Complaining about Gen Z: the new cohort of ‘kids these days’

NEWS

1. Spinning doctor numbers

This item is written by Jennifer Henderson.

Beware of spin. Monday evening, Premier Tim Houston bragged of his government’s success in recruiting doctors with a post on Twitter/X. The post read:

The number of doctors in Nova Scotia continues to grow. Over the last two years, we have added 338 doctors, far outpacing those that have retired.

Houston’s message may be accurate as far as it goes, but many who read and commented on the post were quick to suggest the premier was viewing the doctor shortage issue through rose-coloured glasses.

Here are just a few examples from the first replies to Houston:

Let’s hope they can find a place to live.

— Ashley Henneberry The real question is what is the NET gain of doctors, broken down by specialty and region. How does this compare to change in population and number of patients in need of a family doctor? The figure lacks context and feels a diversion. Just give us transparency, good or bad.

— Sabrina Sally With such success, why are there still about 140,00 of us without a family doctor?

— Mosh

The number of orphan patients on the ‘needafamilypractice’ wait list was actually closer to 148,000 in December. New numbers are expected to come out any day, as well as statistics about ambulance wait times at Emergency departments.

Sabrina Sally nailed a significant issue with respect to the supply and demand of doctors: “What is the net gain after 2 years?”

Houston noted that the total of newly licensed doctors (338) outpaced the number retiring, but his comment didn’t include doctors who left the province or who left the practice of medicine.

Prior to Houston’s social media post, the Examiner had requested and received from Nova Scotia Health the net gain of doctors over the past two years. On January 5 we received numbers up to and including November 30, 2023.

While December’s figures are expected soon, the data below show a net gain of 164 doctors to Nova Scotia over the past 23 months. Not as rosy a picture as Houston’s post suggests.

Credit: Nova Scotia Health, Dept Health & Wellness, Office of Health Professional Recruitment

Mosh’s comment asked Houston why there are so many people without a family doctor. The chart above shows arrivals and departures for family doctors. Over two years, the net gain for the entire province has been only 45 family physicians.

At a meeting of the legislature’s Health Committee on December 12, 2023, both Dr. Nicole Boutilier, the vice-president of Medicine with Nova Scotia Health, and Colin Audain, the president of Doctors Nova Scotia, spoke of exit interviews conducted with physicians leaving the province. They said some family doctors are leaving their practice to work in other areas of health care.

Data from Nova Scotia Health show that from April to December 2023 the equivalent of seven full-time family doctors were lost because physicians took on other tasks in hospitals (emergency department duty or surgical assistants), reduced office hours, or provided online care through VirtualCare Nova Scotia.

Audain told the committee the new four-year contract with the province could boost the income of family doctors by as much as $65,000 a year and should help retain more doctors in this specialty.

Others who read Houston’s X post wanted to know if the additional doctors who have started working are enough to keep pace with population growth.

As Houston has learned, comments on social media can be merciless if people think they are not getting the full story. Here are a few more responses to the “338 doctors” added post:

Yup and they will leave soon too due to working conditions, not enough support, lack of beds etc.

— Little Void Jr. Then why is my 84-year-old mom still on the wait list after her doctor retired two Septembers ago?

— The Last Linda It took 4 years, but our youngest now has a family doctor as of last fall. Thank heavens, as the virtual support system sadly was not at all beneficial for anything more than mild issues.

—Michele Sparling

2. Coastal Protection Act

Coastal erosion on the North Shore. Credit: Jennifer Henderson

“The province’s Department of Environment and Climate Change is refusing to tell the public how many coastal property owners responded this past fall to the government’s request for comment on the Coastal Protection Act,” reports Jennifer Henderson.

Last week and on Monday, Henderson got the typical PR non-response responses from spokespeople at the Department of Environment and Climate Change.

Environment Minister Tim Halman had this to say about it on Friday:

Following a Jan. 11 cabinet meeting, Halman told reporters the results of the online survey and coastal property owner consultation would not be made public until the government is ready to roll out the package of regulations to implement the act. Halman would not provide an estimated timeline for when that might happen. He told reporters it is “crystal clear” Nova Scotians want the coastline protected, but “we need to make sure we strike the right balance.” The Examiner asked the Department of Environment and Climate Change to provide an estimate of how many responses it received from property owners during this third round of consultations. So far, that information has not been made available.

