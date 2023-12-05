‘Tis the season: grocers brown bag generosity while bringing in big profits

NEWS

1. Travel nurses

A nurse with a long-term care facility resident. Credit: Nova Scotia Nurses Union

“Effective Dec. 15, Nova Scotia will begin curbing its use of travel or agency nurses working in hospitals and nursing homes,” reports Jennifer Henderson.

There are currently about 350 of these registered nurses and licensed practical nurses employed by private companies that bring nurses into the province to work on short term six- or 12-month contracts. These nurses fill hundreds of vacancies at hospitals and long-term care homes. Many are recent nursing school graduates attracted by the travel and perks such as housing and car allowances, in addition to being paid a higher salary than permanent nurses employed by the province. The change announced on Monday applies to travel nurses working for Nova Scotia Health (NSH), IWK Health, or a government funded long-term care facility. When the change takes effect, these nurses can only be hired for a maximum of 180 days (six months.)

Click or tap here to read “Nova Scotia government limiting use of travel nurses.”

2. CBC layoffs

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation/Radio-Canada announced Monday that it plans to cut about 10 per cent of its workforce and axe some programming to cope with a potential $125 million budget shortfall,” reports Catharine Tunney with CBC.

In a news release, the public broadcaster said it plans on cutting 600 union and non-union positions across the entire organization. The corporation said about 200 vacant positions will be eliminated on top of that. CBC and Radio-Canada, the French-language arm, will each be cutting in the range of 250 jobs, while the rest of the cuts will come from the technology and infrastructure department and other corporate divisions, said spokesperson Leon Mar. He said some of the cuts will begin immediately but most will take effect over the coming year.

3. Salvation Army

Halifax Infants Home, later known as Bethany House, was located at 980 Tower Rd. in Halifax. Credit: Stephen Archibald/Halifax Bloggers

The Salvation Army in Canada is suing four children’s aid societies in Nova Scotia.

The lawsuit comes in response to a class action lawsuit filed two years ago against the Salvation Army that alleges it coerced young women and girls into giving up their babies for adoption.

In October 2021, British Columbia law firm Slater Vecchio LLP filed a class action against The Governing Council of the Salvation Army in Canada alleging “institutional discrimination against young and unmarried pregnant girls and women.”

From Slater Vecchio’s website:

This class action seeks to represent all the affected women across Canada who were placed or resided in the maternity homes operated by the Salvation Army. This lawsuit alleges that vulnerable pregnant girls and women who were placed into these maternity homes were taken advantage of by the Salvation Army, which failed to meet its duty to care for them as well as to protect their security and safety. The alleged abuses include mandates and policies enforced by the Salvation Army designed with the objective to break the will of the pregnant girls and women for the purpose of seizing newborn infants to put up for adoption through the Salvation Army and/or its agencies.

That class action lists several maternity homes operated by the Salvation Army of Canada, including two homes in Nova Scotia.

On Nov. 20, Marina E. Sampson, lawyer for the Salvation Army, filed a notice of action against the Children’s Aid Society of Halifax, the Children’s Aid Society of Cape Breton – Victoria, Family Service of Eastern Nova Scotia, and the Family Service Association – Halifax Regional Municipality.

According to the statement of claim, between 1940 and 1989 the Salvation Army of Canada operated two maternity homes — Grace Haven, also known as Parkdale House, in Sydney; and Bethany Home, also known as Nova Scotia Maternity Home in Halifax.

“At the Nova Scotia Maternity Homes, The Salvation Army provided unmarried pregnant women with housing, food, assistance and healthcare,” the statement of claim writes.

“The CAS [children’s aid societies] provided child welfare services in Nova Scotia, including the administration and supervision of adoptions in Nova Scotia. The Salvation Army did not play a role in the adoption process.”

The statement of claim gives details of the class action, identifying the plaintiff as XYZ and the allegations against the Salvation Army:

In the BC Class Action, the proposed representative plaintiff advances claims for past and future damages, including punitive, special and aggravated damages, for physical, sexual, emotional and psychological abuse alleged to have occurred at the maternity homes, including the Nova Scotia Maternity Homes, allegedly as a result of mandates, policies, procedures and practices intended to, among other things, induce the proposed class members to put their children up for adoption.

The Salvation Army opposed the granting of all relief claimed in the BC Class Action, and denied the allegations made against it.

The Salvation Army claims it was the children’s aid societies that were responsible for the adoption processes, including case management, obtaining required consent, and assisting the new mothers in the decision making process for the adoptions.

“The CASs are responsible at law for their action,” reads the statement of claim.

The Salvation Army of Canada further alleges that the CASs were negligent and owed the new mothers a duty of care, “to ensure, among other things, that the process of adoption was safe and free from coercion.”

According to other news reports, the Salvation Army of Canada is also suing children’s aid societies in British Columbia and Manitoba.

