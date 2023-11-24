A room with a view

November subscription drive

Last Friday, like every Friday, we chatted in Slack about who could do which Morning Files this week.

Since Tim would be away, either Suzanne or Philip would have to triple up. Three would be difficult for Suzanne — you’ve probably noticed how busy she’s been. Philip’s schedule meant he could only do two. We racked our brains for a third writer.

I joked that “if I could write gooder, I’d do it.”

In our crew Zoom an hour later Tim said, “Iris, I like that idea! Do it!” I don’t remember much about the next minute or so because my mind went blank with terror.

Me? Write a Morning File? What would I do, haiku my way through the whole thing?

But here I am.

I wear a lot of hats as Manager of the Halifax Examiner (some imaginary) and readers often ask why so many? The answer is: because Tim lets me.

That’s what Tim does. He finds out what people are good at, and he lets them run with it. He hands me a hat, and if it fits, I wear it.

Like designing this new website. The old site had served us well for many years, but it desperately needed a refresh. So Tim and I met with the Newspack team last spring. (Newspack, our host, creates WordPress websites specifically for news publications.) Armed with a long wishlist from the crew and our readers, and Newspack’s guidance, I started pulling it together. We launched it just over a year ago.

So here’s another thing your subscription supports: the human element behind the scenes.

When you subscribe to the Halifax Examiner, you’re getting a website run by people who really believe in “the news,” and not by a group of algorithm-obsessed coders, or (dog forbid) marketers.

The stories we publish are decided by the writers, based on what our readers need, not by what’s trending, or what will get clicks, or what other publications are reporting on.

And if you have a problem with your account or are struggling with the tech, there’s a person here to help. I know your frustration, and I’ll figure it out. You’ll never get punted to a chatbot, or an AI assistant, or someone in a call centre who’s handling three customers at once. And if you need to cancel, I’ll even help with that too.

I like to think that the Halifax Examiner is what readers expect from a “world class” (sorry, Tim) investigative news publication. Subscribers all over Nova Scotia, Canada, the US, and beyond seem to agree.

You can subscribe here.

NEWS

1. Cabinet roundup

Premier Tim Houston taking questions from reporters after the Nov. 24 cabinet meeting. Credit: Jennifer Henderson

Yvette d’Entremont and Jennifer Henderson report on yesterday’s cabinet meeting. Afterwards, the premier and ministers spoke with reporters. Highlights from their article:

Maritime Fuels:

The Houston government will not assist people who lost $1,000 or more in prepaid heating payments to Maritime Fuels.

The company declared bankruptcy last week. As Richard Cuthbertson reported Thursday for CBC, records show the company owes $2.5 million to Nova Scotia and New Brunswick customers who prepaid for their home heating fuel.

Digby Ferry woes:

Nova Scotia’s Minister of Public Works has written her federal counterpart requesting an emergency meeting early next month to discuss a proposal to relocate the Fundy Rose ferry from the Bay of Fundy to Prince Edward Island.

The proposal would see the car ferry operating between Souris, P.E.I., and the Magdalen Islands. Kim Masland didn’t mince words about the idea.

“This is a service that is absolutely crucial,” Masland told reporters.

Income Assistance boost for persons with disabilities:

Beginning next April, people currently receiving income assistance will receive an additional $300 a month in recognition of living with some form of disability or a serious medical condition.

The increase doesn’t apply to people who already receive some income through the Disability Support Program.

Donkin mine:

As reported here last week, the province said it would allow the mine to reopen if its owner, Kameron Coal, meets the terms of two work orders. The province issued a stop work order in July after a “significant” roof fall in a mine corridor.

Phase 1 will allow Kameron Coal to reopen the mine in low-humidity winter conditions. The work order requires an update of the hazard assessment classification system and the addition of monitoring measures in two tunnels.

Reporters also asked Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration Minister Jill Balser to address concerns from the community and the mine’s laid off workers about the company’s intentions and whether the mine will reopen.

Bill 329:

Reporter Brian Flinn with AllNovaScotia asked Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing John Lohr if he’s yet to take any action permitted through Bill 329 that he couldn’t have taken otherwise.

As reported here, Bill 329 gives Lohr sole control over the pace of housing development in HRM.

Click here to read “Cabinet roundup: Maritime Fuels, Digby ferry woes, income assistance boost, Donkin, and Bill 329.”

