I don’t take many vacations. I took a week off in February because winters weigh on me, and I just took another week off last week. It may not have been the best idea to take time off in the middle of a subscription drive, but it was necessary.

My parents died just before the pandemic, and it’s been difficult to visit with my siblings in Virginia ever since. I hadn’t seen them in well over a year, far too long, and American Thanksgiving was a good excuse. Problem was, tho, money’s tight and flights are expensive. So I drove.

Driving two days down and two days back had a dual purpose. Obviously, one was simply a vehicle for travel. (I discuss the problems with driving below, in Views.) But it also provided the opportunity to not think about work, and lose myself in my podcasts and music while driving alone for days at a stretch. I very much needed to turn off my work brain and hit reset.

There’s a difference, however, between thinking about work and thinking about working.

‘Thinking about work’ means getting into the details about this or that bit of reporting, editing, promoting stuff on social media, juggling finances, managing staff, and so forth. I didn’t do any of that. (Well, I peeked now and again, but mostly.) And to be honest, the Riley case and the publication ban issues (see #1 below) have been stressing me out to no end, so I was able to (again, mostly) set those aside while listening to endless episodes of The Moth and the entire The Waifs catalogue.

I was able to not think about work because I knew the Examiner crew is beyond capable and could run this ship without me for a week. They did a fantastic job!

In contrast, ‘thinking about working’ is the deeper reflection that comes more or less out of nowhere when I’m otherwise not-stressed about the details of work. What do I want for the Examiner? What’s my role in things? How can I be good at my job and happy at the same time?

I don’t know that I came to any hard and fast conclusions, but being able to step away and see the Examiner sail on fine without me led me to understand that I don’t need to always be quite so present in the day-to-day operations. I’m going to step back from writing Morning Files from three days a week to twice a week, and maybe even once a week, when time and money allows. And I’m going to concentrate more on the long form stories that give me the most personal gratification, and right now that means the Original Sin series I’m woking on.

I’ve penciled in a goal for myself. Iris and I have decided that we’re going to have a subscriber party in January, after the holidays, when people have more time and less stress. Iris is working on the details, but right now I can tell you it’s going to be at the Wooden Monkey at the Dartmouth end of the ferry, on a weekend afternoon/early evening. We’ll have music and drinks and swag and a lot of fun.

Additionally, I intend to debut an instalment of Original Sin as a reading at the party. Even a month and a half out is a tight timeline, but I think I can make it. I might even have visual aids.

The deepest reflection on my long drives was that none of this would be possible were it not for the support of subscribers, and I’m super appreciative of that fact. Thanks for supporting this endeavour to the point that I can step away now and again and come back with renewed energy and renewed purpose.

NEWS

1. Arnold issues publication ban decision in Riley case

The Mellor Avenue courthouse Credit: Tim Bousquet

“I am not a crook,” I reported this morning:

That is my first take-away from a decision released Monday by Supreme Court of Nova Scotia Justice Josh Arnold. Arnold was ruling on an application from the Witness Protection Program seeking a “retroactive publication ban” on two articles I wrote in relation to the murder trial of Randy Riley; the articles were published on the Halifax Examiner’s website. “To purport to make this order retroactive would result in potential criminalization of reporting and publishing done in good faith reliance on an existing publication ban,” wrote Arnold in the decision. Indeed, at a hearing on the proposed retroactive publican ban, Jan Jensen, the lawyer representing the WPP, blithely discussed the possibility that should Arnold issue a retroactive publican ban, I could potentially be charged criminally, and face up to five years in prison. So, of course the issue of the retroactive ban was of foremost importance to me personally. I’m relieved that particular issue has been settled — at least for the present. But as a reporter and press freedom advocate, I’m not happy with the rest of Arnold’s decision. Arnold essentially split the baby — he refused to issue a retroactive publication ban, but he granted all other elements of the WPP’s application, including a forward-looking publication ban. That’s not really criticism; I think Arnold closely read the case law, and he ruled as he had to. But as I’ll explain, this case gets at how the protections around the Witness Protection Program can be abused by prosecutors in a way that are not just unfair to defendants but also fundamentally anti-democratic.

Click or tap here to read “Judge rejects Witness Protection Program’s request for a retroactive publication ban on Halifax Examiner articles, but gives the WPP everything else it asked for.”

As I noted:

I’ve been holding off on some reporting about Randy Riley and about Kaitlin Fuller as I awaited Arnold’s decision. I’ll return to that now, and to new reporting about the Witness Protection Program. But everything I write will have to go through a pre-publication process with my lawyer to make sure I don’t get anywhere near violating the various publication bans now in place, or the Witness Protection Program Act. That will cost money and time, but the reporting is important.

