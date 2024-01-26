NEWS

1. Municipal electoral boundary changes

Halifax City Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Credit: Zane Woodford

The Utilities and Review Board has made changes to six Halifax electoral districts, ahead of this year’s municipal election, Suzanne Rent reports:

The municipality must review electoral district boundaries every eight years. Its recommendations are sent to the Utility and Review Board (UARB), which makes the decision on the number of boundaries. The UARB reduced the number of districts to 16, down from 24, just ahead of the municipal election in 2012. HRM wanted 20 districts. As Thursday’s press release noted, the UARB released its boundary review decision after two public engagement sessions. The board approved keeping the number of districts to 16, and the municipality’s proposed changes, but the board also added its own revisions:

maintaining all of Prospect Road in proposed District 13, including the portion in

the vicinity of Exhibition Park/Ragged Lake;

amending the boundaries of Districts 10, 12 and 16 in the area of Blue Mountain Birch Cove Lakes;

extending the western boundary of proposed District 11 to include the eastern

half of Long Lake; and

half of Long Lake; and extending the southeasterly boundary of proposed District 5 up to Woodside to

include the area south of Pleasant Street along the Harbour.

As someone who lives in District 13, I think the UARB’s revision here is a good one.

Rent takes us on a tour of the districts, pointing out what’s changing and what isn’t. Essential pre-election reading.

Click or tap here to read “Halifax electoral districts stay at 16; UARB makes revisions affecting six.”

2. Grad student studying language and health in two Acadian regions

Université Sainte Anne student Ramona Blinn. Credit: Contributed

Yvette d’Entremont reports on interesting research into language and health, being conducted by Université Sainte Ann grad student Ramona Blinn.

Blinn, who lives with chronic pain, recalls a galvanizing moment when she was describing her symptoms at the ER, in French:

Despite the fact she was more comfortable explaining what was wrong in her maternal tongue, she recalled being shocked when the provider asked “Well, does she not speak English?” … Blinn said she’s specifically aiming to learn more about the social, cultural, and culturally appropriate ways of talking about health in [two] French-speaking Acadian communities [Baie Sainte-Marie and Par-en-Bas]. Her primary research question is asking how we speak about health. “What I’m wondering about in these two Francophone communities in southwest Nova Scotia is, is there a cultural way of speaking about health,” Blinn said.

While she is still in the early stages of her research, she hopes that eventually her work can be used to improve access to French-language health care.

Click or tap here to read “Exploring how language and health connect in two Nova Scotia Acadian communities.”

3. Halifax Sexual Health Centre mural celebrates founder

The Halifax Sexual Health Centre’s new waiting room mural in December, 2023. Credit: Yvette d'Entremont

A cheery and colourful mural celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Halifax Sexual Health Centre (HSHC) has been unveiled in the clinic’s waiting room, Yvette d’Entremont reports. The mural was created by Shannon Long, assisted by David Hamp-Gonsalves.

d’Entremont writes:

The mural is dedicated to Dr. Pam Brown, one of HSHC’s founding physicians. Brown was one of two physicians in a small clinic opened by the Family Planning Association of Nova Scotia on Gottingen Street in 1973. It was located in an old bank vault that boasted a phone line, small office, and volunteers… The centre’s staff wanted the mural to highlight the clinical aspects of sexual, reproductive, and gender-affirming health care. But they also wanted it to showcase “the joy and affirmation that comes from having your health needs met.”

It’s a lovely story.

Click or tap here to read “Halifax Sexual Health Centre celebrates 50 years with mural featuring founding physician.”

One interesting tidbit from the piece: the mural was funded by the HSHC’s physician team, who donate the money they get from training residents and students every year, in order to fund a project at the centre.

It sounds like this is something the physicians agreed on among themselves, but it got me wondering about workplaces that ask for — or even, to a certain extent, rely on — donations from staff. Universities, private schools, and health care institutions come to mind. Non-profits, presumably. Libraries? Who else?

