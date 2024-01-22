NEWS

1. Nova Scotia Power wants us to pay for its failures

A Nova Scotia Power truck parked on Woodlawn Road in Dartmouth after Fiona, on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Credit: Zane Woodford

“So, Nova Scotia Power Inc. wants its customers — which is to say, us — to foot the remaining $26.4 million ‘restoration costs’ from September 2022’s “unprecedented weather event,” otherwise known as Hurricane Fiona,” writes Stephen Kimber:

First, it’s worth noting that we’re already on the hook for $89.5 million in restoration costs the power company was able to designate as Property, Plant and Equipment — capital — which means it didn’t have to go, cap in hand, to the province’s Utility and Review Board (UARB) to get approval to charge that back to us. Plus interest, of course. The remaining $26.4 million is designated Operating, Maintenance and General (OM&G), so the company needs the blessing of the utility board to tack it onto our bills. So, big picture, $114 million more.

2. Attorney General: don’t blame us for Sarah Denny’s death in custody

Sarah Rose Denny Credit: Contributed/Brian Knockwood

“The Attorney General of Nova Scotia has filed its defence in the lawsuit by the family of Sarah Denny, who died while in provincial custody, denying the family’s allegations of negligence,” reports Suzanne Rent:

As the Examiner reported in March 2023, Denny had been incarcerated at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility that month after missing a meeting with her parole officer. In August 2023, lawyer Emma Halpern filed a notice of action against Nova Scotia Health and the attorney general on behalf of Denny’s parents, Katherine and Reginald, and Denny’s two sons. The statement of claim in the family’s lawsuit detailed Denny’s experience while in the Burnside jail where she told staff she was ill and requested to see a doctor. Halpern wrote that jail staff dismissed Denny’s symptoms as alcohol withdrawal. When Denny started vomiting blood, a woman in the unit next to her cleaned up. Denny died in Dartmouth General on March 26, 2023. She was 36. … Lawyer Jeremy Smith filed a defence on behalf of the Attorney General of Nova Scotia on Jan. 8, 2024. … “Sarah Denny had access to and spoke with NSHA staff every day during her time at CNSWF,” Smith writes in the notice of defence. “CNSWF are not privy to these conversations because of patient confidentiality.”

3. The Grafton Street Glory Hole was the site of a disgusting incident: lawsuit

Photo: Halifax Examiner

“The Halifax Convention Centre is the subject of a $7 million lawsuit filed in the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia last week,” reports Suzanne Rent:

According to the statement of claim, there was a flood at the Halifax Convention Centre on Jan. 17, 2022 after the building’s sprinkler system froze. Specifically, the plaintiffs allege there was a failure of the pipe coupling in the sprinkler system from cold air getting into the wall cavity near the atrium of the building. The break happened near the atrium of the building close to the Grafton Street entrance of Roger Square — the pedestrian walkway through the centre of the Nova Centre. … The alleged losses include property damage, cleaning costs, damages to the building’s finishes and systems, and damages to equipment and other content in the building, which had to be replaced or repaired, as well as a loss of business.

4. Good news! People living in tents can now buy $800,000 homes in Port Wallace

This newly built house on Pearlgarden Close was the result of the fast-tracking of the Port Wallace development. Credit: Viewpoint.ca

This newly built house on Pearlgarden Close was the result of the fast-tracking of the Port Wallace development. Credit: Viewpoint.ca

There’s good news for the thousand people sleeping in tents on the streets of Halifax!

Thanks to the Houston government’s swift action in responding to the housing crisis by fast-tracking Clayton Development’s housing project in Port Wallace, those tent dwellers can now purchase a brand new house on a new cul-de-sac idyllically named Pearlgarden Close.

Pearlgarden? Is Clayton suggesting that oyster beds will be part of the development? I don’t see any open public land for oyster beds along the street, so I guess you have to bring your own oysters and tend to them yourself. But from a sales standpoint, “Pearlgarden” is probably better than “Arsenicgarden,” so there’s that.

The thousand tent-dwellers will have to compete to purchase just 23 properties listed for sale on Pearlgarden Close, but fear not — another 26 lots on the street are still in the development stage and should be offered for sale soon.

Tent-dwellers can choose between two home styles.

