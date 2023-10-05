Hop on the Metro Thrift Bus for curated second-hand style

NEWS

1. Kmtnuk wind farm

Screenshot from October 3, 2023 Colchester Municipality Council meeting with Colchester Mayor Christine Blair (centre), Councillor Mike Cooper (left) and Councillor Laurie Sandeson (right). Credit: Municipality of the County of Colchester

“Oscar Urbina’s October 3 presentation to brief the Council of the Municipality of Colchester about the Kmtnuk wind project on behalf of its proponents, EverWind Fuels and Membertou’s Wind Strength, wasn’t his first appearance before the Council,” reports Joan Baxter.

Urbina has spoken to Council twice before about wind project development in the county and as with those previous appearances, his most recent one left some councillors not just dissatisfied, but audibly fuming. Urbina, development manager with Renewable Energy Systems (RES), presented a Powerpoint about the proposed 98-megawatt, 18-turbine Kmtnuk wind project slated for the Cobequid Hills just to the west of Nova Scotia Power’s 50.6 megawatt, 22-turbine Nuttby Mountain wind facility, visible from Highway 311. Afterwards, councillors and Mayor Christine Blair asked myriad questions of Urbina — everything from how much of the wind energy would go to Point Tupper for the production of green hydrogen and ammonia for export to Europe, how much of the land for the wind facility was Crown and how much private, which wind turbines would be selected, how many kilometres of road would have to be built, to how exactly an “electricity subsidy fund” for local households would work. Urbina was unable to answer those questions, and council members seemed frustrated.

Click here to read “Colchester Municipal Council frustrated by Kmtnuk wind farm presentation.”

2. Ambulance service

From left, Paula Poirier and Charbel Daniel, EMCI; Dr. Nicole Boutilier and Karen Oldfield, Nova Scotia Health; Jeff Fraser, Craig Beaton, and Jeannine Lagassé, Department of Health and Wellness. Credit: Jennifer Henderson

“The legislature’s public accounts committee met on Wednesday to ask Nova Scotia’s health care leaders how they plan to improve the state of the ambulance service, which the province’s auditor general diagnosed as “critical” in a report last week,” writes Jennifer Henderson.

Auditor general Kim Adair noted slow response times are not even close to meeting performance standards in the government’s contract with Emergency Medical Care Inc. (EMCI). Currently, the wait time for paramedics to get patients averages 25 minutes, while the wait times for paramedics to offload patients at regional hospital emergency departments averages 90 minutes across the province, but three hours at the Halifax Infirmary. The committee heard that while much work has, and continues to be done to tackle these issues, the progress is still painfully slow. … Adair’s report covered the period June to December 2022. MLAs wanted to know whether there has been any improvement in patient offload times during 2023. Craig Beaton, associate deputy health minister, said the average offload times in August 2023, compared with August 2022, have come down by five minutes. However, over a longer period, from January to June 2023, the average patient offload time was 12 minutes faster than the previous six-month average. That’s a modest improvement but a long way from meeting the 30-minute performance standard.

Also, the province and the paramedic unions have reached a tentative three-year deal.

Click here to read “Nova Scotia health leaders say progress on ambulance service slow, but underway.”

3. Sexual assault files

Halifax Regional Police headquarters on Gottingen Street in June 2021. Credit: Zane Woodford

“Halifax Regional Police are dragging their feet in implementing a new system to review their sexual assault investigations,” reports Zane Woodford.

The municipality’s Board of Police Commissioners first received a presentation on the Violence Against Women Advocate Case Review (VACR) model in June 2022 from Sunny Marriner, the Canadian lead on the VACR model. Under the VACR model, a team of people already working with survivors in the community reviews every sexual assault case that doesn’t lead to charges. The team identifies cases that require further investigation, or shouldn’t have been closed. More than a year later, in July, Supt. Andrew Matthews brought a report to the board outlining three options for implementing the VACR model in Halifax. Those options were the model Marriner described, where all cases are reviewed; a hybrid model where cases closed at the survivor’s request wouldn’t be subject to review; and the status quo. The board preferred the first option, and voted for a motion from Coun. Lindell Smith requesting “a follow up update on the progress of the implementation of the Violence Against Women Advocate Case Review Model by the end of October 2023.” Marriner told the board in July that a team could be reviewing files by this fall. Based on a report to the board on Wednesday, that’s not going to happen.

