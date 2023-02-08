NEWS

1. Health care money

Premier Tim Houston speaks with reporters after the health care summit on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Credit: Jennifer Henderson

“Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston called Tuesday’s federal-provincial meeting on health care funding ‘productive,'” reports Jennifer Henderson:

Although many details remain to be discussed ⁠— and no final agreement has been signed between Ottawa and the provinces ⁠— Houston said proposed agreements will see $154 million in new money put into the Nova Scotia health care system this year, 2023-2024. … Houston indicated the province expects to receive an additional $102 million a year for the next few years through a new bilateral agreement between Nova Scotia and Ottawa that is separate from the core Canada Health and Social Transfer (CHST) annual funding. That $52 million would flow to Nova Scotia as a one-time top up to the CHST for this year only.

2. Security deposit

Apartments at Melody Lane in Lantz. Credit: Suzanne Rent

“A Hants County resident who paid an illegal security deposit for an apartment in Lantz is taking the landlord to small claims court to get her money back after the landlord didn’t show up for the residential tenancy hearing,” reports Suzanne Rent:

As the Halifax Examiner reported in January, Nicoline Wyszynski paid a deposit for an apartment in Lantz. … Wyszynski attended the residential tenancy hearing on Jan. 24, however neither Fabrizi or Ritchie showed up. “I’m not surprised, but still pissed off,” Wyszynski said in an interview with the Halifax Examiner on Tuesday. The residential tenancy officer, Sheila Briand, awarded Wyszynski the $600 for the security deposit, $1694.50 for storage fees she incurred, and $31.15 for the application fee. Wyszynski now has to go to small claims to get the money back. She said Abruzzi Properties didn’t appeal the decision. Wyszynski said she now has to fill out all the paperwork, take it to the sheriff’s office, and pay the fee. She said while it’s a lot of work, she keeps going through the process because she said the money she’s owed is hers. … “I am tired of landlords, pardon my language, shitting on potential tenants.”… “I really want the government to step down on these landlords and do something about it. It’s not fair to the people who are working and with the economy the way it is, they’re stealing money from us,” she said.

3. $16 million for travel nurse

Credit: NSGEU

This item is written by Jennifer Henderson.

Nova Scotia Health paid $16.3 million to nursing agencies that supply travel nurses between Apr. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022.

On Tuesday, the Examiner published part of an open letter from nurses working in the Emergency Department of the QEII Health Sciences Centre, the largest hospital in the region.

Nurses face disciplinary action by the College of Nurses if they speak out publicly about working conditions, so the letter to the premier and health minister was signed by Hugh Gillis, a vice-president with the Nova Scotia Government Employees Union (NSGEU).

The letter described “a revolving door” of RNs at the Halifax Infirmary Emergency Department where experienced RNs continue to leave because they are tired of working short-handed and the young nurses arriving to replace them don’t stay because (1) they can’t be properly mentored and worry they will make a medical error that costs them their licence or (2) they have flown in from other provinces to work on a 12-month contract as “travel nurses” for a private nursing agency that pays their rent/airfare and provides wages up to $70 to $80 an hour.

“Our nurses are looking at the travel nurses making double their pay,” said Gillis. “So to people on the front lines, that’s a very mixed message. How can the government say it is focussed on recruitment and retention when it is paying people working side-by-side double?”

The NSGEU claims none of the government’s emergency department changes announced three weeks ago following a “health care summit” after two tragic deaths address the situation where the biggest hospital emergency department is running with only 60% of its complement of nurses. Nova Scotia Health has neither confirmed nor denied that statement.

Nova Scotia Health has been paying agencies to supply travel nurses and other temporary health care workers to hospitals across the province where staff vacancies are high. There are 1,200 vacant positions for nurses in Nova Scotia and competition — and poaching —across North America is fierce.

How much has Nova Scotia Health been paying private nursing companies? The answer was more than a week in coming but on Tuesday senior communications advisor Brendan Elliott said Nova Scotia Health paid $16.3 million between Apr. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022 to nursing agencies that supply travel nurses. That was only for a nine-month period.

The RNs employed by the province working overtime and being denied vacation at the Halifax Infirmary Emergency Department think they deserve some of those millions.