The first is the discounted “Bree” style, which sells for just $724,900 and is described as follows:

Presenting the “Bree” plan by Rooftight in the Parks of Lake Charles. This contemporary 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home has everything you’d need in a single family detached home. The heart of this home is its open-concept living/dining/kitchen area with a walkout to the back deck, creating a seamless and inviting space for daily living and indoor/ outdoor entertaining. The kitchen is complete with a large walk-in pantry for convenient storage and easy access to culinary essentials. The lower floor offers versatility with a flex space – use it for a home office or rec room – you choose. This additional space provides a quiet retreat for work or leisure, adding an extra layer of functionality to the home. Upstairs, three spacious bedrooms await, offering comfortable retreats for rest and relaxation. With four bathrooms throughout the home, convenience is at your fingertips, ensuring that every member of the household has their own personal space. Invest in the new construction home you have been waiting for at our best single family detached price point. Choose your favourite lot and make this three-storey masterpiece your own in Dartmouth’s most exciting new community.

You gotta admit, that’s quite a step up from an ice fishing shelter on Grand Parade.

And it gets better. If the tent-dwellers can save a bit of money by cutting back on their Tim’s spending, they can go a bit upmarket and buy the “Apres Ski” style house, which sells for $879,900 and is described as follows:

Welcome to the Apres Ski, A Luxurious Chalet-Style Home – the newest 34ft lot plan by Rooftight! This stunning home features luxury finishes throughout: including a wet bar in the basement, large walk-in pantry & two-story living room with vaulted ceilings. Experience the Apres Ski: With a cozy chalet vibe, The Apres Ski has a cool factor that is hard to resist. The luxury features make this small home feel grand. The two-story living room is a showstopper, with vaulted ceilings that give the space an airy and open feel. The wet bar in the basement is perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing after a long day. With 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, there is plenty of space for a family or guests. Chat with us more about the Rooftight 5 Year Whole Home Warranty and fall in love with the Apres Ski!

A wet bar and a cool factor!

But who am I kidding? People living in tents on Grand Parade aren’t going to want to live in the Parks* of Lake Charles (*no actual parks provided) because of the inconvenience — the Port Wallace bus (the #55) only runs once an hour.

In reality, these homes are being marketed to people who already own houses. So I have to wonder how fast-tracking Port Wallace helps the homelessness situation at all. Or helps apartment dwellers fearing the coming 5% rent increase.

Let’s back up. Recall that in response to the housing crisis, in 2021 the Houston government didn’t commit to building lots of new and affordable public housing, and it didn’t better fund cooperative housing. Rather, the Houston government created a new housing task force which, meeting in secret, could override Halifax Regional Municipality’s development regulations.

That task force, then chaired by Geoff MacLellan, declared nine “special planning areas” in which development would be fast-tracked past environmental and planning rules.

As Zane Woodford reported, eight of the nine special planning areas are outside the urban area defined by the Centre Plan, and none of them are on the Halifax peninsula. And “six of the nine special planning areas are being developed either fully or partly by Clayton Developments” — including Port Wallace.

Signs warning of contaminated soil are throughout the area of the former Montague Gold Mine. Photo taken on August 11, 2023. Credit: Tim Bousquet

Port Wallace had been in the development pipeline for some years, but was delayed because it sits downstream from the historic and arsenic-laden Montague gold mine tailings. Joan Baxter detailed the many environmental concerns raised by the Port Wallace development in her three-part series “Port Wallace Gamble.” And I rather foolishly sloshed around the old gold mine tailings during one of last year’s deluges.

In any event, now there are 49 houses of either the Bree or Apres Ski model for sale along the possibly arsenic-poisoned Barry’s Run that runs through the development.

The usual sorts of insufferable people are right now stroking their chins and saying, “sure, Bousquet, homeless people won’t be moving into the new homes in Port Wallace, but any new housing will make housing more affordable for everyone.”

The argument goes like this: you build some new $800,000 houses, and people who were living in $600,000 houses buy them, and so those $600,000 houses are bought by people who were living in $500,000 houses and on down the line until Killam Apartment REIT has to lower the rent in some crappy apartment in North Dartmouth from $1,400 a month to $1,200 a month and homelessness is solved.

It’s the invisible handjob of the market, bringing affordable housing to all. All bow to the god of unfettered capitalism.

