1. Northern Pulp’s $450 million lawsuit against us

Northern Pulp A Paper Excellence company. Photo: Joan Baxter

After Northern Pulp was ordered to shut down its effluent system — which dumped waste water from the company’s Pictou County paper mill into Boat Harbour, a system that had been described as one of Canada’s worst examples of environmental racism — the company responded by filing for bankruptcy and suing the province of Nova Scotia for $450 million.

That is, to put it mildly, an enormous amount of money. Money that could be more productively spent on health care or education or any number of other government services.

Joan Baxter has been following the progress of the Northern Pulp – Nova Scotia battle from the start, and I’ll summarize her reporting as follows:

Bankruptcy

• Northern Pulp’s biggest debt — $213 million — is for loans from its own owner, Paper Excellence. If you showed up in court and filed for bankruptcy, saying you couldn’t pay your credit card bills because you owed yourself too much money, I’d be able to hear the judge laughing you out of the courthouse clear across the harbour here at my house in Dartmouth, but Northern Pulp isn’t some little person like you.

• Northern Pulp is a Nova Scotia company and operates in Nova Scotia, and its beef is with the Nova Scotia government, so it filed for bankruptcy in… British Columbia, where it found a credulous judge named Shelley Fitzpatrick who is perhaps best known for wielding the giant rubber stamp and accompanying tortured legal logic that approved the murder of Mountain Equipment Co-op so it could be resurrected as a for-profit Mountain Equipment Company owned by a private equity firm in California, and screw you and your $5 membership in the co-op, but thank you for your data.

• As it’s in the bankruptcy process, Northern Pulp has stopped payment into the pension fund for its employees.

• The company has also stopped payment on its other debt, including the $65 million it owes the province of Nova Scotia, the balance of a $75 million loan extended by the Dexter government, which itself was a sweetheart deal that transferred 475,000 acres of forest land to the company.

• While it’s not paying any debts, the company continues to bring in revenue, including through its logging operations on its own land and on Crown land. It is also leasing out land for gold mining exploration and for wind farms.

$450 million lawsuit

• Northern Pulp says that by not letting it continue to poison Indigenous people, the province has done it a grave harm, which it says is worth $450 million.

• The lawsuit is on hold as the two parties have been forced into remediation on the bankruptcy by Fitzpatrick, the credulous judge in B.C.

This morning, Baxter reports that:

British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick yesterday heard arguments from Northern Pulp about why it has asked for yet another extension of its creditor protection, the 12th since June 2020 when Northern Pulp and its affiliates first sought and received creditor protection in the court. Fitzpatrick called the extension until June 30, 2024, “appropriate in the circumstance” and granted Northern Pulp’s request. It was unopposed by Nova Scotia, which is Northern Pulp’s second largest creditor after the company’s owner, Paper Excellence. … The court monitor report also noted that several legal issues between Northern Pulp and the province that were paused for the mediation process have already been laid to rest. Nova Scotia will no longer apply to appeal the court’s April 2022 order that it participate in the mediation process. Northern Pulp will no longer legally challenge the terms of reference Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change established for a new effluent facility it proposed. However, other paused legal actions — Northern Pulp’s and Paper Excellence’s litigation against the province and their efforts to invalidate the province’s 2022 amendments to the Boat Harbour Act — will be reactivated should the mediation process fail.

Click or tap here to read “Northern Pulp’s $450 million lawsuit looming over Nova Scotia.”

So this is all kicked down the road a few months, but the stakes are huge.

2. Does councillor Pam Lovelace know any actual working people?

Coun. Pam Lovelace at council’s swearing-in ceremony in 2020. Credit: Zane Woodford

The municipality has made a change in its surplus land policy to prioritize such land for affordable housing.

Before, such land was first offered to non-profit organizations generally, so that included, say, recreational organizations or social welfare groups. The change makes that first offering go to non-profits specifically dedicated to building affordable housing. In a perfect world, the city would just build the housing itself, but we don’t live in a perfect world, we live in a dystopic late-capitalism world, so this is the best we can get. Hey, I’m not complaining — there’s a housing crisis, and at least the municipality is doing something.

