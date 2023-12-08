NEWS

1. CN vs potential protesters

Credit: Leo Blackwelder/Flickr

“Canadian National (CN) Railway has filed a lawsuit for an injunction in an effort to prevent protesters from setting up blockades on its rail lines in Nova Scotia, after protesters blocked rail lines elsewhere in the country,” Suzanne Rent reports:

The suit was filed by lawyer Ian C. Pickard, of McInnes Cooper, representing CN.

Rent writes:

“CN’s railway lines and operation in Nova Scotia and elsewhere have been the site of past blockades, including blockades stemming from protests unrelated to CN’s activities,” wrote Pickard in the claim. “There is presently an environment of disruptive political protests in Nova Scotia, and across Canada.”… CN filed a similar lawsuit against a group of pro-Palestinian protesters who blocked traffic on one of the railway’s main lines last week in Winnipeg.

Click or tap here to read “CN Railway files lawsuit to stop protesters from setting up blockades in Nova Scotia.”

2. Truro portraits honour Black educators and long-time church organist

Clockwise: Anne Michelle (Shelley) MacLean, Martha Eleanor Jones, Donna Lee Byard Sealey, and Willena Beatrice (Corbin Gabriel) Jones, painted by Letitia Fraser; and Vera Clyke, painted by Bruce Wood.

Suzanne Rent reports on the latest project from the Nova Scotia Women’s History Society. It’s a series of portraits of Black Nova Scotian women that aims to “educate others on Black history and contributions that have long been ignored,” she writes:

Dr. Lynn Jones is a board member with the Nova Scotia Women’s History Society, which is funding the project. Jones spearheaded the project, along with society members Sharon MacDonald and Anne Marie Lane Jonah. Five portraits will be unveiled at a press conference [today] at the Colchester East Hants Library in Truro. Four of the women featured in the paintings are educators: Martha Eleanor Jones, Willena Beatrice Jones, Donna Lee Byard Sealey, and Ann (Shelley) Michelle MacLean. The fifth portrait is of Vera (Halfkenny) Clyke, the longest-serving organist in the African United Baptist Association. In May 2024, those paintings will be displayed as part of an installation at the corner of Robie and Ford streets in the historic Black Truro neighbourhood called The Marsh… Jones said the society hopes this project will inspire other projects across the province.

You can learn more about the project and the women featured in Rent’s full story.

Click or tap here to read “Portrait project in Truro to honour Black women educators, church organist.”

3. No charges in police killing of homeless man

Maybank Park in Darmouth. Credit: SIRT

This item is written by Tim Bousquet.

After a six-month investigation, the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has concluded that two Halifax police officers who shot and killed a man in Dartmouth did not act criminally.

The unnamed man — SIRT doesn’t say why the name of someone killed by police isn’t released — was living rough in a tent in a stand of trees at Maybank Park in Dartmouth.

The park consists of three baseball diamonds southeast of the intersection of Woodland Avenue, Highway 118, and Mic Mac Boulevard, and two soccer fields across Mic Mac Boulevard. From the perspective of the parking lot, behind the soccer fields is Chricton Park Elementary School.

On May 27, there were recreational softball and soccer games scheduled, and although it was a Saturday, SIRT says there was an event at the school.

The first two people who arrived at the parking lot stood outside their vehicles drinking coffee when they were approached by the homeless man asking for a cigarette. They didn’t have any cigarettes, and the homeless man was carrying a bow and arrow and was talking “longer than they felt comfortable with,” so they called 911 at 9:01am. The 911 operator asked if the man was aggressive, and the caller said no, but they “should get someone here pretty quick.”

The first police officer arrived at 9:04am. The Emergency Response Team (ERT), which happened to be in Burnside for a briefing, arrived at the park soon after, and then two dog handlers arrived with their dogs separately, at 9:15am. The report does not say exactly how many officers responded to the scene, but SIRT refers to nine “witness officers” at the scene in addition to the two officers who fired their guns, and SIRT reviewed 37 officers’ statements and reports. (Eleven civilian witnesses also gave statements, and there was other evidence reviewed.)

