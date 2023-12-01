November subscription drive (it’s December now)

We have two subscription drives through the year, and how many new subscribers we get translates into what we can do for the following six months.

I had set an aspirational goal of getting 400 new subscribers in November, not really thinking we could obtain that, and we didn’t. But we got about half that, which is great. It allows me to write two Morning Files a week instead of three, so that I can spend more time working on the upcoming Original Sin series — I spent all day yesterday researching for the series, and made worthy progress, but I need a hundred more such days.

In January I hope to hire a new employee. Whether that person will be full- or part-time and what they’ll be working on depends on where we sit financially.

Thanks to all those who newly subscribed or resubscribed in November. Of course, there’s no reason you can’t subscribe in December, or you could buy a gift subscription for someone.

NEWS

1. Emergency exits

A property destroyed by a wildfire is seen in Hammond’s Plains, N.S., during a media tour, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Credit: THE CANADIAN PRESS/POOL, Tim Krochak

“Concerns about lack of emergency exits, communication, and alerts in emergencies and wildfires were all discussed by Halifax regional council,” reports Suzanne Rent:

Two reports were presented to council during its meeting on Tuesday. The first report about the lessons learned was presented during the committee of the whole on Tuesday afternoon. The second report was regarding egress in Westwood Hills, the Upper Tantallon subdivision where the wildfires started on May 28. About 16,000 residents were displaced after the fire started in Westwood Hills. One-hundred and fifty one homes were destroyed, thousands of residents across HRM were evacuated for days, and some residents still haven’t returned to their homes.

Click or tap here to read “Emergency egress, hfxALERT debated as Halifax regional council reviews wildfire reports.”

Rent’s report of the discussion is detailed, covering many aspects of the issue. I took particular note of this part:

Coun. Pam Lovelace said what was missing from the report was the definition of emergency egress. “There was a lot of confusion in the public, thinking emergency egress could be up to five, six, seven kilometres,” Lovelace said. “But it’s clear an emergency egress is short, it’s a kilometre or less, and it’s gated.”

Wouldn’t ‘gated’ be a problem? I imagine the following scenario during the next wildfire:

‘Oh, Mr. MacDonald has the key to the gate.’ ‘Which Mr. MacDonald, Donald MacDonald the old guy down the road, or Ronald MacDonald, the deputy chief of the volunteer fire department?’ ‘Ronnie, of course; that old fool Donnie couldn’t find his arse with both hands.’ ‘Well give Ronnie a call, there’s two dozen families lined up at the gate and the fire’s a-roaring.’ ‘Ronnie’s on vacation, he and the wife went to visit little Susie who’s all growed up and going to university in Calgary, dontchano. Or is it B.C? Somewheres out west. Not here, anyhow.’ ‘Does someone else have a key?’ [sizzle]

Relatedly, sort of, when I was much younger and living in Richmond, Virginia, my girlfriend’s bestie was dating this guy who I then described as paranoid. We’d go to a restaurant or a concert or some such, and first thing he’d do is scan the room for fire exits and other possible escape routes, breakable windows and the like. I thought this was hilarious.

Fast forward to 21st century America with mass shootings so routine that they aren’t even much reported on, and I now understand that guy’s behaviour is not at all paranoid but perfectly reasonable.

Back to the fire exit issue, we occasionally hear about nightclub fires where a lot of people die because management didn’t like people avoiding the cover charge by sneaking in through the emergency exit, so they locked the emergency exit. The band sets off some pyrotechnics that get out of control, dozens of people in the crowded bar flee towards the fire exit, only to find it locked. Tragedy ensues.

Having a gated fire egress road from a subdivision in the urban-wildland interface feels a lot like locking the nightclub’s emergency exit.

2. Political interference in science

Manjulika Robertson from Dalhousie University, author and co-author of the two studies released Thursday. Credit: Contributed

“New research suggests political interference in science continues to be a problem in Canada, and those from marginalized groups are disproportionately impacted,” reports Yvette d’Entremont:

Led by researchers at Dalhousie University in association with Evidence for Democracy, the findings were published Thursday in two new studies appearing in the journal FACETS. “The environmental researchers across Canada that we surveyed have experienced difficulties in obtaining permissions to pursue certain subjects or certain funding for their research,” Manjulika Robertson, lead author on one of the papers, said in an interview. “They’ve also reported that their ability to disseminate and share the research that they are able to conduct has sometimes been compromised by actors with political or financial interests that would be threatened by certain research results.” … Robertson, lead author of the other study focused on scientists’ perspectives on interference, pointed to a federal government report published earlier this year. That report highlighted the role of science in decision-making at Fisheries and Oceans (DFO). “They (DFO) were accused of purposefully altering the scientific reports to support existing policy and prioritize the interests of industry over the sustainability and protection of marine life,” Robertson said.

