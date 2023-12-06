NEWS

1. Green light for e-scooters on some municipal trails

Poorly parked electric scooters on Upper Water Street, on May 19, 2023 Credit: Philip Moscovitch

Halifax announced on Monday that e-scooters will now be allowed on some municipal trails, Suzanne Rent reports:

The trails that will permit e-scooters include Mainland Linear Trail, Chain of Lakes Trail, Halifax Common pathways, McIntosh Run Trail, the AT Trail around Banook Lake, Portland Lakes Trail, and the Dartmouth Waterfront Active Transportation Trail between the Alderney and Woodside ferry terminals.

E-scooters are already allowed on most urban streets, in bike lanes and on neighbourhood multi-use paths.

The city tells Rent that there was no consultation on allowing e-scooters on trails, and that no other motorized vehicles are allowed. This made me wonder if that means motorized wheelchairs are not allowed. I presume they are; it would be perverse to ban them while allowing e-scooters. (I do note that the Chain of Lakes Trail webpage says the trail is wheelchair accessible.)

Click or tap here to read “E-scooters now allowed on several municipal trails in HRM.”

I know my colleagues don’t all agree with me, but I think the scooters are, in many ways, a good thing. We need more options for getting around without cars. That said, much depends on implementation and culture. Because e-scooters first got big through companies essentially just dropping them on cities without consultation and pissing everyone off, and because there were no rules and riders just did whatever the hell they wanted and left the scooters lying around wherever they felt like it, I think that created a culture with fewer norms than other forms of transportation.

And, of course, the scooter companies themselves are to blame. They could, for instance, keep charging you for your scooter unless you demonstrate that you’ve parked it responsibly. As I wrote in the Examiner two years ago, the problem of e-scooters littering sidewalks can be fixed:

But this is a problem solvable by regulations and technology. Geo-fencing can prevent bikes from being used outside certain areas, for instance. And since these systems require a smartphone to use, there can be a requirement to photograph where a deactivated bike has been left.

I’d love to see a change of norms and generally increased respect for those we share trails and paths with, as opposed to the police ticketing scooter riders and cyclists. I do not drive much. Maybe a couple of days a week. Yet on just about every trip I see drivers running red lights, turning into crosswalks scarily close to pedestrians, speeding, and treating stop signs as though they are optional. These are all far more dangerous behaviours than most of what a scooter rider can get up to.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

2. Lower speed limits coming to Greenwood Heights

The neigbourhood of Fairmount off Joseph Howe Drive was the first area in HRM to move to 40 km/h. Credit: Suzanne Rent

Speed limits in the Greenwood Heights division in Timberlea are dropping to 40 km/h Suzanne Rent reports:

Since 2020, speed limits in 20 neighbourhoods in HRM have been reduced to 40km/h or the applications to have speed limits reduced are pending. Greenwood Heights appears to be the only neighbourhood added to the list in 2023.

Click or tap here to read “Speed limit in Halifax neighbourhood Greenwood Heights to be lowered to 40km/h.”

The city does not have the power to lower speed limits — that’s the province’s responsibility — so we get this piecemeal process, where some neighbourhoods get lower limits and others don’t.

I was thinking about speed limits and road design yesterday, while driving to appointments in Halifax. There are residential streets with 50 km/h limits, where driving anywhere close to that speed feels reckless. I see no reason why any street on the peninsula needs a 50 km/h speed limit, other than perhaps arteries like Barrington north of downtown.

Of course, speed limits only matter if drivers follow them. I don’t think it’s possible to easily quantify this, but I would love to know how much money the municipality spends simply to mitigate the behaviour of drivers who refuse to follow the rules of the road.

Take Romans Avenue. Drivers obviously use this street through a quiet residential neighbourhood to get from Mumford Avenue to Bayers Road. A number of years ago, traffic calming measures like bump-outs were added, to prevent people from just speeding straight through. There are also no u-turn signs on the street, presumably aimed at drivers turning right onto Romans from Bayers Road, then u-turning to go left on Bayers so they can head to the Bayers Road shopping mall or the rec centre. I guess the bump-outs were insufficient, so there are now speed humps in place too.

