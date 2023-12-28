NEWS

1. Nova Scotia Power clean energy plan

Workers at Nova Scotia Power’s Tufts Cove Generating Station on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Credit: Zane Woodford

Jennifer Henderson reports on Nova Scotia Power’s plan to meet its mandated goal of generating 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 — and the ” significant risks that could make meeting the 2030 deadline all but impossible.”

As Henderson notes, there is some progress, but still a long way to go. Take wind power, for instance:

The first five wind farms approved by the province are supposed to add 373 MW of renewable electricity by the end of 2024. Nova Scotia Power has been working with private wind companies (the independent power producers, IPP) in Falmouth, Wentworth, Marshy Hope, Wedgeport, and Dalhousie (Pictou County) to coordinate the infrastructure to connect them to the grid. But Nova Scotia Power notes that supply chain issues may delay the in-service dates of these key projects: Several completed Facilities Studies have noted that supply chain delays impacting long lead time components such as high voltage breakers may delay project completion beyond the dates requested by interconnection customers; NS Power is actively working with suppliers and proponents to identify options to mitigate these delays, where possible, in a constrained global supply chain environment. A second batch of renewable energy projects launched April 2022 under the Green Choice program encourages large consumers of electricity — factories, universities, and hospitals — to sign contracts with independent power producers to generate another 350 MW. Most of the projects are expected to be wind farms although solar arrays are also eligible. The Request for Proposals (RFP) was issued December 1, with bids closing in June of 2024. The target in-service date for this covey of wind farms is December 31, 2028. ‘The Path to 2030’ document doesn’t discuss supply chain issues or other problems those wind farms may face. Port Hawkesbury Paper Wind, a sister company to Port Hawkesbury Paper, is developing a large 168 MW wind farm to support the operation of the paper mill. It’s expected to begin operating late in 2025. Another 150 MW of wind power being developed by independent power producers and sold to businesses or municipalities is expected to come online by December 2024.

Click or tap here to read “Nova Scotia Power is required to generate 80% of its power from renewable sources by 2030, but can it?”

2. Donkin mine allowed to reopen, for now

The Donkin Mine. Credit: Mining Technology

“Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour has lifted a stop-work order more than five months after a pair of roof falls at the underground coal mine in Donkin, but it’s not yet clear when production will restart,” Tom Ayers reports for CBC.

But it’s not full steam ahead at the mine, Ayers writes:

The province said the company has met the requirements of the first phase and can resume mining, but only during the winter when humidity levels are lower. The company cannot continue to mine after Feb. 29, 2024, unless it hires an independent third-party engineer with experience in mining to review the company’s ground control plan… There were no injuries in the roof falls in July, but the second one was considered to be of significant size by provincial safety officials, who were also concerned about the frequency of the incidents. The mine has experienced 32 roof falls of more than three tonnes since it opened in 2017, the department said.

3. Residents fight to save Centennial Pool

The Centennial Pool in Halifax. Credit: Google Streetview

Gareth Hampshire at CBC reports on residents fighting to save Centennial Pool. The story leads with Linda Hunt, who has been swimming at the pool for more than 50 years.

Hampshire writes:

Built and named to mark Canada’s 100th birthday, Centennial Pool hosted events at the Canada Games in 1969. Hunt took part as a teenager back then, and today trains at the pool for masters events. Now 69, she won the 100-metre backstroke in her age category at the world masters swimming competition in South Korea in 2019. “It is a magical spot,” she said. “Look at the high ceiling. It’s been extremely important for me.”

Municipal staff are preparing a report on a new pool, which could be a replacement. Coun. Waye Mason would like the location to become affordable housing.

A few more decades until we are disposing of all the millennium projects.

4. Extreme weather and farms

A greenhouse at Oakview Farm after windstorms in late December, 2023 Credit: Oakview Farms Facebook page

“One more weather event which destroyed our big greenhouse and winter greens crop. It has been and continues to be a challenging year for us,” Kevin Graham of Oakview Farm wrote in a Facebook post on December 19.

