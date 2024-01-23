NEWS

1. New allegations in Kait Saxton case

Kaitlin Saxton Credit: Colchester Funeral Home

“Kait Saxton was ‘the victim of some sort of sexual assault and battery by Jamie Baillie,’ say Saxton’s parents, Mike and Kathy Saxton,” reports Jennifer Henderson:

That allegation is among other new claims contained in court documents filed as part of a constitutional challenge launched by Cumberland North MLA Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin against a Progressive Conservative motion threatening to expel her from the legislature. None of the allegations contained in the recently filed documents have been tested in court. At issue is the alleged existence of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that Kait Saxton signed.

Click or tap here to read “Kait Saxton was ‘the victim of some sort of sexual assault and battery by Jamie Baillie,’ court document alleges.”

2. Forum Shelter now open

The Halifax Forum Multipurpose Centre. Credit: Suzanne Rent

“On Monday, a new shelter opened at the Multi-Purpose Centre at the Halifax Forum,” reports Suzanne Rent:

As the Examiner reported, an announcement about the shelter was made on Jan. 8. The shelter provides 50 beds — 35 for men, 15 for women — and offers privacy, storage, and showers, as well as wraparound services that will be provided by 902 Man Up, which runs three other shelters in HRM. The province is spending $3 million on the shelter, which will close on Aug. 31.

Rent interviewed Suzanne Ley, the executive director of Employment Support and Income Assistance with the Department of Community Services, asking about the shelter and related issues. That interview is included in the article.

Click or tap here to read “Here’s what we know about the new shelter at the Halifax Forum.”

3. Dartmouth Heritage Museum

Dartmouth Heritage Museum on Newcastle Street. Credit: Suzanne Rent

“The Dartmouth Heritage Museum could see a doubling of its current $100,000 in annual funding if Halifax regional council approves a new agreement with the museum,” reports Suzanne Rent:

The museum manages of collection of 40,000 artifacts, as well as two historic homes — Evergreen House on Newcastle Street and Quaker House on Ochterloney Street — under an agreement with HRM. The current agreement, which provides $100,000 in funding to the museum from the municipality, ends on March 31. The annual management fee of $200,000 has been included in the draft of HRM’s 2024/2025 operating budget for Parks & Recreation.

Click or tap here to read “Dartmouth Heritage Museum’s funding could double if council approves new agreement.”

I haven’t had reason to deal with the Dartmouth Heritage Museum for several years, but it strikes me how inexpensive it is to maintain this history. We’re basically talking the cost of one municipal middle manager. This or that middle manager could be felled by disease or pregnancy and be out for a few months and no one would much notice, but here we have entire collections and two houses being maintained for about the same budget amount.

Besides that, the employees who work at the municipal archives — who I have been working with extensively of late — are incredibly knowledgeable and helpful, and serve as living links to the past. We very much undervalue this work.

4. As a developer tries to build next to Hemlock Ravine Park, let’s remember how an old woman worked alone in relative poverty because she couldn’t sell the same property

Hemlock Ravine Credit: Chris Tabone

Yesterday, we were contacted by Chris Tabone, a volunteer with the Halifax Northwest Trail Association, who shared his concerns about a development proposal near Hemlock Ravine Park.

Citizens concerned about developments near parks is nothing new, but this particular proposal on this particular site made me sit up straight and pay attention — I spent months of my life studying the property, and I still consider the long and convoluted story of its ownership and development one of the most telling examples of how power works play out at the local government level.

First, Tabone’s concern. He contacted the Examiner because Suzanne Rent wrote about the threat to Hemlock Ravine Park’s namesake hemlocks from woolly adelgid, an invasive insect that first showed up in Nova Scotia a couple of years ago. Tabone volunteers at the park, picking up litter and reporting any trail sections that need repair. Knowing our interest in the park, he wanted to alert us to what looked to him like a proposed development in the park.

He was wrong about that. Well, as I’ll explain shortly, he’s only partly wrong about that. But the development proposal is not in the park proper — that is, not on the land designated as the Hemlock Ravine Park owned by the Halifax Regional Municipality — but rather in privately owned land adjacent to the HRM land.

Tabones found the development proposal while browsing through the Housing Accelerator Fund website. The Housing Accelerator Fund is a federal program that is applied in Halifax with the following explanation:

The municipality is facing significant challenges related to housing affordability and availability. Unprecedented population growth has led to a rising demand for housing that the current rate of residential construction cannot meet. As of 2023, the municipality’s housing shortage is estimated at almost 20,000 units – and the shortage is growing. As part of the federal Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) agreement, the municipality is proposing allowing a minimum of four units in all residential zones within the Urban Service Area to enable more housing development.