Although the SIRT report includes a detailed analysis of how events unfolded, and presumably the discharge of two police firearms would have immediately been reported, the report does not give an exact time for the shooting of the man.

The short of it is that police contained the scene, and removed civilians from any immediate threat. The man was carrying a Geologic 100 recurve bow and two metal tipped arrows, a popular set with recreational archers who shoot at targets between five and 10 meters distance; it sells for less than $100. The SIRT report doesn’t say if police knew the exact kind of bow the man was carrying, but police understood that in general bows can injure or kill someone.

Also according to the SIRT report, police did not know that the man was homeless and suffering from mental health issues.

Police at the scene discussed using non-lethal means of subduing the man. The dog handlers said they couldn’t deploy the dogs because there was no clear target for them. One officer had an ARWEN launcher that can fire pepper bullets, and another officer had a PepperBall launcher, and both were told to use them at first opportunity, but as the man was behind or between vehicles they judged the weapons would not be effective.

As this discussion was going on, the ERT sniper team was at the tree line. They saw the man raise his loaded bow in a drawn position, point it at the direction of officers who were using a vehicle as cover, and then lower the bow again. The ERT Ground Leader instructed the sniper team that if the man “did that again” they were to “take him.” And in fact, the man again rose and pointed the bow at the officers, and two of the snipers “simultaneously discharged one shot from each of their firearms, hitting the suspect in the upper body.” “At the same time,” the officer with the non-lethal ARWEN launcher fired.

The man fell to the ground, and another officer approached “using a truck as cover,” and instructed the officer with the PepperBall launcher to fire in order to make sure the man “could no longer use his weapon.” That officer fired “multiple” PepperBall shots into the man’s thigh and into wheel of a nearby vehicle. Officers kept approaching because the man wasn’t moving, and the man wasn’t moving because he was dead.

SIRT found no officer wrongdoing.

“This was an unfortunate situation,” wrote interim SIRT director Erin Nauss. “It appears that the AP [Affected Party, i.e. the dead man] had several struggles in life including living with mental illness and experiencing homelessness. This incident may weigh heavy on his family and loved ones, and the SIRT team sends condolences to those impacted.”

I’ll leave the legal analysis to SIRT and other lawyers who may want to weigh in, but I have no reason to argue with the conclusion.

But it strikes me that there was no mental health expert involved in the response, and yet an overwhelming police response, including that of the Emergency Response Team and its snipers. When all you have is hammers…

And I wasn’t there, so I don’t know why the original 911 callers said that the man wasn’t aggressive but cops should come anyway. I think, though, that whenever we call the police, we need to understand we are introducing potential police violence into a situation, and that can and does lead to the killing of people who could perhaps be helped in better ways.

4. Death threats over elver fishery?

Credit: Contributed

Paul Withers at CBC reports on testimony before the Department of Fisheries and Oceans parliamentary committee:

“I had many constituents whose properties were being defiled, destroyed as poachers, parked and utilized their things. I had single mothers threatened by people. I had death threats, as did my wife during this time,” said South Shore-St. Margarets Conservative MP Rick Perkins.

Death threats are serious business, so I imagine these must have been reported to the police. I am surprised we are only hearing about them now.

5. Road to Mary Ann Falls to close permanently

Mary Ann Falls Credit: Doug Kerr/Flickr

Earlier this year, I spoke to a Parks Canada communications person, and they told me the road to Mary Ann Falls in Cape Breton Highlands National Park was going to be reopening, but there was no timeline.

