NEWS

1. ‘Red Tape’ awareness week

Province House in June 2021. This is the factory where red tape is produced. Credit: Zane Woodford

Oh look, it’s Red Tape Awareness Week™ again! Red tape awareness week (“presented in partnership with Intuit QuickBooks”) is a marketing ploy from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, designed to highlight “red tape” (i.e. regulations) and give provinces a scorecard based on how quickly they are moving to gut inconvenient regulations. Er, I mean, to cut red tape.

Nova Scotia is so enamoured of this idea that it marks red tape awareness week with the release of the annual Reducing Red Tape Together report from the Office of Regulatory Affairs and Service Effectiveness.

In a press release, the province touts its red tape reduction efforts, including allowing the province to run roughshod over planning regulations to approve housing wherever they feel like it (this is not the language used in the release) and cutting the number of hours doctors have to spend on administrative tasks, including writing sick notes. Interestingly, it is often businesses, presumably many of whom belong to the CFIB, that insist on sick notes.

I agree that the public health care system should not be used “to police employee attendance,” as P.E.I. emergency department doctor Kay Dingwell recently said on the CBC Radio show White Coat Black Art. If writing sick notes is red tape, it’s red tape created largely by business, not government.

The CFIB describes red tape as “confusing rules and regulations, administrative obstacles, excessive paper burden, and poor customer service.” (I don’t know about you, but I don’t feel that I’m a “customer” of the government, either in my capacity as an individual or as someone who runs his own small business).

It’s worth taking a look at the criteria for the CFIB’s annual scorecard, as laid out in its Red Tape Report Card.

The three main areas are “regulatory accountability,” “regulatory burden,” and “political priority.”

Here’s how they are defined.

Regulatory accountability:

The existence of a comprehensive measure of the regulatory burden

Public reporting of the regulatory burden

The use of a regulatory budget

Accessibility of regulatory documents

In case you’re wondering, a “regulatory budget” has nothing to with finances. It “works in a similar fashion to a fiscal budget…” Let’s pause here. First of all, this is nothing like a fiscal budget. It’s just setting “a target for the adjustment in the regulatory burden, imposing some discipline and prioritizing regulatory activities.”

Language, of course matters. Any regulations are part of a “burden” and nobody likes a burden.

Regulatory Burden:

The existence of a red tape feedback/complaint box and whether government proactively seeks feedback from individuals on prominent webpages

The existence of an advisory service for navigating business challenges

The existence of a proactive process/regular window for legislative changes to address red tape

The inter-provincial/territorial cooperation score from CFIB’s 2022 edition of Canada’s Interprovincial Cooperation Report Card

The total number of regulatory provincial restrictions in place, which is then analyzed on a per capita basis.

Yes, the last of these is really just adding up the number of provincial regulations and dividing it by the population.

Political Priority:

Evidence that red tape reduction is a clear priority/ championed by Premier/Prime Minister and their cabinet

The existence of a Minister specifically titled for red tape reduction/regulatory modernization

You will not be surprised to learn Nova Scotia gets an A in the political priority category.

Look, nobody likes feeling over-regulated, and sure, in any system as complex as government there are going to be contradictory rules, and things that seem to make no sense, and monitoring regulations and reforming or eliminating them as necessary is a good thing. But this “red tape” framing is a blunt instrument that doesn’t illuminate much, and obscures an agenda devoted to fewer regulations and lower taxes for business.

Interestingly, in addition to the sick notes, one other red tape reduction initiative the government highlights in its release has nothing to do with reducing regulations:

Expanding the Province’s extended producer responsibility program to include packaging, paper products and materials in the residential blue bag recycling program, making manufacturers accountable for end-of-life waste management and significantly saving costs for municipalities.

You know what kind of red tape reduction I can get behind? Simplifying my digital life. We can call it the Anti-Enshittification Initiative.

I want off your mailing list? Bang! I’m off. No entering my password, waiting 10 days for my request to be processed, misleading unsubscribe options that have me unsubscribing only from one list of the 500 you manage.

How many hours do I lose every year deleting spam, assessing messages for whether or not they are scams (they are, indeed scams), reporting spam, and so on. Too many.

What about this? Every organization that promises me information when I click on a link and then just sends me to a page that doesn’t work, or back to the same page I am already on, or to something totally irrelevant, faces an immediate fine. (Yes, I know this is completely unworkable. Also, please do not go look at my terrible, out of date website filled with dead links).

How about classifying as red tape having to scan a QR code to sign in on another device, and that opening up a web page that doesn’t work, so you have to enter your password, but that’s not recognized, so you have to reset your password, but then the two-factor authentication doesn’t show up in time.

