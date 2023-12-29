NEWS

1. Erroll Gaum

Dr. Errol Gaum (right) in 2015 Credit: Flickr

“A lawsuit filed by dozens of former patients of a dentist who was suspended from practice alleges battery and professional negligence against those patients, most of whom were young children at the time of treatment,” reports Suzanne Rent:

Jamie MacGillivray, a lawyer with MacGillivray Law, filed a notice of action on behalf of 29 plaintiffs in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Dec. 22, 2023 against Dr. Errol Gaum. Gaum had several dental practices in HRM, including in Halifax, Dartmouth, and Bedford. Gaum practiced pediatric dentistry for 50 years. Gaum hasn’t filed a defence and none of the claims have been tested in court. An investigation into Gaum started in 2020 after a father, Ryan Binder, wrote a Facebook post about taking his daughter Peyton to Gaum for treatment. In that post, Binder alleged that Gaum told Peyton to shut up and pinched her nose and mouth. That post went viral with the parents of hundreds of other former patients of Gaum sharing their experiences. “People were messaging me. All these people were like… ‘wait, that happened to me, that happened to my kid.’ I just couldn’t believe how from the 1970s to 2020…this guy got away with this? I was just at a loss for words,” Binder told CTV’s W5. A Facebook group called The Victims of Dr. Errol Gaum has more than 2,700 members. In November 2020, Gaum was suspended from practicing dentistry. As Global News first reported, Gaum was charged with assault in February 2022 after a 15-month investigation. The alleged incidents occurred between 1971 and 1990.

Click or tap here to read “29 of his former patients sue dentist Errol Gaum for professional negligence, battery; most were children.”

2. Glen Assoun’s son wants some of the estate

Glen Assoun in 2019. Credit: Tim Bousquet

Glen Assoun is the man who was wrongly convicted for the murder of Brenda Way and spent almost 17 years in prison — in part, because the RCMP destroyed evidence that could have cleared Assoun. Assoun was released from prison in 2014 but spent another five years on strict conditions of parole before he was finally exonerated in 2019.

Even then, Assoun had to fight to be compensated for his lost years. He finally received compensation in 2021, but notably not an apology. The terms of the compensation were not made public, but I believe it amounted to north of a million dollars.

Glen Assoun may have felt some vindication in receiving compensation, and certainly he enjoyed some material comfort, but it didn’t last long — he died earlier this year.

Glen had four children — daughters Tanya and Amanda, and sons Glen Jr. and James (Jamie). According to a court document, a few months before he died, Assoun wrote a will, naming Amanda as executor.

Glen left a modest one-and-a-half storey Woodlawn house to Tanya, as well as all his furniture and personal effects. Tanya also received a GMC 2017 Sierra truck. A 2005 Chevy Blazer went to Amanda.

Glen also directed that $20,000 be given to each of his grandchildren. I don’t know how many grandchildren he had, but notably, the three children of Glen Jr. were not to receive any money.

After those disbursements, the rest of his estate was to be split between Tanya and Amanda.

In other words, Glen’s daughters received proceeds from the estate, but Glen’s sons did not.

That hasn’t sat well with James Brown, one of Glen’s sons. Brown has filed a claim with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia asking the court to award him an amount from the estate necessary for “the proper maintenance and support [of Brown] that Mr. Assoun should have included in the Will.”

Brown is asking the court to amend Glen’s will under the authority of the Testator’s Family Maintenance Act.

The what?

