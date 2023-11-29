November subscription drive

NEWS

1. Councillors ask staff to propose alternatives to tax increase

Halifax City Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Credit: Zane Woodford

“A proposed 9.7% tax increase was dropped as Halifax regional council started the first of its debates on Halifax Regional Municipality’s 2024-2025 budget,” Suzanne Rent writes:

As the Examiner reported on Monday, a motion going to council’s budget committee recommended that next year’s budget include a 9.7% increase on tax bills for residential and commercial properties. That increase would mean homeowners would pay an extra $223 on their tax bills.

Rent walks us through the budget discussions at council yesterday, as councillors balked at the idea of raising property taxes in any meaningful way:

A 9.7% increase would send the wrong message to staff and residents, said Outhit. “If I had my way, it would be CPI, plus a couple of points. We’d learn to live with it,” Outhit said. “That would mean less hiring. It might mean less capital projects. And yes, it would be tiresome, but paying our tax bills is tiring to our residents, too.” Outhit put an amendment to the budget motion on the floor, asking that the 9.7% tax increase be removed, and that the CAO and staff just come back to council with a budget, which they’d work through from there.

Click or tap here to read “Proposed 9.7% tax increase dropped as Halifax regional council starts budget process.”

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

2. Eastern Shore residents make case for more municipal services, greater understanding

Photo: Halifax Examiner

“Several residents from communities on the Eastern Shore had their say on the 2024-2025 Halifax Regional Municipality budget, and asked for more support, including for transit and HRM staff positions in their communities,” Suzanne Rent reports.

This is a really interesting story that looks at a range of issues facing the portion of Eastern Shore in HRM (a huge area), from food insecurity, to a lack of understanding from planners, to inadequate transit.

I live in a rural community of HRM, so I’m used to hearing a lot of what I consider to be ill-informed or wrong-headed criticisms of the municipality.

The people in Rent’s story, on the other hand, are thoughtful and raise important concerns and issues. As coun. Patty Cuttell noted, even the fact that people have to drive two hours to voice their concerns at a budget meeting (that’s how long it takes to drive from Ecum Secum to downtown) speaks volumes.

From the story:

Karen Bradley, chair and full-time volunteer with the Old School Gathering Place, said “it’s not clear” in HRM’s strategic priorities plan update who decides what the goals are for rural communities in HRM. “People living in rural communities in HRM are very skeptical of the capability of downtown planners to understand the needs of HRM’s rural communities,” Bradley said. “We’ve had several lovely young people come out to our community to share the regional plan, and we believe their eyes were opened about the clear needs of [Musquodoboit] Harbour, the engagement of the community members, and some of the challenges facing us, including food, housing, transportation, and the like. The regional plan mentions rural issues, but still favours the centre.” Bradley suggested HRM work with the provincial and federal government on housing, adding the non-profit sector struggles to navigate government to build housing in the community. Bradley also recommended that HRM double the number of planners working on approvals of building permits to speed up the process. She added there are no emergency shelters, supportive housing, or deeply affordable housing along the Eastern Shore or in the Musquodoboit Valley. Bradley said rural communities don’t get HRM staff to lead communities programs, so those roles are often taken up by volunteers who live in the community. “People doing the work in these organizations are subject to burnout,” Bradley said.

Click or tap here to read “Eastern Shore residents want more services, funding from Halifax Regional Municipality.”

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

3. Grief and grieving

Carla Garrett and Xavier in 2012. Credit: Contributed

Yvette d’Entremont brings us a story about grief this morning. She introduces us to Carla Garrett and her son Xavier, who you can see in the photo above. Xavier died in 2017, when he was seven years old. He had lived with brain cancer for most of his life.

Garrett tells d’Entremont that she feels embarrassed to discuss her grief sometimes:

“I could say right now, almost seven years later, that my grief is like a dirty little secret. I’m embarrassed to admit when it knocks me down because it’s been seven years,” Garrett said. “But that’s how we kind of expect it. That it’s okay to be sad for awhile after the death… But grief doesn’t end. And here we are seven years later and it’s still very much part of our lives.”

The Canadian Grief Alliance, d’Entremont reports, has received funding to “develop resources and create learning opportunities to help Canadians better understand and respond to grief.”

I think this is very important work. Grief is very misunderstood, especially in our “just move on” culture.

Click or tap here to read “Nova Scotians urged to participate in national survey to help better understand grief.”

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

4. ‘Routine’ forgery in alleged woodlot theft

Carla Lamey and Harry Lamey outside the Port Hawkesbury courthouse on Nov. 28, 2023. Credit: Jennifer Henderson

Imagine learning that someone had clearcut 100 acres of your family property without permission or compensation, that a land harvesting declaration you never signed bears your signature, and that the timber broker you accuse of having facilitated the clearcutting admits to having forged the signature and says it’s routine.