Click or tap here to read “Nova Scotia still won’t provide timeline on implementing Coastal Protection Act.”

3. Ed Halverson

Ed Halverson Credit: Facebook

“Council for the Town of Lunenburg has removed a councillor as deputy mayor after he was critical of the decision to rename Cornwallis Street to Queen Street, with one colleague calling his behaviour “disrespectful” and ‘disruptive,'” reports Haley Ryan with CBC.

Just weeks on the job as deputy mayor after being elected in November, council voted on Jan. 9 to end Coun. Ed Halverson’s term immediately. The position is usually for one year. “I think it’s chilling. It’s anti-democratic. I think anyone who wants to run for council now is going to have to think long and hard about ‘what happens if I’m on the outside of the opinion group?'” Halverson said in an interview Tuesday. “Do I want to be subjected to, you know, a public censure?” Halverson had been outspoken in council, and to news outlets including the CBC, that council’s November decision to rename Cornwallis Street to Queen Street following a public survey was wrong, arguing the new name was a chance to honour the town’s “Indigenous neighbours.” He was one of the three dissenting votes on the topic.

CBC spoke with Coun. Peter Mosher about all of this, sayin Halverson was “disruptive to council” and didn’t address Mayor Jamie Myra as “his worship” or “Mr. Mayor.”

Tom Urbaniak, a professor of political science with Cape Breton University, had this to say:

There’s not an expectation that council needs to speak with one voice. That tends to dilute the democratic process.

4. EV chargers

An electric vehicle charging station in Weymouth, NS. Photo: Suzanne Rent

The feds are spending $980,000 to install 56 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the Halifax Regional Municipality.

According to a news release, 46 of the chargers are Level 2, while the other 10 are Level 3. The chargers will be installed this spring.

The feds have so far installed 43,000 chargers across the country.

5. Civil Forfeiture Grant Program

A new report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says provinces have surpluses they could spend on social programs for Canadians. Credit: Dreamstime Stock Photo

Nova Scotia now has a Civil Forfeiture Grant Program that offers up to $50,000 per project to groups that represent crime prevention initiatives or victims of crime. The funding for the program comes from cash and assets that were seized by police and handed over to the province.

The Department of Justice announced the new program on Tuesday. From the press release:

Funding is now available to community based not-for-profits including Indigenous organizations, African Nova Scotian organizations and others supporting marginalized communities. Local governments, law enforcement agencies and academic institutions are also eligible to apply.

Those organizations applying for the money will have their applications reviewed by their local police governance board.

Reading this made me think of the extra money Halifax Regional Police want in their 2024-25 budget. Of course, that request was approved by the same board that I guess will approve these applications.

VIEWS

Complaining about Gen Z: the new cohort of ‘kids these days’

Credit: Helena Lopes/ Unsplash

Jodie Foster is complaining about Gen Z in the latest installment of “kids these days.”

Foster, who gave an interview to The Guardian last week, had this to say:

They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace. They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10.30am.’ Or, like, in emails, I’ll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’

That statement seemed to be partly in jest on Foster’s part, and she talked about mentoring young adults and what she learns from her own children, who are in their 20s.

I’m a Gen Xer, the supposed original slackers, and I’m a fan of the younger adults. As the mom to a 21-year-old, I take this bitching about Gen Z personally. My now-adult kid and her friends are lovely, whip smart, funny, and work hard at what they do. I learn a lot from them, some of whom I’ve known since they were preschoolers.

I wrote about this before when I said the kids these days are all right. Young people are more open and accepting than kids were when I was in high school and my early 20s. But they have been given a different hand to deal with, which includes a housing crisis, affordability crisis, and a climate crisis.

But no, there’s still plenty of complaining about Gen Z out there, especially when it comes to their work ethic.

Business Insider has this hilarious piece of commentary from celebrities and billionaires about the so-called lazy Gen Z who want meaningful work and can’t buy homes because they only want to work a few hours a day.

