Around the edges of car parks: “The joy of the landscape is more than the location itself”

1. Police board meeting

An investigator speaks with Halifax Regional Police officers outside Clayton Park Junior High School on Plateau Crescent in Halifax on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, where police shot a man the night before. Credit: Zane Woodford

Suzanne Rent reports on last night’s virtual meeting of the Board of Police Commissioners, where the board heard feedback from downtown Dartmouth residents and business owners on the proposed 2024-25 police budget.

Property manager Ursula Prossegger referred to shelters and tent encampments as forming “a noose that chokes the life, vibrancy, safety, and security out of our beautiful area.”

But there was a lot of pushback against more police funding. Rent writes:

Trina James said she was disturbed by the “villainization” of people who are trying their best to survive living outside. “This assumption that adding more police within encampments and in areas that are heavily populated by individuals who are navigating chronic homelessness is what’s going to fix the issue, and it’s not,” James said. James said people need affordable housing, access to medical care, and a living wage. Lou Campbell, who lives in District 8 not far from HRP headquarters, recalled having to call the police as a last resort when someone experiencing a mental health crisis went into their home. Campbell said the dispatcher was escalating the situation and the police traumatized them, their neighbours, and the person experiencing the mental health crisis. “I don’t think it’s effective to give them any more money,” Campbell said. “When someone acts this harmfully, it’s time to pass the baton and put your money elsewhere… I’m really tired of seeing cops get money they don’t deserve.”

Click or tap here to read “‘Cops get money they don’t deserve’: some residents push back against call for more police in Downtown Dartmouth.”

2. Province House roundup

Province House in June 2021. Credit: Zane Woodford

Jennifer Henderson has your Province House roundup, and today’s highlights include the “unfair practice” of daycare waitlist fees, inconsistencies in the cost breakdown for the province’s sort-of new housing plan, late-night sittings of the legislature, and EverWind’s application for an environmental assessment for their Bear Lake wind project, in partnership with Wind Strength, of Membertou.

On daycare fees:

Becky Druhan, the Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, is finally taking action on an unfair practice used by some day care providers. Since last spring, the NDP has been telling Druhan that some day care operators in HRM have been charging parents a non-refundable deposit to get on the waiting list for a potential child care space. There is no guarantee the child will even get a place because the demand for licensed child care continues to outpace the supply as hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding has cut fees for families in half. As recently as last week, Druhan claimed she was unaware of this practice and did not condone it.

Click or tap here to read “Province House: improper day care fees; housing dollars; late night at the leg; EverWind’s ‘as close by as possible’ wind farm.”

3. Celebration of life for Jen Powley

Jen Powley Credit: Twitter

Stephen Kimber will be hosting a celebration of life for Jen Powley on Saturday, October 28. Powley was a writer, disability rights advocate, and environmentalist. She ran for municipal council, and was an occasional contributor to the Halifax Examiner. In addition, Powley was the Atlantic Canada rep for the Writers’ Union of Canada. (I edit the union’s magazine, Write.)

From the event’s announcement:

Born and raised in Vegreville, Alberta, Jen had lived in Halifax for more than 20 years, devoting herself to making meaningful change in her community. Jen promoted environmental sustainability while working at the Ecology Action Centre. She advocated for refugee and LGBTQ2+ rights as well as accessibility and disability rights. She believed passionately that people with severe disabilities could, with appropriate assistance, live full, independent lives within their communities. To this end, she co-founded “No More Warehousing” and later worked with Independent Living Nova Scotia to create a Shared Service Pilot project that has started to get young people with severe physical disabilities out of institutions in Nova Scotia. She lived as part of this project for the last ten months of her life. Ever inquisitive, she was a life-long learner, holding four degrees including a Masters of Urban Planning and a Masters of Fine Arts in Creative Non-fiction. She published three books, including Just Jen: Thriving Through Multiple Sclerosis for which she won the Margaret and John Savage First Book Award at the Atlantic Book Awards in 2018. In August 2023 she launched her third book, Making a Home: Assisted Living in the Community for Young Disabled People and had begun research on a fourth.

The celebration of life will take place a the Canadian Museum of Immigration’s Kenneth C. Rowe Hall. It starts at 1:30 p.m. Music will be provided by Don Brownrigg and Jont Openheart. It will be livestreamed on YouTube here.



