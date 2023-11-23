November subscription drive

NEWS

1. Police board meeting hears opposition to proposed budget

Nancy Hunter, left, reads from her notes while Carrie Low watches on.

“Most of the 40 people who showed up to the Halifax Police Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday opposed increases to the Halifax Regional Police budget for 2024-2025,” Suzanne Rent reports.

From the story:

Nancy Hunter said she represents “thousands in our city” who oppose the police budget increase. Hunter said this was her fourth time speaking about previous police budget increases, and the police board needs to be accountable. “Except for a couple of glimpses, it doesn’t even appear the commission listens,” Hunter said. “We are the public, and you represent the public… this is our money.” Hunter said police “harm and traumatize” many people in the community. When Hunter said there was evidence of “rampant misogyny and rampant racism” in the Halifax police force, Commissioner Gavin Giles interjected, saying Hunter’s speech was “casting huge blanket indictments against large swaths of this community not here to hear them, not here to defend themselves.” Chair Becky Kent asked Hunter to keep her notes to the budget. Kent also asked the others in the public gallery to not yell or click their fingers in support of the speakers.

The story includes testimony of a number of people, including a Halifax librarian who was unhoused earlier this year, and appalled at the language used to describe people living in tents at a previous meeting.

Click or tap here to read “Dozens speak against Halifax police budget increase request at public meeting.”

2. Happipad has signed four (4) contracts in Nova Scotia

Credit: Gustavo Fring/Pexels.com

It would be funny if it wasn’t so pathetic.

Earlier this year, the provincial government announced a “partnership” with Happipad, the home-sharing service that matches up people with spare rooms with people looking for a place to live. This was supposed to pass as action on the housing crisis.

As I reported earlier in November, many of the listings “seem… like standard rental arrangements… A North End basement apartment for $1,500 a month. An owner renting out three rooms in a house in “Hammonds Plsins,” for $1,200 each.”

The Happipad map showed very few listings in HRM, and almost none in the rest of the province.

Now, Yvette d’Entremont reports, Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing Deputy Minister Byron Rafuse admitted to the legislature’s standing committee on public accounts yesterday that very few Nova Scotians are using the service.

d’Entremont writes:

As of Nov. 20, Rafuse said 200 households and 558 renters had registered. Although 20 rooms are listed on the site, to date only four contracts have been signed. Halifax Atlantic Liberal MLA Brendan Maguire said he didn’t understand the need for Happipad when established applications and websites like Kijiji already exist and are widely used. He described it as trying to reinvent the wheel, adding that he didn’t believe it was a good use of taxpayer dollars… Halifax Citadel-Sable Island NDP MLA Lisa Lachance said they were “very concerned” from the outset about Happipad as a model. They also asked about the department’s goal in terms of the number of placements, and how the department will measure the platform’s success. “It seems to be a bit of a slow start. If we’re only at four, and we want 500 total in the next 18 months,” Lachance said. “So what is the plan to increase uptake of the platform and reach the goal of 500?”

Click or tap here to read “Only four contracts have been signed via home-sharing platform Happipad, committee hears.”

3. TSB: Deck modification led to fatal capsizing of Nova Scotia fishing vessel

The Tyhawk with its removable deck in place. Credit: Fisheries and Oceans Canada

“The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has issued three recommendations to help improve commercial fishing safety following its investigation into the April 2021 capsizing of Mi’kmaq fishing boat Tyhawk,” Yvette d’Entremont reports.

Two of the vessel’s five crew members died when the boat sank.

From d’Entremont’s story:

In its report released on Wednesday, the TSB found the Tyhawk’s stability was compromised by a removable deck used for snow crab fishing that had been added to the vessel. That deck wasn’t assessed for its impact on the Tyhawk’s stability… A need for greater clarity and objective criteria around what constitutes a major modification to small fishing vessels and other small commercial vessels is one of three recommendations to come from the report. “It goes back to the basics that we’ve been calling for,” [TSB chair Kathy] Fox said. “Stability assessments, initial stability assessments for all fishing vessels, and then now the definition of major modification to identify when an updated one is required.” The report also recommends the Department of Transport require that planned modifications be assessed by a competent person, and that all vessel modification records be maintained and made available to the department.

Click or tap here to read “Deck modification led to fatal capsizing of Nova Scotia fishing vessel, says Transportation Safety Board.”