Yesterday afternoon I asked the municipality for more information, and it was unrealistic to expect a response by this morning, so if I learn more, I’ll update this article. But for now what’s at issue is the development proposal Tabones found on the HAF site; the one coloured a sort of bright green on this map:

The proposed development area adjacent to Hemlock Ravine Park. Credit: Halifax Regional Municipality

See the “P” and the “R-1” in that brighter green bit? Those designations are at the heart of this story.

P stands for “Park,” which is a very old zoning category no longer in use for private property, but which allows no development whatsoever.

R-1 is low-density residential category, allowing for just single family housing. However, new changes in zoning law now allow for up to four units.

As explained by a pop-up box on the map, at issue is “Suburban Development Requests: SS027,” which was a request (presumably by the property owner) “to permit an (sic) 18 and 12-story wooden towers with a 60-metre maximum height. Approximately 215 residential units.”

Through a mechanism I can’t explain because the municipality hasn’t yet gotten back to me, that request went through some bureaucratic process that ended with a “recommendation” by the HAF for “Up Zoning – Current Plan Area,” to a proposed zone labeled HF, which will allow for a seven-storey building.

As I understand it, what’s happening here is that through the Housing Accelerator Fund process, the property next to the park is being rezoned from an older P and R-1 designation to a new HF designation that allows for the construction of a seven-storey building. And that zoning is being changed without a vote of municipal council.

OK, you either like that or not. People who think there shouldn’t be seven-storey buildings right next to Hemlock Ravine Park don’t like it, but people who think more tall buildings should be built everywhere to ease the housing crisis probably do like it.

But here’s the thing: this is not the first time the zoning for that property has been mucked around with without a vote of municipal council.

I became interested in this property way back in 2010. That’s when I first got word of then-mayor Peter Kelly’s involvement with the estate of Mary Thibeault.

In 1945, Mary Thibeault and her husband Joseph Thibeault purchased the even-then-old Prince’s Lodge Motel on the Bedford Highway, and it became the family business, with the couple living in one of the hotel rooms. Joseph died in 1984, and Mary moved to a smaller unit behind the motel reception desk and carried on with the business. Well into her 80s, Mary worked the motel alone, leasing the rooms and washing the linens herself, without any employees.

Mary repeatedly tried to sell the property but felt she was being low-balled on offers from developers. Finally, in 1998, she sold it for $600,000, and with the help of an old friend, Peter Kelly, she moved into a small apartment in a senior’s building on Main Street in Fairview.

When Mary Thibeault died in 2004, she had an estate valued at — well, that’s in dispute, but somewhere between $500,000 and $700,000. The bulk of the estate was from the proceeds of the motel land sale a few years before.

Peter Kelly was executor on the estate, and yet failed to resolve it for over seven years, a period during which he transferred $160,000 from the estate to his and his son’s personal bank accounts. I wrote about it in 2012, and Kelly subsequently announced he would not re-offer as mayor.

Kelly went on to have an illustrious career as CEO of the county of Westlock, Alberta and as CEO of Charlottetown, PEI, and has recently been winning over friends in retirement in Eagle’s Head Beach.

But this story is only tangentially about Peter Kelly.

After I wrote about Mary Thibeault’s estate, I started wondering why she didn’t sell the property years before she did — a big chunk of land overlooking the Bedford Basin must’ve been worth a fortune, and by all rights, an old woman who worked hard all her life should’ve been able to retire in relative luxury instead of spending her days washing the sheets stained by the sorts who stay at dilapidating roadside motels.

So I started investigating the history of the motel property, and that resulted in a 2012 article, “The long, strange story of Mary Thibeault’s property.”

A blue line on this 1984 Zoning map designates Mary Thibeault’s property. Credit: Obtained privately by Tim Bousquet

The map above shows the zoning limitations that were on Thibeault’s property, which is designated by the blue line.

As you can see, the northwestern portion of her property was designated “C-2B — Highway Commercial.” This was the land where the motel sat.

It’s difficult to read, but in the very dark area of the southwestern property is the designation “R1- Single Family.” At the time Thibeault owned the property, this was undeveloped, but conceivably some homes could have been built there, although water and sewage would’ve been an issue on the steep slope.

