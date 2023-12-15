NEWS

1. Millions of dollars to fight gender-based violence

An image from the Government of Canada’s Gender-based Violence information page

The federal government is giving Nova Scotia more than $18 million to fight gender-based violence. The money is to help with implementation of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence (GBV).

Yvette d’Entremont reports on the announcement by Jill Balser, the province’s Minister responsible for the Nova Scotia Advisory Council on the Status of Women, made yesterday at the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre in Halifax:

Gender-based violence can happen in any relationship. It is a complex but preventable social affliction,” Balser said during Thursday’s announcement. “Its impacts can affect generations and can often lead to intergenerational cycles of violence and abuse within families. But by working together, we can create awareness and prevention strategies and build a greater capacity to help break this devastating cycle.” Balser also announced that the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre will receive $725,000 over four years for an Indigenous empowerment fund. In addition, the youth-driven program The Peer Outreach Support Services & Education (POSSE) Project is getting $1 million over four years for their work. Balser indicated that as a result of the federal money announced Thursday, more organizations will receive funding in the near future.

Whenever I see governments talk about “raising awareness” I get a sinking feeling. I say this as someone who has been involved in projects to raise awareness, and written marketing plans where that is the goal. We’re going to raise awareness. But does raising awareness make a substantive difference? And, more importantly, what do you do with that new raised awareness?

As I wrote in a Morning File earlier this year, quoting P. E. Moskowitz in the context of raising awareness about mental health:

What is the state of mental health awareness anyway? Will the Ted Lasso cast members increase it? Moskowitz writes: “Before the briefing, 90 percent of Americans agreed that the U.S. is in a mental health crisis… Perhaps the press briefing will push our awareness as high as 91 or 92 percent… Actually doing something about mental health would cost a lot of money, and probably involve a radical restructuring of society, something we do not have time for… So awareness is our only option. I’m sure once we get to 93 or 94 percent awareness, we’ll actually do something about it. Until then, just keep being aware.”

I am very pleased to note that the funding to fight gender-based violence seems much more focused on action than awareness.

In the story d’Entremont speaks with Kimm Kent of the POSSE Project, who says she is “over the moon thrilled” about the funding, and what it means for her organization (which does great work).

Click or tap here to read “Nova Scotia nabs historic $18.3 million in federal funds to address gender-based violence.”

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

2. Snowmobiles on roads

Snowmobile in its natural habitat. Credit: Dan Cutler/Unsplash

In a media release issued yesterday, the province announced a pilot project to allow snowmobiles on roads and shoulders in some communiites.

From the release:

This pilot project supports safe and responsible use of snowmobiles on specific roadways at approved locations,” said Public Works Minister Kim Masland. “This will enable greater connectivity for snowmobile users and support businesses that serve outdoor enthusiasts in these communities.”

The pilot begins today, and the communities it covers are Margaree Centre, Big Intervale, and New Germany.

I find the phrase “outdoor enthusiasts” amusing, and not just in the context of snowmobiles.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

3. Speaking of snow and snowmobiles…

Snowplow stopped at the corner of Jubilee Street in a blizzard. Photo contributed

December is Nova Scotia’s fastest-warming month, meteorologist Ryan Snoddon writes at CBC. Looking at data from 1991 to 2020, Snoddon says:

It’s December that really stands out in terms of warming, with average daily mean temperatures jumping by a degree or more over the past few decades… While a white Christmas can still occur, they are becoming the exception to the rule thanks to climate change.

When the snow melted earlier this week, the hardy greens in our garden sprung back up. We’ve been eating chard, kale, parsley and more out of the raised beds.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

4. Uber sues Toronto

Photo by freestocks.org on Pexels.com

There are more than 54,000 Uber and Lyft drivers in Toronto. Many of them can’t make a living. So the city has paused issuing new licences, and as a result, Uber is suing. (The company sued New York City over the same issue and lost.)

The Big Story podcast featured an interview with urban geographer Thorben Wieditz earlier this week, on Uber, its business model, and what it’s done to transportation in Toronto. It’s a really good listen.

One of the issues raised is that people find themselves waiting longer for Ubers because there is more congestion on the roads. But, guess what? Adding more cars increases congestion, especially since the cars are empty half the time. And there are so many Ubers on the road, that drivers can barely make a living, and thousands in Toronto leave the platform every month.

This part of the interview particularly struck me:

We know that Uber cars are circulating empty about 48% of the time… We also know that most of Uber’s trips in the city of Toronto are taken in the downtown core, which on the one hand are best served with public transit access and on the other hand, already most congested by traffic. One important aspect about Uber’s business model is that it really treats transit users as a huge market opportunity, and that was very clear in initial filings to the Securities and Exchange Commission where Uber stated that public transit represents a market opportunity for them to grow and that their goal is to move transit users one by one off transit and into private vehicles. This is something that we have seen in cities in North America, in cities in Europe, but also in Toronto. When we got data for 2019, we saw that 31 million trips had been taken out of the city’s transit system and replaced by private vehicle rides, and that sort of equated about $74 million in lost revenue for the TTC. We also know that compared to other modes of transportation, ride hailing is significantly more environmentally harmful because of the deadheading required in this industry. The time that drivers spend circulating empty. If you do not increase this optimization rate from 48% to something that is closer towards 60 or 70%, as we see in places like New York City, you also end up with more detrimental impacts on congestion and on emissions.

