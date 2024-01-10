NEWS

1. Halifax council doesn’t endorse Pam Lovelace’s hatred of affordable housing

A community mailbox in front of the lot at 21 Fox Hollow Drive in Upper Tantallon. Credit: Suzanne Rent

“Coun. Pam Lovelace’s request to rescind a decision on adding a property in Upper Tantallon to a list for affordable housing projects has been defeated,” reports Suzanne Rent:

As the Examiner reported on Friday, Lovelace wanted council to reverse a decision to add a lot at 21 Fox Hollow Dr. in Upper Tantallon to a list of surplus HRM properties that could be used for affordable housing. During a council meeting in December, Lovelace asked for that property to be removed from the list, saying it served as a park for the community and the property was “not a good fit” for affordable housing. The forested lot is less than an acre of land between two other homes on Fox Hollow Drive off Hammonds Plains Road. St. Margaret’s Bay Trail runs along the back of the property, but there are two entrances to that trail on Fox Hollow Drive, about 500 metres from the surplus lot. … Lovelace’s motion to rescind was defeated in a vote of 11 to 4.

Click or tap here to read “Council defeats motion to rescind decision on adding Tantallon lot to affordable housing list.”

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

2. Governments hate poor people, and as a result we’re all being poisoned by bottled water

Big 8 “spring water” display in a Sobeys store in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. Credit: Joan Baxter

“People are swallowing hundreds of thousands of microscopic pieces of plastic each time they drink a liter of bottled water, scientists have shown — a revelation that could have profound implications for human health,” reports Shannon Osaka for the Washington Post:

The new study found pieces of PET (polyethylene terephthalate), which is what most plastic water bottles are made of, and polyamide, a type of plastic that is present in water filters. The researchers hypothesized that this means plastic is getting into the water both from the bottle and from the filtration process. Researchers don’t yet know how dangerous tiny plastics are for human health. In a large review published in 2019, the World Health Organization said there wasn’t enough firm evidence linking microplastics in water to human health, but described an urgent need for further research. In theory, nanoplastics are small enough to make it into a person’s blood, liver and brain. And nanoplastics are likely to appear in much larger quantities than microplastics — in the new research, 90 percent of the plastic particles found in the sample were nanoplastics, and only 10 percent were larger microplastics. … Finding a connection between microplastics and health problems in humans is complicated — there are thousands of types of plastics, and over 10,000 chemicals used to manufacture them. But at a certain point, Mason said, policymakers and the public need to prepare for the possibility that the tiny plastics in the air we breathe, the water we drink and the clothes we wear have serious and dangerous effects. “You still have a lot of people that, because of marketing, are convinced that bottled water is better,” [Sherri Mason, a professor and director of sustainability at Penn State Behrend in Erie, Pa] said. “But this is what you’re drinking in addition to that H2O.”

Not surprisingly, a spokesperson from the International Bottled Water Association criticized the findings, because the IBWA is an impartial observer.

It’s interesting to trace the evolution of water from a public good to a private commodity.

Water fountain. Caldwell, Idaho. 1941 Credit: Lee Russell / U.S. Library of Congress

When I was a kid, public water fountains were ubiquitous, found in parks, at gas stations and department stores, even on random street corners, like the one above, photographed in 1941 in Caldwell, Idaho.

I ran cross country when I was in high school, and that involved regular training runs around the city of six to ten miles. Even in the hot Virginia sun, I was never concerned about water, as if I got thirsty I’d just stop at the various fountains along the way.

In the American south I grew up in, desegregation of water fountains led to governments deciding not to build new public fountains or maintain old ones — I distinctly remember that in a park I played in as a child there were two fountains next to each other; even in circa 1970, I understood the historical meaning of two fountains next to each other, but in any case, neither worked, and they were both rusting away.

But as I remember it, it wasn’t until the 1980s that plastic water bottles became a thing, and they were definitely marketed as “healthy,” in contrast to the stated unhealthiness of public water fountains. In fact, however, the loss of public water fountains has made us less healthy, not more healthy. Along the way, water, which used to be freely and publicly available pretty much everywhere suddenly became something you had to stop to buy at the convenience store. It seemed then, as it does now, like a giant scam on the consumer.

The very first piece I published in Halifax was a 2006 column in The Coast about the loss of public water fountains:

On any given day several hundred people use Point Pleasant Park, and most of them are carrying a plastic bottle of water. That’s because there isn’t a working drinking fountain in the park. An ancient fountain sits near Black Rock Beach, but it’s been capped off so long it’s more rust than metal. Nowadays, it’s fend-for-yourself, water-wise. It’s the same in nearly every public space I’ve surveyed, including the Halifax Common, the waterfront, downtown, Shubie Park and dozens of area playing fields.