They are begging the government to do what it did to retain continuing care assistants (CCAs) in nursing homes. Give them more money to keep them from quitting. Through Gillis, they suggest paying retention bonuses and shift differentials when working short-handed and caring for a higher number of patients.

Act now, said the union rep, if you want to stop the bleeding of local nurses into other health care jobs, where the work-life balance is better.

Hugh Gillis Credit: NSGEU

“The government’s initiatives to add more nursing seats at universities and community colleges is great,” said Gillis. “But that’s down the road. What we need is immediate incentives to retain our nurses to keep working in the emergency department. And to bring back some of the experienced people who have left. It’s as simple as that.”

Contract negotiations with both the 3,600 nurses employed by the NSGEU and the much larger Nova Scotia Nurses’ Union representing nurses across the province begin later this month. The NSNU has also been vocal about the need to pay its nurses retention bonuses. Bargaining for better wages and working conditions often lasts a year and, at a minimum, a few months.

Nurses at the Emergency Department at the region’s biggest hospital are telling the government they can’t hang in there long enough to wait. They’re preparing to vote with their feet.

4. Black health professionals

Reverand Phyllis Marsh-Jarvis. Credit: Contributed

“A memorial scholarship for Black students studying health professions has been established in the name of a community and health advocate who was also the first woman in Nova Scotia ordained by the African Orthodox Church,” reports Matthew Byard:

The Health Association of African Canadians (HAAC) will host a free hybrid event Saturday, Feb. 11 at noon at the Black Cultural Centre in Cherry Brook, and virtually on Zoom, where they will announce the two inaugural recipients of the Phyllis Marsh-Jarvis Memorial Scholarship. … [Archy Beals, chair of HAACs scholarship committee] said Marsh-Jarvis was still working with and advocating for HAAC when she passed away in 2021. … In 2015 Marsh-Jarvis became the first woman in Nova Scotia ordained by the African Orthodox Church. In 2016, she took over as rector at St. Philip’s African Orthodox Church in Whitney Pier where her mentor, Father Vincent Waterman, had served. Her June 2021 obituary said, among many accolades, that Marsh-Jarvis started a seniors’ activity program at St. Philips, and served as a board member on the Community United for Black Education, The African Nova Scotian Service Provider Network, Aids Coalition, and other organizations. “[HAAC] wanted to honour the legacy of Reverend Mother Phyllis, and because of her work with the association, and where she was all about education and all about bettering yourself, so this was the perfect opportunity to remember her legacy by naming the scholarship in her honour,” Beals said.

Click here to read “Scholarship named in honour of health advocate to be awarded to Black students in Nova Scotia.”

5. HRM is selling off parks

A concept showing the proposed new school next to Park West School. Credit: HRM/HRCE

This morning, Zane Woodford has two articles about the city’s sale of established parks for development reasons.

The first involves parkland behind Park West School in Clayton Park. As the area was built out in the 1990s, developers were required to give parkland to the city, to accommodate the growing population in the new subdivisions. This included three parcels, totalling about 4.25 hectares, “which are now a mostly forested and used for informal trails,” explains Woodford.

The province built the school in 2000 to accommodate the same growing population.

But there’s been so much development in the area recently that the school can’t handle all the kids, so the province wants to build a three-storey addition to the school on the adjacent parkland. Halifax council has obliged. Of course, this leaves even less parkland for an even greater population.

Click here to read “Halifax council approves parkland sale for new Park West School.”

Woodford’s second article is about the sale of “a sliver” — 221.7 square metres — of Penhorn Lake Park to Clayton Developments and Crombie REIT for the redevelopment of the old Penhorn Mall site in Dartmouth, “just weeks after run-off from their project filled the lake with silt.”

Apparently, the developers laid out a street grid that included property they didn’t own, and it’s too much ado to reconfigure the street grid, so Halifax council has once again obliged.

Click here to read “Council agrees to sell sliver of Dartmouth parkland to Penhorn Mall property developer.”

It’s hard to critique the province for (in the case of Owls Head) contemplating or (in the case of West Mabou Beach Park) not yet contemplating the sale of provincial parkland and remain silent when the city sells off parkland willy-nilly to developers, including the same province.