On Sunday, I heard this episode of CBC’s Cost of Living about how Gen Z lack the “soft skills” in the workplace. You know, eye contact, handshakes, phone calls. Gen Z, the digital generation, would rather be on their smartphones.

Jennifer Keene, a senior producer with Cost of Living, interviewed Matthew MacKean with the Business and Higher Education Round Table, who said employers have told him that recent grads need soft skills. That firm did a survey in 2022 that said less than one-third of employers said recent grads have better personal skills today than they did five years ago.

Let me say this: these skills aren’t innate. They are taught. And who is — or isn’t — teaching these skills to Gen Z? It’s older generations: Gen X and Boomers. And I know older folks who are terrible at eye contact, phone calls, and handshakes, not to mention completely lacking in healthy coping skills.

Also, as MacKean said, a lot of these skills come from doing them, so, you know, experience.

A reminder, too: Gen Z lost critical time and adulthood milestones the last few years, especially during the first two years of the COVID pandemic.

But also, a lot of workplace rules changed for the better. Think of the ways in which people in offices dress today. It wasn’t that long ago that jeans were considered inappropriate office attire, and you could only wear jeans on a Friday if you donated money to a charity. Now, jeans in the workplace don’t seem like a big deal.

And then there’s remote work. There are still fights over this, for sure, but using technology to work from home has improved people’s work and home lives and made jobs more accessible to many workers, including women and people with disabilities.

Workplace standards should change, and can change for the better.

The workers at Pete’s Frootique in Halifax ended their seven-week strike recently. I interviewed a few of them over that time, and most were in their 20s and 30s. I asked their union, SEIU Local 2, about the age demographic of those workers, and about half of them are Gen Z (others are older, including some of whom are in their 60s.)

While the workers got some modest increases in their wages and paid sick days, I admire their spirit and how they fought the battle. For too long in Nova Scotia, the attitude was that any Nova Scotian should be grateful to have a job at all. So, that left a handful of people profiting off the backs of workers they paid next to nothing, while many others just accepted their lot and complained about it over drinks.

“That’s good money for Nova Scotia,” I once heard from a peer when I mentioned the terrible wage a job paid about 20 years ago.

But these workers at Pete’s — half of whom are Gen Z, remember — fought back against that attitude. I think they’re in for the long fight, too, and good for them. Gen Z has some boundaries and they aren’t having it. They want better pay, better lives, and better workplaces.

We’ll all be better off for it.

NOTICED

Gen Z and Boomers

There are two articles in Macleans recently that caught my attention.

The first is this one, “As a Chinese immigrant, I couldn’t make a life for myself in Canada—so I went back home,” by Eleanor Zhang as told to Andrea Yu.

Zhang, who is in her 20s, left China to study in Canada, attended Dalhousie, and had plans to stay. But the cost of living put an end to those plans. Zhang moved back to Beijing for a year while her work permit was being processed. When she returned to Halifax, she said it was a different city. From the article:

Between 2016 and 2021, Halifax’s population grew 9.1 per cent. Through immigration and interprovincial migration, the city added about 36,000 new people. There was more traffic, and people were angry on the road. Halifax was no longer the cozy, friendly place I remembered. My friends shared stories about people breaking into their cars, especially if they were parked on the street. Even in some underground parking garages of apartment buildings, people would sneak in and smash the windows of every car just to see if there was anything valuable inside. The cost of living in Halifax was definitely part of the problem. I considered buying a new condo townhouse in Halifax. The prices were around $450,000 a few years ago, but they’ve doubled to almost $900,000. By this point, I was living in a one-bedroom apartment, paying $1,670 a month—a relatively cheap rate. Even then, 70 per cent of my salary was going toward my rent and utilities bills. I still needed my parents to send me money every month to make ends meet. The going rate for a one-bedroom apartment downtown is more like $2,000 a month. When I first arrived in Halifax, I could get everything I needed at the grocery store for $50. By 2022, I was spending $80, and it seemed like I could only get a few things. If it wasn’t for my parents’ help, my salary would only have been enough to cover my rent and groceries. It didn’t seem right that I couldn’t support myself.

Zhang moved back to Beijing in late 2022.

