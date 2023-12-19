Fixing the review-bombing problem

NEWS

1. Halifax Sexual Health Centre overwhelmed

Halifax Sexual Health Centre in Halifax, December 2023. Credit: Yvette d'Entremont

Yvette d’Entremont reports on the overwhelming demand for services at the non-profit Halifax Sexual Health Centre — and how it is being driven in part by private virtual care and some family doctors:

“It’s out of control. The demand for our services are definitely well beyond any reasonable capacity for any clinic, really,” HSHC executive director Abbey Ferguson said in a recent interview. “It’s simply impossible.”… Ferguson said they’re increasingly hearing from attached patients who say their primary care providers are advising them to go to HSHC because they don’t deal with sexual and reproductive health issues. “We’re seeing a really big increase in folks who are being funnelled here by their own providers. So, saying that they don’t do Paps anymore as part of their practice, or that the only place to get tested is at Halifax Sexual Health and that family doctors don’t do that,” Ferguson said. “So anywhere between ‘I’m not comfortable’ and then straight up misinformation, saying that that’s not within the scope of practice of a family doctor. It is very, very frustrating that there are folks out there with providers, but those providers are cutting out sexual, reproductive, and gender affirming care services to make room for other things.”

Click or tap here to read “Halifax Sexual Health Centre says demand for services ‘out of control.'”

2. Can Cogswell lands help remedy some ‘historical inequities’?

Work on the Cogswell interchange redevelopment project is seen on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. The trench in the centre shows the new alignment of Barrington Street. Credit: Zane Woodford

“A land trust representing the African Nova Scotian community in Halifax’s north end said it wants to work with HRM to secure a parcel of land in the new Cogswell District for mixed-income housing to address ‘historical inequities’ to the Black community,” Suzanne Rent reports.

Rent speaks with Treno Morton, a community engagement specialist working on a project to create the African Nova Scotian North End Halifax Community Land Trust (NEHCLT). “That group, which started meeting in June,” she writes, “wants to see a mixed-income housing project for the African Nova Scotia community in Cogswell District”:

Morton said working with the city on an African Nova Scotian project in Cogswell District now, before the project is completed, could help address the displacement of Africville, which was razed by the city in the 1960s. “Folks are brought in and kind of othering us in community who’ve been there for decades. That goes back to the developers as well,” Morton said. “The community was founded out of individuals being displaced and there’s never really been anything done to uplift them since then.”

Click or tap here to read “African Nova Scotian land trust wants Cogswell housing project to address ‘historical inequities.'”

3. Population growth drives revenue increase for provincial government

Nova Scotia’s Minister of Finance and Treasury Board, Allan MacMaster, speaking with reporters at the legislature in November, 2023. Credit: Jennifer Henderson

Jennifer Henderson reports on yesterday’s forecast update on the 2023-24 provincial budget. The takeaway?

Revenues are $492.7 million higher than forecast, driven by population growth pegged at 3.2 % in 2023 and expected to continue strong at 2.6% in 2024. Money collected from provincial income tax is forecast to be 6.1% higher than budgeted. This is a result of more people and because labour shortages have led to wages rising by 6.6% and household incomes increasing by 6.1%. Increased consumer spending also means the provincial treasury raked in 2.6% more from HST than forecast.

But, Henderson notes, spending is up “by $777.5 million beyond the estimates in the spring budget.”

Click or tap here to read “Increased population growth driving improvement in Nova Scotia’s finances.”

4. Warming waters ‘good news story’ for halibut?

Photo: By https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atlantic_halibut, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=70793992

Apparently halibut — especially juveniles — like warming waters. Paul Withers reports for CBC on a new paper that says increases in halibut landings are likely to continue, with warming waters.

Withers writes:

The study found the growing season got longer, juveniles matured earlier, survived better and occupied more places across the region. “There was a pretty tight relationship with the landings that we saw, the amount of juvenile habitat and the amount of juveniles we were capturing in our surveys. With that relationship, we’re able to extrapolate how continued warming in the region may influence that trend,” Stanley said in a recent interview. The models forecasts higher populations of halibut — what the paper calls the probability of occurrence — throughout the Atlantic region.