A history of the support of ‘dependants’

Most, maybe all, provinces have a Testator’s Family Maintenance Act (TFMA), or something similar. The first such legislation dates back to the suffragettes and soon after women were recognized as humans worthy of the right to vote (in 1918 in Canada). But because Nova Scotia is four decades behind on everything, this province’s TFMA wasn’t enacted until 1956. The purpose of the TFMA becomes in Section 3(1) of the act:

Where a testator dies without having made adequate provision in his will for the proper maintenance and support of a dependant, a judge, on application by or on behalf of the dependant, has power, in his discretion and taking into consideration all relevant circumstances of the case, to order that whatever provision the judge deems adequate be made out of the estate of the testator for the proper maintenance and support of the dependant. [emphasis added]

In short, at the time the TFMA was initially adopted, not many women had independent sources of income or wealth; they were entirely dependant upon their husbands for material needs. It was felt that when a man died, he should have made provision for the upkeep of his widow and their children, and if the deceased’s will didn’t make such provision, a court could step in and make things right.

The important word here, obviously, is “dependant.”

James Brown is about 50 years old, give or take a few years. He was not supported by Glen while Glen was in prison all those long years, nor after Glen’s release from prison. So far as I know, Brown has no disabilities that prevent him from earning his own keep, nor is he on social assistance or other forms of government assistance.

So how does James Brown have a claim under the TFMA?

Blame Jack Lawen.

Jack Lawen. Credit: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/halifax-ns/jack-lawen-6761230

Jack Lawen was a Lebanese-born immigrant who became a Halifax real estate investor of some renown (read: he had lots of money). Lawen and his wife Nouha had four children: three daughters (Catherine El-Tawil, Samia Khoury, and Mary Lawen) and one son (Michael Lawen).

Jack Lawen died in January 2016, leaving a will that had been written in 2009, naming his brother Joseph Lawen as executor. In his will, Jack directed that Catherine and Samia each be given $50,000 and the rest of the estate be given to Michael. Mary was to receive nothing.

The sisters filed a TFMA application with the court, arguing that Jack had not made “adequate provision” for them.

Joseph and Michael did an end-run around that TFMA application and asked the court to declare that the provisions of the TFMA “refer only to children to whom a testator owes a legal obligation and not children to whom a testator owes a ‘moral obligation.’ … [and do not] permit adult non-disabled children to advance applications pursuant to the TFMA.”

In May 2019, Justice John Bodurtha ruled for Joseph and Michael. To get there, the judge had to deal with both Section 3(1) of the TFMA (quoted above) but also Section 2 (b), which defines terms:

2 In this Act,…

(b) “dependant” means the widow or widower or the child of the testator;

The definition of “dependant” doesn’t preclude an adult child who can care for themself, and so the two sections taken together mean the TFMA applies to any child of a deceased person. That, said Bodurtha, violates Section 7 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which guarantees a “right to liberty.”

I’ll save you the closely argued and detailed decision (if you want to read it, it’s here), but the short of it is that Bodurtha essentially said that the constitutional right to liberty means that you get to decide what happens to your estate, society’s moral and religious considerations be damned, with the narrow exception that you can’t leave your dependant kid to starve to death, and the Nova Scotia legislature can’t pass a law that says otherwise.

But then the attorney general appealed to the Court of Appeal, and Justices David Farrar, Peter Bryson, and Cindy Bourgeois rejected that appeal overturning Bodurtha’s ruling. In a narrow decision, specific to the George Lawen estate, the judges ruled that because Joseph and Michael Lawen petitioned the court as individuals, and not as representatives of the estate, they had no standing. Furthermore, Farrar, who wrote the decision added a caveat:

I would pause here to make clear that we are not deciding that public interest standing confers any greater right to assert a claim on behalf of estates generally than an individual estate would have. I have considerable doubt it does, but that important issue was not before us on this appeal.

Farrar’s doubt and $2.65 will get you a small cup of coffee at Starbucks. In the legal world, the Court of Appeal decision in the Lawen case set a precedent, and now, so far as I can determine, Nova Scotia is the only province in which adult and capable children of the deceased can make a legal challenge to the will of a parent who left the child out of the will.

You think your kid is an asshole dipshit and you want to leave them out of your will? In Nova Scotia, that asshole-y and dipshit-y kid can get a court to intervene.