4. Salmon farm hearing

Kelly Cove’s fish farm near Rattling Beach on the Annapolis Basin. Photo: Simon Ryder-Burbidge (contributed)

“Regulators have chosen who will be allowed to intervene in hearings on a massive salmon farm expansion proposed on Nova Scotia’s South Shore,” Paul Withers reports for CBC.

Cooke Aquaculture subsidiary Kelly Cove Salmon has applied to expand its salmon farm near Liverpool. The expansion would put nearly two million farmed salmon in Liverpool Bay. Hearings will take place in February and March 2024, but, as Withers reports, not everyone who applied to intervene has been approved. Notably excluded are the authors of the book Salmon Wars: The Dark Underbelly of Our Favorite Fish, on the basis that they are not “substantially or directly affected” by the proposal.

Withers writes:

[Authors Douglas Frantz and Catherine Collins] acknowledged in their request they do not live in the area but “… as investigators, we can attest to the historic and worldwide business practices of this company, Cooke Aquaculture. In an Oct. 23 decision on intervenors, the board ruled: ” While their views of Cooke Aquaculture are interesting, there is nothing in their status application to indicate that they would in any way be “substantially and directly” affected by this hearing. They are certainly open, however, to make a written or oral statement at the hearing.” Frantz responded Wednesday, telling CBC News, “I wish we could say that we were surprised, but given the behaviour of the ARB in the Rattling Beach hearing and other hearings, there’s no surprise or shock in the fact that they don’t want to hear from people who have expert knowledge of this or who may live nearby.”

5. Mass shooting in Maine

No handgun sign in Chicago. Credit: Philip Moscovitch

A man killed at least 16 people and injured dozens in Lewiston, Maine last night. The man being sought for the shootings is a certified firearms instructor and member of the U.S. Army Reserve. The shootings took place at a bowling alley and restaurant. I have seen a lot of different numbers on the potential number of people injured, but it’s best to not repeat unconfirmed information.

Weirdly, the AP/CBC story on the shootings notes that “Lewiston is the second-largest city in Maine, according to its municipal website.” This seems to me the kind of thing a reporter can just state, without having to attribute it. It should not be hard to verify if Lewiston is the second-largest city in Maine.

For breaking stories like this, I think it’s best to consult local news, rather than national organizations. The Lewiston Sun-Journal is here.

Last month, we were having dinner in suburban Chicago, and I asked one of our companions — a Canadian who lives in the U.S — if there had been a mass shooting nearby last year. They said they didn’t know. That there are so many now it’s impossible to keep track. It turned out I was wrong: I was mixing up Aurora, Illinois with Aurora, Colorado. The mass shooting I had in mind took place 65 km away, in Highland Park, IL.

6. Sheep farming on West Ironbound Island

West Ironbound Island Credit: Kingsburg Coastal Conservancey

Lindsay Jones has a delightful story in the Globe and Mail about the Wentzel family’s generations-long tradition of sheep farming on an uninhabited South Shore Island. The piece is called, “How do you wrangle wild sheep off a Nova Scotia island? With strategy, strength and a bit of sneakiness.”

Jones writes:

For half a century, the family has raised free-roaming sheep on the 49-hectare island due south of Lunenburg, a tradition Mr. [Jake] Wentzel now teaches to his own children, aged 11 and 14. In 1972, Mr. Wentzel’s grandparents, Ron and Mona Wentzel, brought the first sheep to the island, to keep the grass down during the summer while they spent time at their cabin. While it’s relatively rare to see now, farmers often grazed sheep during summer months on the hundreds of islands that pebble the sea here and elsewhere in Atlantic Canada. Mr. Wentzel is one of the last to do it in these parts, and the only person he knows who grazes sheep year-round offshore. That first winter in the seventies, half the herd of North Country Cheviots (a breed originally from Scotland) learned to eat seaweed; the other half didn’t survive. In the decades since, their descendants have sustained themselves through harsh Maritime winters by sheltering among thickets of red spruce and feeding on piles of kelp that wash up on the shore.

Every fall, Wentzel rounds up friends and family… to go round up the young males.

I am friends on Facebook with Jake Wentzel, and every fall you’ll see a post from him along the lines of this one, from September 21 of this year:

Just wanted to reach out and see if anyone is available on short notice to go out to Ironbound tomorow or Saturday to bring some lambs home?