Sure, the acreage is small, but we either have parks or we don’t. Over the decades, both the Dartmouth Common and the Halifax Common have shrunk in size as publicly owned land has been sold off for private development, among other uses. And the municipality seems intent on continuing the process. Parkland should be inviolable.

6. Is ‘green hydrogen’ the next Crypto?

Rendering of EverWind’s Point Tupper hydrogen project (contributed by 3D Wave)

Yesterday, Tim Halman, the minister of Environment and Climate Change, approved the Environmental Assessment for Phase 1 of the EverWind ‘Green Hydrogen’ plant in Point Tupper, even though neither the company nor the province can explain in plain language where the ‘green’ energy that will supposedly power the plant will come from.

I’ve recently started getting spam for green hydrogen investment opportunities, which look a whole lot like the spam for crypto currency investment opportunities I was getting a year ago. I’m struck by the parallels between the two.

Both purport to solve a problem — in the case of crypto, an allegedly overly regulated monetary system, and in the case of green hydrogen, climate change. Both rely on fancy new technology that not a lot of people can understand but promises to revolutionize the world. Both are said to be so important that governments must upend established regulatory systems, and in the case of green hydrogen, subsidize with enormous amounts of public money.

But if you open the hood and take a look, you see mostly baseless promises hawked by people who stand to make billions of dollars, if only the rest of us would unquestioningly believe hard enough.

I’ll say again what I said Monday: the EverWind “green hydrogen” plant will at least initially (and probably for many years) take power from the existing grid. The Halifax Examiner has repeatedly tried to crunch the numbers on this, and we’ve been unable to come to any end game when EverWind actually produces enough new renewable power, over and above what will be needed by Nova Scotia Power’s customers, to power its operations.

But if you shuffle the cards just so, and view the loaded deck through a funhouse mirror and high-priced PR professionals’ smoke, green hydrogen is just the trick to solve all the world’s climatic problems. Invest now!

7. $3.52 million to replace the Jubilee Road bridge

A woman walks across the Jubilee Road bridge. Credit: Google Street View

The Jubilee Road bridge across the railcut is cost $3.52 million to replace.

The bridge is the next in line for replacement — the Quinpool Road bridge was recently replaced.

Costs of the bridge replacements are shared by the city, Halifax Water, and CN, but in this case the bulk of the costs — $2.67 million — will be assumed by Halifax Water.

“Due to the nature of the work to rehabilitate the concrete bridge arch, it is not possible to maintain the existing water and wastewater pipes during construction or to reinstate the existing wastewater pipes in their existing size and layout once the bridge work is complete,” wrote Louis de Montbrun, the acting CEO of Halifax Water, in a letter to the Utility and Review Board. “During construction, a temporary wastewater pipe supported by a temporary utility bridge will maintain wastewater service whereas the watermain can be temporarily taken out of service, removed and capped with minimal impact to adjacent customers. After bridge work is complete, the watermain and modified wastewater pipes are to be reinstalled over the CN bridge and the temporary pipe and utility bridge removed.”

The Halifax Water Board approved the expenditure on Jan. 26, and pending approval of the UARB, construction will presumably begin soon.

8. Nathan Brown

A Halifax police release from yesterday:

The suspicious death of a man that occurred this weekend in Dartmouth has been ruled a homicide. On February 4 at approximately 11:20 p.m. police responded to a report of a shooting on Lahey Road. Officers located a man outside of a residence who had been shot. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service conducted an autopsy yesterday and has ruled the manner of death to be a homicide. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Nathaniel Maurice Brown. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Members from the Special Investigations Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division are continuing to investigate the case. At this time, investigators do not believe that this was a random incident. Investigators are asking anyone with information about Nathaniel’s murder or video from the area, who has not yet spoken with police, to call 902-490-5020.

My understanding is that Brown was not the intended target of the shooting but was rather shot by a “stray bullet.”

I was invited to speak with a class of journalism students over at King’s College yesterday. For an hour or so I rambled on about reporting war stories, forgot people’s names, and used a bunch of swear words. The students were forgiving, or at least tolerant, and asked good questions with an energy and enthusiasm I vaguely recall from my earlier years, like say 2019. The kids are alright.