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

2. New Nova Scotia lab will help with research, conservation of marine animals

MARS Responders caring for a stranded pilot whale. Credit: Simon d'Entremont Nature Photography

Construction is now two-thirds complete on Nova Scotia’s first and only dedicated marine animal necropsy and sampling lab set to open next year, Yvette d’Entremont reports.

The Marine Animal Response Society (MARS) is building the new facility adjacent to Hope for Wildlife in Seaforth. MARS, a charitable organization dedicated to marine animal conservation in the Maritime provinces, responds to incidents ranging from live animals in trouble to dead animals found on beaches or floating at sea. “One of the really critical things is to be able to investigate and try to figure out first and foremost what happened to the [dead] animals,” MARS executive director Tonya Wimmer said in an interview Thursday.

Click here to read “New Nova Scotia lab will help with research, conservation of marine animals.”

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

3. Woman who suffered brain aneurysm suing emergency doctor, Nova Scotia Health, ambulance service

Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville in July, 2022 Credit: Pete Rossiter

A Kentville woman is suing an emergency department doctor at Valley Regional Hospital, Nova Scotia Health (NSH), and Emergency Medical Care Inc. (EMC) alleging negligence and breach of contract after she was misdiagnosed with a “low risk headache” and later suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm, Suzanne Rent reports.

According to the statement of claim, Amy Graves went to the emergency department at Valley Regional by ambulance on Dec. 6, 2021 suffering from a severe headache. Dr. Catherine Cox was the doctor on duty, and diagnosed Graves with a “low risk headache” and discharged her. “The Plaintiff alleges that Dr. Cox should have recognized the symptoms of aneurysm, ordered further testing, and commenced immediate treatment of it,” her lawyers wrote in the statement. Later in the evening on Dec. 6, Graves went to the emergency department by ambulance again, and was then diagnosed with “extensive subarachnoid haemorrhage and ruptured brain aneurysm.”

Click here to read “Woman who suffered brain aneurysm suing emergency doctor, Nova Scotia Health, ambulance service.”

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

4. Dartmouth post office proposal

A rendering shows the proposed addition to the old Dartmouth post office. Credit: HRM/RHAD Architects

A proposed addition to the old post office in downtown Dartmouth got a nod of approval from HRM’s heritage advisory committee, Suzanne Rent reports.

At a virtual meeting on Wednesday, HRM’s heritage advisory committee voted to recommend that Halifax regional council approve the proposed addition to the Edwardian Baroque-style building at 53 Queen St. The post office was built between 1914 and 1917, and was added to HRM’s heritage registry in 2020. 4328644 Nova Scotia Ltd., which is owned by James Lawley, bought the building from the federal government in 2021 for $5.85 million. As the Examiner reported in March, HRM posted an application from RHAD Architects on behalf of Lawley’s company for a development agreement on the property that included a 142-unit, 26-storey tall tower.

Click here to read “HRM heritage committee votes to send Dartmouth post office proposal to council.”

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

5. What’s the hurry?

A firefighter walks past a home destroyed by a wildfire in Hammond’s Plains, N.S., during a media tour, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Credit: THE CANADIAN PRESS/POOL, Tim Krochak

This item was written by Jennifer Henderson

For six months, the Examiner has been requesting an update from the Department of Natural Resources on the cause or origin of the devastating wildfires that began in the communities of Barrington Lake, Shelburne County and Tantallon in Halifax Regional Municipality.

Six months later, we’ve received essentially the same response from the Department of Natural Resources that was received in July.

“Investigations into the wildfires are ongoing. The cause and origin reports are a component of the investigations. Therefore there is nothing more we’re able to say at this moment,” a department spokesperson wrote in an email.

The email did say it cost $11.5 million to fight the fires, and that not all the invoices have been received.

On Oct. 25, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Becky Druhan said she would ask staff to look into what could be done to ban fees charged to parents by a few child care operators to simply put their name on a wait list for child care.

There is no guarantee the child will be offered a place should one become available, and these fees start at $200 a child.

On Thursday a spokesperson for the department sent the following response to a question from The Examiner asking when wait list fees would be outlawed:

The Department is committed to creating provincial child care policies that are child and family centred. Extra fees to cover registration, cancellations and summer breaks are not policies we support, but at present, providers are able to make individual operational decisions about these kinds of fees. We are actively working on policies to address this and will have more to share by the end of the fiscal year.