Now, Parks Canada has decided it will not reopen after all. The road has washed out several times, and instead of continuing to repair it, it will be turned into a hiking and biking trail, Matthew Moore reports for CBC:

“The decision to close the road wasn’t taken lightly and in fact closing the road we’re seeing it as an opportunity as well to increase our active transportation trail,” said Robie Gourd, asset manager with Cape Breton Highlands National Park. “This is something we’re looking to convert that road from a two-way traffic automobile access, but turning it into a mountain bike trail.” Gourd said when the former road reopens to the public as a trail in 2024, it will be one kilometre longer and include better drainage. It’s currently 6.5 kilometres, one way.

6. Cole Harbour Santas

Photo by Adriaan Greyling on Pexels.com . Cole Harbour Santas are not as illustrated. Credit: Adriaan Greyling

Wow, here’s a feel-good story, and I hate it.

130 people in a Cole Harbour neighbourhood have bought inflatable Santas from Costco as a fundraiser for Feed Nova Scotia:

When they first started buying them, the Santas were selling for $130 but then they went on sale for $100. When neighbours got the money from the price adjustment, Silver said they gave the difference to their fundraiser. They’re calling it Colby North, Silver said, as it’s in the Colby South neighbourhood. The line of Santas start at the end of Astral Drive then continue onto Lakeridge Crescent, Rockhaven Court and Parkedge Crescent. Mattatall Signs donated signs with a QR code leading people to their online donation page for Feed Nova Scotia. They’re also collecting cash donations… What they’re doing is working, as donations have reached more than $6,000 so far and there is bumper-to-bumper traffic happening regularly.

So, to recap: members of a community have collectively spent more than $12,000 on plastic garbage, this has led to bumper-to-bumper traffic in the community, and they have raised half the amount they spent on the plastic garbage for Feed Nova Scotia.

This is why I like living somewhere with no visible neighbours.

Socially enforced jollity always makes me think of the brilliant “underground Kansas” portion of the otherwise quite problematic post-apocalyptic film A Boy and His Dog, best-known for marking a young Don Johnson’s debut.

VIEWS

1. Hours and hours on six-second reels

Ginny Hogan. Credit: ginnyhogan.me

Ginny Hogan is a very funny comedian, who focuses on feminist and self-deprecating humour. (She’s also a former data scientist.)

Hogan regularly posts six-second reels on Instagram, which I guess is a great way for comedians to try out material. (“I’ve had to remind at least six men that being attracted to AOC isn’t enough to make you a feminist.”)

But, she writes in her most recent newsletter, when Instagram started showing her the total amount of time people spent watching those reels, the result was depressing — and not because nobody was watching:

When people call me a “content creator,” I don’t take offense. And as a content creator, I want people to see my content. But if my goal is to be seen, why should I find myself grossed out by the knowledge of how many hours were spent seeing it?… I’m not ashamed to take up someone’s time with my stand up hour; it’s an hour to which I’ve given thousands of my own. When I think of my videos, though, with the knowledge that 100 hours were devoted to looking at them—videos in which you can sometimes hear a washing machine behind me—I squirm. But why, then, why am I posting at all? Posting online is a request to be looked at. A request for attention. A request for time. And yet, when that request was met—when I got to see how many human hours I was gifted in return for my reels—I recoiled. I know comedy has a purpose; I wouldn’t do it if it didn’t. But in my case, I think of each joke as having a six-second purpose. It’s nice to think about 20,000 people enjoying a quick joke. It’s less nice to think about 100 human hours down the drain.

It’s a really interesting article that grapples with the contradictions of social media, and the desire to be both seen and not seen:

Instagram’s new time feature showed me there are limits to how much I want to be seen. When I know my reel is seen for 50 hours, I don’t feel viewed—I feel stared at. I feel guilty. I wanted to take responsibility for six seconds, nothing more. But Instagram isn’t lying. It’s telling me what I did.

NOTICED

Rick Perkins, natural health products champion

Credit: Mika Baumeister/Unsplash

What are the main issues facing us here in the federal riding of South Shore – St. Margarets, where I live? Well, let’s see…. there’s housing, transportation, food prices, coastal issues (erosion, access to the water), sea level rise, the ongoing shuttering of the mackerel fishery, issues related to the elver fishery. I could go on.

