‘Think about the emails that you send’: Sexist comments on women reporters’ appearance

NEWS

1. Spending spree

A new report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says provinces have surpluses they could spend on social programs for Canadians. Credit: Dreamstime Stock Photo

“Officials with Nova Scotia’s finance department confirmed Wednesday that the revenue flowing from personal income taxes to the province was over $4 billion last year, $4,060,000,000 to be precise,” reports Jennifer Henderson.

That’s a record-breaking amount, leaping 20% over the previous year when provincial income tax was $3.3 billion. The increase was due to a combination of population growth – more people filing tax returns – and higher household incomes, up about 7% over the previous year. HST revenues were also much higher than in previous years. The information was presented during Wednesday’s provincial standing committee on public accounts. Lilani Kumaranayake, an associate deputy minister with the Department of Finance and Treasury Board, told the committee the tax windfall was “unanticipated.” Kumaranayake said it did not conform to the economic modelling done by the department because human behaviour changed so much during the pandemic. (The data and assumptions on which provincial budgets are built are always a year behind or old news compared with what is actually happening when budget forecasts are made).

2. Salmonella

Cantaloupe melons (not one of the recalled brands) at a Lower Sackville grocery store on Dec. 13, 2023. Credit: Yvette d’Entremont

“Nova Scotians are being advised that four provincial cases of salmonella infection have been connected to a national outbreak linked to cantaloupe melons,” reports Yvette d’Entremont.

In a Dec. 7 notice posted to its website, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said consumption of Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes were identified as the likely source of the outbreak which as of last week affected residents in six provinces. As of Dec. 7, 129 laboratory-confirmed cases had been identified in New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec. The federal agency said many of those who became sick reported having eaten cantaloupe before becoming ill. Most of them were children five years of age or younger, and adults 65 years or older. PHAC also said additional salmonella infections are under investigation, and “more illnesses associated with this outbreak may be confirmed.” People became sick between mid-October and mid-November. So far 44 people have been hospitalized, and five deaths have been reported.

3. Overnight winter parking ban

A plow operator works in Downtown Halifax on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Credit: Zane Woodford

On Wednesday, north end resident Daniel Lametti gave a presentation to council’s special transportation standing committee about the equitable considerations of the overnight winter parking ban. I watched the presentation to see what Lametti had to say.

The overnight winter parking ban goes into effect tomorrow, Dec. 15, until March 31 each year. The ban is only enforced during storms and post-storm cleanup from 1am to 6am. So, if you don’t have a driveway, you have to move your car. If not, you may get a ticket or your car may be towed, at your expense. As Lametti said in his presentation, thousands of tickets are handed out each year.

He presented some options from other cities that Halifax might offer to car owners who don’t have a driveway. From the story:

In Montreal, after a large storm, the city applies parking bans to select streets and uses temporary signage to give the times of day during which the ban applies. Residents can move their car to a neighbouring street while their street is being cleared or park it in one of the more than 2,000 parking spots for free in municipal lots. Ottawa, like Montreal, uses selective parking bans and posts temporary signage on streets that are being cleared. The city also has five parking lots where people can park their cars for free during snow clearing times. St. John’s, N.L. also uses selective parking bans, posting the schedule of streets to be cleared online before 3pm each day. Residents can move their cars to neighbouring streets or one of six lots the city offers for parking. Portland, Maine has an overnight winter parking ban that limits on-street parking from 9pm to 6am, but also offers free parking at the city’s schools, community centres, and stadiums until 7am.

Coun. Patty Cuttell, who sits on the committee, said she’d bring a motion to council requesting a report looking into options for Halifax.

4. Gender-diverse students

Photo: contributed

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development is planning to update a set of guidelines to support Nova Scotia students who are trans and non-binary, and protect them from discrimination. That’s according to CBC, which got documents from the department through access-to-information laws. From Taryn Grant’s story:

Alec Stratford, executive director of the Nova Scotia College of Social Workers, said the current guidelines are no longer useful because of social, political and legislative changes that have happened over the past 10 years. “We have new human rights laws, we have laws banning conversion therapy, we also are seeing heightened political rhetoric towards LGBTQSIA groups and youth in particular, all which warrant a stronger response to uphold and protect the rights of the most vulnerable in our society,” Stratford said in an interview. The college of social workers was part of an inter-professional group that wrote an open letter to Nova Scotia’s minister of education earlier this year, calling for immediate changes to the guidelines to reflect the new context. Following several months of correspondence with the department, Stratford and a few other people who signed the letter recently met with department staff.

