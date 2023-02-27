NEWS

1. Coach Brandon

Hantsport girls basketball team shows their support for fired coach Brandon MacInnis by placing “B’s” on their jerseys. Credit: Facebook

Stephen Kimber discusses the dismissal of Brandon MacInnis, a volunteer coach of the Hantsport School junior high boys basketball team:

On February 15, his boys’ junior high school basketball team gathered for practice in the school gym to prepare for their first quarterfinal playoff game the next day at King’s County Academy. At least one of the teenaged boys — as teenaged boys are wont to do — goofed around in the locker room, delaying the beginning of practice for the others. Coach MacInnis, who had long emphasized to his players the importance of showing up on time for practices, decided to hold the boys “accountable for their actions” — as coaches have also been wont to do for forever. He got the team to line up on the baseline of the gym and run up and down the gym floor. Line drills, they’re called. They happen. No big deal.

But for that, he was dismissed, as apparently he made the sin of holding the entire group accountable for the sins of a single player.

As Kimber sees it, “the administrators simply blindly followed some bureaucratic zero-tolerance policy past its common-sense boundaries.”

It was in another country and another century, but as a teenager in sport, I experienced exactly this situation dozens of times. As Kimber says: No big deal. The point of holding the entire group responsible for the screwup of one player is to instil a sense of team: the team works together as a whole, and one player being careless or goofing off affects the performance of the whole. And really, line drills? It’s not some de-pantsing hazing humiliation; it’s a simple exercise that a team would do at every practice.

Who knows? Maybe there’s more to it, but if so, the administrators aren’t saying what it is, deciding to hide behind the bureaucratic “can’t speak to personnel issues” ass-covering.

We should line those covered asses up on the line and make them do some drills.

Click here to read “Coach Brandon, his players and their parents versus mindless zero-tolerance policies.”

2. Transit cuts

Halifax Transit’s Route 7 bus leaves a stop on Robie Street near Almon Street on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Credit: Zane Woodford

Due to staff shortages, Halifax Transit is cutting service, effective today. Routes #41 (Dalhousie), #178 (Mount Edward Express), and #179 (Cole Harbour Express) are being discontinued entirely, while service is being reduced on 32 other routes.

A city spokesperson told Jonathan MacInnis at CTV that Halifax Transit has already hired 35 new drivers and is hoping to hire 80 more in coming months, with the aim of restoring all service by late summer.

Driving the bus seems like a pretty good job to me. It’s socially useful, with union wages and benefits. But obviously, Halifax Transit is having difficulty retaining drivers, which suggests that for many drivers the pay and benefits don’t balance out the hassles from management and negative interactions with riders. There’s a way to address this.

3. Early February cold snap brought record power consumption

This graph shows the actual load in comparison to forecast, and an adjusted load estimate had there been no customer outages. Serving the estimated 25,000 customers that were off in that hour, in addition to the 40 MW of industrial interruption, could have seen load peak exceeding 2600 MW. Credit: Nova Scotia Power

The extreme cold weather over the Feb. 3-5 weekend stressed the electrical grid, and power consumption reached record levels.

“NS Power served a new all-time system peak load of 2455 MW from 11:01 am to 12:00 pm on February 4, 2023. This was 217 MW (9.7 percent) higher than the previous peak of 2238 MW in 2004,” Nova Scotia Power reported to regulators Friday.

According to Environment Canada historic weather data, the low temperature on Jan. 8, 2004 at the Halifax airport was -27.1° C at noon, but winds did not much exceed 30kph that day. By contrast, at noon on Feb. 4, 2023, the temperature was -22.5° C, with a steady wind of 45kph and gusts of up to 85kph, and a resulting wind chill of -38° C.

During this month’s cold snap, none of Nova Scotia Power’s generators failed, and power continued to flow through the Maritime Link as predicted (but as Jennifer Henderson has reported, power delivery through the Maritime Link is far below the contracted amount). However, power imports over the Nova Scotia/New Brunswick transmission tie were limited, as there was also high demand in New Brunswick and on PEI.

The high winds during the weekend brought high power production from wind farms. “Wind generation from generators equipped with cold weather packages and the ability to operate in higher wind speeds was an important contributor to serving the record load in this event,” reads the report.

Through the weekend, Nova Scotia Power did not have to cut service due to lack of available power: “Generation resources were sufficient to supply online firm load at all times.”

However, reads the report, “Some localized customer load was disconnected manually (33 events) due to some transmission and distribution equipment reaching electrical operating limits, caused by the significant increase in customer energy usage from the extremely cold temperatures. Other customer interruptions occurred due to protective equipment automatically operating when its high limit thresholds were reached; some of these downline devices, which are not controlled from NS Power’s Control Centre, operated when they reached their protection limits.”

During the peak demand, “some customer load was disconnected manually,” reads the report, referring to the 33 events. “Manual load management outages were limited to 30 minutes to prevent the potential for difficult restoration due to cold load pickup. In total, 33 feeder-level manual customer interruptions of approximately 3 MW to 12 MW and lasting approximately 30 minutes each took place using reclosers that were controlled from NS Power’s Control Centre.”

Those interruptions affected about 25,000 customers.

You can read the entire report here.