Under my new regime, telcos, streaming services, universities (have you tried to find information on a university website?), bush-league ticketing services, and restaurants that bury their hours and menus will face the wrath of anti-enshittification measures.

Anti-Enshittification Week. Proclaim that, you cowards.

2. Speed limits dropping on part of Bedford Highway

Part of the Bedford Highway affected by the new speed limits. Credit: Google Street View

This item is written by Suzanne Rent.

Two sections of the Bedford Highway will soon have new speed limits.

According to a press release from the Halifax Regional Municipality on Monday, the speed limits will be lowered from 60 km/hr to 50 km/hr at the sections of Bedford Highway between Southgate Drive and Tremont Drive, and from Sherbrooke Drive to the Windsor Street Exchange.

“This change is a result of an assessment of the corridor, related to changes in conditions and activities along the roadway,” the release said.

The speed limit signs are being installed this week.



The lowering of the speed limits is part of HRM’s Strategic Road Safety Plan, which was adopted by Halifax regional council in July 2018. The goal of the plan is to reduce transportation fatalities and injuries to zero by the year 2038.

3. Military ‘wolf letter’ fiasco

The fake wolf letter, as seen in a tweet from the provincial government.

Brett Ruskin reports for CBC on revelations about the military’s 2020 exercise on psychological tactics, held for reservists in the Annapolis Valley.

As you may recall, a letter was doing the rounds, purporting to be from the Government of Nova Scotia, saying the province had reintroduced wolves into the forests of the province, including near Camp Aldershot, where the reservists were doing their training. People were getting copies in their mailboxes, and the province resorted to what was then called Twitter to tell residents the letter was fake, and “we do not know who circulated it or why.”

Ruskin’s article looks at documents released through an access to information request. They show the letter was supposed to be part of an exercise involving two groups of reservists and was never supposed to be made public, and reveal how the military dealt with the fallout.

When the first CBC story about the wolf letter hit, Ruskin reports, Lt-Col. Todd Harris emailed colleagues to say, “Please tell me this isn’t something you guys did.”

How did the letters make it from the training exercise to the public? Well, as part of the exercise, Ruskin writes, “reservists waited for nightfall, then mounted a speaker atop a military vehicle, and drove through the woods blasting wolf howl sounds.”

A member of the military who was not associated with the training heard wolf howls, then came across the letter at the base the next day.

Ruskin says:

They snapped a picture of the letter and sent it to their spouse. The spouse shared the warning with neighbours. The neighbours posted it on social media, and eventually the province got calls asking why they had let wolves loose.

Thinking about making a wolf playlist now: “Will the Wolf Survive” by Los Lobos will definitely be on it. Maybe I’ll just listen to that now.

4. AGNS closing until spring

Art Gallery of Nova Scotia Credit: Suzanne Rent

CBC News reports on the coming closure of the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, which will last several months. One of the AGNS buildings needs its sprinkler system replaced. From the story:

Sarah Moore Fillmore, the gallery’s CEO, told CBC News on Monday the facility put out a tender for the job in December and recently met with the successful bidder to get the scope of the project. According to the tender award details, the replacement system will cost about $595,000. The fire suppression system isn’t the only fix needed, she added. “We are in historic buildings,” she said. “The roof needs to be replaced. There’s some work on windows and elevators and things to just keep the gallery and the buildings up in working order and to code. Those projects are all being scoped and sequenced as well.”

i wonder how much money we are going to spend to keep the old beater going before we realize we’ll need to eventually buy a replacement.

5. Keith Boates

Keith Boates Credit: White Family Funeral Home

A friend of the Examiner alerts me to the sad news that Keith Boates has died. Boates and his son Brian were longtime fixtures at the Brewery Market in Halifax, selling apples and cider from their farm in Woodville, in the Annapolis Valley.

Mr. Boates (I’m sorry, I think of him only as Mr. Boates) was 92. He was an innovator, who went from the insurance business to apple farming. His obituary calls this career change “monumental,” and goes on to note:

Keith became quite a pioneer during his 50+ years in the farming sector when he not only grew apples but also promoted various ways of marketing them. Initially Keith set out to export apples on a large scale; however, in the 1970s, his business focus changed to the local market and direct marketing. He opened, what is believed to be, the first U-pick in Nova Scotia, operated a fruit stand for 30 years at Bayer’s Road Shopping Centre, exported apples to Newfoundland by delivering them himself in a tractor trailer, produced sweet apple cider and apple cider vinegar, and later began transitioning the farm to organic with his son who continues to run Boates Farm today.