Grant also spoke with Koam White, who is a student at Citadel High School, said there are only three gender-neutral washrooms and more than 1,500 students.

If you spend more than 20 minutes out of class, you’re marked absent. So if you’re waiting just to use the washroom, good luck. You might get marked absent. You might be considered a student who’s not trying in class, just because you’re trying to use the washroom.

VIEWS

‘Think about the emails that you send’: Sexist comments on women reporters’ appearance

Global traffic reporter Leslie Horton. Credit: Global Calgary

Last week, a segment of Leslie Horton’s traffic report for Global Calgary went viral, but not for her reports about rush hour in the city.

Horton, who has worked with Global Calgary since 1995, responded on air to an email she received about her outfit.

“‘Congratulations on your pregnancy. If you’re gonna wear old bus-driver pants, you have to expect emails like this,”‘ said Horton, reading aloud the email from a male viewer.

“So thanks for that. No, I’m not pregnant. I actually lost my uterus to cancer last year. And this is what women of my age look like. So if it is offensive to you, that is unfortunate.

“Think about the emails that you send.”

Horton’s response was shared millions of times on social media, including by celebrities such as Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Horton also spoke about her response in other interviews later in the week.

“I get to draw the line when someone says something inappropriate to me,” Horton said in an interview with Global’s The Morning Show in Calgary about the email.

“The point of that email that he sent that day was to shame me, to embarrass me, to humiliate me, and to make me feel bad about myself. And guess what? No one else gets to do that. I say, no, this is my line.”

Of course, it’s not just women’s appearance some people don’t like. In August 2022, I wrote this Morning File about the online and offline vitriol women politicians receive — in this case, Sanna Marin, former prime minister of Finland, for her dancing with friends, and Diane Therrien, mayor of Peterborough, Ontario, for her use of expletives in a tweet:

Instead of shaming these women for living that joy, we should turn our attention toward the hate women — all women — experience online and off. And if you’re still more offended that women dance and swear than you are by the people who threaten them, I have two words for you: Fuck that.

I feel the exact same way about shaming women for what they wear, on TV or off.

In 2014, Australian TV host Karl Stefanovic tried a little experiment. He wore the same suit on air during the Today morning show every day for a full year. He decided to do the experiment after his co-host, Lisa Wilkinson, gave a speech on sexism and the comments she receives about her wardrobe.

So, what was the the response to Stefanovic wearing the same suit every day? Nada. No comments, no emails.

“No one has noticed; no one gives a (expletive),” Stefanovic told Australian newspaper The Age. “But women, they wear the wrong color and they get pulled up. They say the wrong thing and there’s thousands of tweets written about them.” Stefanovic said women are judged “more harshly and keenly for what they do, what they say and what they wear,” reports The Age. “I’m judged on my interviews, my appalling sense of humor — on how I do my job, basically,” he said in the interview.

I wanted to know how local women reporters and anchors deal with such comments and emails, so I contacted local news stations. I didn’t hear back from all of them, but Jill Thomas Myrick, a senior communications manager with CBC, sent me this statement:

Leslie Horton’s experience is another example of how online harassment is one of the most significant issues facing journalists today. It’s not ok, and that’s exactly why CBC/Radio-Canada launched the #NotOk campaign against online harm. Together with partners and peers across our industry, we are united in supporting our journalists, newsrooms and media professionals against those who seek to silence their stories and threaten their safety.

But one local meteorologist did agree to an interview. Cindy Day worked in television for about 20 years, including on Global and CTV. She now offers her weather forecasts on her own website, a decision she said was a “leap of faith” that is “fantastic.”

Day and I spoke on Wednesday, and she said she did watch Horton’s response, and she’s all too familiar with those kinds of emails.

“If you talk to the reporters that I’ve known and the people that I’ve known in the business, there are comments like that all the time,” Day said.

Day said during her time in television, she kept a file with the emails she received, saying, “there were so many.”

“I would work for hours, and sometimes days, following a storm. I think I did a really good job of explaining every parameter, every inch of the Maritimes, and I would get back to my desk and get an email from someone saying, ‘why did you straighten your hair?’ Or why would you wear that colour lipstick with that dress?'” Day said.

“I would think, ‘oh my gosh, I just did a four-minute weather presentation and I poured my guts out after all that work and they’re just looking at me and telling me what I should and shouldn’t be wearing.'”

But some of her colleagues never got such emails, ever.