Click or tap here to read “Halifax police delaying advocate case review for sexual assault

4. Stephen Kimber and Order of Nova Scotia

Stephen Kimber. Photo: Nicola Davison

Stephen Kimber is one of five Nova Scotians appointed to the Order of Nova Scotia. Here’s part of the write-up on Kimber’s career:

In the academic realm, he served as Professor of Journalism for more than thirty years, during which time he was a multi-term Director of the School of Journalism at the University of King’s College. In 2013, he founded the King’s Master of Fine Arts in Creative Nonfiction program, and he is now its Fiction Cohort Director. Kimber has tirelessly given back to his community, university, and profession by teaching and mentoring generations of journalists. He played a part in training reporters, educators, politicians, and businesspeople. Kimber’s accomplishments included serving as general editor of several government reports on a diverse range of topics from the economic future of Nova Scotia to the Royal Commission on the Wrongful Conviction of Donald Marshall, Jr. His writing has appeared in almost every major English-Canadian publication, and he has helped ensure a strong Nova Scotian voice in the national press.

The other recipients are health equity researcher Dr. Jacqueline Gahagan, whose work focuses on health policy development, child welfare, women in sport and HIV and AIDS research; Cape Breton singer-songwriter Bruce Guthro, who died last month; professor, filmmaker, writer, and journalist Sylvia Hamilton, whose work tells the stories of African Nova Scotians; and Phil Comeau, a filmmaker and screenwriter who’s preserved Acadian culture through his work.

Congratulations, Stephen! So well deserved.

5. Philippe

Tropical Storm Philippe Credit: Canadian Hurricane Centre

Tropical storm Philippe is heading toward the Maritimes.

Hop on the Metro Thrift Bus for curated second-hand style

Daniel McQuinn, owner of Metro Thrift Bus, on Brunswick Street in Halifax on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. Credit: Suzanne Rent

Last Thursday, Daniel McQuinn set up his thrift store in a parking lot on Brunswick Street in Halifax. The store is not a bricks-and-mortar shop, but rather appropriately housed in a second-hand bus that once served as a mobile barbershop, and before that, as an accessible bus with a transit service in the U.S.

McQuinn, an avid thrift shopper himself, sells gently-used vintage clothing that hangs from racks inside the bus and outside in the parking lot. His business is called Metro Thrift Bus.

“In the last couple of years, thrifting has really kind of jumped in popularity because of the environment we’re in now with global warming. You’ve got to start knocking on the door of the big companies that are producing mass amounts of clothes. We don’t need that anymore,” McQuinn told me during an interview when I stopped by on last Thursday afternoon.

“We have enough clothes to sustain ourselves for a long time, even if we, right now, stopped making new clothes. It’s always nice getting something new, and I can’t say I haven’t bought new clothes recently, but we have to think long term about where we’re going to be in the future.”

Shoppers check out deals at Metro Thrift Bus’s temporary pop-up shop on Brunswick Street in Halifax. Credit: Suzanne Rent

About two years ago McQuinn started reselling clothes he purchased at thrift stores in Nova Scotia. At that point, he had a business partner and they had a pop-up thrift store on a Labour Day weekend.

“That went really, really well so I figured, ‘what’s the next best thing?’ Retail spaces were a little too expensive for thrift stores, especially in the city, if you want a good location,” McQuinn said.

“So, the bus was the next best thing.”

McQuinn is now the sole owner, with two part-time employees, and he sources the clothing. In 2022 he spent about 30 hours a week looking for finds in local thrift stores. This year he spends 15 to 20 hours a week thrifting, and customers sell other items directly to him. He also shops at thrift stores in New Brunswick, where he was born and raised.