I like the detail from the obituary that during his lifetime he owned “steam, gas, diesel, and electric cars.”

I interviewed Mr. Boates several years ago for Saltscapes, and he had some great stories. Some of them were stories that were great in the telling, but would not have been so great to live through. He told me about trying to sell apples to P.E.I. and Newfoundland:

Newfoundland was worse. We got involved over there and we wound up with a bunch of apples seized. I’m telling you, it’s a high-stakes game. It all started out quite innocently. I called the food inspectors and said I wanted to take a load of apples over to Newfoundland. They told me I should be able to get an exemption and sell them there. So I got the truck loaded up, and then the inspectors told me I couldn’t go. I said well, it’s too late. I couldn’t unpack it all. They didn’t know what the penalty would be, and I said I hoped it wouldn’t be too severe. First I took over one shipment—they were nice apples. I sold a whole 40-foot trailer load in a week at Churchill Square in St. John’s. We didn’t have any problems with our second load, but when we took over a third load, in December 1983, they seized our trailer. It was front page news in the St. John’s Evening Telegram. I went to the motel and had a nap. What else could I do? The government had the apples. Eventually, somebody broke into the trailer and spewed Varsol around, so you couldn’t sell the apples…. I just packed up and went home. They charged me the next August. I just went along, got a lawyer, pleaded guilty and paid a bunch of fines. That was the end of the St. John’s adventure.

I hate how the word “innovation” has been co-opted by tech grifters, because it applies so well to someone like Mr. Boates. As he said at the end of our interview: “You have to try and move with the times, and you have to do different things to survive.” That he did, and very successfully too.

VIEWS

1. Speed limits

The speed limit sign on Norwood Street in Halifax on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Credit: Zane Woodford

I just want to pick up on Suzanne Rent’s news item, above, on the lower Bedford Highway speed limits.

We know that one of the easiest ways to save lives is to lower speed limits. This is especially true, now that cars have gotten so much bigger.

An essay published by the World Health Organization in 2017 lays this out clearly:

We can save so many lives around the world if we just slow down. Each year, more than 1.25 million people – many of them young people – die in automobile crashes… Regardless of where one lives, speeding is a lethal problem. Studies show that on most roads, in most countries, 40–50% of all cars travel above the posted speed limit. And whether or not a car is speeding can be the difference between life and death. For example, someone who is hit by a vehicle traveling at 50 miles (80 kilometers) per hour has a 3 times higher risk of dying than if they had been hit by a vehicle moving at 30 miles (48 kilometers) per hour. This means that just setting urban speed limits at 30 miles per hour or less, and allowing local authorities to reduce speed limits further around schools and other areas with high pedestrian traffic, would save many lives.

That’s a stark and simple way to put it: If you slow down, you save lives.

And yet, every time speed limits drop, we hear a ton of griping. (I invite you to read the Facebook comments on Q104’s post about the Bedford Highway changes).

A failure to understand that slowing down, through a combination of speed limits and design changes, is one of the key factors in preventing traffic fatalities, leads us to the never-ending carousel of misguided “awareness” campaigns, like the one launched last fall by Vienna, Virginia (population 16,473) urging pedestrians to look into the eyes of drivers before crossing the street. From a local news story:

Vienna‘s Eye to Eye campaign is backed by volunteers and city leaders hoping to curb pedestrian-related incidents. The new neon yellow signs can be seen across Vienna. The signs say, “Look! Make eye contact before crossing,” and feature a stick figure pedestrian. City leaders say the signage comes at a time when the city has experienced an increase in foot traffic post-pandemic. Pedestrian fatalities are reportedly up significantly post-pandemic and in Fairfax County, almost half the people killed in traffic fatalities were reportedly pedestrians.

What if the driver is texting? What if the driver is FaceTimeing or on a Zoom meeting while driving? (I have seen these behaviours surprisingly often). What if the driver looks right at you, and then blasts through the crosswalk anyway? (Something I have seen in Halifax repeatedly). I don’t know how many studies we’ll have to have before this stupid eye contact idea goes away.

What is the eye contact supposed to do anyway? Is the idea that if I look into your eyes, and you see that I’m looking into your eyes, that’s the only way you’ll notice me? Or maybe you’ll be less likely to kill me, because instead of being a faceless pedestrian I’m now an actual human being who might deserve to live? I don’t get it.

