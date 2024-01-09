NEWS

1. Paramedic assistants

An EHS ambulance in a parking lot in July 2023. Credit: Yvette d'Entremont

Nova Scotia is planning to train 200 paramedic assistants over the next two years, to help take some of the load off the province’s over-stretched paramedics. (The province has 200 vacant paramedic positions.)

But will it work? The paramedics’ union and the opposition Liberals disagree on that, Jennifer Henderson reports:

“Replacing a highly trained paramedic with an ambulance driver will have serious ramifications for Nova Scotians seeking emergency care in this province,” [Liberal leader Zach] Churchill said… The Liberals said the decision will not relieve the strain paramedics are working under, but will instead add to it.

But the union sees it differently.

The first paramedic assistants are set to start working this summer.

Click or tap here to read “Paramedics’ union says new emergency medical responder role an ‘asset,’ Liberals disagree.”

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

2. New emergency shelter at Halifax Forum

The Halifax Forum. Credit: Suzanne Rent

“A new emergency shelter with wraparound services for those experiencing homelessness is opening at the Halifax Forum later this month,” Yvette d’Entremont reports:

Starting with 50 beds (35 for men, 15 for women), the release [the provincial Department of Community Services and Halifax Regional Municipality] said capacity can increase based on community need and for extreme weather events. In the coming weeks, capacity will increase to 70. Although supportive services offered at the shelter will depend on the needs of those staying there, they could include access to housing, along with mental health and harm reduction supports. The release said the shelter will offer privacy, showers, and storage. The province is spending about $3 million on the new shelter. While the province is covering operating and staff costs, meals, and wraparound services through non-profit volunteer organization 902 Man Up, HRM is providing the facility free of charge and installing a temporary shower trailer.

Click or tap here to read “New temporary emergency shelter opening at Halifax Forum.”

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

3. Pete’s Frootique deal

Tyson Boyd speaks at a rally of workers from Pete’s Frootique in front of the grocer’s entrance in Halifax. Credit: SEIU Local 2

Suzanne Rent reports on the details of the first collective agreement ratified by workers at the downtown Pete’s Frootique location. The workers, represented by SEIU Local 2, were on strike from November 18 until last week.

Prior to the strike, all workers earned minimum wage. Wages will now range from $15.45 to $19.57 per hour. Rent writes:

In an interview on Tuesday, Tyson Boyd, who has worked in Pete’s floral department for four years and trained to be a union steward with SEIU, said he and his colleagues are feeling “something close to relief” with the new contract. He said they are looking forward to going back to work. “It was a long, hard fight and we made a lot of gains in this contract,” Boyd said. “There’s plenty to be pleased about in here. We’re all waiting on our recall phone calls, which, of course, is totally in management’s hands.”

These are important, but relatively modest gains. I have to assume the real significance here is the fact that a group of grocery store workers in Nova Scotia successfully unionized and successfully negotiated a contract.

Click or tap here to read “New contract for Pete’s Frootique workers includes ‘modest’ yearly raises, paid sick days.”

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

4. Cyclesmith sues Salesforce over AI tools that ‘did not work at all’

A screenshot of a page explaining Salesforce’s Einstein GPT. The tool is now simply called Einstein. Credit: Salesforce

Well, this is quite a story. Suzanne Rent reports on a suit filed by Cyclesmith against Salesforce Canada, “alleging the customer relationship management software the company designed ‘did not work at all’ and the artificial intelligence (AI) components of that system ‘utterly failed.'”

Salesforce’s AI chatbot is called “Einstein.” Indeed.

The statement of claim tells a story of tools that don’t work, being given the runaround by a company that won’t fix the problem, and being passed on from one outsourced overseas customer service rep to another.

Salesforce Canada has not filed a defence, and the lawsuit’s claims have not been tested in court.

