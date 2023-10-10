Reckoning with enslavement at Louisbourg

NEWS

1. Clearwater co-founder sued over alleged sexual assault

Liz LeClair. Credit: Facebook

“A former fundraiser with the IWK Foundation is suing the co-founder and former chairman of Clearwater Seafoods alleging sexual assault and “intention infliction of mental distress,” Suzanne Rent reports. The defendant is Colin MacDonald. None of LeClair’s claims have been tested in court, and MacDonald hasn’t yet filed a defence.

LeClair’s statement of claim details several instances of alleged harassment over a number of years. As a fundraiser, LeClair dealt with MacDonald as part of her work with the IWK Foundation, the QEII Health Sciences Foundation, and Dalhousie University’s Faculty of Engineering.

This is not the first time LeClair has pushed back against the alleged sexual misconduct. Rent writes:

LeClair filed a complaint with the IWK Foundation on April 1, 2019, [lawyers Gillian] Hnatiw and [Kelsey] Gordon wrote, in connect to the sexual misconduct she allegedly suffered by MacDonald while she was an employee with that organization. The foundation hired an investigator to look into LeClair’s allegations, although LeClair said she never learned the outcome of that investigation or received a final report, even though she fully cooperated with the investigation, the claim said. “Instead, she was told by a board member that the Foundation had a fiduciary duty to the women and children who receive care at the IWK and, therefore, the Foundation planned to continue working with MacDonald. The board member also suggested the good done by MacDonald’s donations outweighed any harmed he caused her personally,” Hnatiw and Gordon wrote. According to the statement of claim, LeClair called Clearwater Seafood’s ethics hotline on April 23, 2019 to make a complaint about the sexual misconduct by MacDonald she alleges she suffered. However, the company didn’t take any steps forward in the complaint, telling LeClair the “alleged misconduct related to MacDonald in his personal capacity,” Hnatiw and Gordon wrote. LeClair filed a complaint with the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission on Sept. 27, 2019, Hnatiw and Gordon wrote, in relation to the allegations of sexual misconduct by MacDonald. The commission hired an investigator, who on Dec. 14, 2020, recommended the complaint be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.

LeClair has written a number of times over the years that organizations do themselves a disservice by putting donor desires and funds ahead of ethical behaviour and the well-being of fundraisers.

Click or tap here to read “Former IWK fundraiser Liz LeClair sues Clearwater co-founder Colin MacDonald, alleging sexual assault, mental distress.”

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

2. Paper Excellence owner refuses to appear before parliamentary committee

Northern Pulp, a Paper Excellence company. Photo: Joan Baxter

“Jackson Wijaya, “founder and owner” of Paper Excellence, now Canada’s largest pulp and paper player and also the owner of the Northern Pulp mill in Nova Scotia, has once again snubbed the federal Parliamentary Standing Committee on Natural Resources,” Joan Baxter reports.

This is the second time Wijaya has failed to turn up and answer questions about Paper Excellence’s ownership and corporate structure.

Baxter writes:

In recent years, Paper Excellence has been swallowing up pulp and paper companies in North America — including Catalyst Paper in British Columbia, Domtar, and most recently Resolute Forest Products. According to figures provided to the Halifax Examiner… Paper Excellence manages about 22 million hectares of forest land in the country — an area four times the size of Nova Scotia — with control of about 21% of the market share of Canada’s pulp and paper industry… Given what is at stake for Nova Scotia – a $450 million lawsuit, more than $86 million owed by Northern Pulp to the province and about $7 million worth of special pension payments still unpaid , and the company’s demands for a fast-tracked environmental and industrial approval process for re-opening the Northern Pulp mill – any opportunity to question Wijaya about the actual ownership and workings of Northern Pulp owner Paper Excellence before November 30 would be both welcome and invaluable.

Click or tap here to read “‘Absolute disrespect’ and ‘a slap in the face’: Paper Excellence owner refuses to speak with Parliamentary committee.”

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

3. Why not bring together Halifax Pride and the Africville Reunion?

Faith Nolan Credit: Faith Nolan/Facebook

Evelyn C. White has a new commentary this morning, starting with a remembrance of the late Black lesbian U.S. congresswoman Barbara Charline Jordan, contrasting her “closeted life” with the public profile of Laphonza Butler, “a Black and openly lesbian union organizer” appointed to replace the late senator Dianne Feinstein.

