NEWS

1. Pete’s workers

Workers from Pete’s Frootique in Halifax on the picket line on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Credit: Suzanne Rent

“Workers from Sobeys-owned Halifax location of Pete’s Frootique have ratified their first collective agreement,” reports Suzanne Rent:

The 92 workers from the downtown grocer have been on strike since Nov. 18. … Talks between the union and Sobeys, which purchased Pete’s Frootique in 2015, were at an impasse. The last offer Sobeys made amounted to a raise of five cents per hour. The workers at the grocer, including managers, were making minimum wage. When the workers went on strike in November, Sobeys closed the store indefinitely.

Details of the agreement will be released “in coming days,” says the union.

Pete's Frootique workers ratify first collective agreement.

2. Pete’s worker pay compared to Empire’s CEO pay

Pete’s Frootique workers on the picket line in front of the grocery store in Halifax. Credit: SEIU Local 2

“The good news is that Pete’s Frootique’s workers have a new contract,” writes Stephen Kimber:

The bad news is that it took 20 months of non-bargaining and a nearly seven-week strike by its 90 mostly minimum wage workers to finally wrench a first contract from one of the largest and most profitable grocery chains in the country. It’s probably no coincidence either that the deal was only achieved on the eve of a planned National Day of Action to publicly shame Sobeys for its treatment of those employees. The company should be ashamed. When the strike began, Sobeys offered the workers a measly, take-it-or-leave-it raise of five cents an hour. When the workers voted no, Sobeys shuttered its popular downtown Pete’s location to show them who was boss. … To put that into perspective, a Pete’s Frootique worker — if they’d accepted the company’s original offer of minimum wage plus five cents — would have had to work more than 416 hours just to earn the $6,267.16 [Empire CEO Michael] Medline pockets in just one hour.

How many weeks must a Pete's Frootique worker work to earn what its parent company pays its CEO for just one hour?

3. Lovelace: I will work for affordable housing, just not in my community

Coun. Pam Lovelace at council’s swearing-in ceremony in 2020. Credit: Zane Woodford

“Coun. Pam Lovelace wants Halifax regional council to rescind a decision about a piece of surplus land in her district that was added to a list for affordable housing projects,” reports Suzanne Rent:

On Dec. 12, 2023, council voted to add several surplus properties in the municipality’s inventory to a new category of affordable housing. Council added that new category to Administrative Order 50 — Respecting the Disposal of Surplus Real Property in September 2020. One of the properties added to the affordable housing category is at 21 Fox Hollow Dr. in Upper Tantallon, which is in Lovelace’s district 13.

Rent reported on the December council meeting:

“This is a park that was deeded to the former county and has been municipal and public land since the subdivision was created,” Lovelace said. “The community is disappointed that the municipality would suggest that there’s place for affordable housing on this parkland when it’s outside the urban service boundary.” Lovelace said it was difficult to have affordable housing in a rural area where there was no access to transit and other amenities, saying the property “is not a good fit” for affordable housing. … Lovelace pointed out that the homes in the neighbourhood are selling for more than $500,000 and the homeowners had cars to get around. “The concept of affordable housing really fits well with areas that have transit, that have piped water, that have sewer lines, that have amenities, that are within an urban service area boundary,” Lovelace said.

As I pointed out the next morning:

First, you’d be hard pressed to find any neighbourhood where houses are selling for less than $500,000 — that’s why we have a housing crisis. Second, the property, at 21 Fox Hollow Drive, is hardly out in the sticks. It’s in an otherwise fully developed neighbourhood. According to Google Maps, it’s a three-minute walk to the Tantallon Elementary School, and a 10-minute walk to the Superstore and Canadian Tire on St. Margaret’s Bay Road. More to the point, does Pam Lovelace know any actual working people? People who are, yes, driving to two or three jobs in order to make enough money to make their rent payments, and who could use the assistance of some below-market housing?

Rent continued on Friday:

Now, Lovelace is bringing a motion to council on Tuesday asking that decision be rescinded because there is “new information available” that proves the Fox Hollow land isn’t suitable “to support an onsite sewage disposal system.”

Sigh. If the property can’t be developed because of septic requirements, the bureaucracy won’t let it be developed for that reason. The affordable housing designation doesn’t change that. So this is a red herring.

