Photos tell a thousand stories of youth homelessness and aging out of foster care

1. Normalizing homeless villages

A Pallet shelter Credit: Pallet

Yesterday, the province announced that 16 Pallet shelters will be set up at Beacon House in Lower Sackville. Beacon House, of course, has been operating an overnight shelter for months now, and have small shelters in its parking lot. Those 19 shelters are the first delivery of 200 Pallet shelters that will be set up in villages across the province.

Tim Bousquet has thoughts on this news, comparing it to “shifting baseline syndrome.” Bousquet also includes an exchange he had with Joy Knight, executive director of Employment Support and Income Assistance at the Department of Community Services. Here are some thoughts from Bousquet on all this news about the Pallet shelters:

It’s not Knight’s fault that housing has now become the best vehicle for people and real estate investment trusts seeking maximum return, or that computer programs now determine the most costly possible rent that can be charged on any given apartment. Knight certainly has no ability to close the fixed-term lease loophole or to stop the 5% rent increases that are about to be allowed under the ever-weakening rent control regime. Still, I fear that perhaps simply in order the keep on with the work it is doing, the bureaucracy seems completely incapable of recognizing the stark economic reality of the housing market. Knight and her staff focus on providing supports for people experiencing homelessness, and that involves a lot of work around mental health and addiction issues. That’s important, and I’m not criticizing it. But it simply can’t be the case that just a few years ago only a relatively small number of people had mental health and addiction issues and now thousands of people do, and so therefore suddenly there’s a thousand newly homeless people. A much better explanation is that even despite mental health and addiction issues, a few years ago people could obtain some sort of housing, but now rents are so high and affordable housing so scarce that they can’t. People haven’t changed. The housing economy changed.

Click or tap here to read “This is how homeless villages become normalized.”

2. Ecology Action Centre and green hydrogen

EverWind August 2023 project presentation Credit: EverWind Fuels

“The Ecology Action Centre has issued a statement on “wind energy, land use and green hydrogen production in Nova Scotia,” and it has concerns — plenty of them — about the use of energy from land-based wind facilities to produce that “green hydrogen,” reports Joan Baxter.

In a press release this morning, David Neira, energy coordinator at the Ecology Action Centre (EAC), said, “There’s no question that Nova Scotia urgently needs to build renewable energy infrastructure. But that infrastructure must first be used to offer clean, affordable electricity for Nova Scotians and their families.” “In order to protect future generations, our priority must be to get Nova Scotia off fossil fuels — the main driver of climate change — not the creation of hydrogen and ammonia for export overseas,” said Neira. “It’s our position that energy produced through local wind projects should first be used to create clean, affordable electricity for Nova Scotia’s grid or shared directly with regional neighbours,” reads the EAC statement.

Click or tap here to read “Ecology Action Centre slams use of wind farms to produce ‘green hydrogen’ for export.”

3. Delays in home heating cheques

Photo: RODNAE Productions/Pexels Credit: Aabel Fuels

“Managers with Service Nova Scotia told the legislature’s public accounts committee on Wednesday that there have been processing delays getting $600 cheques to people who applied for the Heating Assistance Rebate Program known as “HARP” this past fall,” reports Jennifer Henderson.

The reason, according to Service Nova Scotia executive director Rodger Gregg, is that “we saw 80,000 applications during the first week when the program opened October 16.” That number was “unprecedented,” according to Service Nova Scotia Deputy Minister Joanne Munro. NDP committee member Lisa Lachance suggested “it may have been unprecedented, but it should not have been unexpected” given the affordability issues facing many Nova Scotians. So far this year, Service Nova Scotia has received 125,783 applications and approved 103,920 households for the rebate cheque. Families earning less than $75,000 a year and singles earning less than $55,000 can still apply for assistance until Mar. 31. The HARP program’s popularity indicates tens of thousands of people are struggling to afford to pay their heating and power bills.

Click or tap here to read “Delayed Nova Scotia heating rebate cheques due to ‘unprecedented’ number of applicants.”