The pickup driver who nearly ran me over as I crossed in front of him last year (and no, I didn’t just step out in front of him) told me he just didn’t see me, despite it being a nice day, not too sunny, and my giving him plenty of room to slow down. If he didn’t see me, it’s either because he wasn’t paying attention, or the blind spot in front of his vehicle is so massive I disappeared from his view. Neither of these problems is solvable by my desperately trying to catch his eyes.

Related to the eye contact myth is the idea that distracted pedestrians are to blame. Jessie Singer, in her superb book There Are No Accidents spends a bit of time debunking this one:

During a recent rise in the number of pedestrians killed in traffic accidents, starting in 2009 and reaching a thirty-year high in 2019, the distracted pedestrian attracted particular interest. When the fatality rate began to climb, the Ford Motor Company tried to introduce a new portmanteau into the lexicon—petextrian, a person who texts while walking.

A reminder here that the term “jaywalker,” which is now widely accepted although perhaps starting to decline, came from the automobile lobby.

Back to Singer:

The idea of the “distracted pedestrian” struck. So appealing was this idea that a survey of transportation officials in 2018 and 2019 found that a third believed that distracted walking was a serious safety issue. Those road planners and engineers estimated that 40 percent of pedestrians killed died because of distracted walking. (In reality, it is estimated to be the cause of 0.2% of pedestrian fatalities)… The distracted pedestrian is a new version of an old trick—redirecting focus from a dangerous condition to an individual mistake.

Look, I get the appeal of speed and I’ll admit that as a younger person I drove far too fast far too often. I remember being in my mother’s Thunderbird on a straight stretch of Vermont highway and opening it up to see just how fast it could go. The answer was terrifyingly fast, and even though there was a slight thrill of exhilaration at the time, looking back on it now gives me chills — the bad kind, not the delicious kind.

Nobody should be letting ‘er rip on the Bedford Highway though. And, honestly, when traffic is heavy you’re not going to be even going 50 anyway. The rest of the time? I guarantee you that the 10 km/h delay over those two stretches will have a minimal impact on your arrival time.

NOTICED

Clever fun with fonts

Elle Cordova is a multi-talented artist, who makes smart and funny videos. She’s also a musician, whose work you can find as part of the band Reina del Cid.

Recently, Cordova released the video above, in which she brilliantly plays the character of different fonts. Courier is an old-fashioned newspaperman, Comic Sans wears a tie-dyed hoodie and has purple hair, Futura is in space-age sunglasses, and so on. There’s a lot of clever humour about serifs and spacing, which doesn’t sound funny, but believe me, it is.

After releasing the video, Cordova said on Instagram that she had come to realize that people have very strong opinions about fonts, and that creating something very niche can still appeal to a wider audience.

She followed that up with another font video (opening line: “Hey Helvetica, we hitting the margins or what?”) in which Microsoft’s former default fonts commiserate in the face of the cocky newcomer, Aptos. In a fun twist, the Wingdings turn out to be geniuses, and Comic Sans shows itself to have more depth than expected.

Really fun stuff.

Government

City

Today

No meetings

Tomorrow

Budget Committee (Wednesday, 9:30am, City Hall and online) — agenda

Province

Today

Law Amendments (Tuesday, 12pm, One Government Place and online) — Committee will be asked to approve the Revised Statutes, 2023, pursuant to the Statute Revision Act.

Tomorrow

Public Accounts (Wednesday, 9am, One Government Place and online) — Funding for Museums and Historical Sites; with representative from the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism & Heritage

House of Assembly Management Commission (Wednesday, 4pm, One Government Place) — MLA office security

On campus

Dalhousie

Today

No events

Tomorrow

Noon Hour Recital: Voice (Wednesday, 11:45am, Strug Concert Hall)

Collective Power, Public Good: Library Leadership for Everyone (Wednesday, 3:30pm, online) — featuring Emily Drabinski, President of the American Library Association; Queens (N.Y.) College Graduate School of Library & Information Studies; info and RSVP here

In the harbour

Halifax

07:00: Oceanex Sanderling, ro-ro container, arrives at Pier 26 from St. John’s

16:00: Sonderborg, container ship, sails from Pier 42 for West Palm Beach, Florida

16:00: Atlantic Sail, ro-ro container, arrives at Fairview Cove from Liverpool, England

18:30: One Wren, container ship (146,409 tonnes), arrives at Pier 41 from New York

Cape Breton

21:30: Indigo Sun, oil tanker, sails from EverWind for sea

22:00: Algoma Value, bulker, sails from outer anchorage for sea

Footnotes

I’ve got some sourdough plantain bread baking. Let’s see how that turns out.