1. Wind power

A Google Map shows the distance between the proposed Bear Lake wind farm near New Ross and the EverWind plant at Point Tupper.

Let’s just highlight the discussion of wind power from Jennifer Henderson’s Province House report yesterday:

‘Green’ hydrogen developer EverWind Fuels and its First Nation Membertou partner, Wind Strength, have filed an application to the Nova Scotia Department of Environment seeking approval of an environmental assessment for their Bear Lake wind project. A decision is expected by mid-December on the Class 1 application. The site of the proposed Bear Lake wind farm is near the communities of Upper Vaughan, New Ross, and Windsor Forks. … The project would also require the construction of new power lines and a new substation to connect the wind farm to Nova Scotia Power’s grid, as while the proposed wind farm is northwest of Halifax, EverWind’s hydrogen plant will be in Point Tupper, about 300 kilometres to the northeast. This completely contradicts assurances given by David Miller, the province’s director of Clean Electricity, at the announcement of the Clean Power Plan just two weeks ago. Miller was specifically asked by the Examiner about wind farms committed to supplying power to ‘green’ hydrogen plants overwhelming the grid. Here’s what Tim Bousquet reported the next day: I wondered how the plans of large “green hydrogen” producers would affect the plan. As Joan Baxter has reported, EverWind intends on buying wind power from new wind farms that will connect to the grid and move the power to EverWind in Point Tupper. Here’s my exchange with Miller about that: Bousquet: The green hydrogen companies are already contracting for an enormous amount of soon-to-be-built wind power — by some estimations, double what our current grid is. How does that play into this plan? Miller: So I think there’s an opportunity for both groups of assets to be constructed. We’re focused on assets that would be in the right locations to serve the grid, whereas the green hydrogen producers would be trying to minimize the transmission distance to their facilities to minimize the cost of constructing those assets. So where they are will be constructing assets to direct the seed into their green hydrogen production, they will want to be sited as close by as possible. Not to say that there won’t be competition between these — there’s only so much land in Nova Scotia. But I think that the resources are such and the availability of land is such that we will be able to both achieve our goals. In our recent procurement process that’s underway now, we’ve seen about 2,000 megawatts of interest just for this single procurement, and we’ll be seeking about 350 megawatts in total to purchase. So we think there’s still a lot of development potential out there that does not necessarily compete with what green hydrogen producers are seeking to do. Sometimes I just need to get these exchanges published so I can refer back to them when the inevitable failure plays out.

Here’s me referring back to the exchange.

When I heard Miller’s response to my question, I immediately understood it was bullshit.

The Examiner has been following EverWind and the faux-green scheme of using wind energy to produce hydrogen, convert it to ammonia for export, ship it across the Atlantic, and then reverse the process in Europe. As I’ve commented many times, the scheme makes no sense either economically or environmentally, unless you understand it as the mining of government subsidies.

But there’s big money to be made in mining subsidies, and so EverWind is securing contracts for wind power. And despite Miller’s assurances that “green hydrogen producers would be trying to minimize the transmission distance to their facilities to minimize the cost of constructing those assets,” in reality EverWind doesn’t care much about transmission distance. It’d be harder to find a location in Nova Scotia farther away from Point Tupper (the EverWind plant) than New Ross (the Bear Lake wind farm); you could go to Yarmouth, I suppose, but everywhere else in the entire province is closer.

Clearly, what EverWind wants is to very quickly access lots of wind power from easy-to-build wind farms — like from Bear Lake — which is precisely what the province also needs to do in order to meet the Clean Power Plan goals of just six years from now. To state outright, as Miller did, that there’s no competition between the two is simply nonsensical.

To be fair, Miller made the additional argument that there’s so much potential wind power that both the ‘green’ hydrogen and existing grid customers’ need for renewable power can be met. So why say that EverWind’s source of wind power will be “sited as close by as possible” at all?

But even the “lots of wind” argument is weak; no one has plainly explained how the Nova Scotia Power grid can be built out to handle both the province’s own demand for wind power and EverWind’s need.

Even as it was announced, it struck me that the Clean Power Plan was ‘hand-wavey’ and “seems like a hope and a prayer of a plan,” and that understanding is only deepening as I see EverWind projects move forward. I can only understand the announcement of the Clean Power Plan as a bullshitty attempt to make it look like the government is truly attempting to move to renewable power.

Enough to hoodwink the public until the next election anyway.

Perhaps, maybe, the ‘green’ hydrogen scheme will collapse on itself, leaving lots of newly built wind farms looking for domestic customers. But that’s not much of a plan.

2. Sarah Denny

Sarah Rose Denny Credit: Contributed/Brian Knockwood

“Nova Scotia Health has filed its defence in relation to the death of Sarah Rose Denny while she was in provincial custody,” reports Suzanne Rent:

As Zane Woodford reported earlier this year, Denny, 36, a mother of two, died in hospital on March, 26 2023. She was taken to the hospital from the East Unit of the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility.

