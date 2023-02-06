NEWS

1. Houston’s silence

Premier Tim Houston speaks with reporters after the health care summit on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Credit: Jennifer Henderson

“For me, it was the silence that spoke most loudly last week,” writes Stephen Kimber:

On Thursday, the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board “approved significant rate increases for customers of the province’s monopoly power company, in apparent defiance of the provincial government,” as Globe and Mail reporter Matthew McClearn put it. … And how did Premier Houston respond to the regulator’s outright defiance (Silence.) … But…really? The premier didn’t have time to even issue his own defiant statement condemning the decision and declaring that the UARB’s affront to the will of the people would not be allowed to stand? No threats to appeal to the courts, introduce more legislation, nationalize the power company?

Click here to read “Premier Tim Houston on power rate hikes… the sounds of silence.”

2. The quest for renewable power

A Victorian house in Windsor with solar panels on its roof. Credit: Jennifer Henderson

In order to head off the worst of the climate crisis, we’re embarking on the electrification of everything — cars, home heating, etc. — because at least theoretically, we can replace all electrical generation with renewable energy sources.

But can we? Will we?

On Friday, Jennifer Henderson reported that Nova Scotia Power rates will likely be increased even more than the recent Utility and Review Board’s 14%+ rate increase approval:

That’s because the rates don’t include hundreds of millions of dollars in projected fuel costs that could be incurred over the next two years, as well as $100 million in deferred fuel costs for 2022 which just ended. Nova Scotia Power has forecast fuel costs in the range of $700 million for 2023 and for 2024. Rate hikes announced yesterday won’t cover nearly that amount, and some of the difference (nobody can predict how much) may have to be recovered through higher power rates next year and the year after.

At issue is the Fuel Adjustment Mechanism (FAM), which allows Nova Scotia Power to charge customers for the increased price of fuel without going to the UARB for another rate increase.

After we published Henderson’s article, Brendan Haley reminded me of his November Twitter thread, in which he criticized the FAM and its effect on moving to renewable power.

The short of it is that Nova Scotia Power gets paid to deliver power to customers. The more power it delivers, the more profit it makes. There’s no incentive at all to reduce the amount of power it sells by implementing efficiency programs — efficiency programs are bad for profits.

Worse still, when the cost of fuel is decoupled from the rate structure, the power company has no reason at all to make the costly expenditures for renewable power generation, and a lot of reason not to make those expenditures — if Nova Scotia Power can simply shift the cost of pricey coal, oil, and natural gas onto its customers, why should it care about chasing renewable power?

Haley wrote:

My problem with FAMs is that they make it easy for a utility to charge ratepayers for what they spend on fuel. But it is still difficult to invest in solutions that reduce fuel costs. Those can include capital projects like transmission lines, energy efficiency, customer solar. Current rules reward utilities for building power plants & then selling energy, which is why utilities don’t like energy efficiency or customer generation. A FAM supercharges this disincentive by taking away a fossil fuel power plant risk — getting stuck with the fuel bill. If we allow adjustments in rates for fuel costs, why not also do it for real energy sales? That would “decouple” utility profits from sales and not make the utility worried when people use less energy (and lower their bills). A balanced approach would see a utility have a set amount of ratepayer $$ to serve all customer needs. The utility would be rewarded for spending less overall and optimizing the entire system. After removing bad incentives, you can have “performance based regulation” — as proposed by NDP Leader Claudia Chender — which rewards the utility for delivering what people want. Like better reliability, lower GHGs & even strategic electrification that reduces total bills across all fuels. … There is a long history of short-term solutions to energy costs in Nova Scotia. This seems to just push off the discussion on how to create an energy system that is zero-emission and fair.

Nova Scotia Power avoids the issue by saying it will comply with the provincial government’s targets for renewable power generation.

But it’s not complying. The bulk of the expected renewable power feeding the grid was to come from the Muskrat Falls hydro project, which continues to fail to meet the contracted delivery of power through the Maritime Link. (And, it’s suggested to me that the ‘software issues’ with the Labrador Island Link, which brings power from Labrador to Newfoundland before connecting with the Maritime Link, are so problematic that it may be years before they are resolved.)

As a result, the provincial government fudged the regulations for Nova Scotia Power’s renewable targets.