So, what’s the issue that Conservative MP Rick Perkins has chosen to focus on in his latest newsletter to constituents? Take a look for yourself.

Header from a mailout to households by MP Rick Perkins in early December 2023. Credit: Contributed

That’s right. The government (well, the Liberals, well, Justin Trudeau) is going to war against the perfectly harmless natural health supplements you, the South Shore – St. Margarets voter know and love.

Although it pains me to do this, I’m going to quote from the newsletter:

Justin Trudeau is trying to ban your natural health products. Recently, the Liberals have proposed significant new fees on the import, manufacture, and sale of natural health products whilst [whilst!!!] also imposing new labelling laws that will massively increase the cost of all these products.

Perkins goes on to say that products affected include fluoride-free toothpaste.

The newsletter continues:

Once these rules come into place [in June 2025] 70% of brands say they will have to pull products from the market and 1 in 5 brands are considering leaving Canada altogether… Canadians should have control over their own nutrition and what they put into their bodies. The government should be making it easier for Canadians to look after their own health choices, not harder.

The newsletter comes with a survey (as they always do, so you can fill it in and then be punished by receiving endless fundraising appeals) that asks, “Do you support the Liberal plan to ban natural health products?”

OK. Let’s examine some of this a bit more closely, because there is a fair bit going on here.

First, and I know this is not going to change anytime soon because it is so effective, I despise the political approach of personalizing everything. If Health Canada moves to develop regulations, that’s Justin Trudeau’s fault. It’s Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax, and Justin Trudeau’s inflation, and on and on and on. Of course, it’s not just the Conservatives who do this. Jagmeet Singh goes on about Trudeau also, and the Liberals are certainly happy to focus their supporters on hating Pierre Poilievre personally.

I think this is damaging in a few ways. First, demonization of individuals plays to the worst of what we are as humans. If you can hate this one person who is causing all your problems, it’s not a huge leap to hating this whole group of people who are causing your problems. And it’s a lot easier to blame individuals and groups than to work for systemic change.

Second, it helps promote further misunderstanding of our political system, which is already so poorly understood. I realize I long ago lost the battle against “running for prime minister.” (You don’t run for prime minister, you run for the leadership of the party, and the party with the most seats, etc. etc. etc.) But I do think this constant focus on the leader undermines the fact that we have a complex political system with different jurisdictions and areas of responsibilities. (Counterpoint: the leaders have centralized so much power they can basically do what they want. Counter-counter-point: It’s important for us to understand that it does not have to be this way.)

I have volunteered on precisely one political campaign (if you don’t count the time I ran for office as a joke candidate), and I realized two things: volunteering for political campaigns is not my thing, and an understanding of what level of government is responsible for which issues is tenuous (at best) among many people. Making everything Justin Trudeau’s fault doesn’t help with that, although I do grant it will likely help you get elected.

Moving on, we have the issue itself. Regulation of natural health products. WTF?

Understand that despite the scrappy alternative image of many of these companies, and the mom-and-pop producers being held up as the ones who will suffer, there is a lot of money in supplements and other similar products, and they are a huge business indeed. When associations representing landlords want to fight regulations, they don’t trot out Killam Properties as their poster boy. They bring you the pensioner who rents out two apartments to help fund her grandchildren’s mortgage or something.

I am not planning on spending $3,999 (!) to read this market analysis of the Canadian supplement industry, but its summary notes the following:

By 2030, it is anticipated that the Canada Nutrition and Supplements market will reach a value of $58.62 Bn from $30.52 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2022-2030. The market is primarily dominated by local players such as Amway, the Hain Celestial Group Inc, and Glanbia Performance Nutrition.

Hain Celestial Group settled a lawsuit for nearly US $10 million in 2015, over mislabelling products. More recently, it was sued by investors in the US for misleading statements. And, more recently still, American congressional investigators found heavy metals in their “natural” baby foods. (However, the company has successfully fended off litigation that their baby food caused autism.)