Jones goes along for the roundup, and relates the history of sheep farming on the island, which is now owned by the non-profit Kingsburg Coastal Conservancy.

Today, [Wentzel] and his young family visit often to fish, climb on the rocks and hike. Sometimes they stay at the cabin that his grandparents built. Without the sheep, he says, the island would lose its magic; the trees would grow in and the pasture would be lost. “The sheep are taking care of the island as much as we’re taking care of the sheep. I feel like, in a lot of ways, the island helped raise me.”

One of the frustrating things about my job is that there are so many stories you want to tell, and so little time. Some things keep getting pushed onto the back burner, sometimes for so long that they fall off the table. (It’s too early in the morning for me to unmix this metaphor.)

One of my kids lived on the Wentzels’ off-grid farm for a summer. I knew about this sheep-wrangling, and had wanted to write about it, but every year when it came around I was busy with something else. Reading Jones’s piece, part of me felt like, “Damn! Why did I never get around to writing this?” But, on the other hand, I was happy to see someone telling the story, and Jones does a great job of it.

7. The high cost of recruiting foreign nurses

Photo by RF._.studio on Pexels.com

Back to the Globe and Mail for another recent story, this one by freelancer Jade Prévost-Manuel. The article is called “Morocco desperately needs more nurses. Canada is hiring them away.“

We hear a lot about overseas recruiting in our various conversations to “fix” healthcare. We rarely hear about the places losing those who are being recruited. (Although this is something Tim Bousquet has written about.)

In Casablanca, Prévost-Manuel meets 34-year-old Manara Naji, who is being recruited for a job in Edmundston. And as (personal opinion here) awful as Edmundston might seem, you can understand why a nurse who sees the possibility of earning much more money might want to go work there.

The trouble is, Morocco needs nurses too.

Prévost-Manuel takes us to a hospital with four employees in the building: two nurses, a security guard, and someone from HR.

We also meet Fatima-Zahra Belline, a nurse fighting to improve conditions in Morocco, while her sister works as a nurse in Quebec.

From the story:

For more than 50 years, Canada has relied on acquiring international nurses to help run its health care system. Last year, the federal government announced it would commit $115-million, with $30-million ongoing for five years, to help thousands of internally-educated health workers get their degrees recognized in Canada and find work in their fields. But there’s a problem with the way that Canadian medical recruitment happens, say researchers like Margaret Walton-Roberts, a human geographer who studies the international migration of health workers at Wilfrid Laurier University. Peel back the layers of some of Canada’s provincial recruitment programs, she says, and what you’re left with is essentially health worker poaching – Canadian provinces using immigration as leverage to staff less-desirable posts, leaving countries scrambling to fill positions left behind. “We’ve been here before. This is a pattern,” says Dr. Walton-Roberts of foreign recruitment. “And that’s part of the problem: it’s a pattern that becomes like a crutch. It’s that easy fix that we always turn to.”

Ethical overseas recruitment can happen, and the story gives examples, including one from Saskatchewan, involving nurses from the Philippines.

Around the edges of car parks: “The joy of the landscape is more than the location itself”

Parking lot at a chain store complex in Luton. Credit: Google Street View.

I recently finished reading Car Park Life, by Gareth E. Rees.

It is an odd book, chronicling Rees’s obsession with chain store parking lots in the UK, and the not-completely-unrelated breakdown of his marriage. (His wife and two young kids are not impressed when he plans a summer holiday in part around shopping mall parking lots he wants to visit.)

I have had this book for a couple of years now, started it, put it aside, and kept meaning to get back to it. I finally finished it while spending a rainy day sitting under a tarp in the Keji backcountry last weekend, watching my fire and trying to not think too much about how wet my feet were.

