1. ‘Affordable’ housing

People hold signs at a housing rally outside Province House on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Credit: Zane Woodford

“A new policy headed to council next week would require affordable housing in new developments, but just how affordable they’ll be is up for debate,” reports Zane Woodford:

Inclusionary zoning would lower the price of a percentage of homes in a new building. There are varying approaches to the idea in use across North America, with both voluntary and mandatory programs and different percentages set aside at different rates.

Woodford walks us through a staff report that looks at inclusionary zoning requirements across Canada. While the programs provide some relief, they’re not on a scale to meaningfully affect the overall market:

The set aside rate is what percentage of units in a building will be affordable. Common set aside rates in Canadian jurisdictions range from 5% to 20%, with higher rates creating more affordable homes. Edmonton uses a 5% rate and created just 26 new affordable units between 2015 and 2018. The rate in Richmond, BC is either 10% or 15% depending on the area and that city has created 900 new affordable units since 2007. The 2016 report to council suggested a 10% rate could create 180 to 250 affordable units [in HRM] annually based on annual housing starts between 1,800 and 2,500 units.

But what’s ‘affordable’?

“The majority of Canadian jurisdictions with inclusionary zoning programs tie affordability to a percentage of market rent, typically between 80-90% of average market rent,” reads the report.

But with rents in new buildings soaring to levels far beyond what is reachable by the average working person, 90% of average rents does nothing at all for that person. You have to wonder: Why even bother?

Woodford continues:

“Remaining jurisdictions tie affordability… to a defined range of low- to moderate-income.” The consultant suggested the municipality could choose to base the affordability on either household or individual income.

How will council decide which way to proceed? By hiring a consultant, of course.

Click here to read “Halifax council to consider policy requiring ‘affordable’ housing in new development.”

2. Yarmouth ferry

Photo: Suzanne Rent

“Nearly seven months ago, on October 18, 2022, Public Works Minister Kim Masland told reporters the Houston government was about to request proposals to conduct an economic analysis of the costs and benefits of the controversial, money-sucking Yarmouth-to-Bar Harbor ferry service,” writes Stephen Kimber:

But it’s now the second week of May. The ferry is scheduled to begin sailing again in a few weeks. And there’s still no study. Not even a call for proposals… Last week, I emailed the minister to ask if the tender call had, in fact, been issued when I wasn’t looking. If not, when might that happen? A spokesperson for the minister didn’t respond to the second part of my question, stating only: “At this time, the Request for Procurement for a broad economic impact study on the Yarmouth ferry service has not been issued.”

Kimber reminds us that an economic impact study was done in 2012, and it found, among other things, that “viability [of a restored ferry service] hinges on being able to build passenger traffic back at least to the 130-135,000 level [of previous ferry operations]. This is the critical uncertainty.”

We’re nowhere close to that ‘viability’ level, and never will be, but we keep throwing money into the ferry because South Shore voters thing, wrongly, that the ferry is the best and indeed only way to foster economic development in their communities.

Click here to read “Why no Yarmouth ferry cost-benefit study? Because there is no benefit?”

Need I remind readers of the potential windfall from the helicopter drop?

Yesterday, Suzanne Rent made the point that dropping $20 bills from a helicopter would itself be a tourist attraction — “It would like one of those game show money booths! People LOVE those,” she says — and so generate even more business for the Yarmouth area hotels, bars, and coffeeshops. Let’s consider… Suppose we hired a helicopter and pilot at a seasonal cost of a million dollars and sent the thing up above downtown Yarmouth each Saturday and Sunday for the 18 weeks of the summer season. The additional $14 million/year we’re already spending would translate into daily drops of $388,888, or 19,445 $20 bills, which is to say over an eight-hour period, 40 $20 bills per minute — call it one $20 bill every 1.5 seconds. Granted, we’d need an extra person to actually toss the money out of the helicopter, but I bet we could get Pam Mood to do it gratis. People would flock to Yarmouth to watch the spectacle. The running of the bulls in Pamplona would have nothing on the Yarmouth helicopter drop. Hotels would fill up, bars would do a brisk business, traffic would pile up on the 101 as Americans drive around. We don’t need no stinking ferry.

3. Arlington Heights dump

The Arlington Heights Construction & Debris dump on North Mountain. Credit: Google Earth

In April, Jennifer Henderson reported that:

In December of 2020, after citizen complaints, the Department of Environment warned the facility to stop accepting “auto fluff” (a toxic mixture of used oils, plastics, heavy metals, and ground up car parts) which the dump had been burying since 2015, even though it had no official government approval to do so. The manager of Arlington Heights at that time was Jennifer Ehrenfeld-Poole. Poole was the Progressive Conservative candidate for Annapolis in the last provincial election but lost to Liberal Carmen Kerr. She continues to manage the dump, which is now owned by Dexter [Construction].

Ehrenfeld-Poole, incidentally, was the PC candidate who fantasized about running over cyclists with her truck.

People who live near the dump formed a group called Annapolis Waterkeepers and hired a hydrogeologist to review the environmental studies that allowed the dump to operate. That review faulted the original environmental approval for the site, and said a new water study should be conducted.

However, “A landfill on the Annapolis Valley’s North Mountain — where tonnes of construction debris, asbestos, and toxic waste are being trucked from building sites in Halifax — will not be required to submit to another hydrogeological study by the Nova Scotia Department of Environment,” reports Henderson today.

Henderson details the province’s position and residents’ reactions.

Click here to read “Province won’t order new water study for hazardous waste dump.”