I have no idea why Glen Assoun left his sons out of his will. But it strikes me that there’s a gender issue here.

Possibly (I’m guessing) Jack Lawen had an old school Lebanese attitude of giving his son the estate, and not his daughters. Leaving aside the legal issues, by our current-day Canadian attitudes, that’s offensive. And the courts ultimately decided that Jack Lawen’s daughters should get a piece of the estate. (The court ruling cited above doesn’t say how much money Jack Lawen’s daughters ultimately received.)

In Glen Assoun’s case, it’s the opposite: Glen gave his daughters the estate, leaving out his sons. Is that equally offensive to our current-day Canadian attitudes? Well, here’s James Brown asking for a piece of the estate.

I don’t know how the court will respond to James Brown’s petition. I do, however, think that Glen Assoun had suffered enough in life, and in the name of common decency his wishes in death should be respected.

3. A family battles over their mother’s remains

The Law Courts in Halifax in February 2020. Credit: Zane Woodford

The Glen Assoun estate case above dealt with whether a person can control what happens to their wealth after they die. A complicated and cringe-inducing court decision issued last week by Justice John Keith deals with a related issue: can a person control what happens to their own body after death?

Keith was tasked with being the arbiter in a family dispute in Cape Breton. Specifically, after 90-year-old Anne Curry died in January 2022, her children battled over what should be done with Anne’s cremated remains.

Anne had named her three daughters — Mary, Paula, and Patti — as executors of her estate (Anne also had four sons, but they are not executors). Mary wanted to split Anne’s ashes, with half buried with Anne’s late husband Leo in Saint Mary’s Cemetery, in a plot near to Leo’s parents, and half buried with Anne’s Ukrainian parents in New Calvary Cemetery, but Mary also thought that if any of Anne’s children wanted some of the ashes, they could have some as well.

Paula and Patti, however, wanted all of Anne’s ashes to be buried at New Calvary Cemetery.

Anne herself had written a “My Last Wishes” document that spoke to the anti-Ukrainian sentiment of Leo’s family:

It is my wish to be cremated— no visitation– only family and friends– all my ashes be with my Mother and Father—-it is only right for this to happen, as I was their only child. I’m to be buried in New Calvary Cemetery at Whitney Pier, where I was born. … (I don’t want to be in East Bay Cemetery with people who never like me-because I was a Ukrainian girl—-I want to be with my parents who love me and they were all I had.)

But, relying on extensive case law, Keith ruled that in Canada the remains of the deceased are not considered property, and that the deceased person themself cannot dictate what becomes of their body.

Wrote Keith:

The deceased person may not dictate a particular outcome by leaving written instructions or statements confirming their wishes. In Williams Kay, J similarly wrote that “a man cannot by will dispose of his dead body. If there be no property in a dead body, it is impossible that by will or any other instrument the body can be disposed of.”

Keith also had to rule on the legal arguments about whether a majority of executors can make a decision that is contrary to the wishes of a minority of executors. In general, said Keith, that’s the case, but that general rule doesn’t apply in this case because Paula and Pattie had withheld information from Mary.

Those were just the legal principles at hand. “Overshadowing the legal questions in this case are the complexities of family dynamics, knotted and gnarled by conflicted feelings of loyalty and love; devotion and distrust; sibling respect and sibling resentment,” wrote Keith. “The resulting dissonance is obviously not unique to the Curry family, but it does scrape through the evidence.”

Anne’s late husband Leo “emerged as a polarizing and divisive figure within the Curry family.”

Anne strikes me as a woman of a particular time. She had Leo move out of the matrimonial home in 2004 because she was angry that Leo didn’t respond appropriately when she took a bad fall. That’s when Anne authored the “My Last Wishes” document. But the couple never divorced or had new romantic relationships, and for the rest of Leo’s life (he died in 2021) celebrated family events together and spoke every day. Keith found it important that while Anne wrote and saved the “My Last Wishes” document, she never signed it, implying (to Keith anyway) that she wanted to record a painful time in her life, but not act upon the wishes stated at that time.