Click or tap here to read “Studies find political interference in science is prevalent and ongoing.”

3. Somebody might maybe one day look into police malfeasance in the Glen Assoun case

Glen Assoun in 2019. Credit: Tim Bousquet

Erin Nauss, the recently appointed interim director of the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), the body charged with investigating police wrongdoing, issued this press release yesterday:

The Interim Director of the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is actively seeking an independent oversight body to investigate whether there was criminal misconduct by the police during the period before the appeal of Glen Assoun’s conviction. On September 8, 2020, then Minister of Justice and Attorney General Mark Furey asked the SiRT to investigate whether there was criminal misconduct by the police during the period before the appeal of Glen Assoun’s conviction. In March 2021, the SiRT engaged the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIOBC) to investigate allegations that the RCMP in Nova Scotia inappropriately destroyed evidence which was used in the 1999 wrongful murder conviction of Glen Assoun. The investigation was also to examine whether any member of the Halifax Regional Police committed any offence related to this conviction. On April 18, 2023, the IIOBC provided notice that due to significant workload and resource issues that it would not be able to continue its investigation. Since then, the SiRT has been seeking another independent agency to take on this investigation. The Interim Director is committed to transparency and accountability and is actively exploring all options to ensure that an independent investigation is undertaken.

I’m not at all criticizing Nauss. She’s been on the job just over two months and is already apparently trying to jumpstart the Assoun investigation. That’s a welcome response.

But it’s hard not to be cynical about this. I don’t know what kind of “significant workload and resource issues” the IIOBC faces, but the investigation into the RCMP wrongdoing in the Assoun case shouldn’t be difficult.

RCMP officials sent emails to each other to discuss what to do in response to Cst. Dave Moore’s collection of evidence that should have cleared Assoun. As a result of those emails (and phone discussions and at least one in-person meeting at the Halifax Police Department), Moore’s evidence was destroyed. The servers over which the emails were sent still exist, are required to be kept by law. They’re in Ottawa, in a storage facility.

There’s more to do related to that investigation — clearly Moore and those in the VICLAS office need to be interviewed, and other evidence should be collected. But this is not rocket surgery. Any competent team of investigators should be able to get to the bottom of the destruction of evidence in no time, bada bing bada boom.

Instead, we’re playing this police oversight shell game. Try to follow the pea as it gets passed from the RCMP to the Department of Justice to SIRT to the IIOBC, back to SIRT, and on to some yet-to-be-named agency who may or may not have the workload and resource issues necessary to actually start an investigation and issue a few production orders and subpoenas.

And 18 years have passed since the evidence was destroyed. Four years since Assoun was exonerated and the destruction of evidence became known publicly. Three years since Furey referred it to SIRT. In the meantime, Assoun has died. Memories are fading. The computer servers continue to age, probably degrading.

Forgive me if I believe this is the point: drag out the mechanics of even beginning an investigation into police malfeasance so long that a meaningful investigation isn’t possible and no one cares any more in any event.

If you want to dive fully into the wrongful conviction of Glen Assoun and the destruction of evidence, you can listen to the Dead Wrong podcast series.

4. Silent book club

Talia Bond (right). Credit: Contributed

“It’s a book club where the chit-chat is optional, reading is the focus — and everyone decides on their own book,” reports Philip Moscovitch:

Silent Book Club was founded in San Francisco in 2012, by friends Guinevere de la Mare and Laura Gluhanich. Now, there are more than 500 affiliated clubs in this “global community of readers and introverts,” with Halifax as one of the newest chapters. The idea behind Silent Book Club is disarmingly simple. A group of people get together in a public space — not a host’s home — and they sit together and read. Some clubs meet in bookshops, some in cafes, or bars, or libraries. Some meet outdoors. Some meet on Zoom. Some change it up. In addition to the silent reading period, club members are welcome to share a few words about what they are reading or listening to (audiobooks are welcome) — but there is no obligation. Sometimes there are other reading-related discussion topics too. Talia Bond is the founder of the Halifax Silent Book Club, which is holding its second meeting on Saturday, December 2, at the Good Robot Brewery. Bond is a psychiatry resident, and she was motivated to start the club in part because she has so little time to read. “I love reading, but I have a challenge making time for it,” she said in an interview. … The Halifax Silent Book Club’s inaugural meeting took place at the Central Library in August, with about 10 people in attendance. Now that another member, Cara McInnis, is helping out with organizing, Bond hopes to set up a regular monthly meeting time.

