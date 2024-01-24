NEWS

1. Halifax Common master plan approved

Aerial view of the Halifax Common pool and upgrades to the Central Common. Credit: Halifax Common Master Plan/HRM

“Halifax regional council voted to approve the Halifax Common Master Plan, while HRM staff will get to work on a more detailed plan for the Wanderers Grounds they will bring back to council,” Suzanne Rent reports.

The plan includes a redesign for the skate park and improvements to pathways and entrances.

Up next, the Wanderers Grounds, and what to do about having a stadium there. (I think whether you are for or against a stadium, we can all agree that the current “pop-up” situation looks like garbage.)

Rent writes:

For the Wanderers Grounds functional plan, options staff will consider are a proposal for expansion of the Halifax Lancers space, a conservatory at the Public Gardens, and a permanent stadium. That plan also includes renewal work on the lawn bowling clubhouse, the horticultural greenhouses, and the depot on Bell Road. But the space limits on the Wanderers Grounds is an issue. “There is limited space and challenges for adequately accommodating all the stated desires in an attractive form and what is necessary for the Halifax Common,” [Carolle Koziak Roberts, a landscape architect with HRM Parks and Recreation] said. “So, we have a lot of work ahead to figure things out.”

Click or tap here to read “Council approves Halifax Common plan, has concerns about space at Wanderers Grounds.

2. Disproportionately high rural trauma deaths among young men and boys

An EHS ambulance in a parking lot in July 2023. Credit: Yvette d'Entremont

Yvette d’Entremont reports on a new study from Dalhousie University on pediatric (i.e., under age 18) trauma deaths in Nova Scotia. The takeaway:

A new study has found that most pediatric trauma deaths in Nova Scotia occur in rural areas and involve teenage males.

There are several reasons for this. Distance from care is one of them, of course, but also a disproportionately high number of motor vehicle accidents (including ATVs) and self-inflicted injuries. Two counties stand out as having particularly high rates.

d’Entremont writes:

Examining data between Apr.1, 2001 and Mar. 31, 2018, they found 1,258 pediatric traumas in people under 18. Those incidents resulted in 217 deaths (137 pre-hospital, 80 in-hospital). Males accounted for 62.7% of fatalities, with the 15 to 17 age group accounting for the most deaths. … Researchers were still surprised to find “significantly” higher rates of severe injuries and pre-hospital pediatric trauma deaths in Cape Breton’s Victoria and Inverness counties. “They really stand out for the overall rate of death by trauma. Whether the patient dies in hospital, as well as those who die before they even get to hospital,” [emergency physician and IWK pediatric trauma head Jason] Emsley said. “So these are big issues for more remote parts of the province like Victoria and Inverness counties.”

Click or tap here to read “Study: Majority of Nova Scotia’s pediatric trauma deaths are males in rural areas.”

3. NS Loyal launch lags

Give Nova Scotia Loyal a bond! Credit: Contributed

Jennifer Henderson reports on yesterday’s meeting of the legislative standing committee on rural economic development, which included discussion of the not-yet-launched Nova Scotia Loyal program, and speculation on whether the Washington Black TV series, filmed in part on the South Shore, will provide a boost to tourism.

On the latter, Henderson writes:

Nova Scotia’s film industry is growing, and that could help promote the province as a tourist destination, Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism, and Heritage Deputy Minister Justin Huston said during Tuesday’s meeting. Huston said the airing on Disney+ later this year of a TV mini-series shot in Nova Scotia could also attract thousands of new visitors annually. In particular, African Americans living in Washington and the northeastern United States who may never have considered travelling to the east coast.

I think it is important to remember, when we talk about the film industry growing in Canada, productions that film here — at least when it comes to drama — consist of two distinct types: original, Canadian stories, and service productions. Service productions are foreign, usually American, films and shows shot here, using local crews in part. There is nothing wrong with service production. On the contrary, it ideally provides enough work that talented crew members can earn enough so that they can actually stay and practice their art and craft here. But we do need to also pay attention to doing more to foster the local production side of the equation.