And Anne implored her children to come together as a family and love Leo, despite his shortcomings. In fact, Mary argued that it was Anne’s desire to keep the family together that showed she wanted to be buried with Leo.

Along the way there are allegations of a forged email among other painful squabblings among adult children; noted Keith:

Each side claims a deep understanding of their mother’s final wishes; but their respective understandings are incompatible. Each side invokes their mother Anne Curry’s life experiences; yet their perspectives are clearly coloured by their own personal (not their mother’s) experiences. Each side recalls the deep and loving bond between Anne Curry and all her children; but they have allowed her memory to divide them. Each side is determined to honour and respect their mother; but one is left wondering whether Anne Curry would feel honoured and respected watching her children quarrel in open Court over her remains.

In the end, Keith ruled mostly for Mary — half of Anne’s ashes will be buried with Leo, half with Anne’s parents, but no ashes will be shared with any of the children because no one knows how they would care for them.

I don’t envy the role Keith was placed in, but as embarrassing as this case was for all involved, it provides a good snapshot of family relations, racial biases, and the role of a matriarch in the early 21st century.

4. Canso’s dog breeder

A dog as shown on Tohcham Retrievers’ Facebook page. Credit: Facebook / Tohcham Retrievers

Earlier this month, the SPCA issued the following press release about an animal seizure in Canso:

Canso, Nova Scotia – Maureen Davis, 68, from Canso, has been charged with permitting 11 animals to be in distress, contrary to section 26(2) of the AnimalProtection Act of Nova Scotia. On September 21, 2023, the Nova Scotia SPCA received a complaint of animals living in unsanitary conditions. Officers responded and found 10 dogs and one cat at the residence living in unhealthy conditions. Orders to comply were given, and upon inspection on November 7, due to non-compliance, the animals were seized. On November 28 Davis appeared in front of the Nova Scotia Animal Welfare Appeal Board to appeal the seizure. The Board found that the seizure was reasonable and carried out appropriately under the Animal Protection Act of Nova Scotia and that the animals would remain with the Nova Scotia SPCA. Davis is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on February 28, 2024.

The SPCA’s release was widely reported by other media, but a Nova Scotia Animal Welfare Appeal Board ruling issued earlier this month gives a more detailed account of the mistreatment of Davis’s dogs. Davis had appealed the seizure of the dogs to the board, which reviewed the evidence:

