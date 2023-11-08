Rethinking our meaning of housing and home while living with a housing crisis and climate change

November Subscription Drive

The Dollarama store at the Bedford Commons Plaza on Aug. 24, 2023. Credit: Yvette d'Entremont

Back in late August, we received an email from reader Ian Wilson who told us about his wife, Mary’s, recent grocery shopping trip. More specifically, Mary was shopping for bread and learned that her local Dollarama in Cole Harbour didn’t sell bread because there was a Sobeys in the same shopping plaza.

Our team had never heard about this before, although I interviewed Ian Wilson back in February 2022 about a documentary he and Mary made about food deserts in Nova Scotia — you can read that story here.

So, with that tip from Mary, I started making some phone calls and visits to Dollaramas in HRM. After a dozen calls and visits, we could see a pattern emerging: there was no bread for sale at the Dollaramas where there was a Sobeys close by.

So, Tim Bousquet, Zane Woodford, and I decided to call the other Dollaramas across Nova Scotia. And with a couple of exceptions, the pattern still held.

We spent about three weeks on this little investigation making calls, visiting stores, speaking with staff and managers, and putting all the information into spreadsheets. Woodford created a map with little bread icons showing the pattern. We went bread shopping, too, to find out what stores had the cheapest bread — it was Dollarama at $2.50 a loaf.

And during those visits and phone calls, several employees and managers told us that their Dollarama stores couldn’t sell bread because there was a Sobeys nearby.

We contacted Sobeys and Dollarama with questions, too. Dollarama said it wouldn’t share details of its leases, while Sobeys didn’t respond at all.

I also interviewed Mary Wilson who shared her own thoughts on what this pattern means for shoppers like her who are looking for ways to save on food costs. I think she put it best what this all means:

It’s clear that food security is still an issue and probably more so since COVID. I think in some ways it’s worse now. Food prices have gone up a lot since COVID. And I think barriers to things [that] are what I call daily necessities — and bread is one of those, bread, milk, things people need to survive — I think it’s wrong that we can’t have easy and affordable access to them. It still goes back to that for me.

This story, which you can read here, made national headlines and was mentioned on Canadaland as well.

I have to say, months after this story was published, I still find myself checking out bread prices at every store I visit.

This story wouldn’t have happened without Ian and Mary Wilson, readers who sent along that tip in the first place. All of this work, like our other stories and investigations, are possible because you subscribe and support the Examiner.

NEWS

1. Premier’s apology

Premier Tim Houston addressing the Rebuilding Hope conference on Saturday. Credit: Nova Scotia Government/YouTube

“National and provincial organizations advocating for the rights and inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities are applauding Premier Tim Houston’s recent apology for discrimination and the harms of institutionalization,” reports Yvette d’Entremont.

Houston made the apology on Saturday at the Rebuilding Hope provincial conference. “For decades, people living with disabilities in our province have not been afforded the right to choose where they live, who they live with, and how they are supported,” Houston said in his address. “They have long been denied the choice that exists for other Nova Scotians. Their basic human rights have not been honoured nor respected.” Posted to the Nova Scotia government’s YouTube channel, Houston’s apology can be viewed in its entirety here. Describing it as “unreserved,” he said the historic, systemic discrimination experienced by people with disabilities in the province was wrong. “What has happened is deeply shameful. It is wrong. It is not what Nova Scotia stands for, and I am sorry,” Houston said.

Click or tap here to read “Premier Tim Houston says apology to people with disabilities ‘the human thing to do’”.

2. Black-led housing projects

Upper Hammonds Plains on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2022. Credit: Zane Woodford

“The provincial government is spending $2 million toward a provincial growth fund to support Black-led community housing projects,” I reported on Tuesday.

In a news release on Tuesday, the province announced the money would go to “Community Housing Growth Fund to create a dedicated stream to support Black-led community housing initiatives.” According to its website, the Community Growth Fund (CHGF), which was announced in April 2022, offers financial resources to support Nova Scotia’s non-profit and co-operative housing sector. The funds can be used for capacity building, planning and pre-development, and research and innovation. To date, the fund has awarded $2.25 million in grants to 56 community housing projects across the province. “Government is committed to addressing the historical housing inequities experienced by African Nova Scotians,” said Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs Twila Grosse in the news release. “This $2-million investment will create vital housing organizations to build capacity, plan and explore innovative options. Growing community capacity is an essential step in finding effective, sustainable solutions and addressing the unique interests and housing needs of Black Nova Scotians.”

Some of those community projects include community land trusts in Upper Hammonds Plains.

Click or tap here to read “Nova Scotia to spend $2 million on growth fund for Black-led community housing projects.”

3. Pete’s Frootique workers vote to strike

Workers and customers rally outside Pete’s Frootique in Halifax. Credit: SEIU Local 2

Workers at the Halifax location of Pete’s Frootique have voted to strike.