I addressed the enormous environmental concerns about plastic water bottles, then concluded with this:

I also wonder what the abandonment of the public drinking fountain says about our social environment. When we don’t plan for, build or maintain drinking fountains, what are we telling those citizens who can’t plop down a toonie for a bottle of water every time they go to the park? But this seems to be an outdated concern. Nowadays, a drinking fountain gets vandalized or breaks, and it’s simply “taken out.” A park gets rebuilt, and no one really addresses the need for fountains. The people who manage our public spaces evidently assume that everyone can and should bring their own bottled water—it’s one less hassle for the bureaucrats.

The municipality’s plan for the reconstruction of Argyle Street omitted water fountains and washrooms. Credit: halifax.ca

I’ve continued to advocate for public water fountains. In 2018 I wrote that:

[T]he summer heat is reminding me that not only didn’t we get washrooms on Argyle Street, we didn’t even get a simple water fountain. It doesn’t surprise me: the redesigned street is supposedly pedestrian-friendly, but truly it’s just friendly to those sorts of pedestrians who can afford to buy bottled water or patronize a restaurant or bar on the street. How is it we’re building (supposedly) modern streets that serve pedestrians and we’re not getting facilities that serve basic human needs, like water fountains and washrooms? Water fountains are easy, and don’t cost much money. Washrooms take up more space and so will entail more design consideration, and they are costlier, but they’re an essential component of a heavily trafficked public street. Both washrooms and water fountains should have been installed on Argyle Street. That opportunity may have been lost on Argyle Street (Is it? Can they be added in after-the-fact?), but into the future, water fountains and washrooms should be installed wherever there’s major street reconstruction. And two such projects are in the works now: the Spring Garden Road and Quinpool Road “streetscaping” projects. I’ll be watching to see if planners incorporate water fountains and washrooms into the designs.

Guess what? Neither washrooms nor water fountains were installed as part of the multi-million dollar rebuild of Spring Garden Road.

I’ll just state it plainly: governments hate poor people. This may have seemed like a fringe concern in 2006 or 2018 (it wasn’t), but now that there are a thousand people living in tents downtown, where do you think they’re pooping and pissing? And walk by any of the encampments and you’ll see stacks of bottled water, because water isn’t otherwise readily available.

Along the way, governments have bent over backwards to not just facilitate but subsidize the private profits involved in the sale of bottled water. As Joan Baxter reported in her recent two–part series, Nova Scotia is practically giving hundreds of millions of litres of groundwater to Empire and Primo Water annually so the companies can bottle and sell to people who can’t get water from public water fountains.

That give-away might translate to a few jobs at the Sobeys plant in Stellarton, but at what cost to municipalities (Colchester County doesn’t get a penny in royalties), the long-term viability of the aquifer, and the personal health of people who drink the water?

While by no means alone in this regard, there is a direct connection between the Halifax Regional Municipality refusing to build public water fountains and microplastics polluting the blood, liver, and brains of the citizenry.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

3. Northwest Arm infilling

The Dingle overlooking sailboats on the Northwest Arm. Credit: Viz/Pexels

“Several people showed up to Halifax regional council Tuesday night to speak in support of a bylaw that would restrict infilling of the Northwest Arm,” reports Suzanne Rent:

After the discussion, council voted unanimously in favour of the bylaw. At Tuesday’s regular council meeting, HRM planner Rhys Burnell gave a short presentation on the staff proposal about the amendments to the land-use bylaws regarding infilling of the Northwest Arm. There are 155 water lots on the Northwest Arm that make up about 51 hectares of property. The Arm is regulated by two planning areas: the Regional Centre plan and the Halifax Mainland plan. In October 2023, the federal Department of Justice and Transport Canada gave HRM limited jurisdiction over the infilling of the Northwest Arm. That means developers would have to get approvals from federal ministers before infilling on the Arm to be compliant with HRM land use regulations. HRM staff proposed amendments to restrict infill to public infrastructure, utility use, publicly owned or operated ferry terminals, parks on public land, municipal, provincial, and national historic sites and monuments, as well as retaining walls.

Click or tap here to read “Council votes in favour of bylaw amendments to restrict infilling on Northwest Arm.”

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

4. Adults are regularly sexually preying on kids in group homes

A colleague points me to a court decision from last month, in which Justin Stanley MacDonald was convicted of sexually assaulting two 15-year-old girls identified as KB and EH who were residents of a group home in Pictou County. At the time of the assaults, MacDonald was 22.