And the business has caught on in the city. Metro Thrift Bus is at the Brunswick Street location every Thursday, at the corner of Oxford Street and Quinpool Road every Friday, and at the Dilly Dally Cafe on Saturdays. Other spots in regular rotation are Local Source on Windsor Street and Cafe Goodluck on Portland Street in Dartmouth. McQuinn said Metro Thrift Bus started attracting enough customers that some businesses contacted him to arrange to have the bus on their property. He takes the bus to university campuses, too.

“Business has been good. It’s been a little rainy this summer, so that puts a damper on us being outside, but other than that, the nice thing about having the bus is there’s not too much overhead compared to traditional retail space,” McQuinn said.

The Metro Thrift Bus on Brunswick Street in Halifax. Credit: Suzanne Rent

While students make up a good portion of his clientele, McQuinn, who is 24, said just about every kind of customer has shopped in the bus.

“I kind of cater to more of their style,” he said of student clientele. ”But I’ve had people in their late 90s shop here, so it’s a little bit of everything.”

After he purchased the bus, McQuinn removed the lift that was inside and built some stairs to set up in front of the customers’ door. Inside the bus are racks of clothing hanging along one side.

There is also a small area with a mirror that’s surrounded by a curtain that serves as a fitting room. There are two seats inside, along with a TV and a PS1 for customers who are waiting for friends as they try on clothing.

Metro Thrift Bus on Brunswick Street. Credit: Suzanne Rent

McQuinn said there are about 400 items of clothing and accessories on the thrift bus at any given time, in a variety of styles and sizes. He said he each weekend he restocks up to 150 items. The motto on the business Facebook page is “Fully mobile thrift store, we sell unisex vintage and contemporary hand picked clothing from all over.”

McQuinn has more plans for his venture, including expanding hours to Tuesday to Sunday. He said a “big picture idea” would be to get a second bus for other cities in the Maritimes, and maybe even Quebec and Ontario.

“I’ve talked to quite a few folks here who are like ‘oh, I want to go do this in my town,'” McQuinn said.

“And I love that. If we can get more thrift stores out there, that’s awesome.”

Metro Thrift Bus will be on Brunswick Street today, if you’re looking for some new-to-you styles for the fall.

Sign of the times for tick awareness

A new sign at Anthony Provincial Park in Lower Selma warning visitors about ticks and tick bites. Credit: Suzanne Rent

On the weekend I was at Anthony Provincial Park in Lower Selma, just off Highway 215 (it’s a lovely spot; you should visit when the tide is out and then you can walk on the ocean floor). One of the first things I noticed was the sign shown above warning visitors about ticks and tick bites.

That sign is one of 131 in provincial parks across Nova Scotia. As Anjuli Patil with CBC reported last week, they are are part of an awareness campaign about protecting ourselves from tick bites. Patil interviewed Dr. Jennifer Cram, a public health officer, about the signs:

According to provincial data from July 2023, blacklegged ticks are found in long grass, leaf litter, shrubs, woody areas, urban parks and gardens all over the province. Lyme disease is transmitted to people by a bite from an infected blacklegged tick. In Nova Scotia, only blacklegged ticks carry the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, but not all blacklegged ticks carry the bacteria. While most cases in Nova Scotia are reported in the spring and summer when people are more active, Cram said it’s important people know ticks can be active in the winter as well. “Ticks are active and present in Nova Scotia anytime it’s above 4 C, which really means — with our climate right now and with a warming climate most months of the year — you can expect to have active black legged ticks unless we’re in an unusually cold spell,” she said.

On Wednesday, I messaged Donna Lugar about the signs. Lugar, who is with the Nova Scotia Lyme Advocacy Group, has long advocated for such signs in parks and visitor information centres. She often drops off brochures to those centres herself. Lugar and I spoke last year when I wrote this story about Nova Scotians who were disappointed in Premier Tim Houston’s lack of a response on Lyme in the province.

In an email on Wednesday, Lugar told me she spoke about the signs last year in discussions she had with Dr. Cram, who is mentioned in Patil’s CBC article, and Linda Passerini, a manager of the Environmental Health Program with the Department of Health and Wellness.

