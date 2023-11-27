November subscription drive

This week’s On the Media podcast is all about the news business. I found it heartening. Sure, there were stories about the collapse of local media, layoffs, and how the New York Times has become a behemoth sucking up subscription dollars. But I found hope in the fact that the models for media are changing, and that’s not a bad thing.

On the Media host Brooke Gladstone interviews former BuzzFeed news head Ben Smith, author of the book Traffic: Genius, rivalry and delusion in the billion-dollar race to go viral. “I don’t think news is a good business for venture capitalists to invest in,” Smith tells Gladstone. “News can be a good business if you do a really good job and are very careful about how you run it…But it’s not something where venture capitalists should be looking to throw in millions of dollars and see it multiply by a hundred over a period of a couple of years.”

Later in the show, producer Micah Loewinger talks to Jasper Wang, co-founder and VP of Revenue and Operations for the website Defector. He describes what it was like seeking investors when Defector was looking to get off the ground:

I remember saying the path to being a nice little profitable business is immediate. We can see that within 12 months. And the person we were pitching said, “Well, I don’t want a nice little business. I want a big business.” You hear about the hockey stick growth venture capitalists want to see, and you’ve got to draw that hockey stick on the chart.

Instead, Defector chose to launch as a worker-owned co-op.

Not being an ideal business model for venture capitalists is a good thing. The Halifax Examiner has shown you can produce hard-hitting news (along with a bit of fun stuff). There are many models for the future of journalism. Being subscriber-funded is one of them, and I think it’s a good one.

NEWS

1. After 40 years of discussion, Beaver Bank residents want a connector road

Lyle Mailman Credit: Suzanne Rent

Suzanne Rent has a new story about the saga of the Beaver Bank connector. It’s a road that has been talked about since the 1980s, but has yet to be built. However, the Tantallon wildfires last summer seem to have given it a new push. The road would provide a second exit from the community. Coun. Lisa Blackburn and local residents also think it would alleviate traffic congestion.

There is a mountain of evidence, going back to the 1960s that expanding roads leads to more congestion not less. (I feel compelled to point that out, since it often gets lost in these conversations.) But, as we saw last summer, having only one exit from a community is a disaster waiting to happen. And transit needs to be a key part of the equation when it comes to reducing traffic. As Rent notes in the story, “Beaver Bank does have a bus, although the route ends at Beaver Bank Road and Kinsac Road, and no longer serves north Beaver Bank.”

If you think a story about a road is not all that exciting, let me tell you that you should read Rent’s full article. It’s got great characters, interesting history, and a comprehensive overview of the issue. Here’s a taste:

Dave Barrett knows the history of the Beaver Bank Bypass well. Barrett, whose family owns Barrett Lumber on Beaver Bank Road, remembers the days in the 1980s when discussions of the bypass were happening. Beaver Bank at that time, Barrett said, really wasn’t on decisionmakers’ radars, although there were fights about what the city of Halifax wanted to do in the community of the former Halifax County. That was long before amalgamation in 1996. For example, Barrett said his father spent thousands of dollars in legal fees to fight the city putting a dump near Woodbine Park. “Dad told me in the 60s that nothing happened here unless the city slickers downtown agreed with it,” Barrett said in an interview. Barrett said he was a member of a small committee of residents who started meeting in 1982 to discuss a bypass. The major concern then — as it remains now — was traffic. “One lady told me ‘I take my life in my hands every time I go on the Beaver Bank Road.’ The traffic was bad 40 or 50 years ago. Now, I’d say it’s tripled or quadrupled,” Barrett said of the traffic. That group met for four years, until 1986, to discuss the bypass plans. In 1992, Barrett said, there were engineering and environmental plans for the bypass, but in 1996 the city of Halifax amalgamated with the county of Halifax, and several years later the bypass project was ditched. “The minute HRM got a hold of it, they just made it null and void,” Barrett said. “Ever since they got HRM taking over, they basically want everything jammed into Halifax. They want to keep the money people in Halifax — I call them city slickers — they want everything in Halifax.”

Click or tap here to read “Beaver Bank residents, councillor, MLA want connector highway back in community.”

2. City staff report proposes average 9.7% increase to property tax bills

Halifax City Hall in February 2023. Credit: Zane Woodford

“A report going to Halifax regional council’s budget committee this week is recommending a 9.7% tax increase on residential and commercial properties in the 2024-2025 budget,” Suzanne Rent reports:

The report, which you can read here, says the tax hike is needed because a combination of population growth, inflation, and scarcity of resources continues “to have a cascading effect on the cost of goods and services for the municipality.”