Please don’t take this as a “so climate change is good” story though. In fact, Withers cautions against this too, noting the study is just looking at one metric. He writes, “The full impact of climate change is not known, however, on species that halibut prey upon or its predators.”

So, the juveniles might like the warmer waters now, but if they kill off their prey, well, good luck.

5. Paris Marx on Elon Musk

Paris Marx, host of the Tech Won’t Save Us podcast. Credit: parismarx.com

Paris Marx was the guest on yesterday’s CBC Front Burner podcast, discussing “Elon Musk’s very bad year.”

Marx hosts the excellent Tech Won’t Save Us podcast, which recently did a four-part series debunking the myths of Elon Musk. Think of yesterday’s Front Burner as the short version.

Look, I don’t want to think about Elon Musk any more than you do, but, unfortunately, it is pretty hard to not have to engage with him because of the effects of his actions. We live in a system that has decided it’s OK for people to have an outsize effect on the whole planet if they are rich and petulant enough, so here we are.

Musk benefits from an enormous amount of fawning, so it’s helpful to have a corrective.

Famously, Musk has described himself as a free speech absolutist. Not so fast, says Marx:

Paris Marx: I think it’s pretty clear that when he says free speech, he means that, you know, if you have a particularly bigoted view, a particularly racist or transphobic view that you want to put out into the world, you should not be stopped from doing that and you should face no consequence for doing that. And that is aligned with the type of people who he has been unbanning [on X], you know, who have been banned for saying those sorts of things, who are on the right, who are white nationalists and things like that. And that seems to have really shaped his approach to speech moderation, how he feels the platform should work. And at the same time, as we’ve been talking about, if people are critical of him personally in his actions, then it’s entirely possible that they might get banned just because, you know, they have kind of angered the big boss who owns the platform. So it’s a particularly skewed version of free speech that aligns, I think, with his personal views and not so much what many people would consider kind of an objective version of that.

(I’ve cleaned up the “you knows” in the quote for readability.)

Musk is also famously anti-union, and workers in Scandinavian countries are now trying to make him pay for that. Here’s host Daemon Fairless discussing the issues with Marx:

Daemon Fairless: Let’s talk about Tesla too. So in Sweden, the company has refused to recognize a union that was formed by the mechanics there, and that led to solidarity strikes across Scandinavia now. And so now things like dockworkers are blocking deliveries of the cars, electricians are not doing maintenance, and even garbage collectors aren’t picking up the trash there. And then last week in the U.S., the company was forced to recall about two million cars. So what happened there? Paris Marx: So Tesla is facing a lot of challenges right now. You know, it has gone through a number of periods in its history where it’s faced difficulties. It also has a long history of union busting and trying to stop union organizing at its factories in the United States and Germany. And of course, what we see in Sweden is service workers like mechanics, not a factory, because it doesn’t have one there… Elon Musk has long opposed unions. And in a recent interview, he said that again, he sees it as a peasants and lords situation where apparently, the unions are the lords and not the richest man in the world who owns the company. Elon Musk soundclip: I think the unions naturally try to create negativity in a company and create a sort of lords and peasants situation. There are many people at Tesla who have gone from working on the line to being in senior management. There is no lords and peasants. Everyone eats at the same table. Everyone parks in the same parking lot. Paris Marx: …And so it remains to be seen, you know, what is actually going to happen there, what it’s going to look like for their future, because Tesla has also been planning a factory in Mexico and said recently that it won’t be moving forward with it at the moment.

The lords-and-peasants-and-we-all-park-in-the-same-parking-lot bit make me think about the old saw that the law applies equally to all, and it is illegal for both the wealthy and the impoverished to sleep under bridges.

6. CP releases AI guidelines for Canadian journalists

An image from the newsroom of the future, as a robot journalist assesses the quality of an egg before reporting on it. Photo: contributed Credit: Contributed

The Canadian Press has released guidelines for use of AI by Canadian journalists. The guidelines were sent to subscribers to the CP stylebook, including your intrepid Morning Filer.

The key point is that regardless of what tools journalists use, they have to assume AI will make mistakes, and they and their organizations must take responsibility for the material they publish.