Don’t get me wrong; these are good measures. Better to force drivers to slow down than having them tear through the neighbourhood. But also, if drivers just, you know, actually drove at a reasonable and respectful speed, none of this expense would have been necessary. Multiply that by I don’t know how many times across the municipality, add the temporary concrete curb extensions that are put in place to prevent drivers from plowing into pedestrians as they speed around corners or to make sure they don’t park in the no parking zones too close to intersections, and the costs are significant.

Let’s not also forget that these curb extensions are ugly as hell, but they can be deployed quickly, and if they work, more permanent solutions can be put in place, if there’s ever funding for them.

Curb extensions on Kaye Street. Credit: Philip Moscovitch

Of course, less car-centric design in the first place would have reduced or eliminated many of these problems, so now we are playing catch-up. But the fact remains that if you put up a speed limit that drivers followed, much of this would be unnecessary.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

3. Solving the housing crisis requires more affordable housing, provincial committee hears

Snow falls on a tent in Grand Parade. Credit: Jennifer Henderson

Jennifer Henderson reports on Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia executive director Michael Kabalen’s presentation to the standing committee on human resources. The presentation comes days after a man sleeping in a tent died in an encampment near the Macdonald Bridge, on the Dartmouth side.

From the story:

“The solution to homelessness is making investments in more affordable housing and in some cases, making investments in supportive housing,” Kabalen replied [to MLAs]. “We would put that number in the billions and not the millions of dollars.” The Tiny Homes village in Lower Sackville will provide 52 units of permanent housing at a cost of $10 million. The provincial government has invested $21 million to “preserve” 431 affordable housing units, and will contribute $58 million towards the construction of 222 new public housing units. That’s just a drop in the bucket of what could be required if more people continue to lose their homes when their leases end and they can’t find alternative accommodation that consumes less than half their paycheque.

We have a rent cap, but it’s a joke. We also have staggering numbers of people who are without a home and need support. You can find those numbers in Henderson’s story.

Click or tap here to read “More affordable housing solution to homelessness, provincial committee hears.”

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

4. Nova Scotia streamlines licensing to draw international phamacists

Pharmacist Jamie Zhouri has been working in a pilot community pharmacy primary care clinic since May. Credit: Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists

“To help address a provincewide shortage of pharmacists as demand for their services grows, the profession’s regulatory body is making it easier for pharmacists from five countries to practice in Nova Scotia,” Yvette d’Entremont reports.

The countries are the United States, Great Britain, Republic of Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

d’Entremont writes:

Instead of undergoing a more complex process that could take a year or longer, [pharmacists from these countries] will be considered like Canadian applicants who require a letter of standing and completion of a jurisprudence exam. [Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists registrar Beverley] Zwicker said the NSCP used authority provided by the Patient Access to Care Act to waive the national licensing exam and internship period for pharmacy professionals licensed in these five countries. “Knowing that there’s significant exams that need to be written over the course of a year or more and then an internship is a reasonable deterrent to people who would otherwise want to come,” Zwicker said.

The story also looks at the additional roles pharmacists have taken on, since their scope of practice was expanded. I found d’Entremont’s portrait of pharmacist Jamie Zhouri and the work she does really interesting.

Click or tap here to read “New licensing process launched to draw international pharmacists to Nova Scotia.”

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

5. Remembering Stephen Douglas

Karim Bah, left, and Stephen Douglas Credit: Contributed

Joan Baxter has written a tribute to her friend and colleague Stephen Douglas, a Canadian journalist living in Sierra Leone (where Baxter herself lived and worked on and off from 2009 to 2013).

Douglas died in a military hospital, reportedly of a heart attack, after heading out to cover a shooting in the country’s capital, Freetown.

Baxter writes:

[Sierra Leonean journalist] Claudia [Anthony], like many others, is “profoundly saddened” by Stephen’s death. In the last few days, she and I have reminisced about how Stephen would never be found far from his beloved motorcycle, except, she recalled, when it was stolen and he had to replace it. Stephen, his motorbike emblazoned with maple leafs, cut a figure that was hard not to notice, even in the seething, smoking traffic of Freetown. Motorcycles are by far the quickest way to get around the congested, clogged thoroughfares of the Sierra Leonean capital. That is how I still picture him, astride that motorcycle in the sweltering heat of Freetown, on his way to conduct a journalistic workshop here, or off to do some interviews there… Claudia credits Stephen for mentoring a generation of Sierra Leonean journalists, and for furthering many careers, including her own.

