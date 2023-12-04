NEWS

1. Weather

There’s weather today, with all the usual closures, power failures, and complaining.

2. Police funding and mental health

Acting Halifax Regional Police Chief Don MacLean at a Board of Police Commissioners meeting in Dartmouth on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Credit: Zane Woodford

Writes Stephen Kimber:

“To be clear,” Acting Halifax Police Chief Don MacLean said, being all too clear during a Halifax board of police commissioners meeting last week, “if this board could collectively wave a magic wand right now and I was out of the mental health business tomorrow morning, my ask isn’t going to change.” … Let’s start with what sounds like a generic request for more patrol officers. It isn’t. Not exactly. According to last month’s official budget documents, the department needs more patrol constables “to address the continuing issue of lengthy hospital wait times under the [Involuntary Psychiatric Treatment Act], as well as much-needed support for general patrol duties.” … Anyone can make a written request under oath to have someone else committed or forced to undergo a medical examination for any of the above reasons. A judge of the Supreme Court’s Family Division then holds a hearing to determine whether to issue an order. The order is only good for seven days, and during that time, “a psychiatrist or other doctor must examine the person.” Where do the police come into this process? “A police officer and/or someone named by the judge in the order will be required to take the person for the medical examination.” What that means in practice, according to Police Commissioner Lindell Smith, is that Halifax Regional Police officers and RCMP members in Halifax spent a combined total of 5,359 hours last year waiting in the hospital for those committed under the act to be seen by a doctor.

Click or tap here to read “Does more funding for police mean no funding for real mental health first responders?”

3. Hydrogen hype: an interview with Michael Liebreich

Michael Liebreich Credit: © Richard Nicholson

Joan Baxter has interviewed Michael Liebreich, an energy analyst, about the ‘green’ hydrogen hype.

The whole interview is worth a read, but consider this part:

JB: Why are these projects relying on public financing and not attracting more private capital, or are they, as somebody suggested to me, “subsidy-harvesting projects”? According to the International Monetary Fund, oil and gas subsidies are in the trillions of dollars. So are large subsidies reasonable for green hydrogen projects? ML: These projects are subsidy harvesting. Subsidy harvesting is the only way to make these projects work, as I’ve already explained. And yes, they would need hundreds of millions of dollars of subsidies. When you ask why wouldn’t private companies make those investments, the way project finance works is that you need these offtake agreements. But right now, for every kilo of hydrogen, somebody has to put $2 on the table to close the cost gap, let’s call it $2 to $4. And so you can just multiply the numbers of kilos that Canada wants to produce. Every million tonnes is a billion kilos, so every million tons is US$2 billion. And the problem is that’s per year. But in order to get project financing done, you need ten years of that. A million tonnes of hydrogen needs US$2 billion per year for ten years, which is $20 billion. So unless Canada’s prepared to put US$20 billion down, it’s not getting a million tonnes of hydrogen made. And then if it wants to go do something really stupid, like turn it into ammonia and sell it for electricity, most of it [projects like this] will go away. I’d be surprised if one in 10 of these projects happen by 2030.

Click or tap here to read “Hydrogen hype: ‘History will have a good laugh’ at us.”

Even if ‘green’ hydrogen made sense in energy terms — it doesn’t, but for the sake of argument — there’s very little for Nova Scotia in terms of economic development or tax return.

If EverWind gets up and running, there will be what?, 100 employees? Probably fewer. Add in a few jobs for people servicing wind farms, which should mostly spin without too much in the way of maintenance. Of course 100 jobs is 100 jobs, but imagine how many jobs would be created if we used the public money dumped into EverWind to instead retrofit houses across the province with heat pumps, and for other low-carbon retrofits.

And whatever theoretical tax revenue will be generated by an enormous industrial facility will be far outweighed by the governmental subsidies for the same project. It’s a net loss.

Oh, and as I’m writing this, Nova Scotia oligarch John Risley is on CBC’s The Current lecturing us about climate change. His yacht alone spews more carbon than most people’s entire existence, but sure.

4. Death in a tent city

Halifax City Hall in August 2020. Credit: Zane Woodford

Saltwire is reporting that a man residing in the encampment next to the Macdonald Bridge has died. This was before the snow last night.

Meanwhile, Mayor Mike Savage is in the Persian Gulf yucking it up with climate change deniers and oil execs and the Nova Scotian oligarch at Cop28. Even if the conference was actually going to produce something in the way of constructive change — it won’t — Savage’s presence won’t provide one iota of benefit to the municipality.

