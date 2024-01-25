‘We’re all going to be somebody’s ancestors someday’: Naming the Enslavers of the Maritimes

NEWS

1. Java Blend

Credit: Jennifer Henderson

“A popular Halifax coffee shop on North Street closed its doors yesterday after laying off eight staff the previous day. The one-day closure came as some employees were trying to unionize,” reports Jennifer Henderson.

The Java Blend Coffee Roasters will re-open today with a smaller crew and slightly reduced hours. The temporary closure announcement was made through a post on Java Blend’s Instagram account and essentially blamed financial difficulties that began during the pandemic as the reason for the layoffs. … We spoke with one of the co-owners of Java Blend, Adam Bose, who was at the North Street shop yesterday preparing to re-open today. Bose categorically denied the layoffs had anything to do with the union certification process, noting “that’s against the law.” Bose declined to answer further questions.

Click or tap here to read “Java Blend lays off 8 employees during unionization drive.”

2. Development for Spring Garden, Carlton, Robie

Rendering of Dexel’s proposal for Spring Garden and Robie Street. Credit: Dexel

“Halifax regional council voted to approve amendments to the Regional Centre Secondary Municipal Planning Strategy that will allow a development agreement for a 30-storey tower at Spring Garden Road and Robie and Carlton streets to go ahead,” I reported this morning.

The public reaction to the project, however, is mixed. The project includes a 30-storey mixed-use tower, restoration of four municipally registered heritage properties on Carlton Street, and demolition of current buildings from 5950 to 5994 Spring Garden Rd., and 1430 Robie St. The building has a three-and-four level podium with ground-level retail, and a 26-storey tower on top. Lawen said in the design, they focused on the ground level.

Click or tap here to read “Halifax council approves amendments that allow 30-storey tower proposal to move ahead.”

3. Atlantic Destiny sinking

Atlantic Destiny Credit: Transportation Safety Board of Canada report

“A report into the 2021 sinking of the fishing vessel Atlantic Destiny has led the Transportation Safety Board Of Canada (TSB) to issue a safety concern,” reports Yvette d’Entremont.

In its investigation report released Wednesday, the TSB noted the safety concern pertained to insufficient crew knowledge around the proper use of carbon dioxide (CO2) fixed fire suppression systems. The Atlantic Destiny out of Riverport, N.S., was 13 days into a 21-day scallop fishing trip and at fishing grounds near Georges Bank when the Mar. 2, 2021 incident that led to its sinking occurred. According to the report, the vessel sustained a “catastrophic” engine failure about 120 nautical miles south of Yarmouth when the shaft generators exploded, causing a fire and damage that flooded the engine room.

Click or tap here to read “TSB report into 2021 Atlantic Destiny sinking finds crew had insufficient knowledge of fire system.”

4. Halifax Forum shelter

The Halifax Forum Multipurpose Centre. Credit: Suzanne Rent

“People living in a downtown Halifax encampment say they feel safer sleeping in tents rather than in a newly opened $3-million shelter that one unhoused resident says is “like a jail,” reports Lyndsay Armstrong with The Canadian Press.

Ric Young, who has been staying in a tent at a homeless encampment near city hall for about six months, toured the new 50-bed shelter at the Halifax Forum and says the facility isn’t a good option for him or his fellow unhoused neighbours. “We are not convicts, but we’re being treated like convicts,” Young said in an interview Wednesday, citing a lack of privacy and security. On Monday the province and the Halifax Regional Municipality opened a temporary homeless shelter with room for 35 men and 15 women that will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week until the end of August. The province and city say the new shelter can increase capacity based on community need and extreme weather events, and that they plan to add another 20 beds in the coming weeks. Nova Scotia agreed to pay $3 million to cover operational costs and Halifax provided the space and a shower trailer.