According to a news releases from the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 2, 98% of workers voted to strike on Nov. 5. The workers will be in a position to strike as of Nov. 18. From the news release:

All workers deserve a dignified wage. At the downtown Halifax Pete’s location, we are all making minimum wage – even those of us with more than 10 years of service! We voted to form a union over a year and a half ago and are still waiting for Sobey’s (Pete’s owners) to offer fair wages in negotiations. Workers at the other Pete’s location in Bedford were recently awarded raises – but not us. We’re standing up for fair wages – and will strike if we need to.

Sobeys purchased Pete’s Frootique from its former owner, Pete Luckett, in 2015. Staff at the store voted to join a union in March.

I interviewed two of the workers from Pete’s, Emily MacKinlay and Nick Piovesan, on Oct. 27, one day before they were set to rally with their colleagues in front of the grocery store on Dresden Row.

MacKinlay and Piovesan chronicled their reasons for unionizing, including the low wages and unpaid sick days. Like many grocery store workers, the staff at Pete’s received “hero pay” during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, but those extra raises of a few bucks an hour were quickly clawed back later in 2020.

And as Piovesan told me, many workers, including himself, took stress leave from burnout.

4. JUNOS

Nelly Furtado. Credit: JUNOS

Nelly Furtado will host the 2024 JUNO awards in Halifax in March. Performers include The Beaches, Charlotte Cardin, and Maestro Fresh Wes, who will also be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during a special event.

As Zane Woodford reported in March, Halifax was chosen to host the JUNOS after a $1.75 million bid of public money with $750,000 of that cash coming from HRM.

The show will take place at the Metro Centre. Tickets will go on sale Friday.

5. Halifax Water

Halifax Water headquarters in November 2019. Credit: Zane Woodford

“Months before shovels hit the ground, the estimated cost of a proposed Halifax Water operations centre in Burnside has surged to over $89 million — a $37-million jump since February,” reports Paul Withers at CBC.

Halifax Water applied to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board last week for approval to spend $86 million to build a new 9,200-square-metre facility on Jennett Avenue. The cost will be embedded in future rates paid by customers. Sitting on a 5.6-hectare site, the building will consolidate four existing depots and bring together 150 staff when it opens in July 2026. Construction is scheduled to start mid-2024. “This proposed operations facility will help Halifax Water address growth challenges and serve our water, wastewater, and stormwater customers more effectively,” spokesperson Jeff Myrick said in a statement to CBC News Tuesday. “By consolidating staff, equipment, and services into one location, the Burnside Operations Centre will provide greater efficiency. Currently, staff are in four separate locations (Mann Street, Neptune Crescent, Park Avenue, and Bissett Road); three are nearing the end of their useful life and must be replaced.”

Myrick told CBC the 71% cost increase is due to construction costs, new code requirements, and a bigger footprint for the building.

VIEWS

Rethinking our meaning of housing and home while living with a housing crisis and climate change

Strawberry box home. Credit: Wikipedia

Last week, my colleague Yvette d’Entremont reported on a public meeting about a proposed development on First Lake Drive in Lower Sackville.

About 40 people showed up to that meeting to oppose the development. As d’Entremont reported, that proposal was at first to include three towers — six, 15, and 22 storeys tall — but there was significant backlash to that proposal, so a new proposal includes two six-storey buildings with a total of 154 units instead.

But still, the community didn’t like that idea either. They had concerns about traffic, sewer infrastructure, safety, flooding, and the health of nearby First Lake.

But this one bit stood out to me. One resident, Lorne Piercey, said the project isn’t a “great fit” for the community. Piercey rightly noted that we need more affordable housing, but I still don’t understand what his definition of “great fit” means, although it’s a term I’ve heard before.

As I was reading d’Entremont’s report on this development, I thought about what that community looks like right now. There are already apartment buildings of two and three storeys. And there’s a shelter operated by Beacon House Interfaith Society just a few moment’s walk from the site as well.

Concerns about traffic, infrastructure, safety, flooding are important, of course, but I want to talk about this idea of “great fit” for a community, especially considering we’re in a housing crisis.

This is all odd to me given Lower Sackville’s history of being one of the largest development of co-op housing in Canada in the 1960s and 70s. Cheryl Newcombe with Beacon House Interfaith Society even mentioned this in February when the society hosted a meeting about the public’s concerns about the shelter. From my story then:

“Somebody who can’t afford the big down payment can put in some sweat equity and get the house. That’s how Sackville started,” Newcombe said in an interview with the Halifax Examiner after the meeting. “And they were very successful and look at Sackville now. And we have a homeless shelter.”

View featuring some of the 70-80 First Lake Drive site on June 29, 2023. Credit: Yvette d’Entremont

We can’t afford to think about “great fit” when we’re in a housing crisis and maybe it’s time to think about thoughtful housing in our communities for many reasons.