4. RCMP contests Nick Beaton’s allegations

Nick Beaton speaks to reporters in July 2020. Credit: Yvette d'Entremont

Last month, I reported that Nick Beaton, the widower of Kristen Beaton, one of those killed during the mass murders of April 2020, had sued the RCMP for breach of privacy:

Beaton was particularly upset with Wayne “Skipper” Bent, the family liaison officer assigned to the families of 21 of the 22 victims (two family liaison officers were assigned to the family of the 22nd victim, Cst. Heidi Stephenson. Through the investigation, the RCMP obtained about two dozen search warrants to examine properties, cell phones, and computer equipment. One of those warrants was for Kristen Beaton’s cell phone, which besides the texts of Apr. 20 included family photos that Nick Beaton wanted to keep… Search warrants are obtained via an application to a court called an “Information to Obtain” (ITO). The ITOs written after the mass murders were sealed by the court, but given the public interest in the murders, a consortium of media companies, including the Halifax Examiner, took legal action to have the ITOs unsealed. As well, lawyers for the families of the victims asked for the ITOs. On Sept. 21, 2020, Beaton spoke with Bent, with “questions about Lisa Banfield not knowing more as per the ITO.” Banfield was the common-law spouse of the killer. But it wasn’t until Mar. 8, 2021 that one of the ITOs — numbered 20-0743 — was released to the families of the victims and to the media consortium. According to a letter faxed to the court that day by Beaton’s lawyer, Mark Pineo, the civic address of Kristen and Nick Beaton was included in the copy of the ITO given to the families.

On Feb. 17, on behalf of the RCMP, federal Crown lawyer Patricia MacPhee filed a “Notice of Contest” with the court in response to Beaton’s lawsuit.

The notice clarifies some confusion I had noted in the January article — while on March 8 the media consortium that included the Halifax Examiner was provided a copy of ITO 20-0743 that redacted Beaton’s address, the same day, Bent provided an unredacted copy of the same ITO to representatives of the victims’ families.

“This practice of providing an advance copy of the ITOs to the victims’ families was initiated as a result of concerns raised by the victims’ families early on in the investigation [into the murders] that they were learning about the developments in the case through the media at the same time as the general public,” wrote MacPhee in the notice.

“Included in Cst. Bent’s distribution list was Maureen Banfield. Ms. Banfield was the family representative of Lisa Banfield, a surviving victim of the Perpetrator who was also criminally charged with unlawfully transferring him ammunition.”

Beaton had received the same package distributed by Bent, and when Beaton saw his address had not been redacted, he called Bent. According to MacPhee, Bent immediately called the Crown, who called the court, and later that day the redacted version of the ITO was issued to the representatives of the victims’ families with instructions to destroy the unredacted version. At 6:30pm that evening, Lisa Banfield’s lawyer contacted to court to say that the unredacted version had been deleted and no one had read it.

MacPhee said there was never, as Beaton alleged, a desire to punish Beaton.

Confusing matters even more, MacPhee wrote that the Crown had already provided an unredacted version of the same ITO to Banfield on Feb. 5, 2021 —a month before Bent distributed the ITO to victims’ families — as part of its obligatory disclosure in the criminal case against her.

Besides all that, wrote MacPhee, the Crown denies that Beaton’s home address “attracts a reasonable expectation of privacy in any event… The [Crown] denies the allegation of breach of privacy and intrusion upon seclusion. There is no recognized tort of breach of privacy in Nova Scotia.”

The court will first hear the matter on March 21.

5. COVID deaths in nursing homes

According to a response to a Freedom of Information request, between Jan. 1, 2020 and Jan. 5, 2023, 242 people living in long-term care facilities in Nova Scotia died from COVID.

The response gives some clarifications about how COVID is diagnosed and how COVD deaths are determined; you can read that here.

NOTICED

One of the beaches I visited in Puerto Rico.

I took a week off and went to Puerto Rico. It was fun: I explored the old city of San Juan, went out to Vieques and checked out the fascinating Mosquito Bio Bay, and sat on a few beaches. I got some badly needed sun and regenerated a bit, I hope.

Puerto Rico gets a bad rap.

When I was contemplating a trip to PR, a couple of people warned me against it, using terms like “basket case” and pointing to territorial bankruptcy and the effects of a double-whammy of hurricanes.

Yes, imperialism continues to suck wealth out of the place, and it still hasn’t fully recovered from Maria and Fiona, but it’s a functioning, developed world society. Even more than in Canada, there’s no clear black and white in Puerto Rico, and everything is negotiated; the population is hybrid, as are the economy, the politics, the language, the culture. That diversity and uncertainty brings a beauty to the place, even beyond the natural beauty.

I found the people hard working and industrious, but not obsessed with it. There’s an ease to the society that we could learn a lot from. Or at least I could learn something from it.

In my absence, the Examiner crew excelled, and I can’t thank them enough.

While on vacation, between contemplating palm trees and travelling between beaches, I spent a tiny bit of time reflecting on work and the stresses it brings me. It took being fully away from work to realize that the last three years have been a big fucking ordeal, and I should cut myself a little slack.

We’ve got a big project in the works, and we get to speak about it a bit tomorrow. Stay tuned.