From the policy:

Reporting

…At The Canadian Press, accuracy, honesty and fairness are bedrock principles. Any information sourced from AI must be checked, credited and authenticated; passing off the work of someone or something else is a severe breach of CP standards. The agency does not allow the use of AI tools to rewrite, edit, condense or otherwise alter copy. AI also offers the possibility of assisting journalists as they research stories, particularly in deciphering and boiling down large amounts of information. Use of AI on this front should first be discussed with a manager, and facts must be properly verified before going to wire. Photos, video and audio

AI makes it all too easy to create altered or fabricated photos, audio and video that can be indistinguishable from the real thing. Editors must avoid such material, except when it is the subject of a story — and in such cases, supervisors must be consulted and the image itself clearly identified as the work of AI. Transparency

We must always be transparent with readers. CP stories where automation played a role must always include a note for readers that they were “generated automatically with the help of a CP application.” Such disclosures are vital and will remain so as the media’s relationship with AI develops.

What I take from this is that use of AI tools to help analyze data may be helpful, but under no circumstances should journalists be using it to write their stories, especially since so much of the material is simply repurposed from other writers.

Various people have asked me if I’m worried AI will replace me or be harmful to my work. There are some aspects of it I worry about, but that’s why, as a freelancer, it’s important to not rely too much on any one set of skills or any one client. If the people who hire me to do French-English translation decide they want to go to machine translation instead, it will affect my income but it won’t destroy me.

Similarly, when I look at the material the Examiner publishes, I can’t see how any of it could be produced by a large language model (to use the more accurate term, since there is no “intelligence” in “artificial intelligence.” Look at the stories we are publishing today.

Yvette d’Entremont’s story on the Halifax Sexual Health Centre, for instance, came about because she called the HSHC about one issue, heard the message on their phone system about overwhelming demand, got curious about that, and then started researching.

That’s work that takes an actual human being.

7. AI and university essays

A student writing an essay by hand in a notebook, because that’s what they all do. Photo by picjumbo.com on Pexels.com

Dal Magazine has published my feature article on what AI means for university instructors, and whether it marks the end of the essay as a useful undergraduate assessment tool.

This was a really interesting story to write, because it involved speaking with people from a variety of different disciplines. I realized how much of my own background I brought to it. When I think of using AI in relation to coursework, I’m thinking humanities, not engineering or computer science.

A couple of things struck me while writing the piece. One was how deeply so many people are engaging in thinking about this stuff, and sorting out what’s important to take into account. Another was the sheer frustration of having these tools just dumped out there, and the many, many consequences that come out of that. It’s yet another classic case of capitalist externalities: we just built the thing; you deal with the consequences.

One of the people I interviewed was English professor Rohan Maitzen, who said she and her colleagues were spending a lot of time thinking about AI tools and assessment, and about what it means to write (hint: it’s not just about the results):

English professor Rohan Maitzen, who teaches both literature and writing, feels “resentment towards the people who are propagating these systems on us without our permission.” Teaching and learning writing is more about process than output, she says. And ChatGPT can’t help with that. But because it offers the promise of producing passable essays quickly and easily, Dr. Maitzen says she and her colleagues are worried. Right from the moment you think, ‘What am I even going to write about?’ that begins your own individual process of figuring something out and putting your mind in contact with it. You can’t outsource that work to a machine. It’s an act of communication between you and the person you’re writing for.”… Dr. Maitzen doesn’t blame students who are anxious about grades. They’ve grown up in a culture that increasingly tends to view university education as a commodity. “They don’t have a sense that it’s all right to take a risk, to just give it a try, to just say what they think,” Dr. Maitzen says. “They’re not sure they have the skills to do that, and they don’t have enough metacognition to realize that doing it online is exactly what prevents them from developing those skills — and it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

As with the CP guidelines, even the profs who saw a role for AI in the classroom noted that academic integrity means you are fully responsible for what you turn in, and AI tools don’t change that.

VIEWS

Fixing the review-bombing problem

Charlie Jane Anders Credit: Annalee Newitz

Last week, I wrote about the problem of review-bombing on Goodreads. Essentially, people can gang up and give loads of one-star reviews to writers they don’t like. Surprise, surprise — this happens disproportionately to writers from marginalized communities.

The issue was in the news because a debut writer, Cait Corrain, had rather clumsily created a bunch of fake accounts to give poor reviews to writers she saw as her competitors. Coincidentally, these same accounts gave Corrain’s upcoming book (whose publication has since been cancelled) five stars.