Earlier this week, I interviewed Suzanne Ley, the executive director of Employment Support and Income Assistance with the Department of Community Services, about the new shelter. At that point, she didn’t know how many people had taken up the offer to stay at the shelter instead of remaining in a tent encampment.

But as Armstrong learned, 32 people stayed at the shelter overnight on Tuesday.

Staff from 902 Man Up, the service organization working with the province and HRM on the shelter, visited tent encampments to tell residents about the shelter opening up. Some of those folks even had a tour of the shelter last week.

Steve Wilsack, who has been volunteering to help the residents at the tent encampment in Grand Parade, said only one person from that encampment accepted the offer to stay at the shelter.

I know those decisions may not make sense to us all, but we all want to have a choice in where we want to live.

Also, the province is still looking for a place to set up a Pallet shelter in the city. From a press release on Wednesday:

Because of the configuration of the available land, it has been determined that the Halifax Forum site is not suitable for a Pallet village. There is not enough space for all that would be required, including the Pallet units and washroom and laundry facilities. A Pallet village must consist of 10 or more units and the Halifax Forum location cannot accommodate the required 10 units. The Province and HRM continue to assess other sites and will provide more information in the next two weeks.

5. Poverty report

A food bank volunteer Credit: Aaron Doucett/Unsplash

“A new and troubling report on poverty from United Way Halifax indicates Nova Scotia has the highest provincial poverty rate in the country, and more than a third of Atlantic Canadians say rising costs are affecting their ability to meet basic needs,” report Megan King and Alex Cooke with Global.

The report, released Wednesday, said the impacts of the pandemic, rapid population growth, the housing crisis, the rising costs for basic household needs, and the effects of climate-driven environmental disasters like hurricanes and wildfires are impacting poverty rates across communities in Nova Scotia. This means individuals and families are relying on community programs and organizations for support more than ever — but the services that are there to help are also being strained. “The social sector is also facing inflation, affordability challenges, and the results of pandemic pressures. The social sector is also facing staffing and training challenges due to the difficult work and the impact of the affordability crisis,” the report said.

The report uses 2021 data from Statistics Canada and found that in Halifax, just over one in 10 people are living below the market basket measure poverty line. That’s the highest number for an urban centre in Canada.

Halifax’s food insecurity rate of 22% is the second highest in the country.

You can read the full report here.

6. Bear hunt

Photo: contributed

Nova Scotians can give their feedback on a bear hunt pilot project for this May and June. From a press release:

Currently, bear hunting is permitted only in the fall. The Department is proposing a five-week bear season this spring as it considers whether there should be a spring bear season every year. Open only to Nova Scotia residents

only male bears and female bears without cubs could be taken

no hunting on Sundays Hunters would need a bear hunting licence and would be required to report their hunt. The data collected from a pilot hunt would help inform decisions about potential future hunts.

You can find the online survey here.

VIEWS

‘We’re all going to be somebody’s ancestors someday’: Naming the Enslavers of the Maritimes

Credit: Moose Head Publications

In February, Brenda Thompson, author and publisher of Moose Head Publications, will be releasing a new book, Enslavers of the Maritimes.

Thompson, who is also the author of A Wholesome Horror and Finding Fortune, spent the last several years researching the stories of Black people enslaved in Nova Scotia. She found her stories usually through ads about runaway slaves published in newspapers from 1713 to 1834.

“A painstaking and unflinching catalogue of settlers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and PEI, many of them members of the region’s most prominent families, who enslaved humans,” writes a description of her book on the Moose Head Publications website.

Thompson is looking to host a launch for the book at the Africville Museum toward the end of February.

On Wednesday, I interviewed Thompson about the book, what she learned about the enslaved and the enslavers, and the lesson she hopes readers get from her book.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Halifax Examiner (HE): Why did you want to write this book? Was there a bit of research you found that inspired it?