It’s worth noting that in her latest constituent newsletter, Lovelace writes:

Happy New Year, District 13!! … I am honoured to represent District 13 on Council, and as I finish my last year as your Councillor, I will continue to work towards these featured projects, and more: … • enable more diversity in housing stock, including deeply affordable community housing [emphasis added]

That’s right, Lovelace will work for diversity in the housing stock, including deeply affordable community housing, so long as it’s in some other community.

Remember: we’re talking about a lot that could maybe hold a single duplex — two units for people who need housing. And the councillor is pulling out all the stops to kill it.

4. Windsor and homelessness

In contrast to Lovelace’s seemingly indifference to the plight of those who need housing, a group of people in Windsor are doing what they can to help that community’s unhoused, reports Suzanne Rent:

A group of residents, businesses, and other organizations have banded together in West Hants and the Annapolis Valley to raise funds to help people currently unhoused in their communities. In an interview, Denise Myette of Ellerhouse, one of the group’s members, said several people and organziations met in mid-December to figure out how they could help people who are currently homeless. Those who attended that meeting included Caremongers Windsor-West Hants, Windsor Mayor Anna Allen, Harvest House Community Outreach Centre, Family Resource Centre of West Hants, POSSE Project, and Walkers’ Restaurant. Myette said many people were already helping, donating supplies, and raising money, but this group helps keep everything more organized. “We had this big brainstorming session and we’re like ‘where are we, where do we want to be, and how are we going to get there?’” Myette said. “This not just a government issue. This is an everybody issue. We all have to help solve this. We all have to help fix this.”

West Hants, Annapolis Valley group helping homeless residents.

5. Jacob Farr

Halifax Regional Police cruisers lined up behind headquarters on Gottingen Street in June 2021. Credit: Zane Woodford

I reported Friday:

The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has charged Halifax Regional Police Cst. Jacob Farr with assaulting a woman described as his partner, presumably a girlfriend or spouse. The alleged assault happened when Farr was off-duty.

In 2021, SIRT charged Farr with assault related to the arrest of a man in 2020. I continued Friday:

SIRT [was] legally required to publish a report on the [2020] incident within three months after its conclusion. That never happened. “There was certainly an oversight that was not in compliance with the [Police] Act,” confirmed Interim SIRT Director Erin Nauss in an interview with the Halifax Examiner.

SIRT charges Halifax cop Jacob Farr with domestic assault.

6. Paxlovid

Credit: Pfizer

Jennifer Henderson explores the confusing rules around Paxlovid.

Why is it more difficult to get Paxlovid for COVID-19 infections in Nova Scotia than in Ontario?

VIEWS

1. Let graveyards fall into the sea

MacLeod Pioneer Cemetery Credit: Abandoned Cemeteries of Nova Scotia / Facebook

“A secluded and overgrown cemetery in rural Cape Breton, the final resting place for some of Nova Scotia’s earliest settlers, is slowly crumbling into a nearby river,” reports Michael MacDonald for the Canadian Press:

“They would be descendants of the Scots … who came over here and settled,” says Bruce Morrison, warden of Victoria County, where fishing and tourism are the main employers. “There’s no simple solution to this. It’s isolated. It’s remote.” But local resident Jeffrey Parks says the graves in the Centre Glen Cemetery near Big Baddeck, many of which date back to the 1860s, should be saved from such an ignominious fate.

Wait, “ignominious”?

Merriam-Webster defines ignominious as “humiliating, degrading,” with a secondary meaning of “deserving of shame or infamy.”

I don’t think there’s anything at all humiliating or degrading, and especially not shameful, about graves crumbling into the river. There was a similar story back in 2014 about an ancient Ingonish graveyard that was eroding into the sea. Now, as then, I find such deterioration of graves beautifully poetic.

Continues MacDonald:

“Nobody is doing anything about it because everyone is pointing fingers at who’s responsibility it is,” says Parks, an antiques dealer from nearby Middle River, N.S. At least three headstones have already fallen into a river bend that is carving soil away from the edge of the site. “I have hundreds of old photos of people with no names to them,” Parks says, referring to his antiques business. “And now, their graves are being washed away …. I don’t want this to happen to me when it’s 100 years from now.”

Oh, I want exactly that to happen to me 100 years from now.

I’m not criticizing Parks or the other people who have formed the Abandoned Cemeteries of Nova Scotia Facebook Group. Like funerals, graves are for the living, not the dead. The dead don’t care. But living people can serendipitously learn a bit about people who lived before them. Living people who really pay attention can study the evolving styles of memorials and headstones. And perhaps most importantly, living people can go to graveyards and contemplate the meaning of life.