These allegations are at the heart of a new story by Jennifer Henderson:

“In a nutshell,” says Harry Lamey, “[Troy] Bennett went on our land without our permission and had the wood cut and sold and kept our money.” On Tuesday, Harry Lamey, 81, was standing outside the Port Hawkesbury courthouse, where Troy Bennett arrived to face several criminal charges including forgery and theft over $5000. “Our 100 acres were gone and not one cent had been given to us,” Carla Lamey told the Examiner. None of the allegations levelled in the criminal case or a parallel civil case have been tested in court.

Lamey says he never signed the document authorizing the clearcutting. Amazingly, Bennett agrees that he forged the signature. Even more amazing, he says that’s standard practice in the business:

In August 2022, Troy Bennett submitted a second supplementary affidavit in which he stated, “I admit I signed Harry Lamey’s name to the land declaration statement.” Bennett stated he injured his right hand and signed the document with the left. (It remains unclear why it was Harry Lamey’s name that was put on the declaration when the property is owned by his daughter Carla). In his defence, Bennett stated in an affidavit “it is my evidence that it is routine for among (sic) wood contractors and brokers to sign such documents as very often the wood lot owner is out of province or unable to attend for such signature.” The suggestion that it is “routine” for contractors to forge signatures is notable, especially as there are well-established procedures for validating signatures over the internet, which allow legal documents to be signed by people situated around the world.

There is a lot more to the story, and I encourage you to read it.

Click or tap here to read “‘Routine’ forgery? Alleged woodlot theft raises suspicions about forestry industry practices.”

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

5. 100,000 salmon die at land-based fish farm

A harvest tank at Sustainable Blue. Credit: Sustainable Blue/ Facebook

Paul Withers reports for CBC on the death of 100,000 fish at a land-based fish farm in Hants County:

A filter that removes carbon dioxide from holding tanks experienced a “structural collapse” on Nov. 4, the company told CBC News. The land-based salmon farm is the only one in North America with zero waste discharge thanks to its proprietary water filtration system which constantly recirculates water on-site. The fish kill has left the company unable to supply customers until June 2024.

The fish weighed between four and eight kilos each.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

6. Heritage Trust “very concerned” about overturning of heritage designation

1245 Edward St. on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Credit: Zane Woodford

In a post on its website, the Nova Scotia Heritage Trust expresses concern about the precedent set by the court’s overturning the decision to protect the house at 1245 Edward Street, now owned by Dalhousie University.

From the post:

Justice Rosinski appears to have taken Dal’s assertions about the building’s alleged poor condition at face value, ignoring that the home had been in constant use, including as a licensed day care facility regulated by the province, and that it was Dalhousie’s neglect of the building for the year they owned it that created the damage they claimed made it unsafe and unsightly. We find it particularly concerning that Justice Rosinski referred to letters from the public to the Heritage Advisory Committee, including that from Heritage Trust, as “prejudicial”. When did letters from the public to their elected officials become “prejudicial” – is that not part of a democratic process? We believe that this Decision challenges the autonomy of HRM to conduct its business – and not just the autonomy of HRM, but that of every municipality in this province. Surely that flies in the face of the intent behind the Municipal Government Act. Heritage Trust believes this Decision threatens every unregistered heritage property in Nova Scotia. If a property may be registered only by the owner, and those owners are (often mistakenly) of the opinion that there are only negative consequences of registering their heritage properties, we will see many fewer registrations, putting every such property at risk.

The Trust is calling for changes to the Heritage Property Act.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

VIEWS

1. The cultural imperialism of the American smile

AI-generated French WWI soldiers. Boy, they sure do look happy. Credit: r/midjourney

I read this story several months ago, and I can’t stop thinking about it. Written by Jenka (she doesn’t seem to use her last name), it’s called “AI and the American Smile: How AI misrepresents culture through a facial expression.” One of the reasons this has been on my mind again lately is the news that the Google Pixel 8 camera can use AI to alter your photos so that they show the subjects smiling. I’m sorry, but what in the actual fuck.

The starting point of Jenka’s story is a series of AI-generated images posted on Reddit, and generated by Midjourney. The images show imagined selfies taken by soldiers or warriors at different points in history: samurai warriors, WWI French soldiers, Spanish conquistadors, “African Tribal Warriors.” (Note the French and Spanish are not generic “Europeans” but the Africans are identified only by continent.)

