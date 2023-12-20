‘If we stand together we can absolutely do better’

NEWS

1. Radios for emergency responders

Volunteer emergency first responders listen to the announcement about trunked mobile radios at the Wedgeport & District Fire Department on Dec. 19, 2023. Credit: Communications Nova Scotia

This item is written by Tim Bousquet.

Yesterday, the province announced it is spending $7.5 million for about 2,000 trunked mobile radios for over 300 volunteer fire departments, search and rescue teams, and other emergency responders.

The radios are encrypted, which was a recommendation of the Mass Casualty Commission.

Encryption is touted as a means to protect privacy, and possibly allows emergency responders to speak more freely on the radio.

On the other hand, as Slate recently pointed out, encrypting radios is a strategy employed to limit public and media oversight of policing agencies, for example, in the case of the police killing of Eric Garner:

Take the case of Eric Garner, the Staten Island guy who died in a police chokehold in 2014. Cell phone video of Garner repeating, ‘I can’t breathe’ again and again became a flashpoint and a rallying cry. But without a police scanner, it’s possible no one would have heard Garner’s last words. One of [reporter Todd Maisel’s] colleagues broke the story after staying up late listening to his scanner. So he was on a night shift and he heard a cryptic message over Staten Island frequency, and it didn’t sound right. They didn’t specifically say that this guy died in a chokehold, okay? They’ll never say that. And so he went out there and he was able to locate the witness. The witness had that now infamous video. The Daily News bought it, and the rest is history.

The Halifax Regional Police Department and RCMP in Nova Scotia have already encrypted their radios, and individual cops regularly use cell phones to get around leaving a public record trail. (This was an issue in the Carrie Low case.)

So I guess that horse is already out of the barn. But I wonder, given the multiple policing failures on April 18 and 19, 2020, if the public would have been better served had reporters and others been listening in to police radio traffic during that murder spree.

When police encrypt their radios and then fail to warn the public about an actual threat, we’ve got a problem. I think of Heather O’Brien and Kristen Beaton, both of whom were aware that a mass shooting had happened in Portapique the night before and were actively monitoring the situation, but because police had failed to warn about a specific ongoing threat, went about their business as usual, only to be gunned down on Plains Road. If media were reporting on police radio traffic, perhaps O’Brien and Beaton would have stayed home.

2. Skye Halifax

A rendering of Skye Halifax Credit: HRM report

A development proposal for downtown Halifax called Skye Halifax was rejected by HRM’s design review committee.

Skye Halifax, the proposal from Upland Planning, on behalf of United Gulf Developments, is a 21 storey, mixed-use development, with two towers that include about 349 residential units, retail spaces, and a 69-room hotel. There is currently one building on the lot, at the corner of Sackville, Granville, and Hollis streets, but that will be demolished.

The design review committee met about the report on Monday night where HRM planner Dean MacDougall presented a report on why the committee should reject the proposal. MacDougall said the proposal doesn’t fit in with the land-use bylaw in several ways, including its setbacks,

A previous proposal pitched for the site in 2005 included two 27-storey towers that become known as Twisted Sisters. That proposal was approved by council, but heritage groups appealed the decision. The UARB would later approve the plan as well, but United Gulf allowed the permits to expire.

The company came back with a new proposal in 2012 called Skye Halifax, which included two 44-storey towers, which was rejected by council.

That clock on the north tower reminds me of the radio alarm clock I owned in the 1980s.

Correction: This story was updated to correct information about previous proposals.

3. Seal Island Bridge

The Seal Island Bridge. Credit: Wikipedia

Rehab work will be done on the Seal Island Bridge in Cape Breton over the next several years. That work will follow the recommendations in a benefit-cost analysis that started in 2021.

From a news release:

A tender for the first of several projects under the plan was issued in November. Other projects will be tendered in 2024 and 2025. Rehabilitation work is expected to be completed by 2027, with inspections and routine maintenance ongoing. The analysis also reviewed several options for replacing the bridge. That information will be reviewed by the government as it considers next steps. A new bridge will take about 10 years for consultation, planning, design and construction.

Parker Donham went to court to get the full report on the plans for the bridge. He filed a freedom of information request for the report in 2022, but most of the copy he received was redacted. Donham lives in Kempt Head on Boularderie Island. The 62-year-old Seal Island Bridge connects that island to New Harris.