2. Transition houses to unionize

Staff from Transition House Association of Nova Scotia (THANS). Credit: THANS

“Staff and managers at transition houses across Nova Scotia are in discussions with unions to achieve wage equity in the province’s violence-against-women sector,” reports Suzanne Rent:

On Nov. 21, the Transition House Association of Nova Scotia (THANS), Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) Local 80030, and CUPE sent out a joint statement regarding those talks. “This is a historic collaboration between union and management for collective action towards equity across the violence-against-women sector,” said Patricia Perry, chair of CUPE’s Nova Scotia Transition House Sector Committee, in the joint statement.

Click or tap here to read “Staff at Nova Scotia transition houses in talks to unionize, achieve wage equity.”

3. Teachers plan day of action

A school teacher. Credit: Pexels.com

“The head of the union representing Nova Scotia’s teachers says the ongoing teacher shortage is a crisis that has reached a ‘tipping point,'” reports Yvette d’Entremont:

“We’re kind of at a tipping point. It’s dire. And what makes it a little more dire is I look to other provinces and we’re seeing, in some isolated communities, schools having to get shut down for days at a time,” Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) president Ryan Lutes said in an interview Monday afternoon. “That’s not the case in Nova Scotia. But if we don’t do something, that’s where it’s going to get to. That’s my fear. If we don’t do anything right now to start alleviating the crisis, we’re going to have schools and classrooms shut down and kids are not going to have any school to go to.” On Wednesday of this week, teachers and educational specialists around the province are holding a day of action to raise awareness about the “deepening” teacher shortage and its impact on students. More than 9,500 teachers and specialists across Nova Scotia will be sporting buttons and stickers that feature the slogan ‘Our kids can’t wait.’

Click or tap here to read “Day of action planned to highlight Nova Scotia’s ‘dire’ teacher shortage.”

4. Money worries and mental health

A concerned woman staring at her laptop. Credit: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels.com

“A new report suggests that struggling to keep on top of debt and to cut costs is impacting the mental health of Atlantic Canadians, resulting in increased loneliness, isolation, stress, and anxiety,” reports Yvette d’Entremont:

A poll conducted by Ipsos on behalf of MNP LTD and published Monday found that “inflation isolation” is a growing issue. According to the poll, 55% of Atlantic Canadians are staying home more often and isolating themselves to save money amid inflation and high interest rates. In a media release Monday, MNP said compared to other provinces, Atlantic Canadians are “the most likely” (at 40%) to spend less time with their friends in order to save money. In addition, 52% don’t believe they can cover all of their living and family expenses in the next 12 months without going further into debt. This was described as a “staggering” 11 point increase from the previous quarter.

Click or tap here to read “Poll says skyrocketing costs impacting Atlantic Canadians’ mental health.”

5. Ferry wars

MV Fundy Rose Credit: Bay Ferries

“Two Maritime MPs are calling for an emergency intervention from the federal transport minister over the Saint John-Digby ferry,” reports Brad Perry for Country 94 in Saint John:

West Nova Conservative MP Chris d’Entremont and Saint John-Rothesay Liberal MP Wayne Long wrote a joint letter to Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez on Friday. The MPs said it is “unacceptable” that federal officials would consider suspending the ferry during “one of the most critical periods” of the year. Transport Canada has said it may redeploy the MV Fundy Rose to service the route between Souris, P.E.I., and the Magdalen Islands. The ferry that currently services the crossing, the MV Madeleine II, is scheduled for mandatory drydocking next spring.

6. Dalhousie quashes historic registration for 1245 Edward Street

1245 Edward St. on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Credit: Zane Woodford

Justice Peter Rosinski has ruled that the city improperly registered 1245 Edward Street as a heritage property. The ruling means Dalhousie University can tear the house down.

Background here. Rosinski’s decision is here.

VIEWS

1. Our ridiculous transportation system

Photo by Aleksandr Popov on Unsplash

I needed to travel from my home in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia to my childhood home in Norfolk, Virginia.

I don’t like flying. The experience terrifies me, and it’s terrible for the environment. Besides, the cost of flights around the American holiday was prohibitive in any event.

Ideally, I’d take some sort of transit.

Amtrak’s Acela between Boston and Washington, D.C. travels many times a day, and there’s improving Amtrak service between Washington and Norfolk (three times a day).

It’s possible, sort of, to take Via Rail from Halifax to Montreal, then catch the Amtrak south to New York and transfer to the Acela there. But Via only leaves Halifax three days a week (Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday), and the trip takes 21 hours. Not ideal.

So better to go to Boston and catch the more reliable and faster Amtrak there. But how do I get to Boston?