Click or tap here to read “Much-loved Canadian journalist in Sierra Leone is gone: remembering Stephen Douglas.”

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

6. Not so fast, Queen Street

The intersection of Cornwallis Street and Lawrence Street in Lunenburg, N.S. Credit: Jesse Ward

Anjuli Patil reports for CBC that the Town of Lunenburg may not be renaming Cornwallis Street to Queen Street after all.

The decision to rename the street originated with the town’s anti-racism committee, but the list of names in a public survey also included Queen Street as an option. That was the most popular choice, and council voted 4-3 to approve it. Now mayor Jamie Myra says they may have made a mistake.

Patil writes:

In an interview with CBC News on Tuesday night, Myra said the town received a lot of pushback from the public when Queen Street was chosen. The mayor said he hopes to bring other naming options to the table at the Dec. 12 council meeting… In order for the motion to pass, Myra said a majority of council will need to agree the renaming process was “a bit flawed to start.” He said those flaws include having nine names on the short list — Queen Street being one of them. “Putting Queen Street on there to begin with wasn’t one of the wiser moves that we’ve ever made as a group … I think we’ve all accepted the fact that we probably got this one wrong,” said Myra, who was elected over the summer.

A year ago today, the Examiner ran my story “To rename or not to rename? Mount A prof grapples with Canada’s place names in new book.”

For that story, I spoke with Mount Allison sociology professor Lauren Beck. From the article:

Done well, renaming can be an act of reconciliation, but Beck warned against renaming as a cosmetic exercise that avoids engaging with history. “One of the dangers we have in removing the Ryersons and the Cornwallises is that the removal conveniently puts aside references to, or a celebration of, settler-colonial violence. But it doesn’t really do anything to rectify it. It just puts something out of sight. And that might be okay if it makes, say, an Indigenous community feel more comfortable being in that space,” she said. “But then on the other side of things, settler-colonial people don’t get to encounter and remind themselves about what that legacy is… I think there’s a useful exercise there for encountering settler-colonial violence as a form of public education of what not to do in the future.” At the same time, local or institutional renaming can open the door to greater awareness of the names around us. If Ryerson changes its name, that may lead people to wonder about the Ryerson street in their municipality. Is it named for the same person? If not, who is it named after anyway? “I think there’s an opportunity there to try and bathe more light on what names mean within the community. And that can also give the communities an opportunity to redefine their names, making the most of the status quo, because it’s not all about removal; it’s also about contextualization in the event that names are deemed no longer desirable.”

Beck also said it’s possible for a place to have more than one name.

“Are Canadians capable of knowing a bit more toponomy in their lives? I think so,” Beck said. There’s a lot of precedent for this practice… And there are contemporary examples, too. Take the Indigenous community of Elsipogtog, New Brunswick, which is also known as Big Cove. Beck said younger people mostly use the name Elsipogtog, while elders she has spoken to tend to use Big Cove. But “the names are mutually understandable. Everyone understands to which community you’re referring to.” Interestingly, the official name of the community is neither Big Cove nor Elsipogtog, but rather a name nobody uses: Richibucto 15 (denoting the 15th of 28 reserves in the province).

Street signs in Chicago’s Logan Park neighbourhood.

When I was in Chicago a few months ago, I was interested to see a number of streets with two names: the official one, and an honorary one. Chicago has been doing this since 1984.

Surveys for name changes are tricky. When Bay View High School was renamed (from Sir John A. Macdonald), the most popular name on the list (by far) was not considered, because the committee decided it was unwise to name the school after an individual. However, they hadn’t communicated that to the public until after the survey was completed. I would assume consultation plus shortlist is the way to go, with a purpose for the renaming in mind.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

VIEWS

1. RIP Reader’s Digest Canada

The homepage of Reader’s Digest Canada, on December 6, 2023

I can’t say I was surprised when I read in the Globe and Mail that Reader’s Digest Canada has ceased publication after 76 years. But I did feel a bit of a pang.