Click or tap here to read “Report recommends 9.7% tax hike on residential, commercial properties in HRM.”

3. Elizabeth Fry Society opens Hannah’s House

Hannah Louise MacLean Credit: Emma Spence

In his column this week, Stephen Kimber gives us the story behind Hannah’s House, officially opened by the local Elizabeth Fry Society on Friday, November 24:

It should have been — it was — good news. Excellent news, in fact. Mainland Nova Scotia’s Elizabeth Fry Society — “a non-profit, charitable organization devoted to improving the lives of marginalized groups of identified women, girls, non-binary, and gender diverse individuals who have been let down by broken systems that perpetuate inequality” — had just finalized the documents to purchase a cheery Halifax duplex. The plan was to turn the adjoining buildings into a shared communal space where up to seven residents — most young, most struggling with addiction — could live, heal, learn and create their own new futures together. A small but meaningful triumph in the ongoing struggle for safe spaces for those who need it most. But that same month also brought the worst possible news. On June 11, 2023, Hannah Louise MacLean, a young woman with “a big personality, a mischievous streak and a big laugh,” died of an accidental drug overdose near the train tracks in Dartmouth. She was just 24.

Click or tap here to read “Hannah MacLean: Finding light in the ‘worst darkness.'”

4. Tamil cooking and culture take centre stage in Venba

Still from Venba, featuring, from left to right, Kavin, Venba, and Paavalan. Credit: Visai Games

Venba is a video game that came out earlier this year, featuring the heartfelt story of an immigrant woman from Tamil Nadu and her family. We meet Venba and her husband, Paavalan, when they are newcomers to Canada with a child on the way. Over the next three decades, we follow their lives (and that of their child, Kavin) as they make their way in Canada. The story is punctuated with segments in which players have to figure out how to make traditional Tamil recipes.

For a new story, I spoke with Abhi, whose company, Visai Games, developed Venba. (His family lived in Dartmouth after moving from Tamil Nadu to Canada.) And I also interviewed director Kaia Singh, who grew up in Nova Scotia, and whose films lean heavily on cooking Indian dishes.

From the story:

Venba stands out for a couple of reasons. First, there’s the gameplay, which is based on figuring out how to cook recipes from a beatup and incomplete old family cookbook. And second, it unapologetically foregrounds Tamil culture and experience. In part, Abhi said, the game looks at the question of why cooking and food matter so much to South Asians and South Asian families — especially mothers. “I wanted to explore why that was so important. Diaspora media often is focused on the children, or the second generation, the assimilated side of the story… The parents come off as caricatures… They play up the accents for the parents and they play down the accents for the children,” he said. “Those were the goals that Venba started with. Cooking is important. Food is important. But it becomes especially important here when you’re trying to hold on to your culture. You’re trying to impart that onto the next generation. Language and other things can be forgotten, but food, I think, finds a way.”

Click or tap here to read “Food, culture and representation: Video game called Venba has a Halifax connection.”

5. COVID deaths and positive tests on the rise

A positive COVID-19 test. Photo: Yvette d’Entremont

Jennifer Henderson reports on the latest “respiratory watch” numbers: Numbers released by Public Health at the end of last week show a jump in the number of deaths from COVID-19 as well as an increase in lab-confirmed or PCR positive cases… During the 2023-2024 season thus far, there have been 317 COVID-19 hospitalizations (non-ICU), six ICU admissions, and 53 deaths. The previous week saw 255 hospitalizations, five ICU admissions, and 35 deaths. The respiratory watch data notes “because not everyone gets tested or is eligible for testing, the numbers reported here under-represent the true burden of disease in the community.”

Click or tap here to read “COVID deaths and positive cases on the rise in Nova Scotia.”

6. Sydney woman sues for $2 million after being hit in crosswalk

A driver speeds through a crosswalk on Barrington Street in Halifax in 2018. Credit: Zane Woodford

“A Sydney woman is suing the driver of a car, the car’s owner, and Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) for $2 million after she was hit while in a crosswalk in 2021,” Suzanne Rent reports.

Brenda Sibley is suing Peter Smits, Holly Johnston Wall, and Cape Breton Regional Municipality. Johnston Wall owns the car, while Smits was driving it. None of the allegations in the lawsuit have been tested in court.

