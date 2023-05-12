NEWS

1. Bus drivers agree to new contract

Halifax Transit drivers turn left off Wyse Road toward the Macdonald Bridge on Friday, May 7, 2021. — Photo: Zane Woodford

“The union representing Halifax Transit operators has signed a new four-year collective agreement with the municipality, including 3% annual wage increases,” reports Zane Woodford:

The new wages bring drivers up to at least a living wage for Halifax after training. The wage for operators in training is currently $21.45, and will increase to $27.37 by the end of the contract. For operators who’ve completed training, the wage was $22.88. It will now be $24.28, moving to $27.37 on Sept. 1, 2024.

Click here to read “Halifax Transit union signs new four-year contract with 3% annual wage increases.”

The driver shortage put the union in a reasonably good bargaining position, but that’s still not a lot of money for a very stressful job with lots of responsibility.

Thank your bus driver.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

2. Housing forum

Rev. Kyle Wagner was the moderator of the Housing First forum, which was held at Christ Church in downtown Dartmouth on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Credit: Suzanne Rent

“A few dozen people attended a housing forum in a downtown Dartmouth church on Thursday night where experts who work in housing support talked about the housing crisis in Nova Scotia,” reports Suzanne Rent:

And while all the panelists painted a picture of how the crisis looks in HRM and across the province, the one message they all shared was that Nova Scotia needs more permanent affordable housing. … “Realistically, what’s driving [the crisis] right now are renovictions or residential tenancy laws on both sides,” [Leigh MacLean, with Welcome Housing said. “It’s not fair for the landlords or the tenants. There’s the rising cost of renting right now. MacLean added that in Dartmouth North where Welcome Housing offers housing for its clients, rents have gone up 13.9% in the last year. “I know none of us have got a 13.9% raise at work this year,” MacLean said.

Click here to read “‘We need affordable, permanent housing’: Advocates talk about housing crisis at forum in Dartmouth.”

The forum participants are people dealing with the very bottom of the housing crisis, those who are homeless or about to be homeless. It’s understandable that the support workers think reactively: they’ve trying to help people stay alive. And for sure, decency demands that at the very least we provide for those in the most dire situations.

The housing crisis, however, goes far beyond those living rough or couch-surfing; they are the canaries in the coal mine, the most obvious indicator that our system of housing is failing. Let’s look at how governments are pretending to address housing…

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

3. ‘The market’ won’t solve the housing crisis; governments need to build housing directly

The Bloomfield Centre site in March 2020. Photo: Zane Woodford

“Halifax councillors are calling on a developer to address safety concerns at the site of a former north-end school while it continues to sit vacant,” reports Haley Ryan for the CBC:

Alex Halef of BANC Investments Ltd. has owned the old Bloomfield school site on Agricola Street since January 2021. He told CBC at the time “we’ll have a design at some point this year without question.” But two years later, Halef told the city’s appeals committee on Thursday that he has “no timeline” for demolishing the old buildings. … While Halef said he still plans to develop the site eventually, “it’s a difficult environment right now” because of high interest rates.

Wait, I thought the free market was going to solve the housing crisis? Give developers everything they want, and housing manna will fall from heaven, just as the prophet Ayn Rand foretold.

Back in November, I commented:

The higher interest rates didn’t just drop from the sky. They are a conscious policy decision to induce a recession, specifically in order to cut wages to working people… Besides depressing wages, higher interest rates make it more expensive for people to get home loans, so we can expect a further downturn in new home construction. And higher interest rates make it harder for builders to finance new construction of residential buildings, so new housing supply will decrease. Together, these factors are setting up an even tighter housing crunch in the years ahead.

And here we are hearing directly from a builder that higher interest rates are making it so difficult to finance a project that he can’t construct a new residential building.

The unquestionable religious faith in “the market” as the solution to the housing crisis makes it impossible for governments to do the obvious thing: build housing themselves on public land.