Further, the province increased the burning of biomass, falsely conflating the burning of biomass for heating, which can be a renewable source of power, with the burning of biomass for electrical generation, which absolutely is not a renewable source of power.

So we’re not meeting the renewable targets, but we’re going to load the electrical power grid with a bunch more demands, from electric vehicles to heat pumps for residential heating.

How’s that going to work?

The Atlantic Loop. Graphic: Emera

Well, in a typical all-eggs-in-one-basket approach, Nova Scotia Power and the provincial government are pushing the federal government to pay for the building of the ‘Atlantic Loop.’ There’s a pretty picture of it above, which shows that the Maritimes will be fed by a power distribution network connecting Quebec’s Hydro generation plants to Nova Scotia, specifically via proposed overhead transmission lines that would carry 1,150 MW of electricity from Quebec through New Brunswick to Nova Scotia. That amount of electricity is double what the Maritime Link was built to carry, 475 MW.

Quebec has tonnes of hydro power. Everyone knows that, right? So we here in Nova Scotia will just make use of that to meet our renewable targets.

Not so fast.

Last Friday, Hydro Québec sent an urgent message to its customers:

Given the extreme cold forecast for this Friday and Saturday, February 3 and 4, we are asking you to please reduce your electricity use. Although the credit calculation will be based on the regular time periods, you will be contributing to the collective effort to ease the pressure on the power grid during this cold snap.

In short, Hydro Québec couldn’t generate enough electricity for its own customers during the weather event, never mind sending supposed “extra” electricity to Nova Scotia. And the situation was so dire that Hydro Québec even paid its customers to use less electricity.

I haven’t even got to the charade that is the EverWind “green hydrogen” plant, which will at least initially (and probably for many years) take power from the existing grid. The Halifax Examiner has repeatedly tried to crunch the numbers on this, and we’ve been unable to come to any end game when EverWind actually produces enough new renewable power, over and above what will be needed by Nova Scotia Power’s customers, to power its operations.

But even if all of the above can be addressed, will Nova Scotia Power even be able to deliver the renewable power generated through the Muskrat Falls and Atlantic Loop?

Friday, just as the Arctic blast was hitting Nova Scotia and thousands of people lost power, Nova Scotia Power submitted to the UARB a more-detailed report on the widespread power failures that occurred during Hurricane Fiona.

You can read the entire report here, but here are three of the tables:

tl;dr: We’re not meeting the current renewable targets, but we’re going to load much more demand to the electrical system and hope, against all evidence, that Hydro Québec can somehow deliver enough power it doesn’t have through a transmission system that doesn’t exist to meet Nova Scotia’s needs, and that the notoriously unreliable Nova Scotia Power will be able to deliver that power to customers.

This is not a screed against renewable power. We must switch over to electrical power, and we must switch the grid over to renewable power. That’s just not debatable — the future of the planet depends on it.

Rather, I’m saying that we can’t reach this laudable goal with the way we’re structuring our approach to it. Profit as usual for the utility, with a government moving regulatory targets around willy-nilly with hopes of finding the single unicorn power source, just won’t cut it.

We need a truly distributed power grid, with thousands and thousands of home- and business-based renewable generators, local networks that can power themselves when the larger grid is down, and a huge investment into stored power projects, at the very least.

Thinking that billion-dollar power companies and billionaires taking advantage of tax schemes will solve the problems we face is simply delusional.

With files from Joan Baxter and Jennifer Henderson

3. Police budgets

The Halifax Regional Police office in Dartmouth in July 2020. — Photo: Zane Woodford

“Councillors are looking at changes that could lead to a lower Halifax Regional Police budget than recommended by the police board,” reports Zane Woodford:

Halifax Regional Police are requesting a $5.4-million budget increase over last year’s budget, to $94.6 million. On top of that, Chief Dan Kinsella wants to hire three sworn officers and two civilians at a total cost of $627,700. On Monday, the Board of Police Commissioners recommended in favour of the $5.4-million increase, mostly attributed to officers’ arbitrated pay increase. But the board voted no to Kinsella’s requests for additional staff.

Woodford gets into many of the details, including council’s efforts to off-shift some operations from the police umbrella and into other places in the city budget.