Rent writes:

According to the statement of claim, Cyclesmith paid Salesforce an amount “substantially in excess of $250,000.” Cyclesmith is seeking a refund of those payments, as well as a “measure of profits” Cyclesmith would have made between the time Salesforce tried to implement the new online system and when Cyclesmith returned to its old online portal. Cyclesmith is also asking for special damages, general damages for its “annoyance, frustration, inconvenience, and time lost” from its other business duties, aggravated damages and punitive, and other costs.

I suspect we are going to see a lot more lawsuits over over-sold, over-hyped AI products.

I don’t know about you, but I have yet to find a helpful customer service chatbot. Over the holidays, I decided to try Eastlink’s “chat with Lucy” to ask about what deals were available if I brought my own device. Lucy replied with a completely irrelevant response. (It told me how to set up my account online.) I called the company instead and got sorted out immediately by a very friendly and competent customer service person.

After reading Rent’s story, out of curiosity, I figured I’d give Lucy another try, and I wasn’t going to toss it any hardball questions. Easy stuff I figured a chatbot might know. Here’s how it went.

Me: Do you offer a loyalty discount on internet services?

Lucy: I’m sorry, I’m unable to help you with information around discounts. Let’s check to see if a live representative is available to assist you.

Me: What’s the cost of a Samsung S23 FE on a plan?

Lucy: I’ll need a bit more detail. Are one of these fee options what you’re looking for?

Late Fee

Activation Fee

Roaming Fee

US Travel Fee

OK, let’s try something else.

Me: What is your lowest cost mobile data plan?

Lucy: It looks like I don’t have the information you’re looking for on What is your lowest cost mobile data plan? Live chat is unavailable right now.

I figured I would try something really easy.

Me: What is the mobile rate for calling the US?

Lucy: I’ll need a bit more detail. Are one of these fee options what you’re looking for?

Late Fee

Activation Fee

Roaming Fee

US Travel Fee

Thanks a lot Lucy.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

5. Truth in food labelling

Screenshot of the top of the CBC News homepage on January 9, 2024

This is what I see when I open up the national CBC News website in my browser. If you scroll down, you’ll see a less important (I guess) story: “2023 was the hottest year on record — by a long shot.”

But let’s get back to the important stuff. Breakfast cereal:

Ken Bennett, an avid hiker and recreational hockey player, wanted a cereal packed with protein. So last month, he picked up Kellogg’s Vector. Bold lettering on the box declares that it has “high protein” — more specifically, that it “provides 13 g of protein” per serving. “[It’s] actually pretty high for a breakfast cereal. That’s why I bought it,” said Bennett, who lives in Chilliwack, B.C. He felt good about his choice — until he noticed the fine print on the box one morning during breakfast. The fine print reveals that a serving of Vector flakes alone contains just 5.6 grams of protein. The rest of the advertised 13 grams comes from the recommended 200 millilitres of skim milk to be added to the flakes. “I felt tricked. I felt duped,” said Bennett. “I took it for face value that these breakfast cereal flakes had 13 grams of protein.”

We also hear from someone shocked to learn that Kellogg’s Mini-Wheats Blueberry cereal does not contain blueberries. (Wait until you hear about the Canada Dry Ginger Ale supposedly made with real ginger.)

I confess I find it hard to take seriously folks who expect actual nutritional value from things like Kellogg’s Mini-Wheats Blueberry cereal.

But, at the same time, I recognize we live in a world in which coded language is everywhere, and we can’t expect shoppers to be up on all the tricks. I would love to know how many people recognize there’s a difference between “chocolatey” and “chocolate.”

Last September the New Yorker ran a great story on lawyer Spencer Sheehan, whose practice focuses on suing food manufacturers over misleading labels.

Sheehan has sued the makers of frosted strawberry Pop-Tarts (dearth of real strawberries), Hint of Lime Tostitos (absence of lime), Snapple “all natural” fruit drinks (absence of natural juice), Keebler’s fudge-mint cookies (lack of real fudge and mint), Cheesecake Factory brown bread (insufficient whole-grain flour), Trident original-flavor gum (lack of real mint, despite package’s illustration of a blue mint leaf), and many more, generally seeking millions in damages from each… To the outside observer, some of the quiet comedy of Sheehan’s work comes from the fact that we don’t necessarily consider snack-food flavoring to be “real,” and from the startling idea that anyone would. For Sheehan, though, the farce is the deception itself. “ ‘Smokehouse’ almonds,” he muttered. “These almonds have never seen a smokehouse in their— and Blue Diamond never owned a smokehouse, either.” He has sued the company eleven times.