The Bloomfield example is illustrative. The old school was closed in 1982, but the buildings on the site were repurposed for a variety of uses by non-profit organizations. In 2009, The Bloomfield Master Plan was approved, reported Zane Woodford:

[The plan] called for the demolition of one of three buildings, the former school, and the renovation of the other two. Along with community space in the renovated buildings, there were to be two new residential towers — 20% of which would be affordable housing. Following a tendering process, [municipal] council agreed in 2012 to sell it to the provincial government for $15 million with a plan for Housing Nova Scotia to build affordable housing there. That sale was never finalized and the two levels of government wasted four years, with Housing Nova Scotia officially pulling out in 2016.

A few more years of indecision led to the hiring of a real estate consultant who rebranded the site as “the streetcar district” because we live in a world of bullshit and marketing, and in 2021 Halef bought it up with promises to build something. But now the federal government is more committed to depressing workers’ wages than to building workers’ housing, so here we are, with still no construction.

The Bloomfield site, however, is hardly unique. There have been plenty of other publicly owned sites where the governments could have built housing but instead those governments were so committed to the theology of the market that they sold them off to developers, who have done nothing.

Do I need to mention the St. Patrick’s–Alexandra school site? I won’t rehash that story here, but the school was sold to a developer a decade ago, and there’s been no hint that it will ever be developed into housing.

Shannon Park in Dartmouth on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Credit: Zane Woodford

The largest chunk of land in HRM where it would be easy to build lots of housing quickly is the publicly owned Shannon Park. Everyone agrees housing should be built there. There’s no opposition. But the city thought building housing wasn’t as important as its stadium dreams or its Amazon delusions, so the site has sat empty for decades.

Only recently has Canada Lands approved a development concept for the site, but instead of governments simply building the damn housing themselves, the idea is to parcel it out to private developers, who will (pinky promise) get around to building stuff by 2034.

I wonder how many tents social service agencies will buy for homeless people over the next 11 years.

I’ve been condemned to repeating myself over and over again:

If either level of government truly had a goal of more affordable housing, it would simply build it. Give up on the developer fluffing, and build some damn housing. Stop playing PR games with tiny non-profits that can’t build or manage anywhere near the number of existing affordable units that are torn down each year to make room for new high-end housing, and build some damn housing directly: social housing, co-op housing, off-market housing — massive housing construction paid for and managed by government itself, and either rented or sold to people without the huge profits demanded from private developers. Build some damn housing.

Government-built housing is not a new concept, but unfortunately, in Halifax there’s a long history of aversion to public housing.

As early as 1936, the Nova Scotia Housing Commission decided that instead of building housing directly, it was better to kneel before the market and so offered developers low-interest loans to build housing for low-income people.

“This proposal did bring a flood of applicants,” wrote historian John Bacher. “However, to its regret, the Commission found that none of the projects submitted met the goal of furnishing ‘decent homes with a rental low enough to meet the requirements of those living under unsatisfactory conditions.’ To lend to such developers would simply supply ‘cheap credit for speculative building.'”

Sound familiar?

Even in the midst of World War 2, when housing for those working in war industries was critical, the local powers that be resisted public housing, but eventually the federal government forced it on Halifax. During the war, housing was built by government for shipbuilders and others, and after the war housing was built by government for returning veterans and war widows.

Mulgrave Park in about 1962. Credit: McGill University Libraries' Special Collections

In 1950, most of those units were sold, but by the latter 1950s and into the 1960s, building public housing was commonplace, with such large projects as The Pubs, Mulgrave Park, and Uniacke Square, among others, constructed. (Unfortunately, much of this housing was the result of “slum clearing” — like the razing of Africville.)

But publicly built housing came to a screeching halt in 1973, and ever since, governments have relied on a haphazard system of rent subsidies and incentives to private developers that now, 50 years down the road, is clearly not up to the task.

It’s time to return to government-built housing.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

4. COVID

Photo by Elena Mozhvilo on Unsplash

Nova Scotia yesterday announced eight more deaths from COVID.

As the reporting of COVID deaths evidently takes a while, all eight of the deaths occurred before the most recent May 2-8 reporting period. There likely were deaths in the reporting period, but they won’t be recorded until future reporting periods.

In total, through the pandemic, 861 Nova Scotians have died from COVID, 374 of whom have died since July 1, 2022.