Click or tap here to read “Silent Book Club: low-pressure reading group comes to Halifax.”

5. Workplace harassment

Credit: Kate Sade/Unsplash

“The Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration wants to hear from Nova Scotians about how to prevent and address workplace harassment,” reports Suzanne Rent:

Details about the public engagement sessions can be found here. There are three sessions left: Dec. 5 in Port Hawkesbury, Dec. 6 online, and Dec. 8 online. In an interview, Scott Nauss, senior executive director of safety for the Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration, said the department is hearing from employers and employees that workplace harassment is affecting workers’ mental health. “We want to hear more how these things are impacting [mental health] and how government could help in this case,” Nauss said.

Click or tap here to read “Department of Labour wants feedback from Nova Scotians on harassment in workplaces.”

NOTICED

Dirty Old Town

I used to drink with this guy, Iain, who was raised as neo-Celtic: as he told it, his parents were back-to-the-tradition types who raised their child speaking Gaelic. By the time he went to school, Iain was teased for the way he talked and such, and so, he explained, when he was a teenager he rebelled by becoming “the world’s biggest Pogues fan.”

Iain found a pretty wife and became respectable, and now lives out west raising kids and holding a real job. Good for him. But I thought about him yesterday when I heard Shane MacGowan had died.

And this gives me the excuse to tell the story of Dirty Old Town.

It starts in the 1930s with a 17-year-old singer and Communist named James Miller, who took the name Ewan MacColl.

At the time,’ramblers’ — what the Brits call hikers — were trying to reclaim the right to walk freely in the countryside that was being fenced off by rich landowners. This ultimately led to the “right to roam” that is now inscribe into British law, but at the time, this was a battle that good Communists were more than willing to join cause with.

And so MacColl participated in the mass trespass of Kinder Scout, a highland about 15 kilometres southwest of Manchester. Afterward, MacColl wrote The Manchester Rambler, which was one of the first songs in Britain to get wide radio play, and so established the young MacColl’s career.

MacColl was very involved in theatre, and in 1949 wrote an otherwise unremarkable play called Landscape with Chimneys that included a difficult set change. MacColl needed to divert the audience’s attention from the set crew moving stuff on and off stage, so he had one of his characters appear off stage in spotlight, singing a little ditty he quickly wrote called Dirty Old Town.

Ten years later, MacColl fathered a daughter, Kirsty, who became an accomplished singer in her own right.

In 1985, Elvis Costello took note of the up-and-coming Pogues, and financed their album Rum, Sodomy & the Lash, which included MacGowan plaintively wailing his version of Dirty Old Town, which I argue, is the definitive Pogues song.

In 1987, Kirsty MacColl’s husband Steve Lillywhite produced the Pogues’ song Fairytale of New York, and MacColl sang the duet with MacGowan:

Government

No meetings

On campus

Dalhousie

When earthquakes go slow motion (Friday, 11:30am, Milligan Room, Life Sciences Centre) — J. Kirkpatrick will talk

Maintaining vision in zebrafish (Friday, 11:30am, Room 3156, Dentistry Building) — Curtis French from Memorial University will talk

Guitar Noon Hour (Friday, 11:45am, Strug Concert Hall) — selections from students’ repertoire

Piano Noon Hour (Friday, 11:45am, Room 406, Dalhousie Arts Centre) — selections from students’ repertoire

Residential Reform: The Era of (Un)-Equal Opportunity (Friday, 3:30pm, Room 1170, McCain Building and online) — Stephanie Slaunwhite from the University of New Brunswick will talk

In the harbour

Halifax

12:00: Nolhan Ava, ro-ro cargo, arrives at Pier 42 from Saint Pierre

15:30: CMZ CGM Magellan , container ship, arrives at Pier 41 from Tanger Med, Morocco

18:00: Oceanex Sanderling, ro-ro container, sails from Fairview Cove for Fair View, New York City

22:45: Nolhan Ava, ro-ro cargo, sails from Pier 42 for sea

23:00: Silver Ginny , oil/chemical tanker, sails from Irving Oil 3 for sea

23:00: MOL Experience, container ship, sails from Fairview Cove for sea

Cape Breton

No traffic

Footnotes

I downloaded the Halifax GO Transit app a couple of weeks ago, and yesterday I loaded my credit card onto it (yikes!) and bought a monthly pass for December. It’s now telling me to “activate” the pass, but only ‘just before boarding,” which I’ll do this afternoon, heading to the library. We’ll see. I feel like I’m a time traveller moving into the late 20th century.