4. Province pauses coastal wind farm development plans

Offshore wind farm. Credit: Nicholas Doherty/Unsplash

This item is written by Jennifer Henderson.

The provincial government is walking back plans to permit wind farm developments at two sites where it has jurisdiction over inshore waters.

The decision was announced in a news release yesterday and affects Chedabucto Bay on the west side of the Strait of Canso and St. George’s Bay on the eastern side of the Strait.

Groups representing inshore fishermen in both areas had publicly expressed concerns in the media and to government. The minister responsible for renewables said the province will set aside plans to pursue inshore wind while moving full speed ahead to get offshore wind turbines approved by 2027.

“Offshore wind is an important part of our clean energy plan, and we are working with our federal partners to ensure a clear path for sustainable development of this new sector,” said Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables Tory Rushton

“We’re pausing any consideration of waters within provincial jurisdiction until the framework for jointly managed offshore areas is in place. The regional assessment that’s ongoing will help inform our decisions for the regulatory framework for both areas, and I encourage Nova Scotians to continue participating and sharing their input. Our decision to focus on jointly managed waters first reflects that we are listening to the feedback through this process”.

The news release also said the province, Natural Resources Canada, and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada are working together on the regional assessment in jointly managed waters.

Both the provincial and federal governments are amending mirror legislation to give the responsibility of regulating offshore wind developments to the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board.

Although no offshore wind projects have yet been proposed, the province has a stated goal of licensing five gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030. The target date for a Request for Proposals is 2025.

Offshore wind turbines are an increasing source of renewable energy in Northern Europe.

5. PEI considers ‘sponsoring’ obits

More from the satire or reality department. Cody MacKay reports for CBC that the PEI government is considering paying to ensure Islanders have access to SaltWire obituaries:

Premier Dennis King says he’s thinking about whether the P.E.I. government should sponsor the obituaries page in SaltWire newspapers on the Island, after the company recently decided to move the online death notices behind its paywall so that only subscribers can see them. Questions about the company’s move came up in the legislature Tuesday, prompting the premier to say an “alarming number” of people had brought it up to him just about everywhere in his travels. “I would encourage SaltWire to understand that this is kind of part of the Island DNA and it’s a very important ritual and public service that Islanders have grown accustomed to,” King said in the legislature, referring to free online access to death notices.

I apologize to all the people reading these stories who are gritting their teeth and saying, “These are not obituaries, they are death notices.” There is a difference, but “obituary” seems to have overtaken both terms.

VIEWS

1. What can we learn from the fight for a suicide barrier on the Bloor Viaduct?

The Luminous Veil suicide barrier on the Bloor Viaduct, as seen in 2015. Credit: City of Toronto / Flickr

The next two items discuss suicide.

If you need help right now, please call Talk Suicide Canada at 1 833 456-4566 (24/7) or text 45645 (4:00 p.m. until midnight ET).

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please call 9-1-1 or go to your nearest emergency department.

Canada is introducing a new national suicide crisis hotline on November 30, 2023. The number will be 988.

Ten years ago, on a sunny but chilly October day, my partner and I walked across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. We didn’t make it all the way across — it was chilly and windy — but it was a memorable walk. The bridge is beautiful, the views are stunning, and there is something special about being at an iconic site you’ve seen photos of forever.

Here’s another thing that stood out for me though. As I looked out across the bay, over to Alcatraz, and straight down below the bridge, I found myself thinking about all the people that had jumped off it.

The Golden Gate is known as a suicide magnet. A structure people are drawn to when they want to end their lives. The Bay Bridge, connecting San Francisco to Oakland, is nearby. Comparatively, very few people go there to jump.

Canada had its own suicide magnet — the Bloor Viaduct, which spans the Don Valley. Toronto-based author Paul McLaughlin has a new book out that looks at the years-long effort to save lives by erecting a barrier on the bridge.

McLaughlin’s book, The Suicide Magnet: Inside the Battle to Erect a Safety Barrier on Toronto’s Bloor Viaduct, comes 20 years after the barrier was completed, in 2003.