Charlie Jane Anders is an SF writer who also reviews science fiction and fantasy for the Washington Post. She’s thought a lot about this issue, as a writer, and as a reader who values Goodreads as a way to find new books.

And she has some ideas she lays out in an essay called “How to Fix Goodreads.“

Whether you care about Goodreads or not, I think she makes some great suggestions for how to fix the review-bombing problem generally. Remember when there was a movie with female ghostbusters and thousands of man-babies gave it one-star reviews? That’s a problem.

Anders suggests doing away with the stars altogether, in favour of a yes or no approach. Did you like it or not? Sure, it’s a rougher metric, but it’s also simple. Or, if we keep the stars, don’t aggregate them into one number:

I understand that folks on Goodreads really enjoy the star-rating system. I often see reviews where people explain in depth the reasoning that went into their choice of three stars versus four stars. And I don’t think that the star rating system is the real problem, even if it’s clearly not my cup of tea. Instead, I would say the problem is with the aggregation. The reason review-bombing works is because Goodreads presents every single book with a single number: the average of all of the star ratings that have been submitted. This number is essentially meaningless, because different people have different ideas of what three stars mean. And that’s before you consider the fake reviews, as well as the reviews from folks who only read the first two pages of a book or simply didn’t like the cover art. Unfortunately, people take that single number way too seriously, and at times I’ve seen it presented on Google as a key fact about a book… Books aren’t sandwiches. They aren’t Uber rides, either. Even more than most other things, how we feel about books is necessarily subjective, and you have to read a whole review to understand what someone was looking for, and whether they found it. (Most people will agree that a BLT should contain bacon, and that the bacon should be crispy. Books are… more complicated.) If you really want to have a single number next to each book, one option is present the raw number of how many people rated it better than three stars. If five hundred people thought a book deserved a four- or five-star rating, that’s pretty useful info. (This, too, could be gamed. But so can any single-number metric.) When it comes to books, love is more interesting than hate, as a rule — when I talk to my friends, I ask what books they’ve liked lately, not what books they’ve hated. I want to hear their book recommendations. And again, plenty of evil goblins are trying to keep us from reading books right now — so I think celebrating the books we love should be a higher priority than trashing the books we hate. (Unless a book is actually racist or otherwise deeply problematic, in which case never mind.) And here’s where I admit that I will sometimes go and read the one-star or two-star reviews on Goodreads. I find it one of the most useful features of the site. When I’m trying to decide whether to pick up a particular book, it’s sometimes helpful to learn why some people didn’t enjoy it. In particular, if a ton of one-star reviewers all mention that a book does a certain thing that annoys me, I will definitely take that into consideration. But again: you have to read the actual reviews to get the context. The number by itself tells you nothing.

I have to say that I love reading one-star reviews of books, restaurants, pretty much anything. Either they are entertaining as hell, or you realize the people giving the one-star reviews are cranks who hate things you like. The one-star review thereby acts as a perverse sort of recommendation engine.

I am reading an SF book right now by an author whose previous book in the series (narrated by a teenage girl) I quite enjoyed. A reviewer called that previous book awful, and I thought aha! I can safely ignore this person’s review.

NOTICED

Now that’s a grudge

Oath required by Oxford graduates to get their MA. Credit: The Bodleian Library

I have been known to hold a grudge.

A couple of summers ago, we were driving in a rural area, low on gas. We came to an Ultramar station. My partner suggested we should get gas. I said I was boycotting Ultramar. She asked why. I said I didn’t remember. It had been a good 30 years at this point. The original reason had long faded from my memory. (Interestingly, the reasons for other grudges absolutely have not.)

My partner appealed to reason: we are almost out of gas, we are in the country, and we are not likely to come to another gas station anytime soon. I pulled in and we filled up.

All this to say, I thoroughly enjoyed a recent blog post on the Archives and Manuscripts of the Bodleian library blog. (I read ’em all.)

It’s called “The persistence of tradition: the curious case of Henry Symeonis.“

It turns out that for some 500 years, as part of the graduation ceremony for their Master of Arts degree, Oxford University graduates had to swear an oath which included a line saying “they would never agree to the reconciliation of Henry Symeonis (‘quod numquam consenties in reconciliationem Henrici Simeonis’).”