The images are… disconcerting. Would French soldiers in the First World War look this happy? Doubtful. Also, we have lots of photos from the First World War. We don’t need to imagine selfies.

The image of Spanish conquistadors is the one that left me feeling the most uneasy.

Spanish Conquistadors, as generated by AI. Credit: r/midjourney

I know they are fake, but it is still unnerving to know what terrible crimes the real conquistadors committed, and to imagine a bunch of them just chilling and beaming like this.

But that’s not the focus of Jenka’s piece. Instead, she explores the smiles. And, in particular, what she calls “the American smile.”

Smiling is cultural. The way we smile is cultural. What a smile means is cultural. But tools created by dominant cultures — especially those with their heads so far up their own you-know-whats that they have little awareness that their biases are biases — tend to erase or ignore or just steamroller those cultural differences.

Here’s part of what Jenka writes:

What immediately jumped out at me is that these AI-generated images were beaming a secret message hidden in plain sight. A steganographic deception within the pixels, perfectly legible to your brain yet without the conscious awareness that it’s being conned. Like other AI “hallucinations,” these algorithmic extrusions were telling a made up story with a straight face — or, as the story turns out, with a lying smile. Why do you smile the way you do? A silly question, of course, since it’s only “natural” to smile the way you do, isn’t it? It’s common sense. How else would someone smile? As a person who was not born in the U.S., who immigrated here from the former Soviet Union, as I did, this question is not so simple.

She cites research from a Ph.D. dissertation on how people in different countries would react to someone smiling at them at a bus stop. 90% of Europeans and Americans said they would smile back. Russians? 15%.

She also offers this fascinating quote from the essay “What a Russian Smile Means,” by French-American journalist Camille Baker:

Russians interpret the expressions of their officials and leaders differently from Americans. Americans expect public figures to smile at them as a means of emphasizing social order and calm. Russians, on the other hand, find it appropriate for public officials to maintain a solemn expression in public, as their behavior is expected to mirror the serious nature of their work. A toothy “dominance smile” from an important American public figure inspires feelings of confidence and promise in Americans. Russians expect, instead, a stern look from their leaders meant to demonstrate “serious intentions, validity, and reliability.”

In some cultures the big toothy smile is associated with the con artist or liar. And Americans didn’t always say “Cheese” either. Jenka cites research into the history of emotions, gets into the rise of the enlightenment and how it connects with smiling, and all kinds of other interesting stuff. And, she writes:

In the same way that English language emotion concepts have colonized psychology, AI dominated by American-influenced image sources is producing a new visual monoculture of facial expressions. As we increasingly seek our own likenesses in AI reflections, what does it mean for the distinct cultural histories and meanings of facial expressions to become mischaracterized, homogenized, subsumed under the dominant dataset?

In other AI news, Sports Illustrated has been caught not only running AI-generated stories on its website (apparently volleyball “can be a little tricky to get into, especially without an actual ball to practice with”,) but creating fake writers, complete with AI-generated headshots and bios to credit them to.

The great David Roth at Defector has the best take I have read on this so far:

These powerful people and their weird gilded toys and what they don’t care about have become everyone’s problem. In the most literal sense, all the noise that these rich, reckless bunglers create makes it harder to know things. Their mess shits up the search engines; their AI spins stupid new lies to life by haplessly plagiarizing and re-plagiarizing itself, eating its own excretions until it is as cocksure, incoherent, and wrong as its apostles themselves.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

2. Alt text follow-up

Taking alt text literally. Credit: Erik Mclean/Pexels

On Monday, I wrote about the importance of alt text, and the challenges (and pleasures) of writing it well. I had hoped to include a couple of quotes in that piece, but hadn’t been able to at the time, so I am following up with them here.

This is what digital accessibility engineer James Scholes, who is blind (he says he can “detect light and shadows, but nothing else”) wrote on Mastodon about how GPT4 has improved the way he experiences images on screens:

For me, it has quickly gained a place as one of the most liberating, empowering technological inventions of my lifetime. Never before have I been able to gain an understanding of what an image shows, and ask targeted questions to independently expand that understanding. I’ve used it to identify products, in a fraction of the time it would’ve taken to locate and scan barcodes or labels. It’s taught me things about my environment that would be unlikely to come up in conversation, helped me learn about the appearance of friends and family as we share time together, provided guidance about devices and software that I would’ve otherwise needed help with, and the list goes on. Yes, I’ve used it to fill in the gaps when people don’t write sufficient alt text too…

Sometimes it’s wrong. I am always aware of the need to fact check, and not make critical decisions based on, what is conveyed. But here’s the thing: part of my professional life involves teaching people to write alt text. It is too hard, and takes too long, to do it right. It represents a dead end to the person reading it, because that’s all they get. Frankly, the descriptions people are getting back from these tools blow a lot of alt text written by humans out of the water.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

NOTICED

Stephen Archibald and jettied fronts

Home with a jettied front on Marlborough Avenue. Credit: Stephen Archibald

In my Morning File on Monday, I pointed to a Noticed in Nova Scotia blog post by Stephen Archibald, and noted that he hadn’t been sharing as many posts recently. (Come on Stephen, no matter what else is going on in your life, you’ve got to feed the machine!)