The cover of Paul McLaughlin’s The Suicide Magnet

There were many arguments against the barrier: it was too expensive, it would ruin the aesthetics of the viaduct, and it wouldn’t actually reduce suicides because people would go elsewhere. Eventually, a barrier (known as “the Luminous Veil”) was built, and it put those arguments to rest. McLaughlin writes: “There are no longer suicides at the Bloor Viaduct and, as predicted, no meaningful increase in deaths at other Toronto bridges.”

The Golden Gate Bridge is also finally getting a retrofit. Nineteen workers fell off the bridge when it was being constructed. None of them died, because there was a net in place to catch them. That net was removed after the bridge opened, for aesthetic reasons. The bridge’s original design was also modified, to lower the railing. This proved to be a deadly combination.

I spoke with McLaughlin about the book, the Viaduct, and the long, hard fight to erect barriers that can save people’s lives.

Halifax Examiner: Why this book now?

Paul McLaughlin: Well, the book wouldn’t exist without Michael McCamus, who is one of the two main characters. I met Michael in the mid 1990s when he was taking a journalism certificate program at Ryerson [now Toronto Metropolitan University]. I taught him in a course. He was in his mid-twenties. He’s an extremely personable guy. We became friends, and we remain friends. And a couple of years ago he said to me, “You know, the 20th anniversary of the Luminous Veil is coming up, and I think it would make a great book.” And he talked me into it. I believed it was a story that hadn’t been told. I thought it was an important story.

HE: Tell me about the notion of the Viaduct as a suicide magnet, and the idea that erecting a barrier won’t do anything, because people will just go elsewhere.

PM: Certain locations are considered, in quotation marks, “romantic” places from which to kill yourself. And when I first heard this from Michael McCamus many years before the book, I needed him to convince me — because, like so many other people, I thought, well, they’ll just go somewhere else. And he told the story of two bridges in Washington, D.C. One, the Duke Ellington Bridge, named after a very cool jazz guy, and the other the William Taft Bridge, named after a not so cool U.S. president. And they were very, very close together. And when a suicide barrier was put on the Duke Ellington Bridge, the skeptics said, well, people will just go and jump off the Taft Bridge because it was so close by. And that didn’t happen. The numbers on the Taft Bridge did not increase significantly. And that was one of the sort of test cases. People thought that jumping off the Duke Ellington Bridge was something that appealed to them, but not off a bridge named after a kind of boring US president. And so in Toronto, the Viaduct had that allure.

Sign on the Golden Gate Bridge. Credit: Philip Moscovitch

HE: We see the same thing with the Golden Gate Bridge and the Bay Bridge.

PM: Exactly. Logically, the Bay Bridge, which is close to the Golden Gate Bridge — the two of them should have about the same number. And that’s just not the case.

HE: What if, for whatever reason, a full barrier isn’t feasible on a structure. Do other, partial measures make a difference?

PM: One of the concepts that people in suicide prevention talk about is means restriction. if you can restrict the means of killing yourself, it’s possible that some — not all, but some people — if they find they can’t do what they intended to do, might reconsider. And I think that that’s an accurate concept. So I think even a partial barrier might serve that. I mention in the book that very few people survive jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge. But a couple of people who did were interviewed by a writer from the New Yorker, and both of them said the minute they jumped off, they realized it was a mistake. That article by Tad Friend from the New Yorker has a powerful message.

If someone is really determined, and then they encounter something that stops them, it’s possible that before they try again they could access a resource that helps them. Something could change in their life. Someone could say something to them. I think it certainly increases the odds from zero to some number that they might not.

HE: One thing that struck me over and over reading your book was how getting the barrier took the heroic effort of individuals, over years, and, unfortunately, a pair of relatively high-profile suicides.

PM: These are two aspects of human nature, I think. The first one is that trying to convince a large number of politicians to do something that they don’t necessarily have to do, because the evidence isn’t completely overwhelming, is a tough thing. And one of the messages in the book is that you can fight city hall. But Michael McCamus and Al Birney spent five years of volunteer time in doggedness, and good Lord, most citizens would have given up long before they ever did. So you can fight city hall, but it sure is not easy.

As you know, suicides, there’s still an unwritten kind of code that you don’t report suicides for fear of copycats. But the exceptions are high-profile cases. So there were the high-profile cases in 1997 that did put this on the front page. It’s like how people don’t put up a stop sign on a street until say a kid gets killed by a car. I mean, that just happens every day around the world. It’s just part of who we are as people. Often we’ll respond to a tragedy after the fact.