Brenda Thompson (BT): Going from poor houses to Rose Fortune — and Rose Fortune, of course, being an African Nova Scotian, up here she would have been my neighbour, if we had lived in the same era — I just kept coming across this really interesting information. What I was thinking of starting out with was a book called Runaways because there are a lot of advertisements for runaway indentured servants and runaway women.

I was going to put in the ads about the enslaved African Nova Scotian people, but then I thought, “No, this needs attention all of its own.” It just kind of developed from there. Instead of the ads, I wanted to look at the people who placed them.

HE: How did you get started? You just kept digging in archives?

BT: I see the world turning into a very scary place, and this is part of it. People want to go back to the “good old days” and I’m thinking, “the good old days for whom?” I’ve been watching the politics, and watching the reactions, especially to the south of us, [about] what’s going on. As I was doing research for what I thought would be my book Runaways, I just kept coming across these heartbreaking ads for these slaves who had run away. I thought, “Boy I would like to get to know more about them.” I thought, “What kind of person holds another human in bondage?” I started looking into it some more and deeper, and boy, it was not easy stuff to find.

Then, Harvey Amani Whitfield, he put out his book, Biographical Dictionary of the Enslaved Black People of the Maritimes, and I thought I’ve been working on this for two years and he just handed me a feast. It validated a lot of what I had researched, but there were some [stories] in there I didn’t have as well.

Then I decided to take it beyond Nova Scotia and go across the Maritimes. As I put in the introduction in the book, it’s not that I want to embarrass anybody’s ancestors. What I want to do is point out that this happened in the past and we’ve ignored it. Even now, people are warning me, oh, you’re going to get in trouble for that one. Why should I? This is our history.

HE: Tell me about the people who were enslaved?

BT: They went up from infants to old men and women. I tried to look at the relationship between the enslaver and the enslaved. There was a lot of complaining about elderly slaves: “What am I supposed to do with them? They can’t work anymore.” There was that kind of complaining.

It certainly was a status symbol to hold another person in human bondage, that’s for sure. Overall, it’s a disgusting bit of our history.

HE: What was the content of the ads?

BT: The ads were warning people not to help this runaway slave. There was a great deal of detail, and this is where an enslaved person really gets noticed, otherwise they might get lost to history, and become one of the unknowns I’ve recorded.

[The ad] gives their name… it gives them a physical description of them, if they have an accent, where they came from. When I was looking for Rose Fortune and I found her parents’ runaway ad, it was just fascinating, because it told me her mother came from the Spanish Main. It told us all sorts of things. Any distinguishing marks they had, what they were wearing, where they might be headed. That’s invaluable information that’s hard to find.

HE: Were there any stories that stood out to you?

BT: The story that stood out for me the most was the Colonel [James] DeLancey story. He was in Round Hill. We wouldn’t have known much about the people he enslaved, except he was a bit of a Donald Trump, by the sounds of him. He was loud-mouthed, kind of buffoonish, liked himself a lot. He used to have this young female slave. He would make her wear this yellow turban, and when he had people over for supper — this would be in the nice, quiet summer evenings — he would brag to his guests that he could shoot this turban off this young slave, this young woman.

For a big old show, she would come out and the pistol would be brought to him… and he would shoot the turban off her head. That’s just one of the stories of Colonel DeLancey.

The second story was that Jack, one of his slaves, ran away to Halifax and got a job. He was hired and being paid. DeLancey heard about it and tried put a trover against his employer, wanting his slave back and any wages he might have earned.

So, it went to court and one of the people arguing against slavery was [Richard] Uniacke, which is ironic, because his wife was an enslaver. They were in the process of waiting for a decision when the young woman with the yellow turban, [DeLancey] promised her freedom when he died, so she thought she would just help him along. She poisoned his coffee, and he died from it.

The argument was that Nova Scotia never had a slave law. Neither had New Brunswick. Only P.E.I. had a slave law. The argument become “is slavery legal in Nova Scotia?” That’s what they were on waiting on for the decision with Jack when he ran away. We know he didn’t get Jack back because when DeLancey’s wife died, in amongst the estate, there was no Jack.