SPCA Inspector G.H. gave evidence for the SPCA. Inspector G.H. said that the investigation began on September 21, 2023, when the SPCA received a complaint about multiple dogs being kept in unsanitary conditions at 39 Middle St., Canso, Nova Scotia. On September 28, Inspector G.H. and Inspector K.R. went to the property. There was no answer at the door. An Order to Comply was left on the door, requiring that the owner/custodian contact the SPCA within 24 hours to arrange inspection of all animals. On October 17, Inspectors G.H. and K.R. went to the property to do a re-inspection. The Appellant answered to door, and brought a group of four dogs out into a fenced gravel run. There was feces in the fenced run area, and the dogs went searching for water as soon as they came outside. The Appellant also allowed the inspectors to enter the house. The four dogs they had already seen in the run, plus four other dogs, were inside wire kennels in the home. Two more dogs were loose inside the house. Some kennels contained one dog, and others contained multiple dogs. Some kennels had a floor, others had only wire. All pens were wet with urine and feces. The Appellant stated that the dogs were kennelled about 20 hours per day. The inspectors describe it as a hoarding home. It was very cluttered, cold, and dark inside. There was no running water. The house looked and smelled very unsanitary. The kennels were coated with brown filth. The floors and lower walls of the house had similar brown material encrusted over the surfaces. The dogs were friendly, of various ages, and were all thin and dirty. Clumps of old feces were tangled in their fur. Some dogs had an uneven, splayed gait. An Order to Comply was given to the Appellant, requiring that she clean the entire living space, and the dog crates. Also, that the dogs must have access to potable water. All dogs must be bathed and cleaned. Food is required for all dogs daily. As well, the eight younger dogs must attend a veterinarian for an exam and consultation for the odd movement of their rear legs. Finally, the Order requires that dogs must be removed from kennels daily. A recheck date of October 24 was estimated. Inspectors tried to call her several times in late October to arrange it. On November 1, inspectors completed the recheck and found the situation was the same. No visible efforts to comply had been made. They also noted a cat on the premises. Inspector G.H. offered they could help the Appellant reduce the number of animals, however she did not want to surrender any animals as she was using them for breeding puppies to sell. Inspector G.H. decided not to issue another Order to Comply, because it would have been an exact copy of the original Order. He felt it would have just prolonged the distress further. On November 6, Inspectors G.H. and K.R. sought a warrant to seize the animals. They reasoned that the animals were in distress due to unsanitary conditions, lack of water, lack of food, lack of ventilation, and lack of medical care. The warrant was granted. On November 7, Inspectors G.H. and K.R. attended the property to do a recheck and possible seizure. Along with them, they took two SPCA staff members and a large transport vehicle. Seeing the conditions were the same yet again, they decided to execute the warrant and perform the seizure. The 10 dogs and one cat were seized and taken to the SPCA’s Dartmouth shelter. Inspector G.H. noted that the Appellant seemed confused over the reasons for the seizure and did not grasp the gravity of the situation. Dr. J.S. performed the intake exams at the shelter. The reports showed that the dogs were underweight and dehydrated. Four dogs had ear infections, and two of those had severe chronic ear disease. The dogs also had a mix of internal and external parasites. Several dogs had worn/broken teeth and abrasions on their muzzles consistent with cage chewing. Several dogs had evidence of arthritis. Most had areas of dermatitis and pressure sores. All had inflammation in their eyes. The cat was slightly overweight and anemic, and had an ear infection, a heart murmur, lung disease, and fleas. SPCA Associate J.N. gave evidence. She was on site and assisted with the assessment and safe transportation portion of the seizure. She did not go into the house. She helped assess the animals for wounds before transporting them, and helped secure them in the transport truck. She did not find any wounds other than rubbed elbows from laying on hard surfaces. Ms. J.N. explained that once the dogs got to the shelter, they were offered free choice of both treats and water, and the dogs all chose to have large drinks before they would consider eating the treats.

The board also reviewed Davis’s evidence:

The Appellant stated the dogs are purebred Flat coated retrievers. She has been a dog breeder for more than 38 years and knows what she is doing. She stated that they are a very thin breed. She agreed that at least one dog had become emaciated, and said it had a problem. The Appellant said that that she has no running water at the house so she was not able to clean the dogs and kennels. She had been caring for an elderly person that morning. She had planned to go next door to get water and clean. She stated that the brown muck in the kennels and the dried materials in the dogs’ fur is all mud, not feces. She also said that she has no sense of smell. The Appellant explained that she has had the two eight-month-old dogs for so long because lots of people wanted dogs to walk during Covid, but now nobody is buying them. The Appellant stated that she had purchased more dog food, and there was lots of dog food in her car at the time of the seizure. The Appellant said that she does have ear medicine for the one dog, and she told inspectors to take it on the day of seizure, but they did not take it with them. The Appellant also said that dog was currently scheduled for a vet appointment to have the ear problem addressed.

Davis operates a business called Tohcham Retrievers, which has a Facebook page and is listed on various dog breeding sites. So far as I can determine, the business has never been legally registered.

The board ruled that the seizure was justified.

5. Hundreds of farm animals seized

Free range turkeys on the Middlefield Farm in 2015. Credit: Facebook / Region of Queens Municipality

Another recent decision by the Animal Welfare Board details the struggles of a couple trying to run a small farm as health issues and family concerns compete for their attention. In the mix are hundreds of suffering farm animals.