MacDonald has his own problematic childhood and addiction issues, but what concerns me here is the context of the assaults.

Wrote Judge Del Atwood:

KB and EH lived at a group home in Pictou County that supports adolescents with histories of adverse childhood experiences including sexual exploitation. Both were 15 years old at the time of their contact with Mr MacDonald. They were particularly vulnerable to being sexually exploited by adult males… EH testified that she used controlled substances while at Mr MacDonald’s apartment. However, she was clear that she was not offered drugs by Mr MacDonald in exchange for sex. Further, she identified Mr MacDonald’s roommate—John Bonnar—as the person who supplied her with substances… Mr MacDonald is the third person I have sentences for offences involving the sexual victimization of young people residing in the same group home as EH and KB. While this does not elevate the seriousness Mr MacDonald’s moral culpability, this is a circumstance that clearly demonstrates a need for the general deterrence of others in this community. [emphasis added]

Well, yes, there is undoubtedly a need for general deterrence of others who want to prey on vulnerable girls, doesn’t the fact that three different people have sexually victimized girls living in the same group home demonstrate that there is a problem with the group home, and/or the approach to helping girls who have already been sexually exploited?

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

5. The ‘ Hydro Coal Mafia’

A Nova Scotia Power truck parked on Woodlawn Road in Dartmouth after Fiona, on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Credit: Zane Woodford

Jennifer Henderson relates Jason Lee’s frustrations with Nova Scotia Power in getting a new pole and connection to a property he owns on the South Shore.

The nut of it is that because of climate change and the resulting increase in storms, Nova Scotia Power has been diverting workers from hook-up jobs to storm recovery efforts, and therefore, of course, the company wants more money from us:

The result was a huge overtime bill the company is asking ratepayers to pick up on the grounds it is related to or caused by whether that’s beyond the company’s control. The cleanup bill after Fiona alone was $89 million. As reported here, the total additional amount Nova Scotia Power is asking the NSUARB to approve is the cost of the Fiona cleanup plus the budget overrun for new residential connections, which amounts to $117.7 million.

Those worker allocation issues aside, Nova Scotia Power should still be able to make an appointment with a customer for service connection, and then keep to that schedule. But not in Lee’s case, nor apparently in lots of other cases.

Click or tap here to read “One customer’s exasperating experience with Nova Scotia Power delays.”

Lee sums up the experience like this:

“What I describe, from a customer experience perspective, is the opposite of an efficient, customer-focused and agile organization. It is like working with the Hydro Mafia,” Lee wrote.

I have two issues with this. First, who says the mafia isn’t efficient? Think whatever you will about the mafia, but it operates with an admirable lack of red tape and bureaucratic delay. When it promises action, results are delivered quickly and on time.

Second, I’ve noticed that many people in Nova Scotia have adopted Ontarians’ practice of referring to the electric utility as “hydro.”

The rest of the world just calls it “power,” but I guess when Churchill Falls was dammed, people in Ontario thought this was some great new innovation and so they had to distinguish their special hydro power from the rest of world’s not-at-all-special regular power, so the term “hydro” got applied to power generally. And then, despite Nova Scotia’s disdain for all things Upper Canadian, somehow that usage has been imported into the local dialect.

There is, however, nothing much “hydro” about Nova Scotia Power. The utility has 17 hydro projects in the province, but they’re all tiny. (The largest are the Wreck Cove and Mersey River projects.) Add in the Annapolis River tidal generator, and we’re at about 10% of the total power generated in-province coming from hydro. The Muskrat Falls project in Labrador brings in another 10%, and if full deliveries ever arrive, yet another 10% beyond that.

But the bulk of Nova Scotia Power’s power comes from coal generation plants.

So properly, Nova Scotia Power is the Coal Mafia — not the Hydro Mafia. Please adjust your colloquialisms accordingly.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

6. RCMP fails again

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Dennis Daley (left) and Interim RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme speak with reporters on March 30, 2023 in Truro Nova Scotia. Credit: Tim Bousquet

“The RCMP has failed to meet a self-imposed deadline to detail how they plan to implement recommendations from the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting,” reports Michael MacDonald for the Canadian Press:

When the Mass Casualty Commission released its final report last March into the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history, complete with 130 recommendations, the Mounties said they planned to release an “implementation strategy” before the end of 2023. The national police force also said the RCMP commissioner would provide a progress report. On Tuesday, the RCMP issued a brief statement confirming it “was not in a position to release its action plan and strategy by the end of the calendar year as it had previously intended.” The statement went on to say the plan would be released as soon as possible, though a deadline was not specified.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

7. North Mountain dump

Annapolis Waterkeepers is continuing its campaign in opposition to the Arlington Heights C&D (construction and demolition) dump near North Mountain, the Dexter Construction facilities that receives truckloads of asbestos, construction materials, and hazardous wastes from construction demolition sites in Halifax.