Bill VanGorder Credit: Bill VanGorder/LinkedIn

Further down on the same page is this article, “I’m 80 years old and I don’t know when I’ll retire.” It’s about Bill VanGorder, who I’ve interviewed before. He’s the chief education and advocacy officer at the Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP).

VanGorder retired in 2006 at age 63. For years before, he had saved up for retirement and calculated how much money he’d need. He and his wife, Esther, paid off their home.

But as the cost of living rose, VanGorder realized he and his peers would have to keep working. From that article:

I’ve spoken with many seniors who are afraid of running out of money: their pensions have stagnated as inflation has increased, and basics like rent and food are eating into their savings. Many octogenarian members—healthy ones, without medical costs—worry that our government’s pension plans and fiscal policies for elderly people do not account for the increasingly long average lifespan of Canadians, which has increased by almost 10 years since 1975. This summer, CARP surveyed more than 3,000 of our members, and we found that 41 per cent of Canadians between the ages of 65 and 75 were still working part-time, at least. Half of those respondents said they were very worried about outliving their savings. On the pension front, just 30 per cent of Canadian pensioners have plans that grow in value over time and are adjusted for inflation. The other 70 per cent are on fixed incomes. I know some teachers my age are receiving supposedly “good” pensions—except for the fact that their payments haven’t increased in 20 years. As a result, many have either returned to the classroom or taken entry-level jobs in hospitality and retail, as bellhops and cashiers. I know a clergywoman in her 60s who retired a few years ago because she had cancer and tired easily; now, she works 30 hours or more as a counsellor to make ends meet. Another CARP member, who is in a wheelchair, came out of retirement and took a desk job for the same reason.

VanGorder ends his article with some hindsight, saying if he could do it over, he’d save more money earlier. That’s advice he gives young people like Zhang.

Zhang’s story is similar to the stories of many young people in Nova Scotia and elsewhere. And also, it’s VanGorder’s story.

I am 53 and don’t even think about retiring. And I’m the mom to a Gen Z and worry about her future, too.

Generations have more in common than they realize.

Government

City

Today

Audit and Finance Standing Committee (Wednesday, 10am, City Hall and online) — agenda

Heritage Advisory Committee (Wednesday, 3pm, online) — agenda

Public Information Meeting – Case 2023-01496 (Wednesday, 7pm, Eastern Shore Community Centre, Musquodoboit Harbour) — application for a development agreement to allow the subdivision of a new lot that will contain a 48-unit shared housing with special care facility (The Birches Nursing Home) on PID 40192528 in Musquodoboit Harbour. This is designated a Provincial Special Planning Area.

Tomorrow

Community Planning and Economic Development Standing Committee (Thursday, 10am, City Hall and online) — agenda

Active Transportation Advisory Committee (Thursday, 4:30pm, online) — agenda

Youth Advisory Committee (Thursday, 5pm, City Hall and online) — agenda

Province

Public Accounts (Wednesday, 9am, One Government Place and online) — Canada – Nova Scotia Childcare Agreement: Programming Impacts to Date and Funding Impact to the Province’s Finances; with a representative from the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development

On campus

Dalhousie

Today

No events

Tomorrow

Panel Discussion on Decolonizing Health (Thursday, 5:30pm, online) — with Teresa Macias, Vincent Agyapong, Kristen Basque, Sasan Issari, and Marion Brown; AI-generated captions; more info and registration here

In the harbour

Halifax

10:30: Lake Wanaka , vehicles carrier, arrives at Autoport from Emden, Germany

11:00 Don Pasquale, car carrier, moves from Autoport to Pier 9C

14:00: STI Pontiac, oil tanker, moves from Anchorage 5 to Irving Oil 3

16:00: ZIM Atlantic, container ship, arrives at Fairview Cove East from Valencia

16:30: Oceanex Sanderling, ro-ro container, moves from Fairview Cove West to Anchorage 5

16:30 Don Pasquale, car carrier, sails from Pier 9C for sea

Cape Breton

18:30: Altera Thule, crude oil tanker, arrives at Everwind 1 from Searose FPSO

21:30: Sanmar Sarod, crude oil tanker, arrives at anchor from Sikka, India