Nova Scotia Health was sued by Denny’s family. In the defence, writes Rent:

… the health authority said any care provided to Sarah Denny “was provided reasonably, appropriately and in a manner consistent with the applicable standard of care in the circumstances.” Nova Scotia Health “specifically denies the allegations made against it” in paragraphs 23 and 24 of the statement of claim filed by Halpern on behalf of Denny’s parents. Paragraph 23 of the statement of claim said that Nova Scotia Health “breached the duty of care owed to Sarah Rose Denny by failing to deliver health services reasonably, efficiently, and competently.” Paragraph 24, meanwhile, details the ways in which Denny’s parents allege Nova Scotia Health was negligent in their daughter’s death, including that it failed to do a health assessment on Denny when she arrived at the jail, and didn’t diagnose or treat her illness, failed to listen to Denny’s request for a doctor, failing to provide timely medical care, monitor her symptoms, and failing to follow the standards of the Nursing Act. The statement of defence said Denny’s parents and sons have “no claim for breach of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms in the circumstances as pleaded.” Further, Nova Scotia Health said it owed the Dennys “no duty of care” and they “have no claim of negligence” against the authority.

Click or tap here to read “Nova Scotia Health files defence in relation to death of Sarah Denny.”

Another prisoner died at the jail last month, so we’re up to two deaths in custody this year.

Recall that a third prisoner, Thomas Downey, earlier this year testified to his deteriorating health while in custody, a situation that Justice Christa Brothers understood as a statement of fact, and which wasn’t contradicted by jail authorities:

Mr. Downey testified that he finds it difficult because he is not able to exercise. He said he is stressed because he cannot talk to his family, and he cannot contact or see a doctor. He has been attempting to see a healthcare professional but has never been seen. He testified that he feels that the lockdowns are almost every day, and the situation is very difficult on his mental health.

“[H]e cannot contact or see a doctor. He has been attempting to see a healthcare professional but has never been seen” — these statements exactly echo Sarah Denny’s alleged (non)treatment in custody.

How many people have to die, how many judicial decisions have to describe terrible health conditions at the jail, before something is done about it?

3. Acadian apparel

Danielle (d’Entremont) Tsimiklis (left) and Katherine LeBlanc. Credit: Yvette d'Entremont

Katherine LeBlanc and Danielle (d’Entremont) Tsimiklis have started an Acadian language-themed clothing line, reports Yvette d’Entremont (no relation to Danielle d’Entremont):

Launched last Tuesday, their Hardes des Acadiens apparel includes designs that incorporate the Acadian flag. But their hoodies, tee shirts and other items also feature Acadian words they commonly heard and used growing up — words like astheur (now) and berlicoco (pine cone). “It was hard to actually limit ourselves, to not go crazy with the designs, because there are so many beautiful Acadian words that we wanted to feature,” LeBlanc said. “But we started with a few that we really like that meant something to us and our families, and that we used in our language growing up and now.” For LeBlanc, it was “berlicoco”,” a word that holds special meaning because of a family story. Her favourite item is a t-shirt with that word in a turquoise script. She said it’s simple and serves as a conversation starter. Tsimiklis’s favourite design features a seagull wearing a top hat emblazoned with an Acadian flag.

Click or tap here to read “‘A lot to be proud of’: friends create clothing line to celebrate Acadian language.”

4. Full buses

A Halifax Transit bus at the Bridge Terminal, Feb. 28, 2023.

“The number of boardings on Halifax Transit buses were up this spring while overcrowding remains a major issue on the busiest routes,” reports Haley Ryan for the CBC:

Staff presented numbers from April to June of this year to the city’s transportation standing committee on Thursday showing that overall boardings were up 27 per cent compared to the same time last year. That brings ridership in Halifax up to 97 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. Overload incidents — where a full bus bypasses people waiting at a stop — jumped to 212 compared to 52 last year. The vast majority of them happened on key corridors which are routes 1 through 10.

Anecdotally, as a regular bus rider I’ve noticed as much. I’m standing a lot more than I used to, and even passing on getting on too-full buses, especially the #3.

I think besides the job recovery in the wake of the pandemic lockdowns, people are stretched too thin financially and so are choosing to take the bus rather than buy a car.

Ryan gets into the debate over taking buses off lower-ridership suburban routes and moving them to the heavily used urban routes (which I take), but the real solution is just to buy lots more buses, both to relieve the immediate pressure and to attract new riders with better service.

Even with the now-busy system, in the urban core taking the bus is very convenient. I live near the Bridge Terminal, and so through the week don’t even consult a schedule — there are so many buses heading downtown so frequently that I don’t have to plan a trip. And, I need not worry about finding and paying for parking.