This is, of course, horseshit. No matter how many new suburban $800,000 houses are built downstream from toxic gold mines, Killam isn’t going to lower the rent on its crappy North Dartmouth apartments.

Rather, what’s happening is a classic case of Disaster Capitalism — using the housing crisis as the excuse, the government deregulated and even subsidized corporations like Clayton Developments so they could more quickly realize enormous profits on high-margin property sales to the wealthy.

Pallet shelters. Credit: Pallet

Meanwhile, the needs of the poorest citizens will be met by normalizing substandard housing, creating new ‘Pallet villages’ without plumbing in the units — a government-sanctioned housing policy that was not even conceivable five years ago.

If we came across Pallet villages in sub-Saharan Africa or elsewhere in the global south, we would critically and correctly call them slums, a demonstration of the abject failure of government.

So this is where we’re at: dopey plastic ‘Apres Ski’ McMansions next to an arsenic-laden stream for sale to the few who can lay claim to being upwardly mobile, while the poorest who can no longer afford crappy apartments in North Dartmouth can live in Pallet slums.

Again, there is another way: the government can and must build and operate lots and lots of truly affordable housing, stat.

5. An obituary for obituaries

In November, Jennifer Henderson reported that SaltWire was beginning to place obituaries behind the news organization’s paywall. Obituaries are typically written by surviving family members, who also pay ad prices for placing them in the papers:

Four lines of type cost $25.92 through the week, and more if the obit is published on a Saturday. A photo starts at $34.50 (plus $25.92 for each one-half inch of column space it takes up). The cost of a concise obituary containing a small photo and information about the surviving family members and funeral arrangements often ranges between $500 to $800. That’s just for one day.

For the loved ones of the deceased, the cost was the lesser factor; one reader wrote about her experience after her son died:

When he died, we placed an obituary in ‘The Herald’ with the knowledge it would be widely viewed and available in some sort of perpetuity. We paid handsomely for this — $2,193.54 to be exact. I maintained a link to the obituary which I would share with other folks from time to time or simply read it myself again as I felt it was a great tribute to our son… I feel betrayed that I must now sign up and pay again for what I’ve already purchased. On a more objective level, I am concerned at the loss of free access to obituaries for those doing genealogical research (another reason I published my son’s obituary on SaltWire). As a genealogical enthusiast, I have searched for and read obituaries on many platforms over the years. I believe that this kind of source material should be freely available. In addition, we have reached an age where we check the obituaries on a regular basis. One never knows when one will see a familiar face therein.

That reader is indisputably correct. For a century and more, the newspaper obituary served as a paper (and then electronic) tombstone for “some sort of perpetuity.”

But the market has evidently changed (all hail the market).

It reminds me of the loss of service station attendants. For decades, you’d pull your car into a gas station, you’d roll down your window, and a man in uniform would ask what kind of gas you wanted and how much. He’d put the pump in your tank, wipe all the dead bugs off your windshield, and if you wanted, check your oil. You’d pay the uniformed man through the window, with either cash, credit, or a cheque, and drive off.

Then one day, seemingly overnight, we all had to get out of the car and pump the gas ourselves, arriving at work smelling of gas fumes.

The loss of ubiquitous gas station attendants corresponded with the oil crisis of the 1970s. With the cost of gas skyrocketing, gas station owners did all they could to limit related expenses, like paying that man in a uniform to pump your gas. It was an odd calculation — in terms of a percentage of the full costs to customers, the labour costs for the man in the uniform were going down, not up — but consumers bought it and the world got a little less good.

Similarly, as the news industry is in free fall, it evidently no longer makes business sense to provide obituaries for free. Phil Moscovitch was quite critical of the move:

I just have to jump in and add something to Jennifer’s piece. As Jennifer notes, you can find most obituaries online free. It is one of the bits of content in the paper that the paper is paid to run. Sorry, I am overdoing it on the italics. I just can’t wrap my head around how boneheaded this is. It’s like making us pay for sponsored content. And it’s alienating what’s left of the publications’ core readership.

I’m not so sure. As someone who runs a news business, I’ve considered the costs and benefits of publishing reader-submitted obituaries, and it just doesn’t work. Nothing is ever as simple as it seems on the surface.