“This brings me to Halifax Pride,” White writes, and to a proposal:

Why not think big and plan next year’s festivities as a public tribute to a Black, openly lesbian activist/musician with hometown roots? I’m talking about Faith Nolan who spent her early years in Africville and whose debut 1986 album Africville won the 2021 Polaris Heritage Prize. For it’s not been lost on me that many Halifax Pride events have historically been scheduled at the same time as the annual Africville Reunion (and vice versa). I’ve longed for a collaboration between the groups, ideally at Africville Park, that would bring greater voice and visibility to the issues of equity and inclusion that both espouse.

Click or tap here to read “Rebooting Halifax Pride: why not a collaboration with the Africville Reunion to celebrate Faith Nolan?”

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

4. Nova Scotia PCs: Running out the clock?

Credit: Premier Tim Houston speaks with reporters after the health care summit on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Credit: Jennifer Henderson

The Yarmouth ferry, a review of policing in the province, an overhaul of the access-to-information system — the province is supposedly dealing with these issues. But, not so fast, Stephen Kimber writes in his latest column.

All of these reviews have one thing in common: they’re not likely to be completed before the next provincial election, so Tim Houston won’t have to worry about them for the time being.

Take policing:

Date for the completion of the review itself: “Expected to be completed by 2025.” Don’t expect to be able to read it then, of course, even if it is completed, which it probably won’t be. My prediction is that even if this comprehensive review is indeed wrapped and ready by 2025, it will disappear into the usual behind-closed-doors government-consideration neverland until after the July 2025 provincial general election is safely in the history books and the Tories are safely returned to office. So, it will be a problem (the premier hopes) for Future Tim…

Click or tap here to read “Houston shunts problem issues beyond the next election. Let Future Tim worry about them.”

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

5. Riley trial reporting leads to overwhelming legal costs for the Examiner

Randy Riley

“On Friday, the federal Crown lawyer threatened me with criminal prosecution related to my reporting on the Randy Riley trial. This morning, the court has issued an interim publication ban related to my reporting. Soon after this article is published, I’ll be meeting with a criminal lawyer to help defend my position,” Tim Bousquet writes.

Bousquet recaps how we got here, and why this matter is of significant public interest. In brief, the Witness Protection Program wants a retroactive publication ban, meaning that stories already published in the Examiner would disappear. And all this over information Bousquet wanted to submit to a judge, not to have made public.

He writes:

I’m a reporter. It’s my job to inform readers about what happened in a murder trial, to explain and give context for the jury’s decision. And in this trial, there’s no way to understand the jury’s not-guilty verdict without diving into the Kaitlin Fuller’s involvement with the Witness Protection Program. To prevent me from doing that reporting makes a mockery of the open court principle, the idea that for the public to have confidence in the justice system, it must know what happens in court. We don’t have secret trials in Canada. Moreover, Fuller’s involvement with the WPP raises other very serious questions about the WPP itself, and those questions should be interrogated and explored by a free press.

Click or tap here to read “Because of our reporting on the Randy Riley trial, the Halifax Examiner is facing overwhelming legal costs.”

If you care about the Examiner and its reporting, now is a good time to subscribe.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

VIEWS

Reckoning with enslavement at Louisbourg

Credit: novascotia.com

I recently learned that Parks Canada has a podcast. It’s called ReCollections, hosted by Fred Sheppard, who, I gather, is a Parks Canada employee with a background in drama. The first season (five episodes) dropped back in April.

I actually backed into finding about the podcast through a roundabout route: I had heard that there was a good podcast from the U.S. National Parks Service, and I went looking for it. After listening to (parts of) several episodes of more than one National Parks Service podcast, I gave up. As someone who produces a museum podcast, I take a professional interest in this kind of thing, and the NPS podcasts struck me as taking really interesting subjects and making them hard to listen to.

Then I thought, hey, I wonder if Parks Canada has a podcast. It does! Here’s the thing with doing a podcast for an organization: nobody wants to listen to it if it’s just an ad for how great you are. Parks Canada does a good job with this.

I haven’t heard the whole season yet, but I was particularly taken with the episode on Louisbourg, which is produced in collaboration with Dalhousie’s Black People’s History of Canada project. (Dr. Afua Cooper is one of the people interviewed.)

The episode is called “Louisbourg: Enslavement and Freedom at the French Fortress,” and focuses in particular on the woman who came to be known as Marie Marguerite Rose. She grew up in West Africa, was abducted by enslavers, and spent 19 years enslaved at Louisbourg before gaining her freedom and going into business as an innkeeper. She was around 40 years old when she died. “Young by today’s standards,” Sheppard notes, “but for a woman who had experienced hard labour and exploitation, she likely outlived many of her peers.”