Of course, people living farther out don’t have such good service, so the goal should be to expand outward that level of service as far and as quickly as reasonable.

I was also recently surprised at how busy the buses were going to Burnside (where I was reporting on the Riley trial). I recalled that pre-pandemic, getting to Burnside by bus was ridiculously difficult, but when I took transit to court last month, the #72 and #3 worked fine (although not so good getting back home), and the buses were full. There’s obviously demand, so more routes and more sensible routing should be added.

5. Seal Island Bridge

The Seal Island Bridge. Credit: Wikpedia

“Parker Donham is heading to court Monday in an effort to get background information on plans for the Seal Island Bridge in Cape Breton,” reports Suzanne Rent.

Click or tap here to read “Parker Donham appealing decision on Freedom of Information request into Seal Island Bridge.”

I like that there’s a court argument over the word “or.”

It speaks to how poorly written the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act is.

But clearly, Donham is right in that the government shouldn’t be able to hide behind the “advice to minister” provision in the Act in order to withhold a simple engineering study.

6. Eisner Cove centered in housing debate

Signs are seen on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at one of the entrances to the Eisner Cove wetland, along Highway 111, where Defend Eisner Cove Wetland has set up camp to slow development. — Photo: Zane Woodford

This item is written by Jennifer Henderson.

The government’s Action for Housing Plan took centre stage on Thursday during Question Period. The following exchange took place between NDP leader Claudia Chender and Premier Tim Houston:

Chender: The premier keeps repeating his government is making the first investment in affordable housing in 30 years. They aren’t. The reason he keeps emphasizing the 222 units of public housing is because there is nothing else in the plan to meet the vast need for affordable housing — experts say 33,000 units (are needed in the province). When will have the premier have a plan that will actually build affordable housing? Houston: What I will continue to say is we don’t wait for glossy plans — we get going. The member can be disappointed that there are only 222 units announced so far but I will remind the member, that’s 222 more units than her government built and 222 units more than that former government did [looking at Liberal Members]. Chender: When I was elected, long after our government was in power, the wait list for public housing was months — now it’s four to five years. It’s a different universe. This Housing Plan uses population projections that are out of date, it has no requirement that the majority of units are affordable, it has no definition of affordability, no new protection for renters and as Hannah Wood, chair of the Halifax chapter of ACORN says, ‘it takes credit for housing that was already being built by municipalities and non-profits’ … When is the premier going to stop with fantasies, come up with a housing plan, and get families into homes they can afford? Houston: The fantasy stopped two years ago when Nova Scotians elected a PC government. The member has said we haven’t done anything but I can remind the member of certain developments where approval times have been shaved by a year or more. There’s one in Eisner Cove [Chender’s Dartmouth South riding]. I know the member doesn’t want houses built there, build them somewhere, just not there! We will build houses, we are moving forward.

The Eisner Cove subdivision is going up in one of the special planning areas designated by Housing Minister John Lohr to “fast track” development in HRM. Concerned citizens protested outside the legislature because the new housing encroaches on a wetland.

7. Bus death

A Halifax Regional Police vehicle parked at the Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal in Dartmouth on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Credit: Zane Woodford

“The municipality is arguing that a man who died after a transit driver struck and killed him with a bus at the Bridge Terminal last year was negligent in his own actions, and the man’s death was an ‘inevitable accident,” reports Suzanne Rent.

Click or tap here to read “Halifax defends lawsuit by widow of pedestrian killed by bus driver at Bridge Terminal.”

Mass murders

The Portapique sign on Highway 2 was adorned with a NS tartan sash following the mass shooting that began there on April 18, 2020. Credit: Joan Baxter

The mass murders in Lewiston, Maine evoke something akin to PTSD for Nova Scotians. The man who killed 13 people in Portapique the night of April 18, 2020 also eluded capture immediately after the murders and so was able to kill nine more people the next day.

Thankfully, unlike the Nova Scotia RCMP, police in Maine have not just assumed that the Lewiston killer was “closure motivated” and so dead out in the woods somewhere, and instead appear to be taking the continued threat seriously.

I spent too much time yesterday trying to find a connection between the Portapique killer and the Lewiston killer. Did they know each other? Did the Lewiston killer visit Houlton and its gun shops, as the Portapique killer did? So far, however, there isn’t enough information about the Lewiston killer to make any determination one way or the other.

I have extended family from Lewiston. They moved away long ago, but I visited as a kid, and was entranced by the place. I stopped by Lewiston on a recent trip south to visit my immediate family in Virginia, and the town has become much busier than I remember. The old mills are now trendy shops and lofts, and there’s a small but growing immigrant population that brings much needed diversity. It felt like a great town to live in.

I was about to say I can’t imagine the pain and loss the people of Lewiston are experiencing, but unfortunately, I can.