“I don’t think, in all the years I’d been in that business, that I had ever seen that happen to a man,” Day said. “They would have to be in a hurricane with their hair flipping backwards for someone to say, ‘well, couldn’t someone give him a toque?’”

Cindy Day Credit: :Contributed

Day recalled that when she worked at CTV, the newsroom executives brought in consultants who advised on-air staff how to dress for the camera. But Day said it was only the female staff who were part of those consultations.

“Meanwhile, our male colleagues had the same black suit on for three weeks — and that didn’t seem to matter — with the outdated tie,” Day said. “That was so frustrating to me.”

Day said she felt that her colleagues who were “more mature” and had a “better sense of self” were put off by those consultations.

“You develop a sense of style. This is me. I don’t wear sleeveless shirts in the winter with a low neckline. I’m going to wear a sweater because it reflects the weather,” Day said.

After the third of those sessions, Day said the consultant came to her home and went through her entire closet, telling Day what items she should throw out.

“This person was saying don’t wear red on camera, it doesn’t suit you. The black blazer is best, have lots of black pieces. That wasn’t me. I love colour,” Day said.

“Part of the presentation and being comfortable doing what you do is being comfortable wearing what you’re wearing.”

Day said she often sat back and wondered why people sent those emails at all.

“Why would they take time to write an email to tell me my lipstick wasn’t just right? It’s okay they don’t think my lipstick was right or they don’t like my hair straight or curly,” Day said. “But what was the point in reaching out? I don’t have an answer for that.”

Day said most of the emails in that file she kept came from middle-aged women.

“I thought that was a really weird observation,” she said.

Eventually, Day said she stopped collecting the emails for that file. Instead, she got some solid advice from her mother — whom she calls a “brilliant woman” — on how to handle the comments and messages.

“She said, ‘Cindy, you are who you are and nobody can change that. If it means keeping your job, I suppose you have to wear it, but remember your inner self is who you are,'” Day said.

“I just carried on and kept wearing the colours I wanted to wear, neglected what they were saying, and the emails that came in, I would just say, ‘oh well, that one is having a bad day’ and just delete it. It took a long time to be able to be strong enough to just ignore that because it is a personal attack.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise that social media made these comments much worse and more frequent. Day said when she started at Global in 1998, the messages were handwritten letters or phone calls. She got far fewer of those messages because it took more time to write or call.

“Social media made it easier for people to just reach out and say whatever,” Day said. “The anonymity of it.”

She recalled one viewer who commented on Facebook quite a bit.

“One day she commented, and she said, ‘I think you’ve gained a bit of weight, Cindy. Perhaps you should be careful,'” Day said.

A few months later, Day said she met that woman in person at a local farmers’ market and she was “sweet as pie.”

“Sitting behind her keyboard, maybe having a bad day, where did that come from? She would never have said that to my face,” Day said.

Day said she only got a “handful” of the messages in the two years she was at SaltWire. And she doesn’t get those emails at all sharing the weather from her own website.

“It’s really rather refreshing. It’s nice to know they’re focusing on the product,” Day said.

There is one comment that Day said she still hears, and she finds disrespectful. It’s when viewers call her a “weathergirl.”

“Would Steve Murphy be the newsboy or would Kalin Mitchell be the weather boy? No, he’s the meteorologist. But that Cindy, she’s our weathergirl,” Day said.

In our Slack channel this morning, Tim Bousquet wrote that Day’s comment about the weather girl reminded him of this “One Year” episode on 1955: The Weather Girls.

Day said she thinks if there were more women in leadership roles in newsrooms, there would be more support for women reporters, anchors, and meteorologists.

“We’re still not seeing that many [women leaders] overall. There are some wonderful, powerful managers, but generally speaking, it’s more of a male-dominated industry in the top end,” Day said.

Day has a message for the women working in television: “Women have to work harder to get to the same point that a man has to. It’s just the way it’s been and it’s still really, really that way.”

“Be strong, hold on, believe that you are as good or better than the guy next to you or the gal next to you. Be strong in your convictions and don’t let that criticism bring you down.”

Day said for those viewers thinking about sending such emails, she really wants them to focus on the product, and not on the presenter’s appearance. But she has another message to those email senders.

“Maybe the more important message is that this is a person. It’s not just a talking head that pops up on your screen or on your phone or on your laptop. This is a person… stop and think about how it would feel if somebody stopped you and said, ‘don’t ever wear red again. You look hideous in red.’ It’s hurtful to people.”

