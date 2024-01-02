NEWS

1. Darcell Cromwell

Darcell Cromwell. Credit: Suzanne Rent

Let’s start the year with an uplifting article from Suzanne Rent, who profiled Darcell Cromwell:

In March 2020, Darcell Cromwell got a couple messages from friends that would soon have her connecting with people well beyond her home in Three Mile Plains, just outside of Windsor. That was the month the country when into lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and people were at home isolating. Churches were closed, too, so Cromwell’s church friend, Bob DeMont, sent her a text that said, “go online and sing.” “I wrote back, ‘are you crazy, man?’” Cromwell recalled in an interview. “I’m not going to do that.” Then Cromwell got another message from her friend Debbie Bowers in Toronto encouraging her to record videos of herself singing and playing the piano. Cromwell’s friends knew she could spread some much needed hope and joy during those first isolating months of the pandemic. So, Cromwell, who is now 66, got her iPhone, sat at the piano in her living room, and recorded herself singing old hymns and spirituals: “This World is Not My Home,” “Somewhere in Glory You’ll Find Me”, “What a Day That Will Be”, “In the Sweet By and By”, “There is Power in Your Blood”, and “Amazing Grace.” … Almost four years later, Cromwell still records those videos, three performances a week: Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10pm, and every Sunday morning before she goes to church.

Click or tap here to read “Darcell Cromwell: Singing old hymns and spirituals and inspiring people online and off.”

I recall that some months ago, Rent asked me if she could start profiling women over 50, and I said ‘of course,’ and she’s taken that and run with it. I very much enjoy this series.

We will now return to our usual not-at-all-uplifting programming.

2. Water for nothing

Big 8 “spring water” display in a Sobeys store in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. Credit: Joan Baxter

“Every year, two corporations withdraw hundreds of millions of litres of groundwater from wells in Colchester County,” reports Joan Baxter:

They bottle the water — which the companies market as “pristine” and “some of the purest water in Canada — and sell it far and wide, even internationally, as “spring water.” The two corporations are Empire Company that owns Sobeys, which owns Big 8 Beverages, and Primo Water Corporation, which owns Aquaterra that in turn owns Canadian Springs. … According to Lorena Casales, spokesperson Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change (NSECC), the grand total that the province invoices the two corporations each year for hundreds of millions of litres of water from the wells in Colchester County is — wait for it — $768.85.

Click or tap here to read “Nova Scotia is practically giving away ‘some of the purest water in Canada.'”

3. No charges in Tantallon fire investigation

Three firefighters with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency work to put out fires in the Tantallon area on May 30, 2023. Credit: Communications Nova Scotia

“The RCMP has quietly closed its investigation into the wildfires that burned in the Halifax area last spring, having found no criminality was involved in its cause,” reports Alex Cooke for Global:

The results of the investigation were not made public and were provided to Global News by a community member who submitted an access to information request to the province in October. … According to the documents provided under the Access to Information Act, RCMP correspondence dated Sept. 11 said there was “no Criminal Code offense noted” and the file was closed. It said the fire “started as a result of unextinguished (embers) from small outdoor patio fireplace.” A concluding report from the RCMP, also dated Sept. 11, said there was insufficient evidence to proceed in the case. Earlier correspondence from June 1 indicated the RCMP was sent a Snapchat video allegedly depicting how the wildfire started, but an investigator noted the video does not depict the location or parties involved, “therefore it would be impossible to determine if this was actually the cause of the main wildfire.”

It is usually pretty easy to identify the ignition point of a wildfire, especially one that starts in heavy wind. We’ve all heard rumours about one person burning brush and that fire getting away, but I’ll trust the RCMP about the site of origin of the fire. Whether leaving unextinguished embers in a patio fireplace should lead to criminal charges is beyond my pay grade.

4. The only way to end inequality is to service oligarchs’ yachts

Destination Cape Breton wants Cape Breton “to become a destination for superyachts, the most expensive, luxurious boats in the world, which have become the ultimate status symbol for A-list celebrities, dot-com titans and lesser-known oligarchs,” reports Michael MacDonald for the Canadian Press.

