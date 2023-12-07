NEWS

1. Whale sanctuary

The Whale Sanctuary Project’s site in Port Hilford, NS. Credit: Whale Sanctuary Project



The group creating a Nova Scotia-based coastal refuge for captive whales from entertainment parks says results from a recent study will help it ‘chart a path to final site development,'” reports Yvette d’Entremont:

The Whale Sanctuary Project posted the update on its website Tuesday, explaining it had received results from environmental studies conducted at its Port Hilford Bay sanctuary site. The most recent study was the third in a series of environmental site assessments (ESAs). It involved collecting samples of soil from the seabed for laboratory analysis and was undertaken by divers in July. On its website, the non-profit group said the environmental assessment series was important because it relates to historical gold mining that occurred in the province from the 1880s through to the 1930s. “We understood, when we selected Port Hilford Bay as our location-of-choice for a whale sanctuary in North America, that there were remnants of gold mine tailings on the 30 acres of sanctuary lands,” the group said. “This meant we needed to study soil and water samples to see what mitigation measures might be necessary regarding heavy metals — specifically mercury and arsenic ­— that are routinely found in those tailings.”

Click or tap here to read “Nova Scotia whale sanctuary ‘charting path’ to final site development.”

2. Patient referrals

This item is written by Yvette d’Entremont.

In an effort to ensure better tracking of patient referrals, the Nova Scotia government has expanded its electronic referral system to include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and ultrasound tests.

The Department of Health and Wellness announced the addition of diagnostic imaging to the e-referral system in a media release Wednesday. Patients who provide an email address will receive automatic notifications whenever a referral is sent, if it gets updated, and when an appointment is booked. The health care provider who initiated the referral will also receive notifications.

Over time, the department said electronic referrals will “eliminate inconsistent, misdirected or duplicate referrals,” adding that this helps reduce wait times and improve the information doctors and patients receive about the status of referrals.

While primary care providers have been sending surgical referrals electronically since March, the department said MRIs were added in September and ultrasound e-referrals begin this week. Eventually, all non-emergency surgical, MRI, and ultrasound referrals will be centrally processed this way. The department also said the system will eventually include e-referrals for computerized tomography (CT) scans.

“The ability for primary health care providers such as myself to make use of a streamlined online e-referral system has been a true game-changer for my own medical practice, which is already seeing marked improvements in efficiencies and effectiveness,” Halifax family physician Dr. Ajantha Jayabarathan said in the release.

Dr. Greg Hirsch, senior medical director of Nova Scotia Health’s Perioperative (Surgical) Service Network, said more than 10,000 surgical e-referrals have been sent since March.

“We now have new insight into the number and types of referrals being sent and their status, which is improving our ability to plan, coordinate referrals, communicate with patients and providers, and support more timely access to surgical consults,” Hirsch said in the release.

Dr. Gerard Corsten, chief of pediatric surgery at IWK Health, said they use the e-referral system for all ear, nose, and throat consults at their pediatric clinic. Corsten described it as an “efficient and effective” process that includes a searchable database, making it easier to access information when patients call.

“We can easily manage our waiting lists and see directly how many consults are waiting. We can also send consults to any of our three surgeons based on their subspecialty interests or waiting lists,” Corsten said in the release. “Triaging consults by physicians has become much easier and takes very little time or effort. The e-referral system is part of the future success of Nova Scotia’s healthcare system.”

The Department of Health and Wellness said almost 900 MRI e-referrals have been received since September.

3. Slavery and Nova Scotia’s wealth

Tax historian Shirley Tillotson has published a paper, “Blood-Soaked Commodities: Nova Scotia Taxes and Caribbean Slavery, 1789-1824,” in the journal Network in Canadian History & Environment (NiCHE).

The short paper builds on the work Tillotson did detailing Dalhousie University’s and the University of King’s College’s connections to slavery. In short, Tillotson realized Nova Scotia’s connections to slavery are much deeper than the universities’ endowments; specifically, the tax revenues from imported goods produced by slaves funded most of the provincial budget in some years. She writes:

During that period [1789-1824], about two-thirds of the province’s budget came from trade taxes collected mostly at Halifax. That provincial budget paid for roads, bridges, bounties applied to economic pursuits, many office-holder salaries, and subsidies to churches and schools. I found that either a substantial share or (in some years) most of those trade taxes were collected on imports of Caribbean plantation commodities, specifically rum, sugar, molasses, and coffee: goods produced (at an enormous cost in human suffering) by enslaved Africans and their descendants. These imports followed the contours of British colonial power, with the plantations of Jamaica being the largest and most consistent provider of these blood-soaked commodities. Other imports were taxed, too, but the slave-made goods were widely used and slightly addictive: governments love that kind of revenue source (broad-based, reliable). Politically, this indirect tax was more popular in Nova Scotia than were poll taxes or property taxes. … Absent the rich revenue from trade taxes on slave-made goods (and imported British manufactures), the colony of Nova Scotia would have been hard pressed to pay for the infrastructure essential to economic development. Hence, I argue that colonial Nova Scotians (and all who have since enjoyed the institutions and infrastructure that those taxes built) depended on the public revenue derived from the slave labour of plantation economies in the Caribbean. Imports of slave-made goods filled Nova Scotia’s state coffers. In short, the public revenue that built the colony was systemically connected to the white supremacist Caribbean plantation economy. Not just merchants profiting from the trade in enslaved humans or the goods they made, but Nova Scotia as a whole, by multiple indirect channels, benefited from slavery.