Rent writes:

The statement of claim lists Sibley’s injuries, which include “permanent serious disfigurement,” brain damage, injuries to her neck, back, upper extremities, ankles, as well as damage to her nerves and muscles. The claim said Sibley continues to suffer from “headaches, dizziness, shock, anxiety, depression, emotional trauma, chronic pain, insomnia, weakness, diminished energy, and stiffness.” “She has sustained and will continue to sustain pain and suffering, a loss of enjoyment of life, and loss of amenities,” the statement of claim said.

As noted above, the claims have not been tested in court. I do think this is a good opportunity to note that when hear that survivors of a crash do not have life-threatening injuries, that doesn’t mean their injuries were minor. I am partial to the practice of using the term, “life-changing injuries.”

Click or tap here to read “Sydney woman suing car driver, owner, CBRM for $2 million after driver hit her in crosswalk.”

7. Electric lobster boats

Lobster boats and traps, LFA 33. Photo: Linda Pannozzo

Brett Ruskin at CBC writes about the potential electrification of the lobster fleet. He talks to captains who want electric boats or hybrid boats, and one who says “it’s wishful thinking” in some areas, because of a lack of range.

From the story: Aboard a prototype diesel-electric hybrid fishing boat, Sue Molloy, CEO of Glas Ocean Electric, lifts a floor panel from the deck. She points to a metal driveshaft that runs along the centreline of the boat, disappearing towards the propeller. “Above that shaft, we have put our electric motor,” she said, pointing to a steel cylinder the same size and shape as a tightly-rolled sleeping bag… Glas Ocean isn’t alone. A company on P.E.I. has built a custom hybrid fishing boat with a diesel and electric system working as one unit. In Lunenburg, another company has created a small all-electric work boat. There are also plans for the creation of the first electric lobster fishing boat in Membertou First Nation on Cape Breton Island.

I have no idea whether this will be commercially feasible or not, but I do take heart in the number of people working on alternatives to all kinds of fossil fuel burning machinery, vehicles, and appliances.

VIEWS

1. The importance (and pleasure) of alt text

Taking alt text literally. Credit: Erik Mclean/Pexels

Accessibility is something we care about a lot here at the Examiner. And one of the things we do to be as accessible as possible is use alt-text.

You probably know this already, but alt-text is a description of an image that can be read by a screen reader. This allows people who can’t see the image to get an understanding of what it shows. It also ensures these readers don’t have an inferior experience of the publication.

Writing alt-text is it own art, and, of course, it’s an area in which we can always improve. I aim for an accurate description of what the image shows, as well as an attempt to convey some sense of its feeling. I’ve seen terrible alt-text, which is simply a repetition of a caption or social media post.

For instance, the other day, I saw a post on Mastodon, in Greek, which translated as, “If the mountain won’t come to Muhammad, Muhammad must go to the mountain.” The post was accompanied by a picture of a street. I had no idea what point the post was trying to make, so I decided to look at the alt-text. (I do this regularly; it’s a great example of how something designed for disabled people winds up benefiting everyone.)

Here’s what the alt-text said: “If the mountain won’t come to Muhammad, Muhammad must go to the mountain.” Well, that was no help at all, and frustrating to boot. It’s also not super-uncommon. Alt-text that says “a ship,” for instance, gives you no sense of whether you’re looking at a tanker, a cruise ship, a barge, or any of a number of other kind of vessels.

The image at the top of this item comes from a stock photo library. Here is what the alt-text supplied with it said:

red and blue armchairs beside black and white wall

Well, that’s not all that helpful. What kind of armchairs are we talking about? Overstuffed? Wing-tipped? Is the wall inside or out?

Here’s what I wrote for alt-text (happy to get feedback):

A red Adirondack chair for two, and a single bright blue Adirondack chair on a hotel patio. The dark panelled wall behind them has raised letters fixed to the wall that say “alt hotel” in a sans serif font. Below is a sign with two different fonts saying “By Le GERMAIN.”

I know writers who have resisted alt-text, for whatever reason. Maybe they think it’s too much of a pain, or someone will add it for them later. I don’t know. I’ll admit that it’s not something I ever thought about (or knew existed) for a long time.

In a piece called “The Literary Style of Alt-Text,” Clive Thompson recently wrote about how he went from being an alt-text resister to someone who finds pleasure in alt text writing, and has even come to see it as its own literary form:

As I’ve leaned into alt-texting, I’ve discovered it’s a super interesting literary practice. There’s the old saying that “a picture is worth a thousand words”. But here the goal is to reverse that proposition: To take a picture and distill its essence into language.