4. Federal health care funding

Photo: RODNAE Productions/Pexels

“Nova Scotia will receive $355 million over three years from the federal government as part of a bilateral agreement intended to improve health care in the province,” reports Yvette d’Entremont.

The joint federal/provincial announcement was made in Halifax on Wednesday. Nova Scotia’s three-year action plan maps out how it’ll improve the province’s health care system by 2026 using the federal funds. The provincial government said the federal funding announced Wednesday will help increase access to primary, mental health, and addictions care. It will also support health care workers, and add more cutting-edge technology to offer “better, faster care.” “To make the kind of transformative change that will actually improve the system, we need long-term, sustainable funding — a key part of this agreement that we are signing today with our federal partners,” Nova Scotia’s Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson said during a media briefing. “This agreement will deliver just over $1 billion over the next 10 years to improve health care for Nova Scotians. The work already underway in Nova Scotia is mirrored in the plan brought forward by Prime Minister Trudeau, Working Together to Improve Health Care for Canadians. Our health priorities are aligned.”

Click or tap here to read “Nova Scotia gets $355 million in federal funds to improve health care.”

5. Cogswell

Work on the Cogswell interchange redevelopment project is seen on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. The trench in the centre shows the new alignment of Barrington Street. Credit: Zane Woodford

CBC has this video on the last ramp of Cogswell coming down.

I drive through here a couple of times a week, and even though the area is under construction, I find it easy to navigate.

6. 2024 municipal election

Halifax City Hall in February 2023. Credit: Zane Woodford

“The 2024 municipal elections are fast approaching, and already, one-quarter of current Halifax Regional Municaplity councillors have said they’re not re-offering,” reports Megan King with Global.

Councillors Lisa Blackburn, Tim Outhit, and Shawn Cleary won’t be reoffering. As King reports, Coun. Pam Lovelace won’t be eligible to run in district 13 because her home will no longer be in the district with the changes in electoral boundaries. Lovelace tells Global she’s now considering her options.

Photos tell a thousand stories of youth homelessness and aging out of foster care

Nick Rocco with a couple of his photographs in the Making the Shift exhibit on Jan. 9, 2023. Credit: Suzanne Rent

On Tuesday afternoon, I went to the Halifax Central Library to check out an exhibit called “Making the Shift” that featured photographs taken by young people who formerly were in foster care and became homeless when they aged out of that care. The project is a collaboration between the Resilience Research Centre at Dalhousie University and York University in Toronto.

Nick Rocca, 25, was one of the young photographers. He had four photos that included one of two empty bottles, the men’s shelter Metro Turning Point, a trash can on the street, and a package of hotdogs and Mr. Noodles.

Rocca told me he was put into foster care three times between the ages of three and nine. He become homeless when he was 16. He struggled with addiction and served time for robbery.

Now, Rocca is a second year apprentice in glazing and has a two-year-old son.

“When I was in care, I was never given the proper avenues to heal or to learn what was actually going on. I was always told I was the problem. I was the reason I was being taken away,” he said.

“So, that felt very internal. I was never given proper therapy or proper lessons on how to deal with what was going on or how to reintegrate.”

I asked him to tell me a bit about each of his photos. He said he took photos of empty liquor bottles because alcohol became his escape. He ended up staying at Metro Turning Point when he was 16.

“When you’re young and caught up in that culture, you don’t learn nothing. I learned how to be more of a menace than I already was. I was fighting 30-year-old men because they looked at me wrong,” he said about the photo. “Having nowhere to go at that young of an age, you need to prove yourself.”

He said this about his photo of the trash can: “When you’re homeless, that’s how you feel the world looks at you, especially the government.”

And that photo of hotdogs and Mr. Noodles represented all he could afford to eat many times.

Rocca said he said he hopes the message he can send through his photos and words is that youth in care need guidance.

“When someone is coming out of care, especially young kids, they’ve never been taught nothing. If they’ve been taken out of care, they probably came from a family that hasn’t taught them much. They need to be taught coping mechanisms. They need to be given direction,” he said.