No sooner had the Morning File published, than I noticed Archibald had a new post up. This time, he walks around his new neighbourhood in Halifax’s west end, noticing houses from the 1950s and 1960s with jettied fronts.

I grew up in a house like this, and I never paid any particular attention to the jettied front, nor did I know that was what the slight overhang of the roof was called. Apparently, I’m not alone.

Archibald writes:

So we have moved from our delightful home in Fergusons Cove and now live on the Halifax Peninsula. This means I get to walk through a tidy, residential neighbourhood on my way to pick up a liter of milk and some frozen puff pastry. Most of the homes on my route appear to have been built in the 1950s and 60s, and some have a little feature you’ve probably noticed but have never named. I’m talking about jetties, the slight overhang of the second floor.

Jettied fronts on Abbot Drive. Credit: Stephen Archibald

He gives us a tour of the neighbourhood, and delves into the history of these little overhangs and the embellishments that tend to accompany them, and then writes:

So add “jetties” and “jettied front” to the words you excitedly exclaim while exploring the urban landscape. But don’t exclaim too loudly because they tend to be found in quiet neighbourhoods.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

Government

City

Today

Board of Police Commissioners (Wednesday, 4pm, HEMDCC Meeting Space, Alderney Gate, and online) — agenda

Tomorrow

Appeals Standing Committee (Thursday, 10am, online) — agenda

Province

Public Accounts (Wednesday, 9am, One Government Place and online) — Investments in Affordable Housing Programming; with representatives from Department of Community Services; Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing; Executive Council on Housing in HRM

On campus

Dalhousie

Today

Dalhousie Jazz Ensemble Noon Hour (Wednesday, 11:45am, Strug Concert Hall) — selections from students’ repertoire

Open Science: A Shifting Paradigm, A New Reality (Wednesday, 3pm, Room 1009, Rowe Management Building) — Maria Pawlowska will talk

Jazzin It Up (Wednesday, 7:30pm, Strug Concert Hall) — a Dalhousie Jazz Ensemble Concert featuring the Halifax Regional Arts Senior Jazz Ensemble; tickets $15/10

Tomorrow

From Chemometrics to Pedometrics: The Pathway Towards Modernizing Canada’s Soil Data Infrastructure (Thursday, 11:30am, Milligan Room, Life Sciences Centre) — Brandon Heung will talk

Difficult Discussions in Global Politics (Thursday, 12pm, Room 1412, Hicks Building) — with Bridget Brownlow and Daphna Levit from Saint Mary’s University, and Catherine Baillie Abidi from Mount Saint Vincent University; more info here

Panel Discussion On Debunking Ableism (Thursday, 5:30pm, online) — with Hannah Parks, Rose Singh, Cameron McKenzie, Sarah Norris, and Ifeyinwa Mbakogu; info and registration here

Mese Mariano by Umberto Giordano and La chanson de Fortunio by Jacques (Thursday, 7:30pm, Dunn Theatre) — mainstage production by DalOpera; $15/10

NSCAD

Today

No events

Tomorrow

a score to perform (Thursday, 3pm, Anna Leonowens Gallery) — performance featuring Lauren Runions, Jacinte Armstrong, and Colleen MacIsaac

In the harbour

Halifax

11:00: CSL Tacoma, bulker, sails from Gold Bond for sea

11:00: Algoma Integrity, bulker, moves from Anchor BB to Gold Bond

16:00: Morning Carol , vehicles carrier, sails from Autoport for sea

17:00: Oceanex Sanderling, ro-ro container, moves from Fairview Cove to Autoport

21:30: One Eagle, container ship, sails from Pier 41 for sea

Cape Breton

14:00: AlgoScotia, oil tanker, arrives at Government Dock from Halifax

Footnotes

I am working on an article about silent book clubs. It should be published later today. Check back for it.

I have over 14,000 emails in four inboxes. That doesn’t include the emails I’ve hived off to other folders. I have another email whose inbox doesn’t show the total number of messages, but it does have 978 unread messages. If I decide to go for inbox zero, I’m in for a lifelong process.