That, of course, was the message Horton had for viewers as well.

“Think about the emails that you send,” Horton said in her response to the viewer last week.

It was courageous of Horton to respond to that message on air and it was courageous of Day to speak to me about this issue. But women should just be able to do their work without hearing these comments at all.

I want to add to Horton’s response: If you want to send an email to a woman reporter or anchor — or any woman, really — about her clothing and appearance, I want you to step back and really think about why you’re sending that email.

Because it’s not about these women’s clothing or appearance, at all. Your sexism is showing for everyone to see.

NOTICED

The end of the single-family home?

New homes under construction in a subdivision in Beechville on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Credit: Zane Woodford

In November, I wrote this Morning File about how we should rethink our meaning of house and home since we’re living with a housing crisis and a climate crisis. In that piece, I wrote about the collective snobbery around certain kinds of housing, including apartments and duplexes, and how we seriously need to deal with that.

I started thinking about that again yesterday when we published this story about HRM offering up surplus lands for affordable housing projects. Two councillors, David Hendsbee and Pam Lovelace, wanted surplus properties in their districts taken off that list. In the case of the property in Lovelace’s district 13, it’s located in Upper Tantallon, which is mostly single-family homes.

There have been recent stories about communities building a mix of housing options, including this article about the rural community Kinkora in P.E.I.

Kinkora is also adding another subdivision with up to 28 lots, which will be a mix of duplexes and single-family homes. “Demand is high. We also have a number of seniors in our community who are still living in their own homes, who probably in the coming years would like to get out of those large homes and into something smaller, but not leave the community,” Harvey said. The area needs mixed-density housing, said Harvey, and there is another lot zoned for multi-family housing that will include duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, and seniors’ housing.

Last week in Toronto, the city hosted a webinar to talk about its major streets study and “gentle densification” on large streets across GTA. According to this story by Lane Harrison at CBC, the study is part of the city’s efforts to offer more mixed housing, including six-storey apartment buildings, in residential areas with mostly single-family homes.

The response? Not a good one from some neighbours, who are sending out flyers with their concerns about the apartment buildings.

One resident, Mina Mirzaei, spoke to Harrison about the flyer she received, in which seven neighbourhood associations called the plan flawed and that six-storey buildings are too tall for their neighbourhood.

Mirzaei received a flyer from the Islington Ratepayers and Residents Association that said six-storey apartment buildings will be built on several streets, including Kipling and Islington Avenues, as well as Bloor Street. The fliers tell residents how to contact the city if they’re concerned, and the same message appears on the association’s website.

“It really made me upset,” Mirzaei said. “I own a place on a main road and I live in this neighbourhood. I hope they build more units that are good for people who want to raise a family. There’s a lot of big cities in the world who have that, Toronto can have that too.”

I live in a neighbourhood with all kinds of different housing. I personally live in a two-flat home surrounded by similar homes, single-family homes, big homes, small homes, a land-lease community, and newer (and very expensive) apartments in tall buildings. True, the cost of renting and buying homes of any kind has skyrocketed in my community, but I personally like the mix of housing.

Will we see the end of the single-family home? I’m not sure, but people want, need, and deserve more housing options in all communities.

Government

City

Special Community Planning and Economic Development Standing Committee (Thursday, 10am, City Hall and online) — agenda

Regional Watersheds Advisory board (Thursday, 5pm, City Hall) — agenda

Province

No meetings

On campus

No events

In the harbour

Halifax

15:30: ZIM Asia, container ship, sails from Fairview Cove West for sea

16:00: NYK Nebula, container ship, sails from Fairview Cove East for sea

16:00: Ayita, cargo, arrives at Pier 27 from Szczecin, Poland

16:00: MSC Mexico V, container ship, sails from Pier 41 for sea

16:00: AlgoNova, oil tanker, arrives at Irving Oil 3 from Montreal

16:30: Volga Maersk, container ship, sails from Pier 42 for Antwerp

17:30: MSC Alma VII, container ship, arrives at Pier 41 from Sines, Portugal

21:00: Atlantic Sea, ro-ro container, arrives at Fairview Cove West from Norfolk

Cape Breton

09:30: Runner, oil tanker, arrives at Everwind 1 from Jubilee, Ghana

Footnotes

On Tuesday, I was buying cat food and there was a sign at the vet’s office that said they were short staffed, so they asked customers to be kind.

It’s that time of year when we’ll see more of those signs, especially with labour shortages in various sectors. Please remember to have patience, and yes, be kind to workers out there.