This is not the story of Louisbourg that I and many others grew up with, and the podcast acknowledges that, saying that in the early days interpretation tours focused on “the upper class sections of town.” Historian Ken Donovan recalls all the work that went into educating people in Cape Breton about slavery, and how he and costumed interpreter Charlene Chasse “developed scenarios and tours based on Marie Marguerite Rose’s life… because we had good evidence on her life.”

Charlene Chasse as Marie Marguerite Rose Credit: Parks Canada

I found the interview with Chasse particularly fascinating. Here’s part of what she says:

I feel like this woman went through hell to be taken from slavery, taken and brought up here. Dear Lord, I’d think I’d be coming to the other end of the world, as the temperatures would drop, as you come up the coast of Louisbourg and then to be enslaved, and not being your own property, not having your own mindset, you’re at someone’s beck and call 24 seven… It really didn’t affect me until later on. I started working here,, you do a slavery tour, you talk about slavery. But then it started to touch home a little bit more. It made me want to do a little bit more research on where these people came from and what they did. And it’s my passion. It’s properly interpreted because we give it our all. You have to step up to the plate and you have to make sure you’re going to give it 110%. These people deserve dignity. They didn’t have it during their lifetime. They didn’t have it during the time they were on this earth. So I’m here. I’m going to show you and tell you how they were. And I’m going to show you that these people were human beings just like any other person on this earth at that time. Just that some people in their mindset, they were a different colour. They spoke a different language. They came from a different country, a continent. So they’re going to be treated different because they believe that they didn’t have any morals, any brains, and they were considered animals.

I find national parks fascinating. They are often beloved, with a very troubled history, and we do well to acknowledge that.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

NOTICED

Personal Nocturne picks

Publicity image for “Sweatpants.” Credit: salsawler.com

The annual Nocturne art at night festival is coming up this weekend, and here are the projects I’m most looking forward to.

A caveat: There is no way I’m going to make it to all of these, but I usually note what interests me, and then do my best. I also usually get off-track (which is good) because I’ll run across some project I hadn’t paid any attention to, and it grabs my attention. (The one that did this for me last year was “Sari-Sari.” Very memorable.) What I’m saying is, having some kind of plan is good, but having too strict a plan is not.

I find myself particularly drawn to projects that are specific to Nocturne — as opposed, say, to ongoing gallery shows which I can see another time. (But will I? Nocturne provides a good excuse. Hmm…)

With that in mind, here is my Nocturne list, in no particular order:

Blueberry Cake: Mi’kmaw quill artist Melissa Peter Paul overlays the AGNS courtyard with Mi’kmaw quillwork designs rendered in large-scale chalk drawings.

Qiaqsutuq: A multimedia installation by five Inuit artists, featuring “the distinct perspectives on the impacts of climate change by Iguttaq (Bee Woman), Tuktu (Caribou), Nanuq (Polar Bear), Tulugak (Raven) and Natchik (Seal).” I know someone involved in fabricating some of the masks on display for this one, and it sounds amazing.

Cadence: a cordel literature treasure hunt: “In the northeast of Brazil, literatura de cordel is a longtime custom of entertainment… It translates to string literature… Little booklets with stories written, often in verse, would be hung with clothespins around town, at a low price or free; it was a major way to tell and move stories through people. They are famous for their woodblock prints as covers and/or illustrations.” Find a cordel story in three parts during the evening. I love it.

Blackout 2.0: A continuation and expansion of last year’s Blackout project. “an interdisciplinary project that recreates historical slave ads using‘erasure’ or ‘blackout’—a form of poetry created by erasing words from an existing text to create a visual poem… Blackout 2.0 seeks to rework the slaveholder’s text to reveal new narratives honouring those who challenged one of history’s most rigid and inhumane systems, and championing their bold acts of resistance.”

Meander/Drift: Amazing sounding combination of labyrinth and sound installation.

The Invisible Artists Carnival: A multi-disciplinary performance that “focuses on a collection of rag-tag circus folk led by Patches T. Barker, Applique von Battenburg, and Buttons. Over the course of the show, they make various attempts to contact The Invisible Artists (portrayed and created by artists from Halifax’s Mad and Disability communities), a legendary, multi-faced figure who vanished several years ago.” Aerial silks! Clown performances! Projections! Music!