So Suzanne Rent went to cover council’s adoption of the change into codified policy, but along the way, councillors started throwing up objections to particular properties in their districts.

Councillor Pam Lovelace called out a property on Fox Hollow Drive in Upper Tantallon. Reports Rent:

Lovelace said it was difficult to have affordable housing in a rural area where there was no access to transit and other amenities, saying the property “is not a good fit” for affordable housing. … Lovelace pointed out that the homes in the neighbourhood are selling for more than $500,000 and the homeowners had cars to get around. “The concept of affordable housing really fits well with areas that have transit, that have piped water, that have sewer lines, that have amenities, that are within an urban service area boundary,” Lovelace said.

Click or tap here to read “Halifax councillor Pam Lovelace says affordable housing ‘not a good fit’ in a neighbourhood with $500,000 houses.”

Where to start?

First, you’d be hard pressed to find any neighbourhood where houses are selling for less than $500,000 — that’s why we have a housing crisis.

Second, the property, at 21 Fox Hollow Drive, is hardly out in the sticks. It’s in an otherwise fully developed neighbourhood. According to Google Maps, it’s a three-minute walk to the Tantallon Elementary School, and a 10-minute walk to the Superstore and Canadian Tire on St. Margaret’s Bay Road.

More to the point, does Pam Lovelace know any actual working people? People who are, yes, driving to two or three jobs in order to make enough money to make their rent payments, and who could use the assistance of some below-market housing?

The Fox Hollow Drive property is probably big enough for just a single duplex — two families. Even if for some reason they couldn’t walk to the Superstore, Lovelace seems to think that there aren’t two families in all of HRM who both have cars and need affordable housing.

The notion that people living in affordable housing don’t have cars is absurd on its face. Some don’t, sure. But precisely because we don’t have great transit and everything is spread out beyond walking distance, most working people need cars to get to their jobs.

I walk past the tent encampment on Green Street fairly often, and there’s a make-shift parking lot for residents’ cars. A lot of working people — like Terri Smith-Fraser, for just one example — live in their vehicles. You can go to the Walmart parking lot and speak with them.

Or you could go to any of the existing affordable housing projects and see lots and lots of cars. The residents of Uniacke Square and Mulgrave Park have plenty of cars, again, because they need them to get to work and the grocery store and to ferry their kids to sports and such.

Just a few months ago council approved an affordable housing project in Cole Harbour that has 14 parking spots for 18 units — and the neighbours objected saying that it wasn’t enough parking, so they clearly understood that people living in affordable housing have cars. At least that group of NIMBYs have a grasp on the reality of working people.

Lovelace has a very old-school attitude towards people living in affordable housing, seemingly thinking that they’re poor and so therefore disgusting, dirty, uncouth, and probably criminal, not the kind of people you want living in a rather typical middle-class neighbourhood. It’s the worst kind of classism.

Lovelace should get out more, maybe talk with those people behind the cash register at the grocery store, the people mopping the floors at City Hall. She might discover they’re not the scary monsters of her imagination.

3. Cogswell

Work on the Cogswell interchange redevelopment project is seen on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. The trench in the centre shows the new alignment of Barrington Street. Credit: Zane Woodford

“There will be affordable housing in the new Cogswell District, and residents will have a chance to give their feedback on the project,” reports Suzanne Rent:

A report on the Cogswell District land use policies was presented at Halifax regional council on Tuesday. That report included three recommendations about developing land use policies and regulations for the district; developing a strategy for affordable housing in the district; and a community engagement program.

Click or tap here to read “Affordable housing to be built in Halifax’s Cogswell project.”

Rent follows the council discussion along, including talk about just how many residential units could be placed in the redevelopment area. As initially proposed, there would be 2,500 units, but now that could go as high as 5,000 units. And discussion included the affordable housing aspect.

I take the very long view on this. This was once an entire neighbourhood of affordable housing and shops, but was torn down to make room for Scotia Square and the sprawling intersection that was to feed the Harbour Drive expressway along the waterfront. Thankfully, that expressway was never built, and so we have the boardwalk instead. But the intersection remains.