Understand also that if an issue like this winds up on the front page of your MP’s newsletter, you can bet there has likely been one hell of a lot of lobbying to get it there.

Remember those stats about brands pulling out of the market? Well, would you look at these figures, from the Canadian Health Food Association’s “Save Our Supplements” page:

75%+ of brands say there is a high/very high chance they will need pull product from the market as a result of these regulations. 1 out of 5 companies (at minimum) say they are seriously considering leaving the Canadian market. Exciting new products and international brands will likely not come to Canada because the regulatory burden will be too severe.

Also, every time I see “red tape,” that’s a red flag for companies who want more freedom to get away with all kinds of crap.

Then there is the issue of over-simplification and hyperbolic language. (Again, I know this works, but that doesn’t mean I can’t hate it. I have quit activist groups over their playing fast and loose with the truth because their message works, or so they think.)

“Do you support the Liberal plan to ban natural health products?” Really? Justin Trudeau is going to prevent me from picking up some echinacea tincture or whatever? It’s going to disappear from the shelves? It will be banned? Really?

No, of course not. But why let a little reality interfere with rhetoric?

I’ve been around long enough that I remember the natural health industry sounding the alarm that they were going to be destroyed back in the mid-1990s, and again in the early 2000s. And yet, here we are. There seems to be no shortage of natural health products available, from the rows and rows of pills at Costco to the items I can pick up by the cash at my local hardware store.

What do the new regulations actually entail? The law firm Borden Ladner Gervais looks at that here:

The new labelling requirements include a Product Facts table for most natural health products; uniform font and formatting requirements; and labelling of food allergens, gluten, added sulphites, and aspartame. The amendments also remove security packaging requirements for topical natural health products and clarify existing provisions in the Natural Health Products Regulations.

This is a lot less exciting than Justin Trudeau banning natural health products.

Look, I am sympathetic to the argument that our economic system is set up to benefit the big guys, and sometimes regulations passed in the name of safety harm small producers and have the effect of further centralization. But, again, for the most part this is big business.

Now I want to get to the darker side of all this. Let me go back to Perkins’ newsletter and remind you of this quote:

Canadians should have control over their own nutrition and what they put into their bodies. The government should be making it easier for Canadians to look after their own health choices, not harder.

This reminds me of the messaging that, when it comes to COVID, we are all responsible for our own safety — when, clearly, we are not. We depend on each other. Reporting on COVID has become sporadic and haphazard, but we are somehow supposed to use this degraded data to decide how we want to behave, thereby keeping ourselves safe. Someone recently told me with surprise that people are still getting COVID. This summer, I was told by someone else that they were “well aware that COVID is over.” Oh, really?

I’m responsible for what I put in my body to a certain extent, sure. But I would think more stringent labelling requirements, and testing to ensure that what the labels say products contain is actually what they contain, might help me make that decision, no?

And the mention of fluoride-free toothpaste is no coincidence. The anti-fluoride folks align with the anti-vaccine folks, who align with at least some of the natural health products folks, etc.

I don’t have the figures at hand, but I am guessing the best-selling fluoride-free toothpaste is made by Tom’s of Maine, that scrappy little startup owned by, er Colgate-Palmolive.

There is an undercurrent of xenophobia running through the Perkins newsletter too: foreign companies are going to benefit from the “ban” on natural health products, while local small businesses are forced under; and China and Russia are “hostile countries… looking for back door [sic] into our precious and lucrative resources.”

No surprises there.

Halifax

10:30: AlgoScotia, oil tanker, sails from Irving Oil 3 for Sydney13:30: One Hawk, container ship, sails from Pier 41 for Suez Canal

16:30: Nolhan Ava, ro-ro cargo, sails from Pier 42 for sea

18:00: MSC Leigh, container ship, arrives at Pier 42 from Freeport