Consider a new website that appears to be attempting to fill the void left by SaltWire.

NovaScotiaObits.com is now asking people to send in historic obituaries, which it will publish on its site for free — so presumably you can re-purpose the now-paywalled obituary you paid SaltWire to run, and it will be posted on NovaScotiaObits.com for free, and for anyone to read freely. That offer is good through Jan. 29. As of this morning, 32 obituaries have been submitted.

After Jan. 29, however, people submitting obituaries will be charged $29.99 for the service.

I have no reason to wish failure on most new businesses; hey, good luck and I hope you create something of value. Still, I have to look at this critically, and I have questions.

Consider it from the customer perspective. What kind of reach will NovaScotiaObits.com have? After you pay $30 to the company, how certain are you that your obituary will stay on the site for longer than it takes your credit card to clear, much less for “some sort of perpetuity”? Where are the servers? Is the site backed up on the internet archives?

And who are you giving your money to? There is no “about” section on the website, no clear listing of who is operating the site. That’s a red flag for any internet business. On the website, the company calls itself both “Nova Scotia Obits” and “Nova Scotia Obituaries,” but neither name is registered with the Nova Scotia Registry of Joint Stock Companies. Who would you sue if the company did you wrong (a scenario I’ll get to in a moment)?

A WhoIs search tells me that the website NovaScotiaObits.com is registered to someone named Simon MacDonald who lives at 1234 Main Street in Sydney, NS.

This being Nova Scotia, there are lots of “Simon MacDonalds” — a chef, a retired judge, some guy with an adorable daughter who is too young to consent to her photo being splashed all over Facebook, among others.

What there aren’t a lot of is 1234 Main Streets in Sydney. In fact, there aren’t any at all. Main Street in Sydney is the laneway that stretches through the trailer park behind the Enterprise Rent-a-Car on Grand Lake Road. Canada Post lists the addresses of the trailers, starting with #1 and increasing to #79, but there is no trailer with an address above #79, and certainly no #1234.

Confusingly, as recorded by the WhoIs service, the postal code associated with the 1234 Main Street address is B1P1R4, which is not the postal code for the trailer park but rather the postal code for an area off Coxheath Road in Sydney that contains just one building — Riverview High School.

So, yeah, red flags.

But maybe all that confusion can be explained, and maybe NovaScotiaObits.com is a legitimate business that for some reason doesn’t want to explain who the company is on its website and uses an address that doesn’t exist with a postal code for a high school, but nevertheless has some staying power that potential customers can rely on, at least for 30 bucks.

So let’s consider the obit business from the business side of the equation.

What are the server costs going to be? For a company with the apparent ambition of compiling every obituary in Nova Scotia past and present forever, you’re going to need to spend potentially tens of thousands of dollars a month for website hosting and maintenance. Ten thousand dollars divided by 30 bucks per obituary means you’ll need 333 people dying a month — about 4,000 a year, year after year after year — whose loved ones will pay for your service, just to keep the site going. You may think you can run a website on the cheap, but believe me, you can’t.

Then there are staff costs. You may think that with people writing obituaries and submitting them, you don’t have staff costs, but not if you don’t want to be sued out of existence. See, those obituaries need to be vetted. At the very least, someone will have to call the funeral home and verify that the deceased is in fact deceased. Because people are terrible, and people will submit fake obituaries. And you know what will happen when you publish a fake obituary that says that Joe Schmoe of Port Elgin died at age 42 of auto-erotic asphyxia? Mr. Schmoe will sue you, that’s what.

Speaking of which, what about legal costs? After our own employees’ pay, the largest single expense for the Halifax Examiner is for legal representation. It ain’t nothing.

All of which is to say, I look at this through the lens of someone who runs a website, and publishing obituaries is just a non-starter. The potential return is meagre compared to the considerable upfront and operational costs and overall risks. I completely understand why SaltWire is getting out of the free-to-readers obit business.

Funeral homes will likely continue to publish obits, sites like Legacy.com will compile them (at least until they publish a fake obit for Mr. Schmoe), and some sketchy operations using non-existent trailer addresses with high school postal codes may pop up here and there, but the era of freely available obituaries compiled centrally by trusted publishers is over and done with.

The world just got a little less good.

Footnotes