Oh, and if you’re wondering about that Canada Dry ginger ale, here’s Food and Wine magazine quoting the lawyer who represented a BC man, suing over the “real ginger” claim:

They do buy actual ginger, but then what they do is they boil it in ethanol, and that essentially destroys any nutritional or medicinal benefits,” Mark Canofari said, adding that Canada Dry uses a ginger concentrate. “One drop fills 70 cans […] and a drop is .05 ml. So that’s how little, even of the concentrate, is actually in one drink.

The suit was settled out of court.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

VIEWS

1. Memorializing People’s Park through poetry

Sue Goyette’s poem, “Memorializing Meagher Park On Your Way Home,” in its original appearance on the park fence, before it was removed. Credit: Sue Goyette

HRM poet laureate Sue Goyette lives a three-minute walk from Meagher Park, the site of a tent encampment for over a year.

The park has been fenced off since Aug. 12, 2022, when residents in tents were forcibly removed and the perimeter went up, along with a sign saying “Park closed for maintenance.”

Goyette has been watching over the last few months, as the park has gotten new paved paths, and there’s been talk of landscaping. At some point soon, the fencing will likely come down, and “People’s Park” as it was dubbed when it was an encampment will have vanished.

And that bothered Goyette, because, of course, the problem of unaffordable housing has just gotten worse.

So she wrote a poem, inscribed it on a board, and hung it up on the park fence. Titled “Memorializing Meagher Park on Your Way Home,” the poem reads, in part:

This is what you can hear if you’re quiet enough,

not the wind eating tents, but the people who lived in them

for months and months. Imagine living in a tent, in this park,

and being surrounded by so many homes. What is the name of the feeling

when the day grows a thick peel of dark and the lamps in all these houses

are turned on?…



This park is haunted.

And soon you will walk through it and be asked something important

about yourself. And you will be called upon again and again

to answer.

Sue Goyette. Credit: Gaspereau Press

I spoke with Goyette about the poem yesterday. This conversation has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

Philip Moscovitch: Why did you write this poem and hang it up on the fence at the park?

Sue Goyette: The fences are still up, as you know. I kept walking by, and now it’s paved, and there’s a centre spot that looks like they might be putting in a fountain or a big garden. I don’t know what they’re doing. But it’s still closed. And I thought, this is just bizarre. It’s going to open to this great fanfare, people aren’t going to know what happened in this park. I had just written a poem to all the city councillors about ceasefire, and — what else can I do? What can poetry do? So I wrote a poem and I thought, I’m going to put it on a board and hang it there, just like as a memorial plaque.

PM: And how did that go?

SG: It was the 28th day of December, and after I did that, some guy came out from across the street. He’s like, “What’s all that about?” And I said, “Oh, I just wrote a poem about the park,” and he said, “That was bullshit, it was crazy, a lot of drugs.” I said, “‘Yeah, it was hard, but there’s a lot of people not having houses, though, so it’s a complicated thing. He said, “No, but there’s a school right there. That shit was crazy.” And I thought, oh, OK. And Pete [Goyette’s partner] said, “Yeah, you know your poem’s not going to last. Someone’s going to cut it down. And sure enough, the next day it was down. I went, and it was gone.

Pete found the wood, I wrote it, he had to varnish it four times. It was a big thing in my house. This was like our Christmas craft.

I know it’s a complex situation, and it would have been very difficult for people living near the park. At the same time, it is a collective issue, and this is a site for a really good conversation, rather than shutting people down. This means there’s much to talk about.

PM: But now the poem is back up, right?

SG: I went to social media and I said, the poem is gone. What should I do? What do you think I should do? And people were like, put it back up.