To recap: Nova Scotia kept direct taxes on people and businesses low by instead taxing imported goods produced by slaves. Had those goods not been produced by slaves, they either would not have existed in the first place, or would have been prohibitively costly for Nova Scotians to buy in large quantities. This was a direct transfer of the forced labour of slaves to the collective wealth of Nova Scotia.

We have not remotely acknowledged that our provincial economy was and is deeply entwined with slavery, much less come to terms with that reality.

4. Normalizing the housing shortage

Tents in front of City Hall in Halifax on Nov. 1, 2023. Credit: Jennifer Henderson

CBC reporter Shaina Luck has complied and published all the housing needs assessment reports for Nova Scotian municipalities. For Halifax, she notes:

Halifax needs at least 17,500 more housing units — and the current pace of construction means the shortage could grow to 31,000 units by 2027. … [Mayor Mike Savage] pointed to another of the assessment’s findings: that the number of permits increased 102 per cent between 2010 and 2022. Over that same period, the number of units under construction rose 42 per cent and the number of units completed shot up 50 per cent. “It also confirms what we’ve said, which is the problem isn’t on the permitting side,” he said, adding that he’s hearing from developers that with high interest rates and a lack of labour, many projects are being put on hold. “You know, it’s math. It’s expensive to build,” Savage said. “Right now you can’t expect the private sector to lose money on buildings.”

Savage is correct, and why should any of us be surprised that the Bank of Canada’s zeal to cut workers’ wages by increasing interest rates has translated into higher housing prices? Higher interest rates make it harder for builders to finance new construction.

As well, higher interest rates are a disincentive for buyers — why would someone sell off the house they’re currently paying a low-interest mortgage on only to buy a much more expensive house at a higher interest rate? This leads to a stickiness in the market, people staying put rather than “moving up,” and so there is less supply for first-time home buyers looking to buy those houses people were previously moving out of.

The solution, obviously, is for governments that are less constrained by interest rates to build lots of housing for the lower end of the market. Recently, there have been some tiny cracks in the decades-long refusal by governments to build off-market housing, but at nowhere near the rate that is necessary. As Luck reports:

To meet the growing demand for housing, Halifax has to increase the number of units being built in the municipality by about 6,000 per year — a steep increase from the approximately 3,000 units that have been built annually in recent years.

That’s what government needs to do: build 3,000 units a year. That’s roughly a billion dollars a year, just for Halifax.

I seriously doubt the current federal or provincial governments will spend that kind of money to help working people, so instead the many tent cities we now find around the city will multiply and grow in size.

My worry is that widespread homelessness will be normalized. “We” have long accepted homelessness for those on the margins of society, but now, I fear, we’ll grow to accept that people working full-time can and will be living in a tent or out of a car.

It’s part of the general coarsening of our society, adapting to outrageous income inequality and pervasive poverty.

At some point, we cross a line where we don’t even expect government to respond, except by further militarizing our communities with more cops and more jails.

5. Open letter

It’s not much, but I’ve signed the Open letter: Journalists in Canada condemn Israel’s continued killing of journalists in Gaza.

There’s always a good reason to kill people, and not nearly often enough do we say the killing needs to stop.

VIEWS

1. Planes, trains, and automobiles

Someone (I’m sorry, I forget who) alerted me to trains.fyi, “a live, real-time map of passenger train locations in North America.” I took the above screenshot at about 8:20 this morning.

As you can see, each dot is a train. If you zoom in and click through on the website, you’ll get information about the rail company and the line, and if it’s available, the current speed of the train. For example, that yellow dot in northern New Brunswick is the Via Rail train from Montreal to Halifax, going at exactly 0 kph. (Ten minutes later, it’s now moving at 53 kph). I’ve watched that line for a few days, and sometimes it gets up to 100 kph on some stretches, but that’s unusual.

The fastest trains are usually on the Amtrak Acela line between Boston and Washington, and particularly in southern New Jersey and northern Maryland. There’s one near Aberdeen, Maryland going 122 kph this morning, but I’ve seen them going as fast as 175 kph — still not up to European standards, but not bad.

But in general, train service in North America is ridiculously limited. Compare it to flightradar tracking of airplanes over roughly the same area this morning:

It’s still nighttime on the west coast, so there are some empty spots out there, but as the day proceeds, they will all fill in. You can also zoom in and get the flight information for any given plane. (I should note that some private planes pay to not be tracked by such websites. I sometimes think I should set up my own device at my home in Dartmouth to track such planes coming and going from the Halifax airport — the devices are not terribly expensive, but I don’t trust my tech abilities, and I’ve got better things to do anyway.)

Since I’m on a theme, here’s the marinetraffic map showing the positions of ships in and around North America:

Imagine if we had such a map for every passenger car.

I spent much of the day in the library yesterday doing Original Sin research, and discovered some cool stuff. I’m on track, I hope, for presenting something at our subscriber party in January.