The monthly (April) report should come out Monday and will have more detail, but in general, 90%+ of the deceased have been 70 years old or older, and completely unvaccinated people are dying at twice the rate of fully vaccinated people.

Additionally, during the May 2-8 reporting period, 16 people in Nova Scotia were hospitalized because of COVID.

Nova Scotia Health reported the COVID hospitalization status as of yesterday (not including the IWK):

• in hospital for COVID: 14 (seven of whom are in the ICU)

• in hospital for something else but have COVID: 65

• in hospital who contracted COVID after admission: 19



The ICU number (seven) is the highest it’s been in a while. But the number of people contracting COVID in hospital is continuing to decline, and this is the lowest number I can remember.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

5. Mormons sued

The Bridgewater ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Credit: Google Street View

“A man who says he was sexually assaulted by a priest as a child is suing the Bridgewater ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints,” reports Zane Woodford.

The man says he was sexually abused as a child by John Nauss at the Bridgewater Ward Meetinghouse in 1980 or 1981.

Last year, Nauss was criminally charged, reports Woodford:

In June 2022, Bridgewater police announced 19 charges against John Nathaniel Nauss. Those are nine counts of gross indecency and 10 counts of indecently assaulting a victim. In a news release, they said they’d received a report from a victim of historical sexual assault. “Police began a months-long investigation and subsequently identified five more victims who reported being sexually assaulted as young children by one individual, with the offences spanning a time frame from 1978 to 1981,” police said.

Nauss is scheduled to appear in court on the criminal charges next week.

Click here to read “Alberta man sues Mormons over alleged historical sexual assault by Bridgewater priest.”

The allegations have not been tested in court, but they include the suggestion that church officials “re-assigned Nauss to a position of trust at the Toronto Ontario Temple, and thus recklessly in the face of knowledge of Nauss’s abuses, or negligently through inadequate investigation, continued to shelter and empower Nauss.”

Such “pass the trash” responses to sexual abusers have been common. The organization decides protecting its own reputation is more important than protecting children, so instead of addressing the situation directly and involving police, the abuser is allowed to quietly resign or is transferred within the organization, where of course he continues abusing children.

This appears to have been the case with serial predator Michael McNutt. McNutt taught at Sir Robert Borden Junior High in Dartmouth from 1977 through 1983, but “as a result of parental complaints regarding his behaviour with students, he was given the opportunity to resign in 1983, which he did,” reads the Agreed Statement of Facts in his court file.

Two years later, he was hired as a substitute teacher in Halifax, and continued his abuse of children for another decade at numerous schools and sports teams.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

Government

No meetings

On campus

Dalhousie

Studies on Ligand Binding and Catalysis by Isoleucine Epimerase and CTP Synthase (Friday, 4pm, location unknown) — Amanda K. A. Black from the University of Toronto will talk

In the harbour

Halifax

01:00: East Coast, oil tanker, sails from Irving Oil for Saint John

07:15: Nolhanava, ro-ro cargo, arrives at Pier 41/42 from Saint-Pierre

11:00: MSC Tianping, container ship, arrives at anchorage from Baltimore

12:00: CSL Tacoma, bulker, sails from Gold Bond for sea

12:00: Baie St.Paul, bulker, moves from anchorage to Gold Bond

12:30: IT Integrity, supply vessel, arrives at Pier 9 from Nordenham, Germany

15:30: MSC Rosaria, container ship, arrives at Fairview Cove from Sines, Portugal

17:00: Nolhanava sails for Saint-Pierre

18:00: Oceanex Sanderling, ro-ro container, sails from Pier 41 for St. John’s

04:30 (Saturday): CMA CGM Marco Polo, container ship (176,546 tonnes), arrives at Pier 41 from Tanger Med, Morocco

Cruise ship this weekend:

Sunday: Seven Seas Navigator (550 passengers)

Cape Breton

11:00: Front Shanghai, oil tanker, arrives at EverWind from John Agyekum Kufuour offshore terminal, Singapore

12:00: Seafriend, oil tanker, arrives at EverWind from Tarragona, Spain

14:00: Algoma Value, bulker, arrives at Coal Pier (Sydney) from Coal Pier (Point Tupper)

Footnotes

Friday the 12th ain’t so great either.