To that end, Destination Cape Breton has hired Superyacht East Coast, a Halifax company, to, I dunno, rub oligarchs’ feet or some such in order to convince them to tool around the Bras d’Or.

But Tom Urbaniak, professor of political science at CBU, calls bullshit:

“What this is really about is marketing to an infinitesimally small group of oligarchs, the uber-rich, hyper-celebrities and the people who swoon around them… “This is not just a celebration of wealth. This is a celebration of almost unimaginable excess.”

On cue, Destination Cape Breton CEO Terry Smith retorts that the oligarchs are concerned about the environment and will convert all their yachts to green hydrogen. Well, just as soon as they’re done pillaging the planet.

5. Defund Leland Keane

Screenshot of the headline in the Western Standard

It’s hard to measure just how ideologically unhinged the far right in Canada has become, but a recent “news” story in the Western Standard gives some anecdotal evidence.

The Western Standard is published by Derek Fildebrandt, whose career trajectory goes from working for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation to being a spokesperson for the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors to being a Wildrose Party MLA to this current gig at the Western Standard.

The article in question is written by Lee Harding, another Canadian Taxpayer Federation alum (are we paying attention, reporters who reflexively quote the CTF for the “other side” of budget stories?)

From the article, we learn that Leland Keane, a retired RCMP cop in Nova Scotia, managed to get a CBC employee put on leave just days before Christmas. The CBC employee’s sin? Stopping at an NSLC to buy a bottle on his lunch break.

There is of course nothing illegal about buying a bottle at a liquor store, and there’s no allegation that the employee was drinking on the job. Very likely, the hapless employee was simply picking up a last-minute Christmas gift or getting ready for a holiday party.

No one would bat an eye if the employee had run into Shoppers to buy some diapers for a kid, or stopped for lunch at the delicious El Este Taqueria behind the PetroCan at the corner of Victoria Road and Albro Lake Road in North Dartmouth (this is not an advertisement, but it is very much an endorsement.)

But the employee running a lunchtime errand at the NSLC put Keane in high dudgeon: “He complained to the CBC values and ethics commissioner and Conservative MPs Pierre Poilievre and Andrew Scheer in an email sent 7:48 pm Wednesday,” wrote Harding.

As a result, the employee was suspended with pay pending an investigation. (Harding initially incorrectly wrote that the employee was fired.)

What makes this especially absurd is that Keane is quoted as condemning the “big GOC [Government of Canada] and its agencies.” Consider that for his entire career, Keane has worked for the GOC and its agencies, first with a one-year stint as a “historic animator” for Parks Canada and then for over 32 years with the RCMP. He now bills himself as an HR consultant, but I can find no internet presence for his firm; I’m guessing that he hires himself out to the RCMP. He most certainly is now bringing in an RCMP pension, paid for by, yep, the evil GOC. The lack of self-awareness is something to behold.

Keane is one tiny, petty man. He follows around a CBC vehicle, takes photos of a person running an errand on his lunch break, then emails the Leader of the Opposition, who contacts the employee’s boss to urge that action be taken against the employee, then, and I’m not kidding here, Keane complains that “the situation is something out of Soviet times.”

Imagine what kind of cop he must’ve been.

But if Keane is really concerned about the bloated, overreaching GOC, he should stop taking his pension.

Defund Leland Keane.

6. Oligarch cage match: John Risley v Trent Vichie

Offshore wind farm. Credit: Nicholas Doherty/Unsplash

Oligarch John Risley, who owns a ‘green’ hydrogen company in Newfoundland called World Energy GH2, is coming out against EverWind, the Nova Scotia-based ‘green’ hydrogen company owned by oligarch Trent Vichie.

This comes as various jurisdictions — Canada, the U.S., and the European Union — are drawing up regulations for what exactly constitutes ‘green’ hydrogen. Those regulations are needed in order to determine which oligarchs will qualify for government subsidies.