This went on for centuries after anyone had any idea who Henry Symeonis was, or what he had done to so anger the university. In fact, it wasn’t until 1912 that Reginald Lane Poole, Keeper of the University Archives, unearthed the story.

From the blog post:

What was the reason for Henry’s condemnation by the University to five and a half centuries of infamy? It was a murder. In 1242 he and a number of other men of the town of Oxford were found guilty of murdering a student of the University. Henry and his accomplices were fined £80 by King Henry III in May 1242 and were made to leave Oxford as a result, forced to stay away (and allowed no closer than Northampton) at least until the King returned from abroad. The King returned in the autumn and by the spring of the following year, we know (from records of his property dealings) that our Henry, son of Henry Symeonis, was already back in Oxford. What happened next is not easy to work out. There are few University records from that time and we have to rely on others’ accounts of what was happening to decipher the facts of the case. The chroniclers of those times notoriously disagree with each other, and the picture is muddy, to say the least. We know that over 20 years after the murder, on 12 March 1264, Henry III suspended the University and sent it away from Oxford, saying that he could not protect its masters and scholars in the city and that they would be safer elsewhere. The King was making Oxford the centre of his military operations and was unable to guarantee the safety of the students and masters. Many left, a large number moving to Northampton in spring that year where a thriving university was growing. A fortnight after this, on 25 March 1264, the King issued letters patent saying that he’d pardoned Henry Symeonis for the murder which had taken place 22 years earlier. He ordered the University to allow Henry to return to Oxford to live there in peace provided he was ‘of good behaviour’…

But the university was having none of it:

Further research is needed to discover the exact details of what happened here but it seems that Henry Symeonis had bought the King’s pardon and his permission to return to Oxford. The King was willing to allow his return if the University agreed to it. But the University refused and chose to ignore the King’s order of 25 March 1264, resuming its hostility to Henry Symeonis. In fact, it felt so strongly about it, that it gave Henry Symeonis the unique honour of being named in its own statutes, making the University’s dislike of him official and perpetual.

Now, that’s a feud.

There is also a lot of interesting stuff in the blog post about town-gown relations in Oxford going back centuries. Essentially: “this town ain’t big enough for the both of us.” Worth reading.

Government

City

No meetings

Province

Today

Veterans Affairs (Tuesday, 2pm, One Government Place, and online) — The Impact on Veterans and Military Families Amidst a Cost-of-Living Crisis; with representatives from the Department of Community Services, Department of Intergovernmental Affairs, Halifax Regional Municipality, Halifax & Region Military Family Resource Centre, and The Royal Canadian Legion Nova Scotia/Nunavut Command

Tomorrow

Public Accounts (Wednesday, 9am, One Government Place, and online) — committee business

On campus

Dalhousie

Dalhousie’s Annual Carol Sing (Tuesday, 12pm, Sculpture Court, Dal Arts Centre) — performances and lead renditions of classic carols, Hanukkah songs, and other holiday favourites; afterwards, tours of the Dalhousie Art Gallery, light lunch, door prizes

In the harbour

Halifax

10:00: GPO Sapphire, heavy lifter, moves from anchor to IEL alongside Orion

12:00: CSL Tacoma, bulker, sails from anchorage in Bedford Basin for sea

15:30: Tropic Lissette, cargo ship, sails from Pier 42 for sea

19:00: GPO Sapphire, heavy lifter, moves from IEL to anchorage

19:00: GPO Grace, heavy lifter, moves from anchorage to IEL alongside Orion

21:00: GPO Grace, heavy lifter, moves from IEL to anchorage

21:30: AlgoCanada, oil tanker, moves from Pier 9C to Irving Oil 3

22:00: Atlantic Swordfish, barge, moves from Orion to Mobile dock

Cape Breton

23:00: PM Regalia, oil tanker, arrives from Sikka, India, at berth TBD

Footnotes

I am very much looking forward to getting around to the “Don’t Praise Bill Gates” episode of Tech Won’t Save Us. Gates’s fanboys (seemingly every other guy on LinkedIn) are very different from the Musk fanboys, but almost as irritating.