Rees is drawn not just to the car parks, but to their edges and their hidden sides. I think this is one of the reasons I liked the book. In hotels, I’ll walk down the stairs, and if I find myself in a utility corridor so much the better. There’s something inherently fascinating about the behind-the-scenes areas with stained walls, broken pieces of equipment, and mysterious notations scrawled on walls or pavement, far from the image of what visitors are supposed to see. Sometimes, these areas seem to bleed into each other, as in the crumbling oversize images Rees sees at a Tesco in Warwick:

An algae-smeared sign welcomes me back to Tesco. The superstore looms, stark and angular, electricity pylons reflected in its windows as crows flap out across the sky… The building is in a ragged state. The car-park-facing side contains the usual giant photos of foodstuffs, but they’re in various states of decay. There are strips torn in the images of roast beef, as if it has been clawed at by a hungry bear. There’s a rip in the new potatoes. The olives are barely visible at all, more whiteness than green. Even plastic and glass must succumb to the ravages of time, light and atmosphere. There is no denying nature. It is not separate to supermarkets, motorways, houses and car parks. It doesn’t disappear when we tarmac it over. There is a creeping garden beneath us, seeking an opportunity to flourish in the cracks of things we build… We can hack it back, douse it with poison, cement over it, but it never relents. There is no respite, not even in the car park, not even on the side of this Tesco in Warwick.

Critically, Rees approaches these car parks on foot, noticing elements he would otherwise miss.

My view while reading Car Park Life, at Kejimkujik National Park. Credit: Philip Moscovitch

In addition to observation, Rees also notes the staggering amount of crime that takes place in car parks, and he has a really interesting section on parking behaviour:

With their logical thought patterns bypassed [because of manipulative supermarket design], shoppers return to the car park in heightened emotional states, brimming with primal urges, feeling remorse that they’ve spent too much on things they don’t need. Then, just as they’re packing the car to head home, they’re assailed by ignorant incomers who want their space. It’s irritating. An affront. They will leave when they are ready and not before… Their instinct is to defend this borrowed space, and with their fists if they have to… In what is already an accident-prone landscape, car park users are psychologically on edge. Professor Leon James, an expert in road rage at the University of Hawaii, says, “Behind the wheel you assume another personality that is much more geared towards warfare.” We feel that our car is an extension of our body, so that when threatened by another car, we react as we would to an invasion of our personal space. The difference is that when strangers invade our space as pedestrians, we don’t resort to aggression. If someone accidentally blocks our way on the pavement, we engage in a polite ‘no you first’ dance, often accompanied by a chuckle or eyeball roll. When we go through a doorway at the same time as a stranger, a sense of embarrassed awkwardness leads us to apologise, or laugh off the situation. Not so inside in the steel shell of a car, the power of acceleration at your feet, hormonal excretions swimming through your bloodstream towards the crocodilian brain stem, stimulating flight or fight reactions. The ‘no you first’ dance becomes ‘fuck off and die, you wanker.’

In what could be his manifesto, Rees reflects on why car parks are inherently interesting:

But for me, the joy of the landscape is more than the location itself, it is about a state of mind in which you see the magic, weirdness and terror that runs through every particle, every atom of the universe. It isn’t only there in the spooky forest and the abandoned fairground and the canal and the summer meadow. It’s in the mundane, everyday places where people work, play and live, even those monopolised by corporations with an interest only in profiting from you. It’s in the suburban cul-de-sac. The tacky amusement arcade. The industrial estate. The alleyway behind your house. The car park of your nearest superstore. That’s how a Tesco in Warwick can be as interesting as a London marshland or a Nepalese mountain.

I don’t know if I would recommend this book, because it is clearly not for everyone, but if you are the kind of person who will walk over to the edge of the parking lot to see what’s flapping beside the flipped over shopping cart, definitely pick it up.

Bousquet discusses Riley trial and publication ban on Canadaland

Tim Bousquet is on the Canadaland Short Cuts podcast today, notably discussing the Randy Riley trial and the retroactive publication ban being sought by the Crown, which would see the Examiner have to memory hole two articles. It’s an interesting conversation, and you can listen to it here.

If you have read any of the Examiner’s coverage of the Riley trial and the publication ban issue you’ll know that there is a lot about this story that is, to use the technical term, fucked up. Listening to Bousquet describe the situation to Brown, and Brown’s incredulity, made me realize I had become somewhat inured to its fucked-uppedness, so it was interesting to hear someone new to the story react to it. Needless to say, applying retroactive publication bans to previously published articles that were in compliance with the ban in place at the time of their publication would be a terrible precedent, and anathema to the open court system.

In the non-subscriber versions of Canadaland, Brown tries to somehow rope his guest into participating in the advertising segments. (As a website owner, you know the hassle…. etc.) I am always amused by Bousquet’s total resistance to having anything to do with this. (I am bemused by Brown’s somewhat half-hearted attempts to continue trying to get Bousquet to play along.)