“At issue are concepts like additionality, deliverability and time-matching,” reports Ryan Cooke for the CBC:

What does that mean? Well, boiled down, strict rules on these issues would mean projects would have to ensure they’re always using energy from clean sources within their operating area in order to qualify for a 40 per cent tax credit. That means when the wind isn’t blowing, projects can’t rely on energy from fossil fuels as a backup to power their plants and still expect to be taxed as green hydrogen. Risley believes that would benefit Newfoundland companies because their backup power source would likely be the provincial grid, of which 80 per cent of energy comes from renewable sources. It would also give them a competitive advantage over companies in other areas, including neighbouring provinces. Any company requiring power from the grid in Nova Scotia, for example, would be drawing from a system that gets about 51 per cent of its power from coal and coke. Risley said one his biggest concerns is the various “shades of green” that would emerge if projects that relied on backup power from non-renewable sources were treated the same as projects powered solely by clean energy.

Risley isn’t exactly wrong here — read Joan Baxter’s explanation of the ‘colours of hydrogen’ here — but why should the ‘green’ line be drawn at 80% renewables instead of, well, 100% renewables?

I don’t know enough about Risley’s Newfoundland project to say how it will rely on the grid, but Vichie’s EverWind in some sense will rely entirely on the grid. That is, no power lines will lead from a wind farm directly to EverWind’s plant in Point Tupper. Instead, the energy produced by the wind farms will be dumped onto the grid, and then EverWind will tap into the grid to power its plant.

Vichie argues he’ll meet the ‘green’ standard through an accounting calculation: the amount of renewable wind power produced by his contracted wind farms will exceed the amount of power his plant uses. But he’s still relying on a grid that uses a lot of coal.

Even if Vichie’s argument made sense, his timelines don’t. He has said he’ll get the Point Tupper plant up and running by 2025 — next year — and there’s simply no way he can secure enough producing new wind power by then to meet the plant’s power needs (he might by next year contract for enough future wind production to meet the plant’s needs, but that’s wishful thinking at best).

But let’s not get lost in the regulatory minutia. The larger point is that the entire ‘green’ hydrogen industry depends on enormous public subsidies for oligarchs. Without those subsidies to oligarchs, the economics of ‘green’ hydrogen collapse completely. That’s because in the real world (that is, a world free of oligarchs and their manipulation of governments), there is no market or environmental basis for ‘green’ hydrogen.

Still, it’s fun to see oligarchs battling over the subsidy pie. The incantation of ‘late stage capitalism’ is so overused as to be almost meaningless, but surely this must fit the bill?

NOTICED

Acadian musicians

Credit: Le Grenier musique

Carol Doucet, the directrice of Le Grenier musique in New Brunswick, sends the following press release:

On Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m., the Dieppe Arts and Culture Center will welcome an impressive line-up of artists who will perform to raise funds to help a couple of Acadian artists. A few days before Christmas, on December 21, 2023, Marie Andrée Gaudet and Edouard Lionet’s home in Cap-Pelé, in southeastern New Brunswick, was completely destroyed by fire. This young couple of Acadian artists literally lost everything. In addition to seeing their house go up in flames in the space of a few minutes due to the high winds that day, they lost some thirty precious musical instruments and technical equipment important to their careers, all their personal belongings and their three cats. Artists Lennie Gallant and Patricia Richard, of the duo Sirène et Matelot, decided to mobilize a few Acadian artist friends to organize a benefit show. “We were rehearsing with Marie Andrée, who is an extraordinary violinist, in Charlottetown when she received the call that their house was on fire. Edouard was also with us, as he was filming the show that evening, they explain. We were overwhelmed by the news. We feel so powerless in the face of such a situation, but we hope to help them a little financially by organizing this benefit show.” The artists taking to the stage at the Dieppe Arts and Culture Centre on Sunday, January 7 at 7:30 p.m. include Lisa LeBlanc, Marie Andrée Gaudet, Lennie Gallant, Maggie Savoie, Sirène et Matelot, Kit, Louise and Mathias Goguen, Caroline Savoie, and Monique Poirier.

You can buy tickets here.

I’m not sure I have time to make it to Dieppe Sunday, but I might.