HE: Maybe this is beyond the scope of the book, but does it just make sense to be incorporating suicide prevention in bridge design from the start, instead of waiting for people to die and then retrofitting?

PM: That’s a great idea. We now build houses that are supposed to be earthquake proof. We don’t use products that can burn up your house easily. We do all kinds of preventive things. I think that’s a really interesting idea.

I mean, part of the whole opposition to the Luminous Veil, which is the barrier that was put up ultimately on the Bloor Viaduct, was aesthetics. There was a worry that this gorgeous, amazing piece of architecture would be marred by a barrier. And it very well could have been! Some of the suggestions, including from the two protagonists, McCamus and Birney, were at one point a chain-link fence! I think that would have been a travesty. I really do. But then a brilliant architect, Dereck Revington, comes along and creates something that not only prevents suicide, but it’s also aesthetically amazing and has won all kinds of awards. So I think it’s doable.

HE: Can we talk a bit about the guidelines on writing about suicide?

PM: It’s a tricky issue. There is evidence that when famous people die by suicide and it’s reported, that there are spikes in suicide. However, after a great deal of thought on this as I worked on the book, I came to believe, as I think I do with all matters — I spent most of my life as a journalist — that it’s better to have a topic like this out in the open than to hide it. With all the major social changes we’ve seen in recent years, from drinking and driving to domestic violence and child abuse, I think changes have been made because of public awareness. And I don’t believe that there should be one subject, suicide — up to 5,000 Canadians a year take their lives — that somehow shouldn’t be included in this. So to me, the question then becomes, how is it reported? And among the great advances in recent years have been numerous publications and online resources for journalists and citizen journalists to learn how to be responsible in the way that these stories are reported. And so if I had to make the decision, I would follow the side of let’s talk about it, rather than let’s not talk about it.

Really more than anything, you know, this is a book that I believe, despite the subject matter, has a lot of hope in it, and really advocates for the kinds of issues that I’m talking about, which is open discussion and availability of resources. I really don’t think that all those lives that we lose every year should be not talked about or hidden.

2. “If we can save a few people, it’s worth the effort”

The A. Murray MacKay Bridge is seen from Africville in 2018. Credit: Zane Woodford

In The Suicide Magnet, McLaughlin discusses the barriers extended to cover the full length of the Macdonald Bridge in 2009. Tim Bousquet wrote about the project for the Coast, in 2009:

The new barriers will match the existing barriers that extend only so far as the water’s edge on both sides of the western end of the bridge. Those barriers were erected in August of 2007 in response to a lawsuit from the Department of Defence; the case file for the suit references repeated suicide victims falling on DND property and endangering DND employees… Subsequently, The Coast has filed a Freedom of Information Act request for statistics on bridge suicides. That request was denied, but is under appeal.

In 2019, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner issued a review report on an application for data on suicides from Halifax Harbour bridges, between 2006 and 2016. The report summary says Halifax Harbour Bridges (HHB) “has refused to disclose this information because, it says, the release of certain information related to suicide will increase suicidal behaviour and may result in more individuals either attempting or completing such actions.”

Catherine Tully, the Privacy Commissioner at the time, concluded with the following recommendations:

Within 50 days of receipt of this report, HHB review the record and disclose the following types of information: Statistics relating to mental health incidents on the bridges including month, year,

number of attempts, gender and outcome.

number of attempts, gender and outcome. Information specific to HHB personnel response times for individual incidents.

The identity and actions of all HHB personnel and any other employees of public

bodies acting in their professional capacity. 2. HHB continue to withhold all of the following types of information: Any information describing the exact location on the bridge that the event occurred.

Any information describing the activities of the individual that could potentially serve to identify the individual in distress even though his or her name has been withheld. This could include exact date and time of the incident if there is a chance that other sources of information could be used to re-identify the individual in distress.

HHB continues to keep all information related to suicide and the bridges confidential. In an email, HHB communications manager Steven Proctor writes:

Drawing on World Health Organizations guidelines established for the discussion of suicide, HHB does not talk about suicide in terms of means or location. To discuss suicide in reference to the two harbour bridges would require both. HHB is happy to discuss the measures it has in place to intervene and prevent suicides.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention media guidelines do say not to “show or describe suicide methods or locations,” but add, “Pictures or detailed descriptions of how or where a person died by suicide can encourage imitation or serve as a ‘how-to’ guide.”