4. Françoise Baylis

Dr. Françoise Baylis, Dalhousie University bioethicist and scholar. Credit: Nick Pearce/Dalhousie University

“An acclaimed Dalhousie University bioethicist and scholar has been named one of two recipients for this year’s Canada Council for the Arts Molson Prize,” reports Yvette d’Entremont:

On Monday morning it was announced that Françoise Baylis had received the social sciences and humanities prize, an award valued at $50,000. A Dalhousie University news release described the award as honouring Baylis’s “outstanding achievements” in academic research centring on the “complexities of how health-care ethics intersect with technology, policy and practice.”

Click here to read “Dal scholar Françoise Baylis wins Canada Council for the Arts Molson Prize for work in bioethics.”

Baylis should write a paper about the ethics of naming an arts prize for a beer company.

I keed! Baylis has never been shy about calling out the powerful, and if beer companies can’t fund stuff, The Coast would have never been as successful as it was back in the day, and I wouldn’t have found a reporting job in Halifax and therefore eventually go on to found the Halifax Examiner.

Beer is the very basis of civilization; who am I to criticize?

5. Eating contests as news stories

One part of my job as an editor is to worry about the ethics of our reporting: should we publish a story at all, and if we do, how do we frame it as best we can to minimize harm? I’m certain I get this wrong from time to time, but such worries keep me up at night.

So, it’s disappointing to see a Global News story headlined “Meet a Nova Scotia man who devoured 14 tacos in just 10 minutes.”

The story is as bad you imagine. It celebrates dangerous gurgitation competitions. People have died from such events, and even when people don’t die, there can be severe health effects.

Did the restaurant warn contest participants of the potential dangers? Was there a health professional on hand to respond in the case of emergency? The article doesn’t say.

Besides that, the contest is an Anglo perversion of Mexican culture, reducing its interesting and diverse culinary traditions to gluttony.

Nova Scotians don’t really know how to appreciate Mexican cuisine. I remember the first time I went to Superstore to buy salsa, and the salsa row went from “mild” to “medium,” “hot” nowhere to be found.

And I’ve been beyond disappointed with the few Mexican restaurants in Halifax, even that one everyone celebrated as “real” Mexican food, which I gave a B for effort, a C for taste, and an F for not serving beer. Mostly, “Mexican” food in Halifax consists of rubbery chicken splashed with tomato sauce and rolled up in tasteless wrap pretending to be a tortilla.

I’ve had the incredible fortune to travel through Mexico probably a half-dozen times, once for over a month, and so I experienced the many local cooking traditions firsthand, but still, the best Mexican food I’ve ever had was in San Francisco’s Mission District. Even the tiny hole-in-the-wall Mexican places in Chico were a world apart from anything served up in Halifax.

Regardless, in all these travels, I’ve never seen a Mexican person forcing a dozen tacos down his gullet. The contest is insulting.

And besides that, as Iris the Amazing points out, how off-key is it to hold a gluttony contest in a province where one in four people face food insecurity? At least The Coast understands that optic, and has the sense to use Burger Week as a vehicle to drop some money to the food banks.

6. The Amazon , Mary Celeste , Ship of Theseus

An unattributed 1861 painting of the Amazon, later to be renamed the Mary Celeste, entering Marseille harbour. Credit: Public domain.

Reporting for the CBC, Vernon Ramesar tells the story of the ghost ship Mary Celeste. It’s a good yarn, and worth reading, especially in that it highlights an important historical era of shipbuilding in Nova Scotia. I had no idea ships were built at Spencers Island.

Still, the connection between Nova Scotia and the ghosting of the ship is a bit tenuous, if you ask me:

The ship, then called the Amazon, was built at Spencers Island in 1861 during Nova Scotia’s prime years as a shipbuilding power, according to [Roger Marsters, curator of the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic]. … The ship was wrecked at least once by 1867, underwent repairs, and changed hands twice before being sold in New York as a wrecked vessel in 1868. The new owner undertook costly repairs and registered the ship as American. It was renamed Mary Celeste. The ship was sold again 10 months later to Capt. James Winchester in 1869. Winchester made major changes to the ship and sold a third of the shares in it to Capt. Benjamin Spooner Briggs. The Mary Celeste set sail from New York on Nov. 7 bound for Genoa, Italy. It was loaded with 1,700 barrels of alcohol. Briggs was at the helm. Also on board were his wife, Sarah, his two-year-old daughter, Sophia, seven crew members and a cat. They were never seen again.

This is an actual Ship of Theseus. How many boards can you replace with the ship remaining the same as the original?

Government

City

Today

No meetings

Tomorrow

Halifax Regional Council (Tuesday, 10am, City Hall and online) — agenda

Province

Today

No meetings

Tomorrow

Health (Tuesday, 1pm, One Government Place and online) — Investment in Robotics, with representatives from IWK Health and Nova Scotia Health

On campus

No events

In the harbour

Halifax

05:30: Violet Ace, car carrier, arrives at Autoport from Emden, Germany

06:00: Tropic Lissette, cargo ship, arrives at Pier 41 from Philipsburg, Saint Croix

07:30: MSC Shay, container ship, moves from anchorage to Pier 41

07:45: Zaandam, cruise ship with up to 1,718 passengers, arrives at Pier 22 from Bar Harbor, on a seven-day cruise from Boston to Montreal

10:00: AlgoScotia, oil tanker, sails from Imperial Oil for sea

10:30: AS Felicia, container ship, sails from Pier 42 for Kingston, Jamaica

11:00: Acadian, oil tanker, moves from anchorage to Imperial Oil

15:30: Violet Ace sails for sea

17:30: Tropic Lissette sails for Palm Beach, Florida

17:45: Zaandam sails for Sydney

Cape Breton

14:00: Torm Timothy, oil tanker, arrives at EverWind from Montreal

Footnotes

I got up an hour earlier than usual this morning with the idea I would be inspired and interesting. So much for good intentions.