HE: Do you see the change in attitudes around slavery as you were searching through the ads?

BT: I could see a change in it gradually. At first, it was just accepted… we have a right to do this. But some of the people who were enslaved bought their own freedom. I don’t know how they managed it, but they bought their freedom and become accepted members of the society, both in Louisbourg and places like Lunenburg and Shelburne. People kind of thought, “Okay, this whole story we’ve been told about how they’re not human because they have a different skin pigment and culture than us,” people started questioning it. You could see the attitudes changing in the 1800s, and the end of the 18th century.

HE: Were there any other stories of people who had been enslaved who got their freedom?

BT: There were an awful lot of them who showed up in poor households, too. In 1834, that’s when slavery ended, but our government didn’t think, “Well, you know, there should be some recompense.” The former slaves were put out on the road with only the clothes they had on their back. That was it. Then they were told to make their own way from then on.

There was one farm outside Kentville that when slavery ended in 1834, they refused to tell the slaves. Somebody from the government had to go and force them to give up their slaves.

HE: What about the enslavers? Are there any names that people would know.

BT: Oh, there are tons of them. Every time we see an Easson moving truck or a transport truck, I go, “There’s one! There’s an enslaver!”

Haliburton. That’s another big name. A lot of names that are still powerful families today. A lot of them got their start by enslaving other people. That’s how they built up their fortunes.

HE: You knew there were enslavers in the Maritimes, but did you learn anything new?

BT: I just didn’t realize how many there were. I thought, “Yeah, of course, the big, powerful, rich families, like the Starrs in Starrs Point [Kings County].” I was surprised at how many names. I think in Nova Scotia alone it’s more than 400.

HE: What do you think the reaction will be to your book?

BT: I’m sure there are going to be some people upset with me, both Black and white. Maybe somebody who’s of African Nova Scotian heritage should have written this, but I am writing about what I call some of the white aspects of Black history. I’m also expecting some families to be upset because their way back grandfathers and grandmothers — because it wasn’t just men, it was women as well — were enslavers and they didn’t want that brought out.

What I enforce in my introduction is I don’t want to see anything remotely like this happening again. I make the point we’re all going to be somebody’s ancestors someday. Be careful what you do in the life we’re in. I know [slavery] was acceptable to a lot of people from 1713 to 1834, but it’s not. You are enforcing your will on other human beings. You are holding them in bondage.

That was another thing that was brought up. In Canada, the slavery wasn’t as harsh as it was in the southern U.S. It was slavery, period.

HE: What is the lesson you want people to take away from the book?

BT: Mostly, that the good old days, like I said, they weren’t good for everybody. They were only good for a very small group of people, usually wealthy and white.

HE: Where did you find the information?

BT: The information just pops up in the mostly unlikely places, particularly books that were written 60, 75 years ago about communities. They’re usually written by the nice spinster lady because she had the time. You look into it and they kind of mention it, here and there, throughout the pages. “This building here used to be an inn and the four slaves who worked there, they slept in the barn over there.” It was just mentioned in passing to them, but I’m just seizing onto this because these are four lives we didn’t know about, what they were put through, and their importance.

There was recently a house, in Annapolis Royal, last summer. It was Labour Day weekend. They were putting up a big plaque saying, “This house was built on an Acadian foundation and used as an example of a still-standing wooden structure in Canada.” What they didn’t mention on the plaque is that there were at least three people who were enslaved there. And the woman who was their enslaver [Susan Barkley] was brutal toward them.

HE: Any final thoughts on the book and your work?

BT: I’m proud of the research I’ve done, but I have a feeling it’s incomplete. I’ve got a feeling once the book is released, I’m going to find out about some [enslavers] I’ve missed or some of the names of the unknowns will be given to me. I’ve got a feeling I’ll be updating this book a fair amount. That’s fine with me.