“Any ‘in your face’ awareness on ticks and tick-borne diseases is a great step in my opinion. Tick prevention measures should be something everyone is undertaking, yet I would say that the vast majority are not,” Lugar told me in her message.

Lugar also pointed me to the new Nova Scotia Health Tick Service, which you can find here. That website includes a toll-free number you can call to get information on ticks; the Tick Talk Bot that helps with advice on how to remove ticks and what to do if you’re bitten by one; etick, a mobile app and website where you can upload photos of ticks you find to help identify them; and details on health care providers, in-person and virtual, that can provide treatment for Lyme.

I checked myself for ticks when I left Anthonys Provincial Park, and was all clear.

Government

City

Women’s Advisory Committee (Thursday, 4:30pm, City Hall and online) — agenda

Harbour East – Marine Drive Community Council (Thursday, 6pm, online) — agenda

Province

No meetings

On campus

Dalhousie

Today

Sameer Farooq: The Fairest Order in the World (Thursday, 5pm, Dalhousie Art Gallery) — opening reception with the artist and curator, plus a collaborative performance by Sarah Prosper

Sciographies (Thursday, 4:30pm, CKDU or online) — this week’s podcast features Aaron Newman

Tomorrow

Piano Noon Hour Recital (Friday, 11:45am, Strug Concert Hall) — with students from the Fountain School of Performing Arts

Joy of Jigging (Friday, 2:30pm, Studio 2, Dalhousie Arts Centre) — Jeanette Kotowich will lead this Métis inspired movement masterclass exploring the dance’s relationship with fiddle music

On the Choice and Freedom of a Transnational Migrant: European Trajectories of Soviet Jewish Emigration during the 1970s and 1980s (Friday, 3:30pm, Room 1170, McCain Building and online) — Denis Kozlov will talk; more info here; Teams link here

NSCAD

Noon talk (Thursday, 12pm, Gallery 2B) — with Jean Mary Serutoke

In the harbour

Halifax

07:00: Caribbean Princess, cruise ship with up to 3,756 passengers, arrives at Pier 22 from Sydney, on a 10-day cruise from Quebec City to New York

08:00: Serenade of the Seas, cruise ship with up to 2,580 passengers, arrives at Pier 31 from Saint John, on a seven-day roundtrip cruise out of Boston

08:30: GPO Emerald, heavy lifter, moves from IEL to anchorage

09:00: Celebrity Summit, cruise ship with up to 2,100 passengers, arrives at Pier 20 from Saint John, on an 11-day roundtrip cruise out of Boston

11:00: Nolhanava, ro-ro cargo, arrives at Pier 42 from Saint-Pierre

13:00: Themis, car carrier, moves from Autoport to Pier 9

15:30: One Owl, container ship (146,412 tonnes), arrives at Pier 41 from Colombo, Sri Lanka

15:30: Caribbean Princess sails for Bar Harbor

17:00: Celebrity Summit sails for Quebec City

18:00: Themis sails for sea

18:00: Serenade of the Seas sails for Bar Harbor

Cape Breton

05:00: Sea Gull, offshore supply ship, arrives at Mulgrave from New York

07:00: Arctic Lift, barge, with Western Tugger, tug, transits through the causeway to arrive at Aulds Cove quarry from Cap-aux-Meules (Grindstone), Magdalen Islands

07:30: Balmoral, cruise ship with up to 1,420 passengers, arrives at Sydney Marine Terminal from St. John’s, on a 34-day roundtrip cruise out of Southampton, England

15:00: Algoma Valour, bulker, sails from Nova Scotia Power’s Point Tupper Generation Station for sea

18:00: Arctic Lift, barge, with Western Tugger, tug, sails for sea

18:00: Balmoral sails for Halifax

21:30: Tanja, bulker, sails from Port Hawkesbury Paper for sea

On Wednesday I went to the grocery store and the wheels on the cart I was pushing were making a chirpy noise like a bird. In fact, two people looked at me and said, “I thought there was a bird in here.”

And just so you know, I did return my chirping cart to the nest.