4. COVID-19, poverty, and learning problems for children in school

Credit: Pixabay

“The increase in Nova Scotia children considered vulnerable to having learning problems as they enter the school system may be connected to the COVID-19 pandemic and child poverty, says a child and youth researcher,” reports Lyndsay Armstrong with the Canadian Press.

“While we don’t know exactly what is driving this change, we know and understand some of the conditions that are likely to influence changes to children’s development,” said Jessie-Lee McIsaac, a Canada Research Chair and professor at Mount Saint Vincent University’s faculty of education. McIsaac reacted on Tuesday to new data that tracks children’s ability to meet developmental targets across five categories as they begin school: physical health, cognitive development, communication, emotional maturity and social competence. The research is from the 2023 early development instrument report, developed at the Offord Centre for Child Studies at McMaster University. Results from the study of nearly 8,000 new Nova Scotia students between five and six years old found that 28.5 per cent were considered “vulnerable” in at least one category — up from 25.5 per cent when the study was last conducted in 2020.

Armstrong’s story mentions a report by Food Bank Canada that gave Nova Scotia a failing grade for its poverty reduction efforts. Yvette d’Entremont wrote about that report here.

Armstrong contacted the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, and spokesperson Jenna MacQueen gave a non-response about how the department is looking at where focused supports are needed for children, but wouldn’t provide details.

VIEWS

‘If we stand together we can absolutely do better’

Credit: Suzanne Rent

Last night I went for a drive in downtown Halifax and past City Hall, which wasn’t lit up in its usual display of colourful Christmas images and lights as it’s been in past years. The Christmas tree out front was decorated, but the lights on it remained turned off.

Grand Parade, however, was lit up in vibrant Christmas red, the colour of the ice fishing shelters that are now homes for numerous people who can’t find affordable housing in the city. A white piece of fabric with SOS spray painted in red hung over a fence.

“This city, in its efforts to become world class, is leaving people behind,” was my thought as I looked upon the town square in front of St. Paul’s Church, the oldest building in Halifax overlooking a modern problem of homelessness.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Mike Savage and CAO Cathie O’Toole shared their holiday message via video.

“This year has been a year of growth and development in the city of Halifax, and for that, we’re very grateful,” Savage says while sitting in a chair next to O’Toole, a decorated Christmas tree in between them.

“But with that comes some challenges and our community, as it always does, has come together. In the last few months, we faced those challenges together and I couldn’t be more thankful for the people of HRM.”

O’Toole goes on to thank the more than 5,000 HRM staff, and the video shows those workers, from firefighters to parks and rec staff, waving to the camera, and holding signs with the names of the city departments they represent.

There is no mention in the message of the shelters or the people living in them just outside City Hall where that message was filmed. I guess that falls under the word “challenges.”

I agree the community has come together, though.

As I write this Morning File, more than 1,000 people are sleeping in tents across HRM. Every week, there seem to be more tents popping up in parks across the city, tucked away near buildings, near bridges, and in small parks.

Those red ice fishing shelters in Grand Parade were set up by a group of volunteers, including Stephen Wilsack, who purchased the shelters earlier this month to replace the tents people had been living in for months.

There are volunteers helping out in other neighbourhoods, too.

I’ve known Doris Buffett MacDonald for about a dozen years. She’s the main writer for a community publication I edit call the North Dartmouth Echo. Doris also volunteers in her community, and the list of ways she gives back is very long. She’s from a generation in which silent charity was the norm. But Doris hasn’t been silent lately.

Doris and a group of residents from north end Dartmouth have been spending the last several weeks meeting with and supporting residents in another tent encampment site near the Northbrook Church.

Doris wrote this message on her Facebook page last week and gave me permission to share it with you:

Mike, the older gentlemen, his tent blew to smithereens the last storm so a new one with a fishing shed cover has been donated to him by an organization. Since Mike has part of a leg missing, it is a bonus that he can actually stand up in this tent, and it is now located within the confines of the park. Bill continues to work but like the rest of the tenters is freezing all the time. The electricity does not seem to be working so they can’t get their electric heaters going, which are the only safe form of heating for the tents. Because of this everything they eat is stone cold. They were actually shivering from the pre-Christmas cold. There are two more young resident tenters, one of whom has been there only four days and is sleeping rough on the bare ground inside her tent. If you can drop by say hi and bring them a hot meal or just ask is there anything they need. Isn’t that right Tim Houston? Obviously the answer will be yes. Neighbours all.

