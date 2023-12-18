Absurd economic development plans for $400, Alex: Nova Scotians once fantasized about damming the Minas Basin

NEWS

1. World-class hydrogen

On December 15, 2023, Nova Scotia released its “Green Hydrogen Action Plan.” Credit: Government of Nova Scotia

Joan Baxter unpacks the province’s announcement of a “Green Hydrogen Action Plan.”

I had thought to comment further on this, but Baxter covers all the bases, so just read her; click or tap here to read “Nova Scotia goes all-in on ‘green’ hydrogen, but at what cost?”

I will, however, highlight this one paragraph from the plan:

Establishing a large-scale green hydrogen sector would increase the province’s overall energy demand, due to the electricity required for green hydrogen production. It is imperative that the green hydrogen sector does not operate in a manner that jeopardizes Nova Scotia’s 2030 and 2050 climate change goals. Nova Scotia’s Clean Power Plan outlines the path for the province to achieve its domestic clean electricity targets, and the green hydrogen sector will need to grow in alignment with this path.

This is, in fact, the issue. I just don’t see how it’s possible to build enough windmills and the accompanying grid expansion fast enough to provide renewable energy for both the Power Plan and the green hydrogen producers — especially since EverWinds’ time horizon is even shorter than the six-year goal established in the Power Plan.

I’m not anti-wind. The opposition to wind farms on simply aesthetic grounds doesn’t move me at all; if the entire province was covered with windmills and they actually produced enough renewable power to allow us to stop using fossil fuels, it’d be well worth it, considering the alternative of every existing ecosystem on the planet being either destroyed or irreparably altered by climate change.

But I’ve never seen a convincing pathway to such a scenario, and especially not in six years. Double the demand with wind power for green hydrogen… well. And then layer in that the supposed environmental benefits of green hydrogen are based on some eight dimensional calculus that only applies in a parallel universe that includes a giant subsidy mine, and the whole scheme looks especially unworkable.

The best that can be hoped for is that in reality, the green hydrogen firms are government subsidy scams whose only real purpose is to further enrich the firms’ founders at public expense, but before the pyramid schemes collapse, enough wind farms are actually built that can be repurposed for the Nova Scotia electrical grid. Doesn’t seem like a very good strategy, but here we are.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

2. Progress Monitoring Committee

The Portapique sign on Highway 2 was adorned with a NS tartan sash following the mass shooting that began there on April 18, 2020. Credit: Joan Baxter

“On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, retired judge Linda Lee Oland — the chair of that committee charged with overseeing the federal and Nova Scotia government responses to last spring’s 3,000-page/130-recommendation mass casualty commission report — held a media availability to report on the committee’s progress,” writes Stephen Kimber:

We learned … not much… There is, it seems to me, something odd, even unseemly, about a committee whose avowed purpose is to “create accountability… exchange knowledge and information… [and] support engagement and transparency,” but then meets behind closed doors, promising only to later publish what will almost certainly be a cherry-picked and antiseptically sanitized official account of what happened in private. If Lee’s committee is serious about any of the boxes it’s supposed to be checking — engagement, transparency, accountability — its meetings would be open to the media and the public.

Click or tap here to read “Committee to monitor Mass Casualty Commission recommendations meets … in secret.”

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

3. Helicopters

Credit: DNRR

“On Friday, the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables announced it plans to purchase four new helicopters over the next four years to replace existing choppers used to fight wildfires,” reports Jennifer Henderson:

Following a record-breaking summer for wildfires across Nova Scotia and Canada, the news release states the decision “takes advantage” of a federal program announced in September to finance buying equipment for fighting wildfires. Ottawa and Nova Scotia will each kick in $12.8 million to cover the cost of purchasing the new helicopters. The helicopters are versatile and will also be used for aerial surveillance and to carry out search and rescue missions, as well as medical airlifts. But this latest procurement for the provincial fleet raises a few interesting questions.

Henderson points out that the existing fleet of helicopters is just six years old, and when it was purchased, we were told the helicopters had a life span of 25 years. So why replace them instead of buying a fixed-wing airplane that would broaden firefighting capabilities?

Click or tap here to read “Why is Nova Scotia replacing its fleet of six-year-old helicopters?”

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

Credit: KBO Bike/Unsplash

“A team of young people in Halifax is working on a project to get more people on electric bikes (e-bikes) and have plans to host events to give people a chance to try e-bikes for themselves,” reports Suzanne Rent:

Addie Burkam is one of four people in a group called Rollout Ride, a team organized under the Climate Futures Lab, which encourages people ages 16 to 24 to collaborate on issues around climate climate and design-based projects in their communities. This is the first year the lab has organized in Halifax and there are about 50 youth in the group. There are other Climate Future Labs in Toronto and Calgary.

Click or tap here to read “Halifax group wants to get more people riding electric bikes.”

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

5. Covid

Photo by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash

Three people were reported to have died from COVID in the week ending Dec. 6. All three were older than 65 years old. Sixteen people were reported to have died from the disease the week before.

A better metric for the spread of the disease might be hospitalizations — newly reported deaths can be weeks or even months old, while hospitalizations are real time. If so, then that’s relatively good news; there were 40 new hospitalizations for COVID in the week ending Dec. 9, compared to 82 the week before.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

NOTICED

Absurd economic development plans for $400, Alex: Nova Scotians once fantasized about damming the Minas Basin

A map illustrates the proposal to build a causeway across the Minas Basin. Credit: Chronicle Herald, Jan. 9, 1964

“A causeway across the mouth of the Minas Basin to link the rich Annapolis Valley ‘food basket’ with the markets in northern Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and beyond. What is the possibility?” asked reporter Al Savage in a front page article in the Chronicle Herald on Jan. 9, 1964.