That would be April 2024. Meanwhile, the Examiner also asked when the results of a public consultation held last December (11 months ago) about input into the school system would be made available. From the minister’s office:

“We’re excited to share next steps from the Local Voice consultations in the near future, at which time the full report will be made public.”

If the consultation were repeated today, many parents would be voicing concerns about students not having had a five-day week of school in the past month.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

VIEWS

A room with a view

Five stars. The jello was *chef’s kiss* Credit: Iris

You might have noticed I was away for a couple weeks last month. The crew were vague about my whereabouts, which I appreciated.

The truth is I spent five nights at a wellness retreat. Well, sort of: I was in the hospital.

I’ve been hospitalized in Italy, and let me tell you, it was no vacation. It gave me first-hand experience of a two-tier system, and I can tell you it’s not so great. At the same time, I’ve read the same heartbreaking stories you have about our health system — but I have a positive one to tell you.

On Thanksgiving weekend, I had a dull stomach cramp. No big deal. My partner was worried though: “Want to go get this checked out? Let’s go to the emergency. Can I call an ambulance?”

Oh HELL no.

But when I fainted Monday morning, he called 911. We live on the Halifax peninsula, but still expected a long wait. (Again, I’ve read the horror stories.) So I put on my nicest pyjamas and got back into bed.

Twelve minutes later, paramedics Janice and Elijah were at my place.

They had a kick-ass bedside manner, a professional yet joking rapport meant to put me at ease. Elijah said, “Please don’t take this the wrong way, Iris, but are you usually this pale?” I told him I’m one of the palest people around, but the green tint wasn’t normal.

Half an hour later, we were at the Infirmary, with no ambulances lined up. We zipped right in.

They parked me in an empty berth in the hallway, right next to the crew’s station. It wasn’t horrible being in the hallway — I wasn’t in a lot of pain, and it was quiet. The staff looked after me. My partner was with me the whole time.

I asked one of the interns if it was usually this calm on a long weekend. He said, “No, you picked the best day to come in. It’s the quietest I’ve seen in three years.”

Within two hours I had an Xray and an EKG. It was my appendix. I was booked for surgery at 2am. I couldn’t believe it.

You ever think about your appendix? Me neither. (Well, I do now.)

The appendix is like that guy you work with, who has an office down an ill-used corridor, but nobody really knows what he does. He just lurks around, pretending to be busy, showing up for the cake parties and sucking up benefits.

Then one Monday you come to work and find out he’s trashed the office, deleted the servers, and has been poisoning the coffee.

What a sneaky little asshole of an organ.

We spent 15 hours in the hallway, and then a lovely porter named Thackery came to get me around 1:30am. All the wheelchairs were being used, and he couldn’t find a spare gurney, so off we went — bed, blankets, and all.

He wheeled me down a deserted hallway, around a couple corners, and into an elevator, chatting all the way. We went through a few double doors, and he turned lights on and off as we went.

It was eerily quiet, even for that hour. We didn’t see another person. It was surreal.

We passed through two abandoned recovery wards, each with at least a dozen beds with pink curtains closed around them. We cruised by the empty nurses’ stations. Thackery said normally these wards would be full, but there wasn’t anyone to do the surgeries.

I wished I had kept my phone with me. I later described this scene to the crew, and Tim Bousquet nailed it when he said, “Sounds like a 1970-era sci-fi film taking place on some space probe at the edge of the galaxy.”

We went down a dim hallway, past dark rooms with diagnostic equipment pushed up against the walls. “There’s your stop,” Thackery finally said, indicating a bright open doorway at the end on the left.

The bed was too big to make the corner. So I hopped off, thanked my driver, and walked in to meet the surgery team.

What should have been a 20 minute procedure and a day’s recovery turned out to be major, but I’ll spare you the details — I don’t want you googling it.

I’m here, and that’s what matters.

Meal on wheels. Credit: Iris

You know those little hand-held puzzles with the tiles that you slide around to make a picture? That’s what my five nights in the hospital were like. I was shuffled between two hospitals, and three different wards. Kudos to the staff for managing it all.

I spent a sleepless night and a day at the Infirmary, in a ward with two men and a woman who all snored. Then I was moved to the VG, into a room with three men, two of whom spent all night moaning and complaining.