The decision doesn’t name the farm or the couple (except by initials), but by descriptors given, it is the Middlefield Farm Highway 8 operated by Tracy and Paul Saunders.

The farm first came to the attention of Department of Agriculture inspectors in November 2017, when they received a complaint about a goat stuck in a fence. An inspector came to the farm and didn’t find a goat, but they did find other animal welfare issues (not detailed in the decision) that led to some back and forth between the inspector and the farm operators before the file was closed in December 2017.

“In 2018, two separate complaints were received,” notes the decision. “A directive was issued. The Appellants [the farm operators] were deemed to be non-compliant and a warning was issued. That investigation ran from March of 2018 to November 14, 2018, when Inspector D.C. simply stopped coming to the farm and made no further attempts to contact the Appellants. Despite the directive regarding their existing livestock, the Appellants continued to acquire new stock during this period.”

On May 30, 2023, the department again received a complaint about the farm, this time from an abattoir about the condition of 70 turkeys the farm operators had brought to be processed. On June 8, the same inspector who simply stopped coming to the farm five years ago — Inspector D.C. — went to the farm to “to perform an extension education visit.” That educational visit appears to have settled the complaint from the abattoir.

But then, in September, the Turkey Farmers of Nova Scotia issued a complaint about the farm, and on Sept. 11 a different Department of Agriculture inspector, Inspector J.G., went to the farm:

She found multiple small buildings that were boarded shut with groups of animals inside. The pens for the laying hens and turkeys were dirty and crowded. Pens could only be opened by unscrewing the plywood coverings. The animals inside had inadequate water, feed, ventilation, and space; they were kept in unsanitary and unsafe conditions. Some birds had injuries consistent with overcrowding. Inspector J.G. issued a directive to clean the pens, install proper doors, and increase the ventilation. She stated that the appellants understood and agreed to comply. On September 25, Inspector J.G. received an email from the Appellants stating that that they had not complied due to Hurricane Lee. The sheep shelter had been destroyed, the pump was broken, and they did not have running water. At Inspector J.G.’s next site visit on September 26, there was a visible decline in all animals. In general, the animals continued to be kept in unsafe and unsanitary conditions, without adequate food, water, or shelter. She found a deceased hen, and a lethargic duck that seemed extremely dehydrated. The duck was euthanized, and both carcasses were sent for necropsy.



Inspector J.G. issued a directive and warning. The directive called for an assessment of overall herd health by a veterinarian, because she wanted a second opinion. A herd health check was done on October 13, 2023, by Dr. R.H. of South Shore Veterinary Services. Dr. R.H. gave her findings to the Appellants and also emailed her report to Inspector J.G. She outlined all her concerns and requested that the Appellants book a follow up around November 7. Dr. R.H. did not attend the hearing. Her report, submitted in the NSDA disclosure documents, confirmed that food, water, shelter, husbandry, and sanitation were inadequate for all stock observed on the property. A new directive was issued by Inspector J.G. on October 13, instructing the Appellants to follow the requirements that were outlined by Dr. R.H. The pathology reports came back for the chicken and the duck. The report states that the hen’s cause of death was a bacterial infection, salpingitis. The duck’s cause of death was stated as “renal failure caused by severe dehydration complicated by nutritional imbalance.” On November 7, Dr. R.H. did a recheck. She found no hay or feed or water for the cattle and goats. At that time, T.S. had been called out of the country to deal with a funeral and other family matters. P.S. had a serious infection from a penetrating wound, and was going to Queens General hospital in Liverpool for treatment each morning. On November 8, the veterinarian emailed her report to Inspector J.G. – she stated that overall conditions were not improved, and some were declining. On November 10, Inspector J.G. went back and re-inspected the premises, and decided to seize the animals. S.T., the Director of Farm Welfare, supported her decision.