[Ad]Venture Capital: “a surreal portrait of a popular military vehicle-turned-tour-bus attraction’s mascot, The Harbour Hopper Frog. This character longs for a civilized life while trapped in a matrix database known as ‘DigiLand.'”

Sweatpants: I missed this during its first go-round at the Fringe, so I’m glad I have another opportunity to see it. “A collaborative circus show featuring two excerpts of a modern fairy tale written by Sal Sawler and adapted by circus artist Vanessa Furlong… Both collaborators share an interest in myths and fairy tales, are parents, and identify as neurodivergent. They had also recently read a brilliant non-fiction book by Amanda Leduc, called Disfigured: On Fairy Tales, Disability, and Making Space, which unpacks and challenges the ableism that is inherent in so many traditional fairy tales.” Disfigured has been in my bedroom and on my to-read list for ages and I should finally get to it.

Queer affections to remedy the unseeable Museum Queeries Cluster. Thinking Through the Museum: “Making connections between shortages of queer spaces in both Winnipeg and Halifax… Treaty Space Gallery is transformed by artists from both Winnipeg and the Atlantic region into a multidimensional space that illustrates our diverse and expansive queer creative expressions while leaving room to learn about the functionality and growth of the queer Halifax community.”

Fissure: A multi-media collaborative project among Indigenous artists, that “visualize[s] the fissures, gaps, and spaces between devastation and renewal… Combining a range of audio-visual footage, beadwork, and tufting, fissure reveals not only the devastation wrought by wildfires, but also the ways in which the land regrows and rebuilds itself.”

Scenes From Our Dreams: Youth artists at the MacPhee Centre transform the space into a diorama, viewed from the outside, “using ideas of surrealism, the passage of time and identity within the nocturnal landscape.”

Kudos to the Nocturne organizers and artists for massively improving the website and project descriptions over the last few years. Makes for a vastly better navigation and planning experience.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

Government

City

Halifax and West Community Council (Tuesday, 6pm, City Hall and online) — agenda

Province

Today

No meetings

Tomorrow

Public Accounts (Wednesday, 9am, One Government Place) — Reviewing public spending, reports of the Auditor General and any other financial matters respecting the public funds of Nova Scotia.

On campus

Dalhousie

Voice Noon Hour (Wednesday, 11:45am, Joseph Strug Concert Hall) — free performance by students of the Fountain School of Performing Arts

Guitar Noon Hour (Wednesday, 11:45am, Dalhousie Arts Centre, room 406) — free performance by students of the Fountain School of Performing Arts

In the harbour

Halifax

05:30: Contship Art, container ship, arrives at Fairview Cove from New York

06:45: Explora I, cruise ship with up to 1,473 passengers, arrives at Pier 20 from Charlottetown, on an 18-day roundtrip cruise out of New York

07:30: Norwegian Pearl, cruise ship with up to 2,873 passengers, arrives at Pier 22 from Sydney, on a seven-day cruise from Quebec City to Boston

07:30: Acadian, oil tanker, sails from Irving Oil for sea

10:30: Silver Shadow, cruise ship with up to 466 passengers, arrives at Pier 23 from Portland, on a 10-day cruise from New York to Quebec City

16:30: Explora I sails for New York

16:30: Norwegian Pearl sails for Portland

18:30: Silver Shadow sails for Charlottetown

22:30: Contship Art sails for sea

Cape Breton

05:00: AlgoScotia, oil tanker, sails from Government Wharf (Sydney) for Halifax

06:00: Arctic Lift, barge, with Western Tugger, tug, sail from Aulds Cove quarry through the causeway for Souris, PEI

06:15: Sky Princess, cruise ship with up to 4,610 passengers, arrives at Sydney Marine Terminal from Charlottetown, on a 24-day roundtrip cruise out of Southampton, England

06:30: Serenade of the Seas, cruise ship with up to 2,580 passengers, arrives at Liberty Pier (Sydney) from Boston, on a seven-day roundtrip cruise out of Boston

12:00: Northstar Challenger, utility vessel, sails from Port Hawkesbury for sea

16:00: Sky Princess sails for Southampton, England

17:30: Serenade of the Seas sails for Saint John

18:00: Algoma Integrity, bulker, arrives at Aulds Cove quarry from Savannah, Georgia

Footnotes

We had a very enjoyable, low-key, non-turkey dinner.