Writers know that constraints can be good for creativity. When Twitter was still relatively new, I interviewed Montreal-based writer Arjun Basu, who was writing 140-character pieces of fiction that he called “Twisters.” These were pieces that clocked in at exactly 140 characters. (Basu would occasionally cheat and get himself an extra character by leaving off the final period.) Describing how he came to write Twisters, on his blog Basu wrote:

I realized something about the possibilities inherent in the limitations Twitter imposes on all of us.

Alt-text also has its limitations. Often, there is a character limit, for instance. And there is the challenge of describing and getting across some sense of style and feeling, without showing off and making it all about yourself.

Thompson finds it also encourages being more mindful:

The more I wrote alt-text, the more I realized there was something meditative and poetic about it. I was no longer merely looking at images; I was noticing them, examining their features. Trying to give a nuanced description of an image has the effect of gently alienating you from the image — and I mean that in the positive, useful sense of “alienating”. You have to look at it with fresh eyes… I regard this as a very cool moment in online culture: The act of stopping to carefully scrutinize an image, to notice things that are worth noticing, and put them into words. It is also a curiously still moment. I’m buzzing along, reading and replying to posts on Mastodon, flitting here and there, zipping from tab to tab. Then I want to post an image and suddenly, boom: I have to stop, pause, focus on a picture, and find the right words.

Thompson describes a revelation he had in trying to describe one specific image, and how it changed how he saw it, and made him recognize his power. You should read his piece for the full story.

A final note: I have been critical of large-language model tools like ChatGPT. But I did not realize that it can be used to generate alt text. I saw a Mastodon post in which someone argued that using ChatGPT to generate alt text falls into the category of marginalized people getting a shitty facsimile of the real thing. (Like chatbots providing mental health therapy.) But a blind user said that being able to generate image descriptions with GPT4 has been hugely useful, and is often better than the “dead end” alt-text some people write.

I aspire to write alt text that is not “a dead end,” and I don’t think the existence of GPT4 means we shouldn’t bother writing alt-text anymore, because a machine can do better. But I am glad to learn of a use case I had not thought of that seems genuinely beneficial.

NOTICED

Watching football with Abbie Hoffman

An illustration of Abbie Hoffman Credit: Thomas Altfather Good

Veteran writer and editor Gary Ross has a Substack newsletter on writing called The Ross Rules. It’s about offering writing tips etc. It seems like just about everyone who’s ever published anything is setting themselves up as a writing coach, or offering advice to other writers. And, let’s face it, a lot of this stuff is pretty lame.

Ross, however, does not fall into this category. He’s a really good writer, and, even better, he peppers his newsletter with great stories. I want to share one from the November 24 issue, called “The worst interview of my life: Followed, soon afterwards, by one of the best.”

Both the worst and best interviews are with Abbie Hoffman, the famed (or notorious) American hippie shit-disturber who threw dollar bills onto the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. He was also one of the Chicago Seven, featured in a Netflix series a few years ago.

Back in the 1980s, Ross was an editor at the Toronto-based magazine Saturday Night (RIP). The mag had learned that when he was on the run from the law, Hoffman had hidden out in Canada, in the Thousand Islands. Ross commissioned a first-person piece from Hoffman on the experience. They agreed to pay him $5,000, half up front. As the deadline passed, Hoffman had not turned in anything, and ignored all requests from Ross to see what he had written so far. “I began to suspect that he hadn’t written a thing,” Ross writes.

Ross flies to New York, so he can interview Hoffman and put the story together himself. He goes over to Hoffman’s place, where he lives with his girlfriend, Johanna Lawrenson:

In the Midtown apartment, we three had coffee and bagels. When brunch was done, it was interview time. Hoffman indicated that we should sit side by side on the sofa. I took out my recorder and positioned it between us. “Do you like football?” he said, and switched on the TV. “I love NFL football. I’ve spent more time watching than I like to admit.” “Giants and Jets.” As the game kicked off, I plugged the external mic into my recorder, pressed START, and began questioning him. Before long it became clear that my inquiries were distractions from the central purpose of the afternoon, which was to watch the battle of New York’s two NFL teams. At one point the phone rang and Johanna popped in to say, “There’s a reporter from the Times who wants—” “Not now, baby, the game’s on.” We watched not just one football game that day but two, back to back, stretching over many hours. Johanna brought food and drink. By the time the second game ended, it was after 7 p.m.

Remember, Ross is here because Hoffman, who has agreed to a $5,000 fee for a magazine story, has failed to file a word of the piece.

Things then get even worse, before they get better, but I’ll let you read the rest of the story from Ross himself. It’s a good one.