I’ve long found there’s a snobbery around certain kinds of housing, apartments in particular, in Nova Scotia. I was born and raised here and often notice far too many people see home ownership as the only way to live. I wrote about the shame renters often have to deal with: that they’re second class because they don’t own a home, they’re bad with money, and so on.

Another argument I hear is that having an apartment building in a community with other housing lowers the property values of those homes. How does that work beyond those homeowners’ general dislike of certain kinds of housing?

But it’s not just homeownership that seems to be the norm and preferred, it’s big home ownership.

I never wanted a big house. It’s not because those homes aren’t lovely, but because when I see one I think of all that cleaning I’d have to do. Housework often falls on the women of homes, but that’s another Morning File. Hire a cleaner, you say? That’s more money and again, more women doing more cleaning for little pay. That’s yet another Morning File.

For decades homes seem to get bigger and therefore more expensive. Jill Grant wrote about this in August in her article “10 reasons affordable housing is hard to deliver.” Grant calls this the “HGTV effect:”

Canadians’ expectations regarding their homes have changed dramatically over the last 50 years. Homes have gotten bigger, with walls removed to create vast open entertainment spaces. Bathrooms abound. Carpet yielded to hardwood, stone, and tile. Granite and quartz replaced Formica counters. Each improvement, encouraged by cultural agents encouraging conspicuous consumption, added to the cost of the home. New housing units are especially expensive, but the popularity of home renovations helps drive up the cost of older homes as well. CMHC suggested in a 2022 report that building more market housing — at any price point — would ‘restore affordability’ as older units ‘filter down’ to other households. Filtering theory has been dismissed by housing scholars since the 1970s as evidence showed its ineffectiveness. Instead, studies show that new housing has the potential to drive up regional housing costs. In cities like Vancouver, a ‘teardown’ property — abandoned for years — was listed for $3.5 million in 2022. A new house in Burnaby cost $1.75 million in 2022. Unless thousands of less expensive units come on the market simultaneously, new housing is more likely to increase local housing costs than to bring costs down.

Why don’t we build smaller homes? I don’t mean tiny homes, which some people seem to think are the solution in a housing crisis. But smaller homes like those strawberry box homes that were built in many cities, including Halifax, after the Second World War when there was a housing crisis.

Or what about townhouses, duplexes, triplexes, and yes, more apartments? Why can’t Sackville or other communities have taller apartment buildings? I’ve not read a good reason yet.

We have to get over our collective dislike of apartments. An apartment can be a lovely home for someone. Perhaps we can build affordable, safe, secure apartments that are also in beautiful communities. And maybe we can find ways for apartment renters to build savings in a way homeowners do with equity in their houses.

But there’s another reason to be more thoughtful about where we building housing and what that housing should look like. I’m talking about climate change.

We can no longer afford to build subdivisions out into forests with only one exit and with little to no transit. Not only does this contribute to climate change, but it also means the people living there suffer the consequences of climate change, as we saw with the wildfires in Tantallon and Hammonds Plains this spring.

And what does that development into forests do to wildlife corridors? Wildlife suffer too as we encroach on their homes because we want to live close to nature, but leave those animals at risk of wildfires and other effects of climate change.

And then there are coastlines. I love the ocean, as do many others, but we can’t continue building homes on coastlines because we love the ocean and want the view. There are many people who are raising the alarm on this. Jennifer Henderson and d’Entremont have been reporting on groups like the Ecology Action Centre, which has been pushing for the implementation of the Coastal Protection Act. The PCs, meanwhile, seem to be slow going getting that act together.

Nova Scotia is a home for all of us, and so we all need to rethink how housing in the future should look. But we need to get over our biases and snobbery around what a real home looks like, too.

NOTICED

Cary Ryan

Cary Ryan

In July 2020, I interviewed Cary Ryan, a social worker in Halifax, who once worked as a police officer in Vancouver. At that time, she told me her story about leaving her career as a cop because of harassment she experienced at the job.

Well now, Ryan is one of several women in a proposed class action lawsuit against 13 municipal governments, alleging sexual harassment, bullying, and discrimination while working in police departments in British Columbia. From Jane Seyd at North Shore News:

Cary Ryan worked as a police officer in the West Vancouver Police Department from 2004 to 2009. Ryan and the five other current and former municipal police officers allege in court documents filed Oct. 11 in B.C. Supreme Court that they experienced “gender and sexual orientation-based discrimination, harassment and bullying by other officers and management” at their workplace and that the governments they worked for failed to stop it. As a result, the women have suffered “serious physical and psychological damages, out-of-pocket expenses and loss of income” the lawsuit alleges.

Ryan told North Shore News her story “is not unique” and such harassment of female cops has been “happening for decades.”

Ryan’s allegations of harassment include “unwanted sexual touching and comments in the workplace,” “invitations for sex with co-workers,” and “graphic misogynistic photographs” of women.

The Examiner recently reported on alleged hypersexualized culture of harassment at the Halifax Regional Police department.