As for damages, the Salvation Army of Canada is seeking “contribution and indemnity” for any amounts for which it may be found liable under the class action lawsuit.

4. Sable Island offshore licence

Horses on Sable Island. Photo: Parks Canada

Nova Scotia and the federal government have vetoed a decision by the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board to issue an exploration licence to a company to explore for oil in a parcel in shallow waters off Sable Island.

Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables, and Jonathan Wilkinson, federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, issued a joint statement about the decision on Monday. From the statement:

This step comes after our decision on November 2 to suspend the board’s fundamental decision to issue this exploration licence, which allowed our two governments to take the time needed to further engage with stakeholders and the board about this matter. We recognize the expertise of the board and want to reiterate our confidence in the regulatory process that it undertook. However, we both agree that this decision must also account for broader policy considerations, including our shared commitments to advance clean energy and pursue economic opportunities in the clean energy sector, which are beyond the scope of the board’s regulatory purview. This decision will enable us to research and understand the interactions between the two industries as we transition to our clean energy future.

The statement also noted the provincial and federal governments were “amending the Atlantic Accord Acts to expand the board’s mandate so that it can regulate and enable the development of an offshore wind sector in Nova Scotia.”

5. Report on schools

Bay View High School in Upper Tantallon. Credit: @BVHigh_School/Twitter

Jennifer Henderson looks at the findings of a report released on Friday about schools in Nova Scotia. The report includes feedback from parents, administrators, program assistants, and representatives from the African Nova Scotian, First Nations, and disability community about their thoughts on a governance model for P-12 education in Nova Scotia.

Education & Early Childhood Minister Becky Druhan received a mandate letter from Premier Tim Houston in September 2021 for her department to gather that feedback.

But, as Henderson writes, the report was skimpy on details:

It’s easy to imagine concerns were raised about literacy levels in reading and math, cellphones in the classroom, support for students with special needs (including mental health issues), the scheduling of Professional Development days, discipline policy, trades training options, communication issues among parents for whom English is an additional language, the lack of substitute teachers, and the physical condition of aging schools. However, the tepid report prepared for the Education Department by the consultant hired to do the job barely touches upon these subjects. Instead the report from Thinkwell (the consultant) at a cost of $80,000 sticks to reporting results from online surveys and discussions and includes the government’s response and next steps. You can read the full report here: https://www.ednet.ns.ca/strengthening-local-voices

Click or tap here to read “School boards won’t be re-created. Instead, the province issues a tepid consultant’s report for increasing parental engagement.”

6. Shelters

Tents in front of City Hall in Halifax on Nov. 1, 2023. Credit: Jennifer Henderson

Michael Tutton at the Canadian Press also has this story about a group of volunteers who bought ice fishing shelters for people currently living in tents in Grand Parade in front of City Hall.

Stephen Wilsack, who is a volunteer at the encampment across from Halifax City Hall, says he bought 10 tents himself and was reimbursed by “Good Samaritans.” Ten other tents were donated, he added. “This is necessary at this time because there are unhoused individuals that are literally walking the streets with no shelter,” he said in an interview Monday. “This is by no means a solution. The bigger issue is that there’s a housing shortage and this has to be addressed immediately. We have people in encampments all around Nova Scotia.”

Tutton also interviewed 29-year-old Mike Baker, who is living in a tent at Grand Parade, but will stay in one of the ice shelters until he gets a new apartment in a few weeks.

Nova Scotians are a very generous bunch, but the systems are failing far too many.

7. Centre for Democracy and Law

Premier Tim Houston Credit: Jennifer Henderson

“A Canadian centre that promotes democracy around the world is calling for an overhaul of Nova Scotia’s freedom of information law to reduce exemptions and give the appeal process more teeth,” reports Michael Tutton with the Canadian Press.

The Centre for Law and Democracy is among the early submitters to an internal review committee created by the Progressive Conservative government, about two years after Premier Tim Houston promised reforms during the last election campaign. The Halifax-based group says the vague wording of existing exemptions allows for wide interpretation that can lead to basic information remaining secret. It says a redraft is long overdue. In its brief, released last week, the centre says many exemptions used by government officials to refuse access to public documents don’t have clear tests that force the province to show what damage would occur if the information were released. “Access should be denied only if disclosing the information would pose a real risk of harm,” to interests such as national security, privacy and public order, the submission says.

In a report, the centre gave Nova Scotia an overall score of 57% for its information systems, placing the province eighth among other provinces and territories.



‘Tis the season: grocers brown bag generosity while bringing in big profits

Food hampers on display at Sobeys in Clayton Park. Credit: Suzanne Rent

During a recent trip to the Sobeys in my neighbourhood, I saw brown paper bags on a table, each filled with canned goods and other food items. The bags included mixed vegetables, tomato soup, peanut butter, elbow macaroni, and peaches and cream corn. Shoppers could buy a bag for $10 and the store would donate it to local food banks, which would then hand out the bags to their clients.