I would also be remiss if I didn’t point you to Ross’s November 17 newsletter, on bullshit:

Earlier this week, when I checked social media, up popped a photo I’d posted six years ago. The heading was “Your memories on Facebook” and the intro began as follows: Gary, we care about you and the memories you share here. Usually, I read right past those words, but that particular morning I took note, which prompted a number of questions. Who, for starters, is the “we” in the sentence? The roughly 60,000 people employed by Facebook? Am I supposed to imagine that all (or any) of them care (or even know) about me and what I post on my feed? Is the antecedent of “we” the developers who wrote the code that went into the algorithm that directed the computer that served up the old photo on my timeline? Is Zuckerberg himself among those who care about me, and the hundreds of millions of other Facebook users who get the identical message on their timelines each week? And on what planet can a nonexistent “we” be said to “care” about anything? Care implies things like affection, concern, empathy, a willingness to help. Technological execution has nothing whatsoever to do with those qualities. Facebook—“we”—cares about little ol’ me about as much as an anteater cares about each of the 30,000 ants it hoovers up each day. Come on, you say, lighten up? What’s the problem? If we think about it, we all know that “Gary, we care about you. . .” is bullshit, and that such bullshit is inescapable—it’s always and everywhere.

This is just the start. It is a glorious rant. I love it.

Government

City

Today

Executive Standing Committee (Monday, 10am, City Hall and online) — agenda

Tomorrow

Case 2023-00812: Public Information Meeting (Tuesday, 7pm, Sackville Heights Community Centre) — application for a Development Agreement to allow a 3-storey commercial building and a 6-storey residential building at 1491 Sackville Drive, Middle Sackville.

Budget Committee (Tuesday, 10am, City Hall and online) — agenda

Committee of the Whole (Tuesday, 1pm, City Hall and online) — agenda

Halifax Regional Council (Tuesday, immediately after Committee of the Whole meeting) — agenda

Province

Today

No meetings

Tomorrow

Natural Resources and Economic Development (Tuesday, 1pm, One Government Place and online) — The Impact of Inflation and the Labour Shortage on Nova Scotian Businesses; with representatives from Atlantic Chamber of Commerce; Canadian Federation of Independent Business; Department of Economic Development; Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration; Invest Nova Scotia

On campus

Dalhousie

Today

Compositional Recital (Monday, 11:45, Strug Concert Hall) — selections from students’ repertoire

Tuning Intermolecular Interactions in Biosourced and Bioinspired Polymeric Biomaterials (Monday, 2:30pm, Theatre A, Tupper Building) — Vahid Adibnia will talk

Tomorrow

Our Hearts Aren’t Disabled (Tuesday, 4pm, Room 236 Life Sciences Centre and online) — film screening and Q&A with filmmaker Josh Dunn; more info and registration here

Catalyzing Change in Health Systems: 2023-2024 Seminar Series (Tuesday, 5pm, online) — Danny Graham will talk

In the harbour

Halifax

09:00: AlgoScotia, oil tanker, moves from Irving Oil 3 to Pier 9B

13:00: Silver Ginny , tanker, arrives at Irving Oil 3 from Good Hope, Louisiana

15:00: HMS Kent , military ops, arrives NB 2/3

15:30: Delphinus C , cargo ship (Hazard B,) sails from Fairview Cove for sea

15:30: SFL Composer , vehicles carrier, sails from Autoport for sea

15:30: One Eagle, cargo ship, arrives at Pier 41 from Colombo

18:00: Thermopylae, car carrier, moves from Pier 9C to Autoport

18:30: CSL Tacoma, bulker, arrives at Gold Bond from Sydney

19:00: Algoma Integrity, bulker, arrives at TBD

21:30: Tropic Hope, container ship, sails from Pier 41 for Palm Beach

Cape Breton

13:00: Rhythmic, crude oil tanker, sails from Everwinds1 for sea

Footnotes

I absolutely love that Iris steps up and writes a Morning File, and that it blows us all away in terms of the number of comments it generates. (Nearly three dozen, as I write this.)

If you’re a regular reader, you may know I have a thing about hating click-baity headlines (who doesn’t hate them?) and I find it hard to believe how many CBC stories still use them; they feel so dated now. Anyway, I was very amused to see a CBC story with the headline “This N.S. town is growing faster than others and expects to be short 800 units in the coming years.” Why the amusement? Because the photo beside the headline showed a sign saying “Wolfville” — thereby making the clickbait pointless. (The image was later changed to just show a street.)