Maritime Bus’s route map Credit: Maritime Bus

A decade ago, there was a Maritime Bus route to Bangor, Maine, where you could get a bus to Boston. It was inconvenient — you’d arrived in Bangor in the evening and the bus to Boston didn’t leave until the morning, so a hotel was necessary — but possible. No longer; that line was discontinued some years ago.

Now, there’s no Maritime Bus service into the United States at all. There is, however, a route that goes to Woodstock, New Brunswick, for just $82, cheaper than the gas for my car. Maybe I could get a cab to the border and walk across to Houlton, Maine, and catch a bus to Boston from there? But no. So far as I can determine, there is no bus service from Houlton to anywhere else; if you’re in Houlton, you’re stuck there forever. Go drink yourself to death at the legion, I guess.

I probably could’ve driven to Boston, but parking for a week is both expensive and worrisome. And if I’m going to spend an entire day driving to Boston, I may as well spend a second day driving the rest of the way and have the car to use in Norfolk.

So that’s what I did.

Dartmouth to Boston was relatively easy. There’s not much traffic, it was daylight until I hit New Hampshire. A little hassle on the ring highway around Boston, but I got to my hotel without much trouble, had a quick bite to eat at a restaurant across the way, and got eight hours sleep.

The second day was insane. There is no possible way to drive from Boston to Philadelphia without being on a traffic-clogged highway the entire way. Many places, it was stop and go for an hour at a time, even on a Sunday. At one point, I was going nowhere on the New Jersey Turnpike and realized I was at that moment seeing more cars than I will see in a year in Nova Scotia. I was in a line of a few hundred thousand cars going south, parallel to another few hundred thousand cars going north.

This makes no sense. For one, it’s dangerous. Each of those hundreds of thousands of cars is driven by a fallible human, possibly fatigued, possibly drunk, possible too involved in a Moth podcast to be paying proper attention to hundreds of thousands of other drivers in the same condition.

But more to the point, if hundreds of thousands of people are all going in the same direction, maybe they could be on a train? Sure, that Acela is theoretically an option, but for whatever reason, each of those hundreds of thousands of people take their own private vehicle.

And so there’s billions upon billions of dollars of concrete and billions more dollars in never-ending maintenance, and entire cities called ‘service centers’ where travellers are poisoned with gas fumes, filthy restrooms, and the sugar and caffeine that helps them get back on the road.

From Wilmington, I went south through the Delmarva peninsula. When I was a kid, this was a forgotten backwater; nowadays a continuous swath of big box stores evolves into a few giant chicken processing plants fed by the migrants working the fields. Enough of the migrants have settled that there are some surprisingly good Mexican restaurants along the way, but otherwise, the peninsula is just a four-hour diversion to get to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel and to Norfolk.

On the return trip, I tried to avoid the traffic around New York City by heading north on Interstate 476 to Allentown. Big mistake. While the traffic moved faster, it was even more unnerving than on the New Jersey Turnpike. There was a nice interlude on a two-lane road through the Delaware Gap, but once across the Hudson, Interstate 84 was its own renewed hell. I was on the road for 13 hours Saturday.

Sunday wasn’t so bad, and weirdly, there was no one at the St. Stephen’s border crossing besides me. Even the border guard was back in some room when I pulled up, and I had to wait a minute before he simply waved me through. I got home around 8pm.

None of this makes any sense. And yet we double down on it.

NOTICED

Ocean View

One afternoon, I need to get away from the family for a bit — I love them and all, and we get along, but you know — so I go to a random bar in Ocean View.

I walk in, the bartender introduces herself, “I’m Laura.” “I’m Tim,” I say. “I’m from a different country. And a different time.” ‘Welcome,” she says, “this is a dive bar.” “Obviously,” I say, having already noted the place was basically collapsing. “That’s why I came.”

The barroom is ragged, the patrons even raggedier. A pretty fat woman walks in with an ugly skinny man. There’s an old guy falling off the stool two down from me. Randoms here and there. Everyone’s smoking even though it’s 2023, even in Virginia.

On Laura’s recommendation, I order a $2 PBR. I work on the bottle and think about nothing at all, which is the point. Laura talks to the half-pretty-half-ugly couple about something I don’t care about, then tells the falling down guy about her art, and I stare into the PBR and start paying attention. She works copper, a lost art, she says, and she talks about how hard it is to weld copper to other metals. The ugly man talks to her about welding, the falling down guy laments he never pursued art.

I order another PBR.

The drunks and randoms talk about broken marriages, broken bodies. “It is what it is,” says Laura. Everyone gets quiet and stares into their beer.

“Copper was the first metal people figured out how to use,” I tell Laura. “There was a little Copper Age before they added tin to it, then there was the Bronze Age.” “Huh,” says Laura. “It’s been downhill ever since,” I say.

We all stare into our beers for a while more. Then I pay up, head back to the family.

A guy’s gotta have family.