I don’t know what it’s costing us to send Savage to the Dubai, but whatever it costs could’ve been better spent on housing for people living in tents.

All winters are terrible for people sleeping rough, but their numbers have grown so large that I fear this will be an especially terrible winter.

5. Blue Mountain–Birch Cove Lakes lawsuit advances

Caitlin Grady and Reanne Harvey, conservation coordinators for the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society Nova Scotia Chapter, along with Hunter Stevens, a CPAWS volunteer, paddle a canoe between Quarry and Susies lakes in the Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes Wilderness Area. Credit: Zane Woodford

The lawsuit between the Annapolis Group and Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) in relation to the land to be used for the Blue Mountain–Birch Cove Lakes wilderness park continues to sputter along.

On Friday, Supreme Court of Nova Scotia Justice James Chipman issued a ruling on some evidentiary matters. You can read the whole decision here, but the gist of it is that HRM has won a small victory; Chipman limited the volume of materials HRM needs to turn over during discovery. Wrote Chipman:

Counsel for Annapolis has not articulated how the requested materials are in any way relevant to the pleadings. In my view, the request for further information appears to be nothing more than a “fishing expedition”. In other words, it is a bare attempt by Annapolis to try to find communications or instructions from HRM that might possibly support its theory of the case, in the absence of any underlying factual foundation.

As I say, it’s a small victory for the municipality, but we shouldn’t read too much into it. This case might actually get to trial by 2025.

6. Nova Scotia’s COVID deaths math: 59+2=53

Photo: by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash

I’ve been trying to stay on top of the COVID numbers, so routinely pull up the weekly Respiratory Watch reports.

They’re not a lot of help. To start, they’re a week or so late; the most recent report available this morning is for the week ending Nov. 25.

The bigger problem, however, is that no one copyedits the reports. I say this all the time to the Examiner crew: Everyone needs an editor. I need an editor. Every reporter needs an editor. Academics need an editor. Book authors need an editor. And people writing Respiratory Watch reports need an editor. But Public Health evidently doesn’t have someone read over the Respiratory Watch reports before they are published.

For example, what are we to make of the above table? Two people aged 46-64 have died from COVID this season, and 59 people aged 65 and over have died. That makes a grand total of… 53?

A similar addition problem exists in the hospitalization column. The individual age groups add up to a total of 280, but the total shown is 317.

I can see how the death mistake was made. The grand total for the previous reporting week was 53, and that was simply copied over to the most recent reporting week without being revised.

Which is to say: eight people were newly reported to have died from COVID in that week, but that figure is stated nowhere in the report — I had to tease it out by comparing the two reports.

I have no explanation for the hospitalization numbers not adding up.

It’s hard not to understand the lack of care in the preparing and publishing the reports as part of the purposeful plan to prevent the public from having reliable data. If there’s no possible way to understand that real situation, there’s no way to concern ourselves with it.

Eight people dying from COVID in a week sent us into a collective tizzy in 2020, but now we know it’s ‘just’ old people dying and the rest of us aren’t much immediately threatened and we won’t worry about long COVID, so no one cares, I guess.

With the muddied and confusing data available, I honestly can’t meaningfully assess the risks one way or the other, so victory for Public Health.

7. Myles Goodwyn

In 2004, I had moved to Canada from the United States, and soon after, I drove from Halifax to Toronto with my Canadian girlfriend. It was a long drive and in those pre-streaming days that meant listening to local radio stations along the way, usually Classic Rock stations.

My girlfriend and I were the same general age, with the same cultural touchstones. So we’d sing along to this or that song — well, she sang along, because I don’t sing, but I enjoyed seeing her so happy, and it reminded me of my stupid youth.

But every now and then a song would come on, she’d sing along, and I was, What the heck is that????

I was then introduced to Trooper and April Wine, and to CanCon.

Some Canadian bands got wide radio play in the United States — the Guess Who, Rush, BTO, that one song from The Stampeders, and some others. But there was a whole tier of bands that had success in Canada but not in the U.S.

Which is to say, I couldn’t tell you the first thing about April Wine. I don’t know a single song, didn’t know Myles Goodwyn’s name until news of his death arrived yesterday.

But judging from my social media feeds and my friends’ reactions, Goodwyn evidently brought great pleasure to a lot of people, and there’s nothing wrong with that. I feel like I missed out on something.