Earlier on Tuesday, I went to the picket line on Dresden Row where workers from Pete’s Frootique are now in their fifth week of a strike. It was raining at the time, but the temperatures were warmer than they have been in recent days.

Brock, a team member with SEIU Local 2, the union whose members include Pete’s workers, told me the lights in the area were flickering on and off as the winds whipped around the city. Workers on the picket line, like many other Nova Scotians, have come to expect no more from Nova Scotia Power.

Workers from Pete’s Frootique in Halifax on the picket line on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Credit: Suzanne Rent

The last offer the workers received from Sobeys, the owner of Pete’s, was five cents above minimum wage. There have been only minor talks since then, and the store remains closed indefinitely.

I spoke with Emily MacKinlay, who I interviewed weeks ago before the workers went on strike. She’s in her 30s, married, but she and her spouse live with her parents because they can’t find an affordable place to live.

“The past few years have really put into perspective how undervalued low-wage workers are. We really are the backbone of society. Things don’t function if we don’t work,” MacKinlay said.

I asked MacKinlay if she had a message for other low-wage workers elsewhere. She told me they should talk with each other and care about each other.

“If everyone stands together, I can’t overstate how powerful that feeling is. If we stand together we can absolutely do better,” MacKinlay said.

“We’re disappointed that a corporation that is making record profits is still trying to tell us that five cents above minimum wage is a fair and competitive offer. We’re finding a lot of hope fighting for each other.”

“Fight the fight,” I told the workers when I left.

Also yesterday, I picked up a Christmas present and spent time speaking with the artist who made it. We talked about the housing crisis, the affordability crisis, and how the real leadership seems to be coming from the grassroots and community members who want to do something, anything, to help. People like Stephen Wilsack, Doris Buffett-MacDonald, and the workers at Pete’s who are fighting back because they are frustrated with leaders who just pass the political buck.

This artist told me about growing up in the Catholic Church and leading the children’s choir, and how he appreciated the season of Advent, not for the dogma of the church, but because those days leading up to the celebration of the birth of Christ meant something else to him, something that we all need today.

“We live in hope,” he said.

There’s a saying we have in the news business. I’m sure you’ve heard before: If it bleeds, it leads. We journalists are often considered a negative bunch, but I think that’s wrong.

We live in hope because we know can make things better for people. We’re seeing how people on the ground have had enough and are doing something about it. Like Emily MacKinlay said, “if we stand together we can absolutely do better.”

NOTICED

Elf on the Shelf is the new poltergeist

This Elf on a Shelf does look like a poltergeist, if you ask me. Credit: Misty Ladd/Unsplash

On the weekend, Iris the Amazing sent me this article by Steven Morris from the Guardian about Elf on the Shelf. Morris speaks with Dr. Alice Vernon Aberystwyth University who studies paranormal investigations. Vernon said the Elf on the Shelf phenomenon, and all the ways in which the parents of children drum up new ways to display the elf, reminds her of the antics by the “victims” of poltergeists.

Morris writes:

I don’t think the elf on the shelf is drastically harmful in itself, and in most cases genuinely is just a bit of fun, but when it’s done purely for social media clout (for the praise of other adults, not for the enjoyment of children), as a significant part of the trend now seems to be, I think there’s a risk of it inducing anxiety and attention-seeking behaviour in much the same way as poltergeist ‘victims’ were always trying to perform phenomena that were more impressive than the last. The elf is increasingly being caught doing things a child would get in trouble for doing, which seems to contradict the point of it all. It stops being about the kids, and becomes about the parents always chasing greater levels of social media attention. On a personal level, I just think they’re creepy little things.

This reminded me of the rather tragic story about Esther Cox and the Great Amherst Mystery. I wrote about that in January 2022.

We’ve never had an Elf on the Shelf at my home. My kid also thought it was creepy.

I do, however, own an elf costume, which I wear during the holidays. I call it “Myself as an Elf on the Shelf.” And no, I am not sharing photos.