I would have been happy to do it again. But in the meantime, there were a couple of people who said they would do it. And so now there is [a copy of the poem] back up, made by Sadie Beaton. And someone has contacted me that they want to do a piece of art, cutting up an old tent and weaving it into the fence, making words from the poem. There are all these people who are really into keeping the poem up. Some people are saying, oh, the poem should be part of the park. Which is an interesting thing, though I don’t think that’s mine to decide. I think my next sign will be, “Plenty of fence for your poems.”

PM: Why this reaction, do you think?

SG: Because people are really like, yeah, we need to remember this. And I think, OK, people are feeling really strongly, not necessarily about my poem — and that’s not the important thing — but they’re feeling strongly that the the site was an eventful site. It held something of importance to the community, as complicated as it was. As complicated as it was. The fact that people are still living in tents, that it’s still an ongoing issue, is kind of bonkers. I think the park can’t just melt back into the greenery of a park without that being remembered somehow, because I think it’s a valid part of our living archive and history, that we’ve experienced this level of houselessness. And one of our responses was police, another was putting police in Superstore because people were stealing, because food got so expensive. So our response and what had happened, I think is something hopefully we can reflect on and learn from. And a poem can talk in a way that me just talking like this can’t.

PM: You’ve said a couple of times that it’s complicated.

SG: I could easily see how community people would think, “Well that’s our park,” for sure. I mean, I live right near it. I see people walking through it. It’s not the kind of park people picnic in. It’s interesting to me how upset people were by the tents. And not because there were tents, but because of the population that were there. So that’s a complicated part of the conversation, and I respect that it’s complicated, and I have no answers. I’m just holding the space.

PM: Cities change all the time. Buildings come and go. Spaces have different uses. Tell me about why you were moved to want to memorialize the park.

SG: I think it was a significant event in our community when all of a sudden there was an outright need for housing, and that outright need went unresponded to for a long time. And I know it was complicated. It got politically complicated in how to solve the situation.

When politics get in the way of basic human care, we’ve got a problem. And we’re seeing this more and more in the world. And I just think, well, this was a situation where the paperwork and the policy was almost absurd, because there were people living in tents in the winter and through hurricanes. I understand it’s a complicated thing, but it’s not a new thing. And as we’re talking about this, rents continue to rise.

There’s a lack of vision, or imagination, or even basic understanding of basic human needs — housing and food, and there are still so many people who don’t have either.

PM: What happens with the poem now?

SG: I’m going to invite people to put up their own poems, because everybody’s like, keep putting it up. And I’m happy to. But I also think, well, if you feel strongly about it, there’s lots of fence and it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.

The poem is moving past me. I don’t feel like it’s necessarily my poem anymore. It’s more a public thing now, but it is continuing to be in the world in ways that I didn’t expect.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

Government

City

Today

Halifax Regional Council (Tuesday, 1pm, City Hall and online) — agenda

Tomorrow

African Descent Advisory Committee (Wednesday, 6pm, HEMDCC Meeting Space, Alderney Gate and online) — agenda

Province

Today

Health (Tuesday, 1pm, One Government Place and online) — agenda setting

Tomorrow

Public Accounts (Wednesday, 9am, One Government Place and online) — Heating Assistance Rebate Program; with Joanne Munro, Department of Service Nova Scotia

On campus

NSCAD

Hangama Amiri (Tuesday, 11:30am, Bell Auditorium, Room D400) — visiting artist talk

In the harbour

Halifax

12:30: Atlantic Star, container ship, sails from Fairview Cove for Liverpool

16:30: Atlantic Sky, ro-ro container ship, arrives at Fairview Cove from Norfolk

18:30: Kivalliq W, oil tanker, moves from Pier 9 to anchor

19:00: AlgoBerta, oil tanker, sails from Irving Oil 3 for sea

Cape Breton

12:30: CSL Metis, bulker, sails from Quarry for sea

Footnotes

Writing while sitting by the wood stove and listening to jazz (Ike Quebec, then Stan Getz) is very pleasant.