4. Mr. Bob Lewis is coming home

Mr. Bob Lewis at the Truro Raceway. Credit: New Start Standardbreds Maritime Program / Facebook

Brittany Wentzell reports for CBC on the fate of former standardbred race horse Mr. Bob Lewis, who was spotted in a “kill pen” in Michigan and now, after a fundraising effort by his former groom, looks to be coming back to Cape Breton to live out his days in peace.

Wentzell writes:

Jayce Mercer of in Albert Bridge, N.S, was scrolling through his Facebook feed when he spotted a familiar horse: Mr. Bob Lewis — a standardbred racehorse he had groomed when he was in his teens. It had been about ten years since Mercer had seen the horse but he recognized him… Like many harness racers, Mr. Bob Lewis had retired and was later sold to an Amish community pulling buggies used for transportation. He was now in a dealer lot, however, where he could be sold for a low price or possibly sent to slaughter. It’s unclear exactly what led to Mr. Bob Lewis being placed there, but a charity that finds new homes for standardbreds spotted him and started posting online looking for people who may know him and be able to take him.

A Gofundme campaign and a cupcake fundraiser run by Mercer’s mother have raised enough money to save Mr. Bob Smith. He is now in quarantine as fundraising continues to bring him to Cape Breton.

Wentzell speaks with Christina Robertson of the horse rescue New Start Standardbred, who says:

She believes the former racehorses are owed this type of retirement. Many of the horses that the organization has “bailed out” of kill pens have made their previous owners hundreds of thousands of dollars racing. “They have made livings for their family, they have provided earnings, they earned their retirements. They deserve better.”

VIEWS: Too many secrets: Local politics and the Streisand effect

1. Quebec town threatens to sue paper, residents who spoke at public meeting

Photo by Suzy Hazelwood on Pexels.com Credit: Suzy Hazelwood

I haven’t seen further coverage of a Globe and Mail story from January 19, so I want to point to it here. A Quebec village has threatened to sue the local (mostly volunteer-run) paper, cut its funding, and sue residents, all because they have had the temerity to discuss the municipality’s general manager, who was fired from a similar job over allegations of misconduct and ethical breaches.

From the story:

The legal threats from the Village came after editor-in-chief Marc Cochrane covered the Sainte-Pétronille municipal council meeting on Dec. 11, 2023. In the story he prepared, Mr. Cochrane described how dozens of residents attended the meeting and used the question period to demand an investigation of the village’s general manager, Nathalie Paquet. Sainte-Pétronille Mayor Jean Côté defended her, according to the draft of Mr. Cochrane’s story, a copy of which was obtained by The Globe and Mail. The story was never published. Two days after the council meeting, [lawyer Antoine] La Rue called the chair of the newspaper’s board, Brigitte Lachance, to convey the message later summarized in his Jan. 8 letter threatening a libel lawsuit. Ms. Lachance, who has since resigned from the board, decided not to publish the story in the December issue and to get legal advice, according to Ms. Vayssairat. Ms. Vayssairat said the decision on whether to publish the story in the January issue was left to the editor-in-chief. In an interview, Mr. Cochrane said he decided, reluctantly, not to publish to avoid the risk of the paper being sued. Quebec City newspaper Le Soleil reported last Wednesday that 97 Sainte-Pétronille residents have also been threatened with libel suits.

If you want a great example of what happens when local journalism is enfeebled and gutted, here you go. We know that when local journalism suffers, corruption goes unchecked, and those in power are emboldened to shut down the slightest criticism.

This story also serves as a great example of the Streisand Effect. It refers to inadvertently drawing attention to something by trying to keep it secret. The name comes from Barbra Streisand’s efforts to suppress a publicly available and rarely looked at photo of her Malibu property, which backfired spectacularly.