At the risk of sounding like a grinch, this bothers me, not because grocery shoppers aren’t giving, but because we’re living in an affordability crisis as grocers make record profits. And it’s the customers who are asked to help those in need.

This reminds me of those donation requests made by cashiers and those self-checkouts machines. Again, it’s the low-paid cashiers who have to ask customers, many of whom may be struggling, to donate to others who are struggling too. Yet, the grocers themselves are doing more than fine.

Nova Scotians are generous people. All over my social media feeds, people I know are stuffing buses with food and gifts, and taking names of children and seniors from angel trees to make sure people are taken care of during the upcoming holidays.

The need is greater than ever.

In February, Jennifer Henderson visited the food bank in the basement of Stairs Memorial United Church in North Dartmouth. She spoke with several clients, including a 60-year-old man who said food prices are “ridiculous.”

“I don’t buy many groceries in the stores,” the man told Henderson. “We’ve already given up on meat and chicken and cut the cable TV.”

Sam Schwartz, president of the North Dartmouth Outreach Resource Centre, told Henderson that their numbers for January 2023 were 20% higher than for January 2022.

In September, Yvette d’Entremont had this story about a report by Food Banks Canada that gave Nova Scotia a failing grade for its poverty reduction efforts. From her story:

The charity described its inaugural Poverty Report Cards report as highlighting Canada’s deepening food insecurity and failures from all levels of government. It graded provinces and territories against each other on experiences and measurements of poverty, standard of living, and government progress on passing anti-poverty legislation. The province of Quebec scored highest, with a B- ranking. Nova Scotia was the only province to receive an overall grade of ‘F.’ “This is not a surprise at all. And if anyone is surprised, particularly those that are in the halls of government, then they’re not paying attention,” Feed Nova Scotia’s communications manager Abby Crosby said in an interview Tuesday.

In September, we published this story about bread sales at Dollaramas and how those stores located near a Sobeys location don’t sell bread. Examiner reader Mary Wilson told us that Dollaramas, which sell bread for $2.50 a loaf, aren’t allowed to sell bread if there’s a Sobeys nearby.

Several days later, this news release, titled “Fighting for the middle class” was sent out from the office of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying the feds were introducing measures, including those to address the rising cost of groceries. Since then, head honchos with Sobeys and Loblaws have been in meetings with MPs in Ottawa, answering for themselves.

That announcement included a few “immediate steps” the feds were taking to help, including legislative amendments to the Competition Act like this one:

…empower the Bureau to take action against collaborations that stifle competition and consumer choice, in particular situations where large grocers prevent smaller competitors from establishing operations nearby.

On Monday, Michael Medline, CEO of Empire Company Ltd., which owns Sobeys, testified at one of those committee meetings in Ottawa, saying the grocery industry in Canada is very competitive. From CTV’s story:

“I get a little impatient that we’re jumbled up with the entire industry all the time. Every company is different,” Medline said, adding that his company has lower profit margins than its competitors and made less money last year than the year before.

As this story from CTV says, in October, grocery prices were up 5.4% while the overall inflation rate in Canada is 3.1%. Grocery executives are supposed to share with MPs their plans to stabilize grocery prices, but not all the details of those plans were shared publicly.

Medline said Sobeys freezes prices on 90% of packaged products between November and January, and will expand that freeze to all such products.

The NDP want the changes to the Competition Act to be tougher. Alistair MacGregor, the NDP agriculture critic, said she wasn’t impressed with the details about the grocers’ plans to stabilize prices.

“A lot of the information contained in these so-called confidential documents are stuff I could have found by reviewing their weekly flyers and looking with a simple Google search,” MacGregor said.

Meanwhile, workers at Pete’s Frootique in Halifax remain on strike. That store is owned by Sobeys, and offered in negotiations a wage increase that would amount to about five cents extra an hour. Sobeys has since closed the store until further notice.

According to a press release from SEIU Local 2, which represents the Pete’s workers, Medline took home over $8.6 million in 2022. He could buy a lot of those brown bags.

On Monday, Nova Scotia was hit with its first storm of the winter season. Schools and some businesses were closed for the day, but grocery store workers, like many retail operations in which the workers are low paid, still had to go to their jobs. Once again, as I wrote in September 2022 after Hurricane Fiona, it’s the lowest paid workers who were there to get us through the day.

And those brown paper bags — which are far, far smaller than the overloaded sleigh of gifts the Grinch and his thrice-sized heart returned to residents of Whoville in that 1966 movie, How the Grinch Stole Christmas — will still be on that table at Sobeys.

And Nova Scotians will spend the $10 per bag because we know who the generous people are.

Footnotes