In its notes on the above video, the group notes:

Another 8 surface water samples around the perimeter of the dump are in the books! We finished the East (asbestos) side with a background sample, and did extensive testing along the West (autofluff) side near the dump outfalls and Poole Brook. All samples were taken on private properties with permission. 𝙉𝙚𝙭𝙩 𝙪𝙥:

Direct sampling of the brooks and streams flowing from the destroyed wetland that is now Arlington Heights C&D Landfill. We are documenting and compiling all the details and test results, which will be shared publicly as soon as the picture becomes more complete. Stay tuned for exciting news about a fundraising partnership that will help with this significant expense! Our campaign will also include the testing of private water supplies at affected properties, at the owners’ request and expense. 𝙈𝙚𝙖𝙣𝙬𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙚:

1. Our 2nd FOIPOP [Freedom of Information request] has now been inexplicably delayed into its sixth month…

2. Our MLA is still having a hard time chasing down our Nova Scotia Environment District Manager for answers re: current investigations…

3. We continue to receive messages and phone calls about other NS communities going through similar soil and water contamination issues. Their experience is the same as ours — the Nova Scotia Department of Environment seems to do everything in its power to avoid listening to concerns, sharing information, or addressing serious public health issues in any meaningful way. 𝗦𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗘.

𝘞𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘕𝘚𝘌 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘣𝘭𝘦, 𝘸𝘦 𝘮𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘣𝘦! The bottom line — Arlington Heights is in a place where it shouldn’t be, and dump managers have disposed of thousands of tonnes of toxic Hazardous Waste, illegally, while NSE enforcement sat on their hands. The lack of both compliance and enforcement has been compounding the issues for YEARS, allowing time for all that poison to make its way to our springs, livestock installations, gardens, brooks, and eventually the Bay of Fundy, DESPITE years of complaints, questions and documented infractions. What’s that slogan on the water testing forms for the lab… “𝘏𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘩𝘺 𝘸𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳, 𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘩𝘺 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦”?!🤔🙄 𝗦𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞𝗚𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗 𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙬𝙚 𝙙𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙜?

At this citizen science stage, we are attempting to get a broad picture of where the plume of contamination is spreading, as well as obtain some insight into the specific toxicity of the samples. This preliminary work will serve to immediately inform adjacent landowners of any necessary actions with respect to their drinking water, gardening and livestock installations. It will also eventually provide direction for the professional tests that will follow, so we can determine exactly how far and how bad things have really gotten. 𝙒𝙝𝙮 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙬𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙙𝙤 𝙉𝙎𝙀𝘾𝘾’𝙨 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩?

Simply, because the Arlington Dump owners will not take responsibility and the Department will not take any meaningful action. NSE refuses to help with or even acknowledge this serious public health issue. So, we are left with no choice but to try and defend the soil and water ourselves.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

Government

City

Today

African Descent Advisory Committee (Wednesday, 6pm, HEMDCC Meeting Space, Alderney Gate and online) — agenda

Tomorrow

Appeals Standing Committee (Thursday, 10am, City Hall) — agenda

Point Pleasant Park Advisory Committee (Thursday, 4:30pm, online) — agenda

Women’s Advisory Committee (Thursday, 4:30pm, online) — agenda

Harbour East – Marine Drive Community Council (Thursday, 6pm, online) — agenda

Province

Today

Public Accounts (Wednesday, 9am, One Government Place and online) — Heating Assistance Rebate Program; with Joanne Munro, Department of Service Nova Scotia

Tomorrow

Community Services (Thursday, 10am, One Government Place and online) — Supports for Low Income Nova Scotians and the Impacts of Inflation; with representatives from the Department of Community Services and Feed Nova Scotia

Human Resources (Thursday, 1pm, One Government Place and online) — Modernization, Accessibility, and Harmonization of Safety Regulation and Services for Today’s Workforce; Appointments to Agencies, Boards and Commissions; with representatives from the Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration

On campus

No events

In the harbour

Halifax

No traffic

Cape Breton

No traffic

Footnotes

Looks like weather today. As a great Canadian says, charge your devices.

Believe this or not kids, but back in the days of plentiful water fountains, we never worried about power failures. They didn’t happen so often, and when they did, it was just an hour or so before the power came back on.

There have been a lot of important advances over the decades, but those two things have gotten much worse: There now aren’t public water fountains, and the power fails at the drop of a hat.

Now get off my lawn.