I was struck by this:

Just before a vote on the report, Mayor Mike Savage recalled the very beginnings of the Cogswell project. “I was just a fresh-faced mayor when we had the first Cogswell mashup, or something, it was called, back in the day,” Savage said. “It’s taken a while, but it’s come a long way, and I remember all the steps along the way.”

Well, yes, it has taken a while, and that’s because in 2008 there was a secret meeting that rejected tearing down the Cogswell. *

The background is that in the supposedly fair and competitive process for determining the site of a new convention centre, the development company The Hardman Group scored highest for its proposal to tear down the Cogswell and build the convention centre there, as part of a broader development that would allow for lots of other tall buildings, including residential buildings.

The problem was that the favoured convention centre developer was Joe Ramia, not the Hardman Group, and so the scoring report ranking the relative value of the two proposals had to be disappeared, and the Cogswell land had to become un-available.

As I reported for The Coast in 2010:

The next day, December 9 [2008], during a secret session of its weekly meeting, council made a profound reversal in policy. Contradicting the public vote of February 26, which called for the quick removal of the Cogswell Interchange, council voted instead to not make the Cogswell land available for the Hardman proposal. The discussion had been agendized cryptically as “downtown development opportunities,” but no details of that discussion were made public, and council did not repeat its secret vote in public, as is usually the case after council returns from a closed session. Minutes from the meeting make no mention of the Cogswell Interchange or any convention centre issues, and no councillor has publicly discussed the issue until contacted for this article. In the secret report to council, [then city development director, now MP Andy] Filmore explained that the Cogswell lands should serve as a “land bank” for downtown. Last week, he elaborated: “Yes, the Cogswell Interchange is an underused piece of suburban highway infrastructure on the edge of a dense downtown. However, there’s so much densification to be done in the central downtown before we open up other areas for development that it simply doesn’t make sense” to tear down the interchange. “The Cogswell Interchange lands are north of the central downtown,” continued Filmore, “and if developed, a few things would happen, I believe, and council ultimately felt so, too. You would create a competing centre of gravity north of the existing downtown that would not help the newspapered windows on Barrington Street, and would not help to fill in the vacant lots. You would dilute the rather modest pace of development downtown. We’d have vacant lands in the central downtown for a longer period of time, and businesses struggling for a longer period time. So, HRM By Design and the Urban Design Task Force said, ‘Think of the Cogswell Interchange as a land bank—it’s there waiting for us.'” One problem with that explanation is that the Urban Design Task Force never voted to use the Cogswell land as a land bank. According to the task force’s minutes, Cogswell was discussed just twice, once on March 5, 2008, when the task force was told of the council resolution to tear down the Cogswell and initiate the planning and design work for doing so, and again on September 10, 2008, when Filmore told the group that the planning and design work would be delayed “about a month.” To the present, according to the minutes, the task force has never again discussed Cogswell, and work on the planning and design has not commenced. Moreover, two task force members— Bernard Smith of the Spring Garden Road Area Merchants Association and Paul MacKinnon of the Downtown Halifax Business Commission—are taken aback by the notion of using Cogswell as a “land bank.” “DHBC has long been an advocate of doing something with Cogswell,” writes MacKinnon via email, saying he speaks for Smith as well. “It’s fair to say that we were disappointed that the Hardman proposal didn’t get more (public) discussion, simply because it would have been an opportunity to talk about what in the world to do with Cogswell. For over a decade it has been an identified priority any time there are public discussions or visioning sessions, etc. about downtown. Sixteen acres of developable land, where height would be universally acceptable (even Heritage Trust has not spoken against this), is a huge asset. But nothing has ever really been done. “The idea,” continues MacKinnon, “of it being a land bank for future development only, after the rest of downtown is filled in, was discussed (as a theory) at the Urban Design Task Force, but the idea that that would be its only purpose is news to me, as a committee member. I don’t recall that being a consensus. In fact, it makes no sense, because there are only limited places where significant height can be achieved outside of Cogswell. The idea is that if someone wanted to do a 27-storey building, Cogswell is where it would go. Most of the opportunity sites elsewhere downtown have lower heights.”