“And they also need to be told they’re not the problem, it wasn’t their fault. That’s what’s in their head.”

Vanessa, 26, is another one of the participants whose photos were on display. She wasn’t in foster care, but was homeless. Her series of four photos include a photo of a liquor bottle, a park bench, a pair of eyeglasses, and finally a bright, colourful photo of toys in a backyard. Her series of photos, she said, represents her own story from downfall to optimism. She said she struggled with a drinking problem, often slept on benches, and once lost her glasses during a domestic dispute. About that last photo of the toys in the yard, Vanessa said she was trying to show “there is light.”

“You worked so hard, you may fall down, you may be at that bench, but there is the option to keep pushing forward, to make change in yourself,” she said. “Everything isn’t as dark as it seems.”

Two photos by Vanessa called “Sleep Tight”, at left, and “I Can See Clearly Now” on the right. Credit: Suzanne Rent

Dalhousie University doctoral student Elizabeth Clark told me the photos and the stories recorded about each photo will be gathered for a final report on the project. She said that report will include major themes the researchers found through the photographs.

The stories displayed above each photo were just as insightful as the photos themselves. A photograph of over-the-counter pain medication titled “Gotcha” had this description:

Pills still bounce off the shelves at me. They still have a kind of control — it hurts my stomach looking at them. To think something so small is capable of so much.

One participant took a photo of a hospital emergency room. The photo is called “Realization.”

I realized that regardless of how it affects those around me, I must take care of myself. Otherwise, there could be fatal consequences. My physical safety over a roof over my head. I realized in this emergency room that nobody is looking after me except for me.”

Another photo of a local movie theatre is called “Connection.” Here’s the story on that one:

Enjoying a few hours of recreation with everyone else. Enjoy a shared experience with an audience cheering for the same hero, be part of something. Of note: the movie theatre is one of the only places that is open on Christmas Day, offering me a safe, comfortable place to spend the holidays for those with nowhere else to go.

Here’s the story behind a photo of a stairwell simply called “Stairs”:

A flight of stairs could be a normal part of your home, or they might be your entire home; a warm place to sleep at night if you can get into a staircase or an apartment building.

Another photo of a pair of work boots sitting on the steps of a porch had this story titled “Why don’t you get a job?”:

For the entire time I was homeless, I was employed. Sometimes I had as many as three different jobs. I always showed up. I was always on time. Sometimes, co-workers would show up late or no-show for work and they had homes and alarm clocks, and a place to charge their phone. I would close the store and wouldn’t know where I would be sleeping that night.

A photo called “Why don’t you get a job?” Credit: Suzanne Rent

Clark said most of the young people who took part in this project were employed, but still were without homes.

“Some had as many as three jobs while they were living in a tent. So, I think a big part of this is raising public awareness that these are people who are trying to do everything right and trying to find opportunities for themselves,” Clark said.

Some of the photos in the Making the Shift exhibit. Credit: Suzanne Rent

Melanie Doucet, who has a PhD in social work, did a similar project with youth in care in Vancouver, and designed this project, too. She said youth becoming homeless after they age of out of care is a problem across Canada.

“If you look at estimates in terms of statistics that have been done by the Canadian Observatory on Homelessness, youth aging out of care are up to 200 times more likely to experience homelessness compared to kids who aren’t in care,” she said.

“So, we wanted to illustrate from their own eyes the experiences they go through. I think it becomes a little bit invisible to society and mainstream community.”

Doucet said photography gives people a chance to tell their own stories in a way that is accessible. As a former youth in care, she knows their stories well.

“That’s why I do this type of research. I’m also a firm believer in youth who have gone through these experiences, they’re the best source of advice on how to do better,” Doucet said.

“They know what works and what doesn’t work, and I think that’s where a lot of times we miss the boat, when we’re not asking them, we’re not sitting them at the table when policy decisions are being made.”

Nick Rocca and his photographs that are part of the Making the Shift exhibit. Credit: Suzanne Rent

Rocca and some of the other participants did get to have their say on Tuesday night. Minister of Community Services Trevor Boudreau was at the event, too, and sat down with Rocca and others to learn about their photos and experiences.

