releases I saw at the cinema:

The Boy and the Heron: I have seen woefully few Miyazaki films, and that’s something I am hoping to change this year. I don’t know if it is a masterpiece, but it is certainly masterful, and well worth seeing. Still playing!

Killers of the Flower Moon: Hard to watch because of the horrific story, the banality of the violence, and the sheer awfulness of the DiCaprio and De Niro characters. But Lily Gladstone is amazing, and Scorsese is pretty masterful here too. Beyond the film itself, there is a good discussion about who gets to tell what stories, and the end of the film shows that Scorsese is fully aware of the problematic nature of the whole enterprise. I liked it, but find myself also agreeing with the arguments of people who didn’t.

Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret: Watched the film, then read the book. An extremely well done adaptation that is faithful, but also broadens the story in a way that is essential for it to work as a film.

Past Lives: Could not stop talking about this one for awhile. Related a little bit too much to the anxiety-riddled writer character who is married to the lead.

Indie features:

Keep the Change (2017): A rom-com featuring autistic leads, played by autistic actors. David is rich and spoiled, and feeling like he’s out of place at the program he’s attending for mandated community service. Sarah is fun, and lively, and sees something in him. I liked that it avoided many possible pitfalls.

Support the Girls (2018): The camaraderie of women working at a Hooters-style sports bar, and their relationship with the older woman who manages the place and tries to do her best by them.

Shiva Baby (2020): A claustrophobic family relations film that I didn’t think I’d be able to stand, but was worth it in the end. Very New York Jewish, although, amusingly, the woman who plays the lead is not herself Jewish, and the one gentile character in the film is played by a Jew.

Documentaries:

Terrorists in Retirement* (1985): Quite the title! Features interviews with Jewish, immigrant, Communist members of the French resistance who carried out attacks in and around Paris. We meet them as old men, a couple still working as tailors, and watch as they re-create shootings and bombings. One even demonstrates bomb-making in his kitchen. (The film bleeps out some of the ingredients.) Utterly fascinating. Also raises questions about the arrest and execution of the men’s comrades near the end of the war.

Philadelphie: la fusillade de Mole Street* (1998) and Roubaix commissariat central, affaires courantes* (2008): The first of these is in English, with French subtitles. The second is available in French with English sub-titles. Directed by French filmmaker Mosco Boucault (as was Terrorists in Retirement) these are essentially documentary police procedurals. But while Boucault gets amazing access to the cops, the films don’t come off like Cops-style sycophantism. In the 1998 film, two white homicide detectives, one the only woman on the squad, try to solve the murder of a young teen caught in the crossfire of a drug war. Roubaix focuses primarily on an arson and a murder, with false accusations, and a pair of hapless perpetrators going from denial to each trying to save their own skin. I had never heard of Mosco Boucault before, but these three films grabbed me. Boucault made another documentary in the policing series, set in Ivory Coast, but the police brutality in it is so horrendous that it’s hard to recommend the film to the casual viewer.

No-No: A Dockumentary (2014): Dock Ellis famously threw a no-hitter while tripping on LSD, but this film goes beyond that. It’s about racism in baseball, addiction, domestic violence, and more. (Ellis eventually became a drug addiction counsellor.)

Colette and Justin* (2022): One of the best documentaries I have ever seen on colonialism in Africa. As filmmaker Alain Kassanda interviews his grandparents and explores the history of the DRC, the political suddenly becomes very personal.

Fire of Love (2022): Give me well-made films about people and their weird obsessions (in this case volcanoes) any day. Bonus: features a volcanologist playing the Volcano pinball machine. (Marketing slogan: “Pinball with Pow!”)

Uncharacterizable but thoroughly enjoyable:

Road House (1989)

Well, I wrote a lot more than I intended to. Hopefully you will find something that piques your interest and that you might want to watch. Since cancelling Netflix I’ve been enjoying the offerings on Kanopy (available with your public library card number).