As for Nova Scotia Loyal, Henderson writes:

As originally advertised during the last election campaign, the program’s goal was to leverage local pride to boost the consumption of food, beverage, and crafts to grow homegrown businesses. As demand patterns shifted, consumers who purchased more from made-in-Nova Scotia providers were to be rewarded with some type of financial savings.

It’s now been two and a half years, and more than $1.5 million has been spent, and still no loyalty program. At the meeting, deputy minister for economic development Scott Farmer spoke about Nova Scotia Loyal:

Farmer said design work related to Nova Scotia Loyal is still being finalized, adding that he was not in a position to provide an estimated implementation date beyond “the coming months.” He said “extensive consultations” have taken place with dozens of producers about how to brand and sell their products through the proposed loyalty program. Farmer also said a pilot program in Annapolis Valley schools that sent kids home with a voucher to help their families purchase food at local farmer’s markets had a 65% uptake, and resulted in additional spending as well as many first-time, face-to-face connections with local suppliers.

Click or tap here to read “Committee told Nova Scotia Loyal launch a moving target; tourism boom expected from miniseries.”

I’ve taken an interest in following this Nova Scotia Loyal story, since I first wrote about it in August, 2022. At the time, there was a survey asking people to complete statements including: “Being Nova Scotia Loyal means…” with the choices offered being “modest” and bold.”

My personal favourite was “Being Nova Scotia Loyal means…” and the choices were “fun” and “excitement.”

Later that month, I wrote about a confusing Nova Scotia Loyal research pilot at farmers’ markets, which left many vendors confused: Alison Lynes, who is the market program coordinator at Brewery Market, said the main feedback she got from vendors was “it’s just annoying” and the program involved “a lot of administration.” “They had to do a survey every week, and now they are keeping track of vouchers…. if you go and buy $10 worth of carrots, they write that down and then put on a sticker,” Lynes said. She wonders if the program will eventually move to a card or an app, but she said, “I don’t know how that would work.”… Lynes was puzzled by some of the incentives. Originally, she said the coffee voucher was supposed to be for Tim Hortons. Hardly a local company. And as Lynes pointed out, there’s a coffee vendor at the market. “I have a problem with the incentives being anything other than local products,” Lynes said. “A Visa card can be used online to buy something from far away. Seems wild.”

Whoever runs the Nova Scotia Loyal Instagram seems to be trying their best to generate some engagement, but unless there’s a giveaway that requires comment, the posts comments are a vast and almost entirely empty wasteland.

I am going to go out on a limb here and say there must be better ways to support local businesses.

4. No to NDAs

Credit: Contributed

Julie Macfarlane and Liz LeClair of Can’t Buy My Silence have published a commentary decrying the use of non-disclosure agreements in lawsuit settlements — a practice that has become extremely common, and should not be.

Macfalane and LeClair write:

NDAs sow a climate of fear and mistrust… NDAs are nothing more than a paper threat, forcing vulnerable people into a lifetime of silence. But they are highly effective in ensuring fearful silence. This is understandable, given that most NDAs are written in threatening language designed to scare people into silence: the court in the Kait Saxton case has seen an unsigned NDA that includes threatening language about “very serious adverse consequences to Kaitlin Saxton if these events are disclosed or discussed in any way, directly or indirectly, whether verbally or in writing.” It is hardly surprising then that more than 95% of respondents in our survey report mental health issues as a result of the NDA. Unable to speak to family or friends or even a therapist, or being able to warn others, victims continue to suffer: as one poignantly put it after experiencing workplace racism, “I agreed to hide a part of me that needs to be healed.”

Click or tap here to read “NDAs make everything worse.”

Coincidentally, CBC has a story today on a Nova Scotia couple who took Air Canada to small claims court over the airline’s refusal to compensate them for a delay. Before the adjudicator ruled, Air Canada offered to settle, but on one condition. From the story:

The night before the final hearing, a lawyer for Air Canada offered to pay the Blacks the full amount they were entitled to under the regulations. However, it came with a condition to sign a confidentiality agreement — something that is common practice, but they didn’t believe was fair. “I really truly admire the Blacks for refusing that offer,” said Gabor Lukacs, president of Air Passenger Rights, an advocacy group. “We always encourage passengers to not agree to any kind of non-disclosure agreement. This is money which is owed to the passenger under the law and the airline should not be allowed to cover up their wrongdoing with just paying off some victims.”