I spoke with Boudreau, too, who said he was “overwhelmed” with the photo exhibit and speaking with the participants.

“You have an appreciation and try to understand where they’re coming from. It was an opportunity for me to come over and show support, and to recognize the challenges and struggles.”

Boudreau said the department is working on a project that would support young people in care up to when they turn 25 years old. He said having the voices of lived experience from those youth could be part of the project.

“That’s one of my roles is trying to build those relationships and understand how we can be better informed with decision making,” Boudreau said. “I’m always about having those conversations and reaching around the province to chat with others.”

I don’t know what Rocca told Boudreau during their chat Tuesday night, but I asked Rocca what he thinks needs to be done to support kids in care. He said better background checks need to be done on foster families, and kids who are in care need more support. He recalled only seeing his own social worker once each month.

“You need to build a rapport with that kid so they trust you in that environment because it’s horrible,” he said.

For now, Rocca said he hopes his photos and stories help others.

“I want to make sure no one goes through what I went through,” he said. “I will never let my kid go through what I went through.”

Women, unNOTICED and interrupted

If you don’t mind letting her finish… Credit: Meme from internet

Let me tell you a story about feeling invisible.

I was recently at an event speaking with a couple of folks when two men came by and interrupted the conversation. After several minutes, one of the men sort of apologized. Apparently, he hadn’t seen me there speaking, and the man he was with was deserving of more attention. I admit this irked me a bit.

I mean, I don’t think I stand out in a room, but when I wear heels, I am six feet tall. And I was wearing my favourite red boots. Besides, I thought it was clear that I was speaking with these other people.

This may be me overthinking, but many women feel this way: invisible and interrupted because men don’t see us. Not unless they want to see us, anyway.

Men getting into women’s spaces is nothing new. There’s the term “manspreading” when men sit with their legs far apart, intruding on someone else’s space. I’ve experienced this on public transit, airplanes, and elsewhere. There’s no need for this. It’s intrusive and creepy.

And then there’s “manslamming” when men are less likely to step aside for other people, including women, when walking on a sidewalk.

In 2017, Kimberley Truong at Refinery 29 had several women conduct an experiment on manslamming. She detailed the results in this article, “We Didn’t Get Out Of Men’s Way For A Week — This Is How Many Injuries We Sustained.”

Here’s one anecdote from Diana Cenat:

My favorite body slam came from a tall white guy who locked eyes with me while we were still a few feet away from each other. Most men would look just past my head while walking (as if to make believe they couldn’t see my 5’8″ frame), which made it easier for them to act “surprised” when they body-checked me. This dude knew I was coming, and just refused to move. He slammed into me at full speed, then turned back and shouted, “You should watch where you’re going!” My translation: “You saw me, a white man, and didn’t get out of my way. You had it coming.”

All of this is connected to other practices in which women are interrupted or unnoticed. I’m sure I’m not the only woman who’s pitched an idea in a meeting only to be ignored and then for a man to mention the same idea moments later to great response from others. I recall one meeting in which this happened to me, and I said, “I just mentioned that idea a few moments ago!”

In 2008, Rebecca Solnit wrote an this essay, “Men Explain Things to Me: Facts Didn’t Get in Their Way.” That essay would go on to inspire the term “mansplaining.” Solnit said this about the phenomenon: “every woman knows what I’m talking about.”

It’s the same about men not noticing us or getting into our spaces.

Lots of men have no problem taking up space. Last year, during International Women’s Day, I attended an event at Saint Mary’s University. I wrote about it here. The room was filled with a diversity of women whose experiences I was looking forward to hearing. But it was a man who spoke up first. As I wrote then, he was the kind of man who has a comment more than a question. Fortunately, the female moderator said, “do you have a question?”

One of the reasons I wanted to write the series on women over 50 is that when women become older we do feel invisible. I want to give these women space to tell their stories without anyone interrupting. I wanted people to notice these women and all they have to offer.

Women, take up space. It’s your lane, too.