The answer, of course, is that there was no possibility. None at all. With 14 billion tonnes of water pulsing in and out of the basin twice a day at speeds of up to five metres per second, I won’t say it’s impossible to construct a causeway across the Minas Basin, but it was far beyond the practical cost and engineering limits of 1964, or of 2023, and probably even of 2400, never mind the environmental insanity of the proposal.

Still, that didn’t stop Dr. Clarence Gosse — a doctor of urology, not engineering, and future Lieutenant Governor — from prodding the Atlantic Development Board into studying the causeway proposal.

Incidentally, the Atlantic Development Board (ADB) was the precursor to the Atlantic Development Council (ADC), which was replaced by the Department of Regional Economic Expansion (DREE), and then the Department of Regional Industrial Expansion (DRIE), before finally morphing into the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), but undoubtedly the current name will have to pivot to include the word “innovation,” so may I suggest the Canadian Innovator for Atlantic Opportunities (CIAO), and now I own that intellectual property, policy makers. Most of the absurd economic development schemes in Nova History originated with the alphabet soup of those agencies.

Anyway, I don’t know if the ADB was just humouring Grosse when its chair, Ian MacKeigan, asked for a staff report about the proposed causeway, or whether MacKeigan really took the idea seriously.

“Mr. MacKeigan said the causeway ‘is the sort of basic project that the Board is interested in, and it comes within our terms of reference,'” reported Savage. “The question now, he said, was to find out if the project could be economically feasible.”

Well, studying the idea would keep some high priced bureaucrats employed for a few months, and they must have been laughing about Grosse’s ridiculous proposal over drinks at the Halifax Club, so that was its own kind of economic development, I suppose.

To be fair, causeways were in vogue. The Canso Causeway, which had opened a few years before, had all sorts of environmental effects (downplayed, but all too real), but it shortened transportation time to and from industrial Cape Breton and led to the development of the newly created ice-free deep-water harbour of the area around Port Hawkesbury and Point Tupper, so was deemed a success.

My colleague Philip Moscovitch informed me about a causeway built across the mouth of Rustico Bay in 1956. The hydrology of the area was so poorly understood that Robinson’s Island quickly started eroding and construction of the causeway was halted.

But that failure didn’t appear to cause any hesitation on the part of those advocating for a Minas Basin causeway.

In a letter to the Chronicle Herald, Grosse said the causeway would shorten the trip from the Annapolis Valley to New Brunswick by 200 miles. There were also allegedly ancillary benefits — with the tides gone from the back side of the causeway, the ancient dyke system and its expensive upkeep wouldn’t be necessary, and so thousands of more acres of agricultural land would be opened up. (No, that makes no sense.)

Also, the causeway would create “the biggest lake in Nova Scotia — a tremendous tourist attraction and resort area, with warm water, fishing, twenty-four hour boating, numerous beaches in the counties of Cumberland, Colchester, Hants, and Kings, and many associated water sports.”

Then of course, was that ever-illusive fantasy: taming the tides and tapping “the enormous electric power potential close to the eastern seaboard of Canada and the United States.”

“I cannot help feeling that in the present stage of Canadian vision and broad thinking, the desirability of bringing many parts of Nova Scotia closer to the markets of Central Canada and the eastern United States, could well be within the terms of reference of the Atlantic Development Board,” he wrote. “It would unite our Province as no endeavour has done, and could well be of great material advantage to all of the Atlantic Provinces.”

Implicit was the argument that if you opposed this cockamamie economic development scheme, you hated progress, lacked patriotism for Nova Scotia, and were just an all-around terrible person. It’s a time-worn tradition.

“There eventually will be a causeway across there, with the power project tied in,” assured Kings County Warden W. T. Blair, but even he seemed to grasp the enormity of the proposal: “I don’t expect to see it in my lifetime, but there will be one someday.”

A guy can dream.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

Government

City

Special (Regular) Design Review Committee (Monday, 4:30pm, online) — agenda

Public Information meeting (Monday, 7pm, Eastern Shore community Centre, Musquodoboit Harbour) — application for a development agreement to allow the subdivision of a new lot that will contain a 48-unit shared housing with special care facility

Province

Today

No meetings

Tomorrow

Veterans Affairs (Tuesday, 2pm, One Government Place, and online) — The Impact on Veterans and Military Families Amidst a Cost-of-Living Crisis; with representatives from the Department of Community Services, Department of Intergovernmental Affairs, Halifax Regional Municipality, Halifax & Region Military Family Resource Centre, and The Royal Canadian Legion Nova Scotia/Nunavut Command

On campus

Dalhousie

Today

Investigating the interactions of lipids and proteins at the surface of nuclear lipid droplets and the inner nuclear membrane (Monday, 2:30pm, Theatre A, Tupper Building) — Michael McPhee will talk

Tomorrow

Dalhousie’s Annual Carol Sing (Tuesday, 12pm, Sculpture Court, Dal Arts Centre) — performances and lead renditions of classic carols, Hanukkah songs, and other holiday favourites; afterwards, tours of the Dalhousie Art Gallery, light lunch, door prizes

In the harbour

Halifax

12:00: CSL Tacoma, bulker, sails from Gold Bond for sea

Cape Breton

12:30: SFL Trinity, oil tanker, sails from Everwinds 1 for sea

Footnotes

Rain today, they say.