CTV’s Jonathan MacInnis followed up with Graham, who says he has lost almost his entire crop of winter greens after the pre-Christmas windstorms tore through his farm, with gusts of up to 130 km/h. The greenhouse’s frame is made of steel and Graham says he was “shocked” by the damage. Another greenhouse is still standing:

[Graham] estimates the storm caused about $50,000 in damage from the loss of crops and his greenhouse… “At this stage I should be retired and I don’t particularly want to because I love what I do, but at my age it’s kind of hard to come back from it,” says Graham. A big part of Graham’s concern is the storm wasn’t a one-off event. A series of bad weather, including a hurricane, polar vortex, and heavy rain throughout the summer that flooded fields, has a lot of farmers on edge. “Three times we tried to seed the broccoli and never got a crop out of it, it just kept rotting,” says Graham. “I’m not the only one, it’s widespread in the farming community. A lot of us have really struggled and suffered this year.”

I have been to Graham’s farm on numerous occasions and have bought produce, eggs, and beef from him. I am sure this is demoralizing.

5. Bus hits pedestrian at Oxford and Chebucto

A Halifax Transit bus at the Bridge Terminal, Feb. 28, 2023. Credit: Tim Bousquet

A Halifax Transit bus struck a pedestrian at the corner of Oxford and Chebucto last night. In just three paragraphs and a headline, the CTV story on the collision manages to squeeze in a couple of phrases I would like to see retired.

First, the headline, which refers to a “collision involving transit bus and pedestrian.” “Involving” and “collision” really make it sound like some sort of mutual event, but presumably the bus struck the pedestrian, and not the other way around. It’s like when an officer is “involved” in a shooting.

The pedestrian has “non-life threatening injuries.” This is a meaningless phrase that can refer to anything from abrasions to losing a limb.

On the positive side, the story itself (in contrast to the headline) says the pedestrian was injured “after being hit” by the bus. And we seem to have turned the corner on “accident” in favour of “crash.” This is a good thing.

Interestingly (and not surprisingly), a lot of personal injury lawyers seem big on using “crash” over “accident” too.

VIEWS

1. Baby names: Where have all the Karens gone?

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

It’s the time of year for lists, lists, lists — and a staple of the season is the list of the most popular baby names in the country/region.

This year, Statistics Canada’s Baby Names Observatory lists the following as the top names at birth, for 2022 (the last year for which numbers are available, presumably since 2023 is not over yet):

Noah

Liam

Olivia

Emma

William

Charlotte

Leo

Theodore

Oliver

Benjamin

Thomas

Amelia

Lucas

Sophia

Chloe

Leaning heavily on the anglo-franco classics here, with, I assume, a heavy dose of British royal family influence. I see also that Charlie makes the top 20 for girls, but not for boys. Interestingly, taken together, Muhammad, Mohammed, and Mohamed would easily crack the top 20 boys’ names, outpacing Theo, Jackson, Owen, and Henry. (By the way, Jaxon remains up in the hundreds too.)

I was struck by the low numbers required to make the top 20, although I suppose this should not be surprising, given how many names there are out there.

There were 351,679 live births in Canada in 2022, but Noah locks down the top spot with just 2,198 (for boys; there were 20 girls named Noah too). Zoe is in the top 40, with just 661.

Most popular names are all well and good, but I’m more interested in knowing what the least popular names are. I don’t see a Statistics Canada product specifically for this, but I did try running some names in their “First names at birth by sex at birth” database.

Here are a few not-so-popular baby names from 2022.

First up, girls’ names that were once everywhere, but no longer are:

Jennifer: 46

Nancy: 26

Wendy: 15

Brittany: 14

Karen: 10

Caitlin: 8

Barbara: 9

Brenda: 6

Once common boys’ names that have fallen out of favour:

Ambrose: 34

Jerome: 32

Gregory: 27

Phillip: 24 (The only Phillips I meet are my age; interestingly, my name (one l) is frequently misspelled as having two, but there were 70 one-l Philips in 2022 and only 24 with two ls.