The Globe and Mail story says:

It will shut down its operations in the new year because of “declining ad sales revenues, increased production and delivery costs and changes in consumer reading habits,” employees were told in an online meeting Tuesday. “It’s going to be missed by a lot of readers,” said Mark Pupo, who was editor-in-chief of Reader’s Digest Canada from 2019-2022. “It was a great space for Canadian storytelling. We’re losing a lot.” In the brief online presentation to staff – portions of which were viewed by The Globe and Mail – the company said teams have “worked diligently to address these challenges and find new ways of operating,” but that “after extensive review the difficult decision was made to wind down the Canadian business.” Employees were told Reader’s Digest Magazines Ltd. will continue to publish its five Canadian magazines until March 31, 2024, and that the websites will remain in operation “for a certain period” with “basic support” from employees in the United States.

Pupo says 80% of the magazine’s content was Canadian. Some of that 80% was “adapts” — stories adapted to the Canadian market from the American magazine.

I wrote one of these, about depression. It was a topic you didn’t hear as much about in 2008. I used the structure of the original piece and some of the stats, but did a whole bunch of original interviews. Saying you were calling from Reader’s Digest opened the door to speaking with people like former Toronto Maple Leaf Ron Ellis. A woman who had lived through terrible post-partum depression was hesitant to share her story at first, but did eventually because she figured if enough people read it in Reader’s Digest it might make a difference.

A doctor told me this was often actually the case. He called it “the Reader’s Digest effect.” Someone would read something in the magazine, recognize their symptoms, and ask about them at their next medical appointment.

I wrote about how there is no such thing as a teacup pig, and that most people should not adopt a pot-bellied pig, because they are a huge responsibility, they live a long time, they are smart and will need a lot of enrichment, and they get big. So big. I see very few people took that piece to heart, as evidenced by the ongoing stories about people surrendering their pigs when they realize small for a pig still means a lot bigger than most big dogs.

I had a little pet sideline going there for awhile. I wrote about pet ferrets, rats, goldfish, and greyhounds. I wrote about dog custody and divorcing couples.

I did pieces on firefighters, and, memorably, got to try on gear and go into a burning building at the fire school. (When my visor fogged up, I asked if that was going to be a problem. “You’re not going to be able to see anything when you get in there anyway,” was the answer. Right: smoke-filled building.) I wrote about eating disorders and women in mid-life. I also wrote about the Westcliffe diner. You can still see a blown-up version of that story on the wall by the door.

I was worried the Westcllffe piece wouldn’t happen. Tyler, one of the owners, was adamant on the phone that he did not want to speak to me. He even hung up on me at one point. I went back to my editor. If I can’t talk to one of the owners, doesn’t my story fall apart? No, she said. Grumpy owner becomes part of the story. Eventually, I went down to the diner, sat at the counter, and started interviewing the guys sitting beside me. Tyler would come by, and I might casually ask him a question or two, and as the day wound down he asked me to stay on, and he and his partner Beverly gave me a great interview. One of my favourite quotes from the story is Bev telling a customer, “Here you go, sweetie. I’m calling you sweetie because I don’t remember your name — but I’ll still call you sweetie even when I do remember it.”

Reader’s Digest had a horrible contract when I was writing for them. They laid claim to all rights to your work, so that if, say the Westcliffe piece was optioned for a Hallmark movie, I wouldn’t get a penny. They also asked writers to waive their moral rights, which is not something you should do. Without moral rights, the magazine could decide to edit my story into a white nationalist screed with my name on it, and there would be nothing I could do about it. I can’t remember if I managed to negotiate away the moral rights clause or not. I tried, for sure. And I trusted my editors, some of whom are still in the business, doing great work at other publications. Unlike other publications with horrible contracts Reader’s Digest at least paid well and quickly, and had a very respectful editing process.

Plus, for a writer who was used to producing stuff that not a lot of people read, it was kind of fun knowing you’d have an audience.