Don’t look at this house! Barbra Streisand’s Malibu property, in 2002. Credit: Copyright (C) 2002 Kenneth & Gabrielle Adelman, California Coastal Records Project, www.californiacoastline.org

2. Charlottetown council quietly guts short-term rental restrictions

Charlottetown. Credit: Philip Moscovitch

Faced with one of the lowest vacancy rates in the country, and a plethora of short-term rentals, Charlottetown introduced restrictions in February 2022. Then, on January 8, as reported by SaltWire, council quietly walked back the changes, allowing anyone operating under the old rules before February 14, 2022 to continue doing so. The decision was made behind closed doors, with no consultation.

In the Eastern Graphic (slogan: The lively one), Island Press publisher Paul Macneill delivers a blistering attack on Charlottetown council:

Charlottetown became the first city in Atlantic Canada to pass STR regulations in 2022. The new bylaw limited short-term rentals to a portion, or the entirety, of the owner’s permanent residence. The city was widely praised. We know today that praise was misguided… In 2021 the city estimated there were more than 400 short-term hosts in the capital whose units generated more than $8 million annually. Many individuals and corporations own multiple units, or even whole buildings. They were given a year grace period to prepare for the bylaw’s implementation, supposed to be March 2023.

Macneill calls the city’s claim that the Municipal Governance Act forced them to meet in secret “complete baloney” and adds:

Mayor Philip Brown is either intentionally misleading the public or he has no idea what MGA demands… The words of Mayor Brown, and the rest of council mean nothing. They have severed all trust with the public. Because actions speak louder than unbelievable words.

Again, local journalism matters. People in power will try to get away with doing as much in secret as possible, and someone has to hold them to account.

NOTICED

PR people: What are you thinking?

Will NFTs make it easier to get football tickets? I’m going to go out on a limb and say no. Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com Credit: Pixabay

Do you come to the Halifax Examiner because you want to read about the most popular e-juice flavours? Or how much searches for prostate checks increased after King Charles underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate? Or maybe you are more interested in which U.S. states have the highest adoption rates, or the most popular new year’s resolutions made by Nova Scotians this year.

That sounds like typical Examiner fare, right?

Well, to someone it does.

My colleagues and I have been having fun this week sharing some of the absurd PR pitches we get for stories. These are the pitches that are barely a step above the bottom-feeder “link insertion partnership” spam emails with which we are inundated. The ones that come from people who clearly have no idea what we cover, what we are interested in, and, sometimes what country we are in.

I figured I would share some of the fun with you today.

It’s easier to sell a story if it’s got a hook — something relevant, in the news — and boy, are some of these hooks ever reaching. Are you trying to drum up interest in the totally moribund, discredited, catastrophically collapsed NFT sector? Well, the Super Bowl is coming up, right?

When I see an email that opens with “May I call you on this story idea?” I can tell you right away the answer is probably “No.” Sometimes, reading the email further enforces that opinion:

Millions of NFL fans dream of going to a Super Bowl to watch their team play. Unfortunately, even if their team does manage to make it there, fans often find that they cannot. These tickets are in high demand, extremely expensive, and very hard to find. Will NFTs soon provide the answer to a problem fans have always had when trying to get tickets to the big game?

Again, I am going to guess no. Plus, fans “often find” they can’t get Super Bowl tickets? Bit of an understatement there.

Next up? Supplements!

We get off to a strong start with the email subject line:

Balance: Canadians want more from their coffee, less toxic people and better nutrition in life

Do we want fewer toxic people, or do we want the toxic people to be less toxic? I don’t know. And it doesn’t matter anyway, because what this email is pitching is ridiculously named supplements, including one you can dissolve in your coffee. Apparently, a “stunning” majority of Canadians think they “can benefit” from more fruit and vegetables, and more protein in their diets. Also, we love coffee. Genius!