Of course, if they had signed the NDA, nobody would know about this settlement, and others might not stand up for their rights.

5. Oscar nomination for film co-directed by Ben Proudfoot

The Last Repair Shop, co-directed by Nova Scotian Ben Proudfoot, has been nominated for an Academy Award in the short documentary category. I have not seen it yet, but on social media I keep seeing people swooning over it and saying it made them cry.

Proudfoot talked about the film, and the importance of music education, on CBC Radio’s As it Happens last night. You can read about that here.

The best documentary feature category also has a Canadian film in the running, To Kill a Tiger, directed by Nisha Pahuja.

VIEWS

1. Remembering Harvey Lev: community activist, character, and mensch

Harvey Lev. Credit: Judith Bauer

Last week, I wrote about the Open Mic House, and called it “another little bastion of weirdness” gone. That morning, I had been hoping to also write about Harvey Lev, for two reasons: Like the Open Mic House, he was an original, and it’s exactly the kind of place he valued in cities.

Harvey died on December 31, 2023, in Truro, and asked that his body be donated to Dalhousie for education and research.

I knew Harvey. Not well, but well enough that I wished I’d known him better.

He was a hard to categorize man, but his obituary, published in the Montreal Gazette, captures him nicely:

He was a colourful man who lived his life on his own terms in every way and left indelible marks. He worked hard, carrying on the family legacy, and blazing his own trail. He enjoyed his business life, heritage buildings, his eclectic book collection, and the many colourful people he befriended along the way. All who knew Harvey knew him for his generous spirit.

I first met Harvey several years ago, when we were on holiday in Parrsboro. The old post office building — a massive brick pile which had been empty for decades — now had a sign on the outside advertising a cafe, bookstore, and art gallery. We went in.

The space was, not surprisingly, massive. Thousands and thousands of books lined the walls, stood in piles, snaked through hallways and into a back room. There was a woman — Judith Bauer, Harvey’s partner — working on a Mac, with a couple of dogs lounging on a couch nearby. We ordered (?) coffees, and Judith got up and went over to the kitchen to make them. I put a question mark after “ordered” because the place felt more like being in someone’s somewhat eccentric home than a cafe. I would later learn that the building was, as Harvey’s online bookseller listing said, “open when we are open.”

I started looking through the books, and Judith said they were all from her and Harvey’s personal collection, and they just decided to offer them for sale in case anyone wanted them. Any sales would go towards “keeping the place going.” Looking through the titles, I was immediately struck by one section, which was full of books by somewhat obscure Montreal writers and poets, several of whom I had known.

I did not grow up in the Maritimes, but I’ve heard plenty of stories of people who say when they are travelling in some other part of the country or the world, and they run into a fellow Maritimer, they recognize each other immediately. That’s how I feel about anglo Jewish Montrealers, especially older ones.

So when I saw the books, and then when Harvey appeared, I could figure his background immediately.

In some ways, Harvey reminded me of my (anglo Jewish Montreal) dad: the same iconoclastic streak, the same love of books, the same intolerance for stilted ritual. In a Facebook post, Judith wrote that there would be “no funeral, memorial, or celebration of life. Harvey was very clear on not wanting a bunch of speechifying and all that.”

We drank our coffee, and chatted with Harvey and Judith about how they came to buy the old post office building, about their plans for holding residencies and art shows, about Montreal, and gentrification, and how they came to be living here by the Bay of Fundy. I was so taken with and curious about the two of them, that after we left the place, we headed straight for the local library, where I signed up to use one of the computers and tried to find out as much as I could about them.

Harvey was the owner of a paper business in Montreal; he bought a bunch of buildings in the now thoroughly gentrifying neighbourhood of Griffintown (populated for decades largely by poor Irish immigrants and their descendants). Unlike other business people who buy buildings in gentrifying areas, Harvey wasn’t particularly interested in making a buck on them. Or at least, in making too many bucks. He once told me that in the paper business you need storage space, and buying these solid old brick buildings served several purposes: he could store paper in them, he could save them from being knocked down and turned into generic condo buildings, and he could rent out the space he wasn’t using to artists, at reasonable rates. (I am generally skeptical of people who make these sorts of claims, but I believed Harvey, and I have since met folks connected with artists who rented from him.)