The writing has had to have been on the wall for a long time now though. The aggregator sites wound up doing what Reader’s Digest had done, but for less. RD actually fact-checked and was a reliable and trusted source of information (albeit sometimes very light and fluffy information), but we are in an era where fewer people particularly care about that. And if you look at the screenshot above… I mean, really, what is there to distinguish this from any of a zillion other websites out there.

Reader’s Digest also recognized where things were going in the early 2000s, spinning off a magazine of feel-good reader-submitted stories.

In some ways, the magazine felt like a joke to me, and I was almost embarrassed to be writing for it. (I am too cool for Reader’s Digest!) But they did let me get into some important topics in depth, and I appreciated them for that. And the light and fluffy stuff? Well, it helped pay the bills when there were three kids at home, and it was easy to write.

I’ll give the last word to former editor Mark Pupo, quoted in the Globe and Mail piece:

“I think the thing that was the most exciting and surprising for me, having worked at a lot of other Canadian magazines, was how attached and passionate and how much love the readers had for that magazine,” Mr. Pupo said. “It was passed down through generations. People kept them at their cottages, in their bedrooms. It was treasured. And it had a lot of great Canadian storytelling in it, so it’s sad to see it go.”

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

Government

City

Today

No meetings

Tomorrow

Environment and Sustainability Standing Committee (Thursday, 1pm, City Hall and online) — agenda

Harbour East – Marine Drive Community Council (Thursday, 6pm, HEMDCC Meeting Space, Alderney Gate) — agenda

Province

No meetings

On campus

Dalhousie

Today

Measuring walkability/rollability in Halifax: a practical approach for social epidemiological research (Wednesday, 12pm, online) — Mikiko Terashima will talk:

One in ten Canadians of 15 years of age and older have some mobility disability, and one in a hundred use a wheelchair. Conventional walkability measures are, however, generalized to the ‘average’ population, and often overlook qualities of pathways that may hinder mobility of persons with differential abilities. This talk presents a research project that took a pragmatic approach to measure design qualities of sidewalks in Halifax to assess as community-level walkability/rollability using Google Street View. It outlines our strategies to quantify and rate the curb cut quality and greenness across communities and discusses trade-offs in operationalizing more nuanced measures of walkability in spatial-epidemiological studies.

Tomorrow

A Black People’s History of Canada Open House (Thursday, 10am, Dal Student Union Building) — from the listing:

A Black People’s History of Canada is a three-year project initiated by the Department of Canadian Heritage and Dalhousie University in 2021 to research African Canadian heritage. This open house is an opportunity for the general public to look at the research and learning materials we have produced about Black Canadian history.

Free Workshop: Make a Beaded Ornament (Thursday, 10:30am, Ko’jua Okuom, Killam Library) — more info here

Physiology and Biophysics Seminar (Thursday, 12pm, 3H01, Tupper Building) — Stephan Hall will present“Role of the cannabinoid type 2 receptor in acute lung injury-induced systemic inflammation”; Maria Maliougina will present “Uncovering the role of oxidative stress sensor Transient Receptor Potential Melanostatin 2 in the survival of Triple Negative Breast Cancer”

Saint Mary’s

National Day of Remembrance and Action Ceremony – 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (Wednesday, 10:30am, Atrium 340) — commemorating the lives lost during the Montreal Massacre

In the harbour

Halifax

09:00: Acadian, tanker, arrives at Irving Woodside from Saint John

14:30: Pacific Trader, container ship, sails from Fairview Cove for sea

Cape Breton

No traffic

Footnotes

I like being able to use the new transit app to buy bus tickets, but I still can’t get over the fact that, even though they have a QR code, there is nowhere to scan it and I have to hold up my phone so the driver can examine the ticket and see if it is still valid. (You activate the ticket just before you get on the bus.)

It’s the first day of registration for winter municipal recreation programs, and according to the folks in my Tai Chi and Qi Gong class, competition for the pickleball spots is fierce.

Every section for the Tai Chi and Qi Gong classes lists the instructor as “instructor.” There are several instructors. Helpful. (I booked while writing the morning file. Nobody was breaking down the door.)

For years, the Polytechnique murders came to mind first on December 6. Now, after more than 25 years in Nova Scotia, sometimes it’s the Halifax explosion.