Amanda Dodsworth thinks HHB should be talking more openly about suicide and taking more preventative measures. “Ignoring it’s wrong. You can’t pretend it’s not happening,” she said in an interview.

One of Dodsworth’s lifelong friends died by suicide from the MacKay bridge in 2021. Dodsworth, outreach program coordinator with Peer Support Services and Education, thinks her friend might still be alive if there had been something to make him stop, or at least pause.

“I really deeply believe it was a very impulsive in-the-moment decision,” Dodsworth said. “I think there are people making really impulsive decisions who, if something had slowed them down, might be able to be pulled back in and might be able to get the care and support that they needed. I think if my friend had not done that, he probably would have found that in a couple of months his life would have been much better. I just wish that there had been something to slow him, to give somebody an opportunity to reach him, or really talk to him, or for him to have to pause.”

HHB has since installed three decals on each side of the bridge. (The bridge’s total length is 1.2 km). The stickers have two messages, which Proctor said were “developed in consultation with the Canadian Mental Health Association (Nova Scotia). They say:

“You are not alone. There is help. Call 24/7 Crisis Line 1-888- 429 8167 or 911”

and

“You are important. You can survive beyond this place. It’s okay to ask for help. Call 24/7 Crisis Line 1-888- 429 8167 or 911”

HHB has also “looked globally to explore more sophisticated video surveillance measures that will alert our Bridge Patrol to incidents of unauthorized access by pedestrians,” Proctor said, adding that those should be installed within the next three years.

But those measures likely would have done nothing to stop people like Dodsworth’s friend. And she thinks a lot more should be done.

In his email, Proctor writes that “all the physical barrier systems we have considered for the MacKay Bridge have proven unworkable because of the additional weight they would add…” In her interview with the Examiner, Dodsworth, who has corresponded with Proctor on this issue, said, “I’m not asking you to redo a whole bridge. I’m asking you to brainstorm some easy, short-term methods to help slow people down.”

She added: “Human life is valuable. We know we can’t save everybody. But if we can save a few people, it’s worth the effort… If you just help people slow down for a second, then people have a minute to think about what they’re doing.”

NOTICED

Stephen Archibald notices the hospital parkade

View of the Halifax Infirmary parkade, as seen in October 2023. Credit: Stephen Archibald

Somehow, here at Examiner World Headquarters, we missed the latest installment of Stephen Archibald’s Noticed in Nova Scotia blog. Maybe it’s because Archibald’s been blogging at a less prolific rate. (Also, he used to notify me of new posts by messaging me on Twitter, which is no longer an option.)

Anyway, the post is worth your time, as Archibald always is. Having previously written about how dull and bland and awful parkades can be, especially compared with those in other countries, Archibald heads out to look at the now completed one serving the Halifax Infirmary. He is pleasantly surprised by what he finds:

I visited with an open mind and to my surprise concluded this is probably the best looking parkade in Halifax (not a high bar) and that it is clad with one of the best, permanent public art projects in town. Also the landscape architecture around the building enriches the pedestrian experience and creates spaces that add value to the area.

Much of Archibald’s post deals with the public art piece:

What really elevates the parkade is the art piece, entitled In Conversation, that covers the exterior. It was designed by local artist Andrea Tsang Jackson. Giant panels of stainless steel mesh have been printed in designs related to some Nova Scotian textile traditions. Cascading down the sides of the building are images of stylized quilts, hooked rugs, beadwork and weaving. Tsang Jackson interviewed artists and specialists associated with communities that practiced these crafts, so the panels celebrate work produced by Black, Acadian, Gaelic Scot and Mi’kmaq artists. Tsang Jackson recognized that working with designs from other cultures requires respect and caution. This is where the conversations for In Conversation began. I encourage you to look at her website for the project where she details her process, credits her muses and informants, and generally tells all the stories. The more I read the more impressed I was with the many layers of content and meaning in this work.

The Museum of Natural History currently has an amazing-looking (I have not been yet) quilt exhibit called By Her Hand. It features the work of Tsang Jackson and Marilyn Smulders. The exhibit is on until January 7, 2024.

Footnotes