But about half of Thibeault’s property, the western half, was designated as “P — Park and Institutional.” That allowed no development whatsoever on that portion of the property.

Through her lawyer, Thibeault tried to get the municipality (first the old city of Halifax, then the Halifax Regional Municipality) to change all the zoning on the property to commercial so she could sell it as a whole to a prospective apartment developer. Alternatively the municipality could at least buy out the old “P” portion of the property at commercial rates.

But the municipality refused.

The Prince’s Lodge Estates apartment buildings sit on the former site of Mary Thibeault’s motel on the Bedford Highway. Credit: Tim Bousquet

Long story short, while she felt the property was worth a lot more, she eventually accepted what she felt was a low-ball offer from Nassim and Solomon Ghosn, for $600,000, and moved into the seniors building in Fairview.

Then, however, the Ghosns started building three apartment buildings, one of which was partially on the land designated as R-1. The city issued a stop-work order, there were threatened lawsuits and then… through some slight of bureaucratic hand that has never been publicly explained, the R-1 boundary appears to have been moved, such that the new apartment building was suddenly and after-the-fact entirely in the C-2B commercially zoned land, and all sins were forgiven. Construction of the Prince’s Lodge Estates apartments resumed and are there today.

As I wrote in 2012:

There’s a paper trail of dozens of documents leading back to at least 1988, with officials from the planning department, the park department and the legal department all making clear that they had no intention of recommending zoning changes for the property, and that such changes would need approval by city council in any event. And yet, by 2000 all the zoning problems were washed away, with a new site map that completely contradicts three previous site maps — without council approval, and seemingly with a wave of the bureaucratic hand… Regardless, the end result is that because she could not sell the property at commercial zoning rates, Thibeault lived out her last years in relative poverty. While property values in Rockingham were doubling and tripling through the real estate boom of the 1990s, and annual increases of 20 percent were not uncommon, the value of Thibeault’s property was flat. In 1998, the year she sold it to the Ghosns for $600,000, the property was assessed at just $246,100 — a three percent rise over three years. But after the zoning was changed and apartments built, the assessed values skyrocketed. This year [2012] the property is assessed at $22 million.

I don’t know if the Ghosns still own the property, but it appears that either they or the successor owner are now trying to complete the zoning shift, getting the R-1 and P designations removed entirely in order to further profit from the land that Mary Thibeault couldn’t get a good price for.

When I think about this, I think about 85-year-old Mary Thibeault washing bed linen alone at the old motel, and I realize there is no justice in this world.

5. Nova Scotia Obits responds

Yesterday, I wrote about my reservations about a new online obituary site called Nova Scotia Obits:

Consider it from the customer perspective. What kind of reach will NovaScotiaObits.com have? After you pay $30 to the company, how certain are you that your obituary will stay on the site for longer than it takes your credit card to clear, much less for “some sort of perpetuity”? Where are the servers? Is the site backed up on the internet archives?

I found several red flags: the website has no “about” section, the company isn’t registered with the Registry of Joint Stock Companies, and the website URL is linked to an address in a trailer park that doesn’t exist and using a postal zone for a high school.

After that piece was published, we received this email:

My name is John Reynolds and I loved your article and the red flags. I’d love to address some of that. We just recently purchased the domain from someone who held it and the transfer to us has happened but the whois information and registration info has not been updated. Apparently it can take a few weeks. That is being fixed to reflect me as the owner with an address and won’t be hidden from the public. An about us section is a great idea and will be implemented and up today. We were ready to launch and some details are not perfect as we saw the void and wanted a respectful place to be there for people as the need grows. Below is our press release and any info you would like or if you want to conduct an interview, I would be happy to! Have an awesome day. John Reynolds

There’s also now been an “about” section added to the site.

Fair enough. It’s not easy even for the most experienced business person to start a new business, and there will be hiccups. That’s why restaurants have soft launches, and dog knows I’ve learned a lot over the past decade and still make a lot of mistakes.

As I wrote yesterday, I have no reason to wish failure on most new businesses; hey, good luck and I hope you create something of value.

It’s weird, though. Yesterday’s piece was at heart me explaining that I’ve looked at obituaries from a business standpoint and found it wanting — I personally would not risk it. But even after publishing that, people on social media were saying that the Halifax Examiner should get in to the obit business.

Maybe Reynolds can figure the obit business out. I sure can’t.