Finally I was moved into a semi-private room on another ward, which I had all to myself for a night. I had been wearing my mask constantly, even while trying to sleep, so it was heavenly to take it off for a bit when I was alone. I had an open window, and lots of fresh, cold air.

One of the nurses told me that their ward was short nine people that week, which is why we were being shuffled around.

We read about how hard hospital staff work, and how they need more support. I saw it firsthand. I could tell they were all run off their feet and exhausted at the end of their 12-hour shifts, but it didn’t affect their work. I never saw anyone short-tempered, or unprofessional. They were unfailingly kind.

Whenever I could, I chatted with the nurses and staff who came in to care for me. They told me about their families, what they did when they weren’t working, how many nurses there were in their families, how long they’d been doing this, and where they were from.

Several nurses were from the Philippines. Late at night, when they thought we were asleep, they would quietly talk and joke with each other in their mother tongue, which I found comforting.

Because I kept the window open, my partner brought me my Examiner hoodie to keep warm. I wore it as I hobbled up and down the ward, flying the team colours. It looked stunning with my grey and black Japanese-patterned pyjamas.

The high point of my visit was on Thursday morning. A silver-haired woman came into the room to prepare it for my new roommate. We introduced ourselves (for privacy I’ll call her Greta) and I asked her about her work.

“Thank you for not assuming I’m a volunteer,” she said.

I asked her why people would assume that. She said, “Once you’re a woman of a certain age people think you must be too old to get paid to do a job, so you have to be working for free.”

I laughed and said, “I’ll be working ‘til they pry my laptop out of my cold dead hands.”

She stopped and looked at me. She looked at my Examiner hoodie. “Iris, do you read the Halifax Examiner?” she asked.

“Greta, I manage the Halifax Examiner,” I answered.

“You’re Iris the Amazing! I don’t believe it!” she said.

“And you’re Greta H—!” I said.

She asked how on earth I could know that. I said it was because she was the only Greta I knew who would know my nickname. She’s a subscriber, and one of my favourite emailers.

I can’t say anything about our health care system that hasn’t been said by much better writers than me, so I’ll just say a sincere thank you to:

Elijah, Janice, Dr. Dan, Shawn and his partner, Jess, Kate, Stephanie, Kayla, Jodie, Thackery, Dr. Neumann and her team, Grace, Navjoud, Jason, Brooke, Faith, Greta, Laura, Sabina, Mary, and Leland (Jam Spreader Extraordinaire); also the nurse with the cool hair and the pink toque, and all the others whose names I didn’t get to write down.



If I were in charge I’d double all your salaries.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

Government

No meetings

On campus

Dalhousie

Saxophone Noon Hour (Friday, 11:45am, Strug Concert Hall) — selections from the students’ repertoire

Building Agricultural Modernity on China’s State Farms (Friday, 3:30pm, room 1170, McCain Building and online) — Xiaoping Sun from Saint Mary’s University will talk

In the harbour

Halifax

08:30: MSC Alina, container ship, arrives at Pier 41 from Baltimore

08:30: Nolhan Ava, ro-ro cargo, arrives at Pier 42 from Saint Pierre

11:00: Skogafoss, container ship, arrives at Pier 42 from Portland

11:30: AlgoCanada, oil tanker, sails from Irving Oil for sea

13:00: Augusta Luna, cargo ship, departs from Pier 27 for sea

15:00: GPO Emerald, heavy lifter, departs from IEL for sea

15:00: Atlantic Sail, ro-ro container, arrives at Fairview Cove mid-berth from Rostock, Germany

15:30: Grande Halifax, car carrier, sails from Autoport for sea

16:00: Maria S. Merian, research/survey vessel, sails from Dartmouth Cove for sea

16:30: MSC Alina, container ship, sails from Pier 41 for sea

16:45: Nolhan Ava, ro-ro cargo, sails from Pier 42 for sea

18:00: Oceanex Sanderling, ro-ro container, sails from Fairview Cove for sea

22:30: Skogafoss, container ship, sails from Pier 42 for sea

Cape Breton

09:00: AlgoScotia, oil tanker, sails from Government Wharf for Halifax

10:30: SFL Trinity, oil tanker, sails from anchor for sea

12:00: CSL Tacoma, bulker, moves from anchor to NS Power

Footnotes

A big thank you to Phil and Yvette for not letting me embarrass myself this morning. We’ve got our regular Friday Zoom shortly, and I’m keeping my mouth shut.