Donald: 23

Chad: 18 (I’m actually not sure how popular Chad was once, but I get the sense it was more popular)

Gary: 16

Fandom names (?)

Auston: 57 (those Leafs fans…)

Ozzy: 54 (43 boys, 11 girls)

Kylo: 45

Lucinda: 8 (Lucinda Williams fans?)

Peach: 6

Names that are also names of Gods:

Valkyrie (7) and Thor (6). (Marvel fans? Norse “European heritage” enthusiasts?)

Krishna: 20 (13 boys, seven girls)

Shiva: 7

Greek history and mythology (some Trojan War fans in the house):

Ajax: 15

Achilles: 12 (some Homer enthusiasts in the house)

Leander: 10

Odysseus: 9

Paris: 8

Constantine: 6

Random names I typed in out of curiosity:

Blaze: 18

Starr: 6

Rodin: 5

There are more Melinas (72) than Melissas (65); a reversal from decades ago, when half the people we’d meet referred to my sister Melina as Melissa, because her name simply would not register with them. (The spell-checker gives a green light to Melissa, but underlines Melina in red, I see.)

Tim Bousquet got curious about Taylor, and here is what he notes:

It strikes me that in 2022 there weren’t so many babies named Taylor, and even then there are more boys named Taylor than girls (577 to 103). I bet that changes hugely in 2023. I find it interesting, as Taylor Swift’s parents named her for James Taylor, and now, I’m guessing, a bunch of young mothers are naming their daughters after Taylor Swift. James Taylor is their naming grandfather, sort of.

The history of what names are associated with which sex is, of course, fascinating. They do change over time. Not that many boys named Ashley, Evelyn, or Allison around anymore.

2. Headline of the year competition

Photo by Suzy Hazelwood on Pexels.com

Last year, Suzanne Rent wrote about University of Calgary instructor Paul Fairie, and his online threads about popular media tropes that go back decades, or more.

Rent wrote:

Fairie has a book of these on the way, called The Press Gallery.

Right now, though, he is on various social media platforms asking people to vote for the headline of the car. He has an elimination bracket going, and you can see all the contenders here. I follow Fairie on Mastodon, so that’s what I’ve linked to, but I know he is on other platforms as well.

I won’t list all the headlines, but here are my faves, from the funny/punny, to the ludicrous, to the head-shaking:

“Microsoft pulls article recommending Ottawa food bank to tourists” (I wrote about that story here.)

“Spare relationship causes awkward split: SFA assistant bowling coach out after affair with athlete”

“Police rush to reports of ‘ritual mass murder’ but it was just a yoga class”

“Ottawa paid nearly $670,000 to KPMG for advice on cutting consultant costs”

“Colorado driver tried to avoid DUI by switching seats with dog, police say”

“Giving the middle finger is a ‘God-given right’ Canadian judge rules”

“Peru is running out of space to keep its jailed ex-presidents”

“Someone ate the $120,000 duct tape banana, again”

NOTICED

Getting started

Author Jane Doucet and I are both guests on CBC’s Maritime Noon phone-in today. Call with your questions about tackling writing projects. As part of my research for this appearance, I rewatched Richard Condie’s 1979 animation classic Getting Started. Still one of the funniest things I have ever seen. Condie’s The Big Snit is more famous, but Getting Started is definitely up there. The segment where the main character is switching the TV channels seems like a great metaphor for social media (even though it predates it).

In 1999, on a freelance contract for the National Film Board, I had to interview Condie for something. I think I was writing a guide for a compilation of his films. I’m not sure. Anyway, I called him up with trepidation, because I was worried he might turn out to be a) a jerk, or b) boring as hell. He turned out to be neither, and we had a great and somewhat quirky conversation.

I have some notes I took on an interview he did with someone else, and they are entertaining:

The interviewer asks Richard to give us a brief history of himself. Richard can’t answer, replying that it’s not easy. Then he goes on to say he can’t remember all that stuff. He tries. He replies, “I was born……and then I started animating”. He then goes on to describe himself as big nosed with lots of teeth.

Interestingly he says Getting Started was the film that took him the least time to make.

Footnotes