The CEO of the supplement company this PR message aims to promote derides the “tons of fads around supercharging your lifestyle,” and then hits us with his new non-fad entry into the field:

[PRODUCT X’s] innovative formulation is designed for hot coffee (and other hot beverages). Packed with 10g of clump-free, easy-mixing protein per serving, the convenient “sachet” and tub format is perfect for at home, at work or on-the-go. “Canada’s culture is fueled by coffee and clearly we are not giving it up,” said [the CEO]. “That was the driving force to create [PRODUCT X] – an easy way to sneak a little extra protein into our nation’s favourite beverage.”

Product X has an all-caps name with umlauts, befitting its non-fad status.

Next: ovulation and productivity.

This one gets off to a strong start too:

New research shows female employees feel twice as productive at work and three times more attractive on ovulation days.

The big news here is that a “hormonal health company” commissioned research showing that “two-thirds of women report feeling happy and excited on ovulation days compared to their follicular and luteal phases.”

In addition, “half of women feel sad, tired, and irritable during the luteal phase, and 54% lack the energy to exercise during the follicular phase.”

The study was based on 78 American women. Sounds legit.

If you thought the purpose of this research was to somehow benefit women, well, I have news for you. It’s all about employee productivity:

Therefore exploring productivity at work through a female hormonal cycle could become the key to unlocking the “hidden” potential and an ultimate bio-hack empowering women to optimise their energy and productivity. Additionally it can also address an unfair stereotype of women being perceived as “overly emotional” or “moody” which is blocking their ways to climb the career ladder.

So make sure you schedule “important discussions with your boss during your ovulation and fertile window.”

Honestly, this was one of the most confusing PR pitches I’ve ever seen. It doesn’t tell us anything about the “hormonal health company” and what they do. And sure, I could click to find out, but if you’re making me do that to learn basic information, you’re not doing a great job.

The favourite e-juice flavours was interesting, given that flavours are banned in Nova Scotia.

Also, this one was based on a “study” which consisted of looking at terms used in Google searches.

This was the same methodology used for an “analysis” showing that Google searches on prostate health increased after Chuck had prostate issues. (I somehow missed this important news.) Bafflingly, the “‘how to check prostate’ searches skyrocket by 217% after King Charles announcement” email was sent on behalf of “skincare experts” at a supplement company.

The email came from a PR firm that calls itself a “research department” for journalists, and refers to its in-house staff as “a newsroom,” which is depressing as all hell.

I know we have subscribers who work in PR. I know there are PR people who do a good job. This is not about you.

Someone close to me who works for a marketing and PR agency asked me why my name isn’t listed in one of the big databases they use to target pitches. Are you kidding me? So more people can send me junk?

If you actually care about a journalist writing about your issue or subject or product, you need to put a little effort into it, and figure out what we might be interested in instead of sending garbage that will get you blocked.

I don’t know what the demands of PR firms are, or what metrics they use. Maybe for some folks, sending out ridiculous emails to as many people as possible has some kind of payoff. Maybe it’s like so many other jobs, where more and more is expected of fewer and fewer people, and who cares about whether the results are actually any good or effective.

Government

City

Budget Committee – Contingency (Friday, 9:30am, City Hall and online) — agenda

Province

No meetings

On campus

Dalhousie

Noon Hour Recital: Piano (Friday, 11:45am, Strug Concert Hall)



Contested Memory Spaces and the Want to Forget: The Canadian Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Public and Political Discourse (Friday, 3:30pm, Room 1170, McCain Building, and online) — James During will talk; more info here

King’s

Today

No events

Tomorrow

The Holocaust and Now: How Antisemitism, Anti-Black Racism, and Misogyny are Linked (Saturday, 7:30pm, KTS Lecture Hall) — Doris Bergen from the University of Toronto will talk

In the harbour

Halifax

15:00: NYK Constellation, container ship, arrives at Fairview Cove east from Saint John

16:00: Atlantic Sea, ro-ro container, sails from Fairview Cove for sea

16:30: Nolhan Ava, ro-ro cargo, sails from Pier 42 for sea

18:00: Oceanex Sanderling, ro-ro container, sails from Fairview Cove for St. John’s

Cape Breton

No traffic

Footnotes