I don’t know what mojo Ramia had, but it was evidently so powerful that courts and politicians did his bidding. If anyone wants to give me the real story on this, I’d still like to report it.

* As initially published, I wrote that Savage was mayor at the time. He was not. I regret the error.

4. MCC progress

Linda Oland, Founding Chair of the Progress Monitoring Committee, left, and committee member Christine Blair, Mayor of Colchester County, talk prior to their media availability in Truro on December 12, 2023. Credit: Progress Monitoring Committee

Jennifer Henderson reports on an update of the Progress Monitoring Committee, which was established to track whether or not recommendations of the Mass Casualty Commission are implemented:

Seventy of the recommendations made by the Mass Casualty Commission involve changes to policing, in one form or another. Others involved tackling what the MCC called “an epidemic of gender-related violence.” Some recommendations — particularly those involving communication and the use of Emergency Alerts during emergency events — have now been implemented in Nova Scotia. … It’s worth noting that after the committee’s first meeting in September, the Nova Scotia government issued a request for proposals to undertake a review of policing in Nova Scotia, including its contract with the RCMP. But that process could take years with contracts not due to expire before the end of the decade. As for the RCMP, as 2023 draws to a close, its leaders have yet to fulfil a promise made in March to produce “an action plan later this year” for how it will respond to multiple recommendations from the MCC with respect to training, staffing, and accountability.

Click or tap here to read “Committee marks slow progress in implementing Mass Casualty Commission’s recommendations.”

5. Pedestrian struck

Yesterday, Halifax police issued the following release:

Halifax Regional Police investigated a vehicle pedestrian collision that occurred in Halifax last night. At approximately 7:35 p.m. officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was injured in the area of South and Robie streets. The driver of a Halifax Transit bus was turning right onto Robie Street from South Street and struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk. The pedestrian, a 22-year-old-man, was taken to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The collision remains under investigation.

This was during the foggy rain Monday night. I’m very familiar with that intersection, and have always found it dangerous. There are lots of pedestrians coming to and from Dalhousie, and the buses have to swing around the corner north from South Street to sharply turn into the bus stop on Robie Street. There’s just a lot going on there.

6. Emergency departments

The triage area at the Cobequid Community Health Centre’s emergency department in Lower Sackville in April, 2023. Credit: Yvette d'Entremont

“Despite dedicated efforts by front line workers, emergency departments are struggling to keep their doors open due to the ongoing shortage of family physicians and nurses,” reports Jennifer Henderson:

This results in lengthy waits, sometimes all day or all night, for patients who come to hospital and for the paramedics who must stay with patients until they can be handed off. On Monday the legislature’s health standing committee met to discuss the issue of emergency department closures and physician recruitment. Last month the average wait for paramedics at hospitals was one hour and 37 minutes. Meanwhile, temporary and permanent closures of emergency departments are happening more frequently because family doctors who cover emergency shifts in communities outside Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) are also in short supply.

Click or tap here to read “Nova Scotia’s emergency departments continuing to struggle.”

7. Montreal pledge

This item is written by Suzanne Rent.

Halifax Regional Municipality will sign the Montreal Pledge.

On Tuesday, Halifax regional council voted to sign the pledge, which offers tangible actions cities can make to protect biodiversity.

The pledge was created during COP15 in 2022 when Montreal served as the host city and invited other cities to make a pledge to protect biodiversity.

Halifax joins more than 60 cities across the world in signing the pledge.

The tangible actions fall under three categories: reducing threats to biodiversity; sharing the benefits of biodiversity, and solutions, governance, management, and education. The full action plan can be found here.

Shannon Miedema, director of the environment and climate change for HRM, said most of the actions already fall under current HRM projects, including HalifACT, the Urban Forest Master Plan, the Green Network Plan, as well as what parks and recreation is doing with naturalization.

“The work is already covered and this is just pledging our intention to keep it going,” Miedema told council.