A Farm Welfare Veterinarian with the department referred to as Dr. A.S. submitted a written report about the animals on the farm, which was summarized as follows:

Turkeys – There were 74 remaining of the original 100 that were placed on the farm on August 1. They had dirty plumage, some had bumblefoot, and they had thin bodies with little fat. They should weigh approximately 35 pounds at this age, but these weighed only about 18 pounds. Processing dates were missed in November, which led to extra stress and crowding.



Chickens – Dr. A.S. said there were 40 red laying hens, and all were thin, with body condition scores of 2/5. They had some feather loss and low egg laying rate – they were laying about two dozen eggs instead of three dozen a day. He said they should have four waterers for that many layers….



Goats – Dr. A.S. said there were four goats; two were pregnant and due to kid soon. They were in a shed with four heifers, which was an inadequate size. He felt that the animals were in danger of heatstroke, because on a 20° day with high humidity they were still closed inside. There was a fifth goat, which had been euthanized because it was previously injured and had a poor quality of life. Sheep – There were 24 sheep, all small and thin. They were all kept together and competing for food and water, including the lambs. They had no shelter because it had fallen down. Their BCS scores were 2/5, and they had a heavy parasite load. Pigs – He stated one piglet was moribund, and was nursed back to health in a home. The pigs were all in together, so the boars were breeding their sister gilts. The piglets were in competition with the adults for food and bedding, and at this point they had no shelter other than the woods. He questioned whether the piglets were on milk, and whether they were young or stunted.



Cattle – Dr.A.S. stated that a shared 5-gallon bucket is not enough water. He also said one of the cattle died mysteriously. Dr. A.S. added that an emergency preparedness plan is required under the Codes of Practice (COP), and having the doors screwed shut would certainly be a problem. The animals could not flee or escape in an emergency, and the Appellants would not be able to remove them quickly if necessary. He stated that he had never seen that method used before in his experience. Dr. A.S. spoke about his photos. They showed some bumblefoot, and the lesions from blackhead (which he said is affecting 25% of the Appellants’ birds). They also showed the goat’s udder with mastitis, and the turkeys with dirty and missing plumage.

Dr. A.S. estimated that 135 to 145 animals had died at the farm since August of 2023 “as a result of predation and neglect,” and the vet and inspector agreed to immediately seize the rest of the animals. In all, 266 animals were seized on November 10 and transported to a foster farm.

The board ruled that the seizure was justified.

In the harbour

Halifax

12:30: Nolhan Ava, ro-ro cargo, arrives at Pier 9 from Saint Pierre

13:00: BF Fortaleza, container ship, sails from Pier 42 for Mariel, Cuba

15:00: CSL Tacoma, bulker, arrives at Gold Bond from Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania

15:30: CMA CGM Christophe Colombe, cargo ship, arrives at Pier 41 from Tanger Med, Morocco

16:30: Melina, container ship, sails from Fairview Cove West for sea

20:00: GPO Grace, heavy lifter, sails from IEL for sea

22:00: East Coast, oil tanker, sails from Irving Woodside for sea

22:00: Seahope, bulk carrier, arrives at inner anchorage from Port Alfred, Quebec

Cape Breton

22:22: CSL Kajika, bulker, arrives at outer anchorage from Belledune, New Brunswick

Footnotes

Not to make light of others’ suffering, but I’ve got an earworm going:

This is the last Morning File of 2023. I think I’m supposed to say something inspirational or uplifting or at least insightful, but I just don’t have it in me.

Remember back in 2020, when we were all looking forward to 2021 because it couldn’t possibly be as bad as 2020? That seems so quaint now, eh? Every year, I tell myself next year is going to be a bit easier, a bit less stressful, but no, another Biblical disaster falls upon us instead.

It didn’t use to be like this. There was a carefree-ness to the world, even in strife, that is missing now. Surely some revelation is at hand.