As the defunding report pointed out, it makes no sense that crossing guards, victim services, and lake patrol fall under the police budget. I recall that in 2013 Halifax council yanked the successful Youth Advocate Program out of the recreation budget and placed it under the police budget, supposedly because it involved “public safety,” but at the time (and still) I felt it was more about building a police bureaucratic empire than anything else.

Oh, on the lake patrol, councillor Sam Austin claimed that “that contracted-out service has saved more than 1,000 people in the lakes in Dartmouth,” reports Woodford. Really? I don’t have to oppose the lake patrol program to think that’s likely some statistical fluffing. Hey, even one kid being saved from drowning is a good thing, but is it credible to claim that 1,000 five-year-olds would have succumbed to the waters without them?

Anyway, click here to read “Halifax councillors to consider additions — and reductions — to police budget.”

4. Cancer care

Heather Mulligan, Canadian Cancer Society’s manager of advocacy for Atlantic Canada. Credit: Contributed

“A new survey released by the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) suggests that one in four Canadian cancer patients have had their appointments postponed or cancelled in recent months,” reports Yvette d’Entremont:

In Nova Scotia, the number is even higher. As of November when the survey was conducted, 33% of Nova Scotian respondents indicated they’d had an appointment related to their cancer care either cancelled or postponed. For Atlantic Canada overall, the figure was 36%. “When it comes to these results, what we’re hearing, what we’re seeing, is that while there are some improvements in some aspects of cancer care and supports since the peak of the pandemic, access to care remains inconsistent across the country and vital needs are not being met,” Heather Mulligan, CCS manager of advocacy for Atlantic Canada, said in an interview. “It is a life threatening and life altering event and disease. And any time there’s a cancellation or postponement in their cancer care journey, it means that they’re on the journey longer…It’s life or death when we’re talking about cancer.”

Click here to read “33% of Nova Scotia cancer patients had appointments cancelled, postponed, survey finds.”

5. Evacuating Gus

Gus the Gopher Tortoise celebrated his 100th birthday last summer. Photo: Tara Thorne

Somebody filed a Freedom of Information request asking for documents about the health of Gus, the tortoise at the Natural History Museum.

The documents returned show that the museum staff is exceptionally devoted to the health of the creature. They discuss his travels to the vet, buy extra treats for him, and keep detailed daily logs about his eating and drinking habits — a lot of days, Gus just picks at his food, and sometimes isn’t interested in drinking water at all, but he has a wide variety of fruits and vegetables available to him, and some days goes at them with gusto.

Before the pandemic, the museum had an evacuation plan in place in case of emergency. Visitors and staff were to be removed first, then Gus, but only if his life was considered in danger. In all other events, Gus (and all the other animals at the museum) was to be left in the building.

The evacuation procedure for Gus was detailed, including the distribution of keys to the building and Gus’s enclosure, a requirement that a security guard be kept with Gus until a staff member arrived, and then that staff member would take him home.

In April 2020, the museum prepared for COVID lockdown and decided the fate of all the animals. I found this interesting, so will post it here:

If you want to see what Gus eats every day, go here and scroll about half way down the very large document; the rest of the document is his daily eating diary. The museum should publicize this.

6. Armoyan does Florida

Geosam Capital, which is George Armoyan’s private equity fund, has announced it is proceeding with a gigantic (7,000 units on 1,280 acres, plus scads of commercial and “possible” sound stages and production facilities) on the shores of Lake Talmadge, about 22 miles south of Atlanta. This comes just two years after Brett Embry, the Atlanta division president of Geosam, was appointed to the Henry County Commission transition team.

NOTICED

On Friday, as Americans were getting excited about a Chinese balloon, I was struck by the life-imitates-art scenario, related to a song produced 40 years ago.

In 1982, the Rolling Stones played in West Berlin, near the wall. As part of the show, some balloons were released. In the audience was Carlo Karges, the bassist for Nena, and he watched as some of the balloons wafted over the wall.

This was at the height of the Cold War, Reagan saber-rattling, a new missile system deployed. Germans were understandably anxious.

Karges envisioned some military commander in the east seeing something heading over the wall, so he decides to send a fighter jet to investigate, but then some other military commander in the west sees the fighter jet heading to the border, and the whole thing escalates to nuclear apocalypse. He wrote a song about it, which came out the next year, 1983.

I think the German version is better than the English version (which has slightly different lyrics). Regardless, Nena was a badass 80s rocker.

Footnotes