I completely understand the appeal of graveyards. I visit them myself. I have just recently gleaned some important information from the way a particular grave was situated in a cemetery, and that will be reflected in my reporting. I regularly walk through the graveyards near my house in downtown Dartmouth and read the stones, and at least give a bit of wonder as to the lives led. And yes, I too will stop in a graveyard, with the remains of hundreds of people around me, and contemplate the meaning of life. So I get it.

But what living people can’t do is hold onto the past forever. Memories fade and eventually all are forgotten — haven’t you watched Coco? There’s no stopping that.

Still, places of death and burial spots evidently hold deep meaning for us. I’ve written before about my fascination with roadside memorials:

For myself, the actual place of death has no special importance for remembrance of the ones I’ve lost—I prefer to remember our time together alive—but I fully respect the heartfelt need for loved ones to memorialize the deceased in ways that matter to them. … But more than that, are the roadside memorials re-claiming death as a part of life that’s been sanitized and removed from us? Recently I was tramping around old graveyards, and I realized that back in the day a cemetery was connected to each church, perhaps a statement about the cycle of life and death, and the role the church community plays in dealing with unbearable loss and the impossible chore of continuance. I’m not a church-goer, so I have no idea how the religious deal with death nowadays, but I’m not aware of many modern cemeteries actually attached to the place of worship. Now, you drive to the cemetery, out in the suburbs usually, to visit your deceased loved ones for a private ceremony, just you and the tombstone. There’s no longer the public acknowledgement of death, the in-your-face recognition of loss every Sunday while you join your faith community. While we all die alone, for the living, death is what binds us. Maybe the roadside memorials are an attempt to bring back the community recognition of death, and the loss that entails.

I wrote that in 2014. My parents have died since then, and they had their ashes interred in a memorial wall attached to their church, so I guess some of the old tradition survives.

I perhaps have a morbid personality. I can walk or drive with you through North Dartmouth and point out the sites of dozens of deaths — the murder sites of Brenda Way, Chad Smith, and Jason McCullough, among so many others. Driving down Pleasant Street to Eastern Passage, I make a mental note of the crosswalks where people have been killed — the teenage girl hit by an older man driving a pickup near the Woodside Beverage Room, the man struck by a NSCC student near John’s Lunch, the man getting off his bus and walking home near the railroad bridge. Once or twice a week, I take the bus to the Central Library, and when I get off I contemplate the paupers — probably thousands of them — buried around the old library across the street. I recently learned of the murder of a woman in the 1920s on Maynard Street, near what is now Charlies (the bar I hang out in), in a house where my buddy now lives. There’s something about holding those memories that has meaning for me.

But of course I can’t remember everyone who has died. People have lived around here for thousands of years. Probably everywhere you go, someone has died there, or been buried nearby. The vast majority of those people are long, long forgotten.

Indeed, the entire globe is just one vast cemetery hurtling through space. Entire civilizations, empires, thousands of years of culture, religion, love, and heartache have been lost to the sands. A day will come when 21st century Nova Scotia will be just as lost and forgotten. And one day, humanity itself will likewise be just a forgotten speck in the past of an endless cosmos.

I’m amused by people who think they can somehow defeat the inevitable: those who invest in cryogenic schemes, or drink the blood of adolescents, or think they can bring the species to Mars or transfer brains to a machine. None of that will ever happen, nor should it.

It’s precisely the fleeting reality of the life, the certain inevitability of it ending and being forgotten, that gives outsize meaning to this exact moment, the nanosecond we are alive.

Let graveyards fall into the sea, and cherish the life we have.

Government

City

Today

Board of Police Commissioners (Monday, 1pm, HEMDCC Meeting Space, Alderney Gate and online) — agenda

Tomorrow

Halifax Regional Council (Tuesday, 1pm, City Hall and online) — agenda

Province

Today

No meetings

Tomorrow

Health (Tuesday, 1pm, One Government Place and online) — agenda setting

On campus

NSCAD

Today

No events

Tomorrow

Hangama Amiri (Tuesday, 11:30am, Bell Auditorium, Room D400) — visiting artist talk

In the harbour

Halifax

11:00: AlgoBerta, oil tanker, moves from anchorage 5 to Irving Oil 3

14:00: Sheila Ann, bulker, sails from Pier 9C for Tampa

Cape Breton

No traffic

Footnotes

I tested negative yesterday, so am now COVID-free. I’m going to go around licking doorknobs today with the knowledge that I’ll almost certainly not re-infect for the next few weeks. Freedom.