Here he is in a video from 2015, talking about saving and reusing buildings, not only for their own architectural value, but as a way to make urban life more interesting.

New City Gas, which Harvey refers to here, was originally built by the New City Gas Company in 1847. He bought it and turned it into an event space, which, I suspect, was profitable enough that it allowed him to buy up and save other buildings. In the video, Harvey is talking about Griffintown, but he could easily be referring any city in which built heritage is being lost at an alarming rate:

A developer comes along and decides that this is an opportunity to make a lot of money, I guess, and they negotiate with the powers that be at city hall, downtown, and they get everything rezoned for their needs… Griffintown could have been a Brooklyn, or they have a beautiful warehouse district in New Orleans…. reusing older buildings for social purposes… You get 2,500 people in here on a music night, and they’re dancing, having fun, they’re living. They’re living in their city!… The spaces were inexpensive, and they were still solid, and they didn’t require the $30 or $40 million that is required to build a big building. They only needed a million or $600,000 or something like that to fix. So the rents could have stayed low.

Over subsequent visits to Parrsboro and area, we made sure to visit Harvey and Judith. They invited me to give a workshop on fermenting. Judith co-presented, sharing her techniques for making kefir. On one visit, I noticed some drawings by Montreal artist Armand Tatossian hanging on the wall, and Harvey said, “Oh, do you know Armand? We used to paint together.” (I did not know Armand, but a friend of mine dated his daughter.) I thought, of course Harey painted with him. Why not?

In 2020, I wrote a piece on Harvey and Judith, and their love of Parrsboro for Saltscapes. Harvey told me how he came to buy the old post office building in the first place:

Lev and his late long-time partner, chef Esther Hageman, were driving home to Montreal after a Cape Breton vacation when they detoured off the highway near Truro and drove along the shores of the Minas Basin to Parrsboro. They loved it. “It’s extraordinarily unique. On any given day, you can walk along these beautiful beaches without encountering a soul,” Lev says. “There’s just something magical about the place.” For the next several years, Lev and Hageman returned to the town on holiday, and she was curious about the boarded-up old post office. Him? Not so much. Lev owns a paper business in Montreal, and over the years he had bought, “10 or 12 heritage or semi-heritage buildings” in the city. He had no interest in another one, especially one so far from home. Eventually though, Lev bowed and agreed to look at the place. He was not impressed. “It was in dismal shape. It had been boarded up for 43 years… There were seven buckets collecting the rain. There was no electricity, no plumbing. It was completely empty, and it looked like it was too far gone.” They put the idea aside. Hageman, at this point, had been living with cancer for several years. Lev recalls that during chemo treatments she could sleep 13 or 14 hours a day. One day, he looked over at her while she slept, “And I thought, you know what? I’m going to call this guy up and see what he wants for the building.”

The last time (I think) that I saw Harvey was when he and Judith invited us to visit them at a property Harvey had bought along the Bay of Fundy, outside Parrsboro. It was spectacular: hundreds of acres, beachfront, a gorgeous, natural, wild spot about as far from Griffintown as you can get. Judith and Harvey were camping on the property, and had spent most of the summer there.

There was no road down to their site, so we drove in partway, then got out and started hiking. We weren’t sure if we were going the right way, but then we saw a pickup with a licence plate that said, “Zaide” — the Yiddish word for grandfather. OK, this had to be Harvey’s truck. (You can spell “zaide” a few different ways, and I’m not sure which spelling was on the plate.) Then we passed a field full of sculptures made out of junk parts. Again, this was Harvey’s work, so we had to be on the right track. Finally, we made it down to the water, and went for a walk along the beach, dogs running ahead and sniffing everything. Harvey said the longtime owner of the land had died, and he bought it because he was worried it would get subdivided and developed into fancy cottages. When we asked about the sale price, he said, “It cost less than a shit condo in Montreal.”

The guy was a character and a mensch. You don’t run into too many of these types in your life, and when you do, make sure to appreciate them.