Last fall, I was meeting someone at a Toronto restaurant. He came by Uber. Half an hour later. He said he could have walked faster, and that he felt terrible for the driver, whose fare was under $10.

I still can’t believe we had a mayoralty candidate whose platform was largely focused on the slogan, “Halifax needs Uber.”

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

5. The Q changes its name

The QMJHL logo.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is now the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, which makes sense given that there are six teams in the region.

Sidenote, brought to you by my being on the Mooseheads’ mobile website yesterday (but also applying to many other sites): the “buy tickets” button should just take you to a place where you can buy tickets. I wouldn’t think that would be complicated.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

VIEWS

The toxicity of numerical review culture: A five-star morning file

Trying to decide between two movies? Pull out your phone and check the Rotten Tomatoes rating. Or maybe you see yourself as more of a serious film person. In that case, you can look at the aggregated score on Letterboxd instead.

Thinking about reading a book but not sure which one? Take a look at Goodreads and see if it’s a 5, or at least close.

But what do those numbers mean? And how much has the gutting of review culture in favour of glancing at an aggregated score affected businesses like publishing?

Look, I’m not blameless here. I have accounts on both Goodreads and Letterboxd, and I use them to log what I watch and read.

I don’t assign star ratings on Goodreads. An aside: I hate Goodreads, which is owned by Amazon, but if you are an author it makes sense to have an up-to-date Goodreads page. (Here’s mine; note that the Donald Marshall book does not exist and that its presence persists despite my efforts to get it removed). And once I set my page up, I figured I might as well log the books I’m reading too.

I don’t tend to assign star ratings to the books I read, in part out of some misguided sense of books being above all that (ha ha ha), and in part for practical reasons: I edit a magazine for writers and regularly read books by people I know, and I don’t want to get into issues around why I gave this or that so many stars. I do see I gave one five-star review, to a book by a friend: Scratching the Flint, by Vern Smith. I really liked the book.

On Letterboxd, I do assign star ratings, but the whole enterprise feels suspect. What is that number supposed to mean? If I give both Legally Blonde 2 and the documentary Ciné-Guerrillas: Scenes from the Labudović Reels three stars (which I did), what does that mean? Do the four and a half stars for Searching for Gerda Taro mean it’s a better film than the groundbreaking Girls in Uniform, with Romy Schneider and Lilli Palmer? What am I actually basing the number on? Is Road House a five for being the epitome of the good bad movie? Does that make it better than some relatively obscure French new wave short which maybe in some ways is not great but is historically important?

I think my general approach is to try and rate the film on its own terms, but who knows. Sure, it’s just a number, and ultimately nobody cares what number I give. And yet, a few days ago I went back and changed my rating for The Train, starring Burt Lancaster, from a four to a four and a half. In part, I was influenced by the reviews I’d read… on Letterboxd.

I read a couple of crossword blogs regularly, and on one of them the subject of star ratings comes up frequently. Sometimes people one-star review puzzles that haven’t even been released yet. Some folks have a particular dislike for certain puzzle constructors, and seem to review-bomb all their puzzles with one star. As is often the case, people are also more likely to give star ratings if they feel strongly one way or the other. Not that many folks are motivated to go and leave three stars.

Last Sunday, a reader of the blog, posting as Katie, made the following request:

Is there an efficient way to search for past NYT (or other) puzzles that got particularly high ratings on crosswordfiend? Or that got a particularly large number of ratings? [In other words, if one were aiming to do old NYT puzzles – hoping to do good ones and/or “interesting” ones you’ve missed, for example, but are likely to enjoy – is there a fast way to do that?] Also, as Diane once said in Cheers, “Everyone knows hate is not the opposite of love. Indifference is.” So, the number of ratings gives interesting info, too. For example, the last 5 weeks yield the data below, for [NYT rating ave, # of reviews], going from 5 weeks ago to today (TBD on ratings “today”):

Mon; Tues; Wed; Thurs; Fri; Sat; Sun

2.87,50; 2.79,41; 2.82,51; /2.69,67; 3.48,47; 3.51,47; 2.66,48

3.04,37; 2.51,42; 2.78,53; /3.18,73; \3.87,53; 3.40,52; 3.52,46

3.15,47; 2.81,54; 2.76,45; 3.35,37; 3.29,41; 2.15,56; 2.80,57

3.10,39; 2.93,51; 3.29,48; 3.26,47; 3.24,43; 3.21,47; 3.10,40

3.11,38; 3.42,52; /1.99,69; \4.09,56; \3.91,44; 2.79,36; [TBD] Number of ratings: mean=48, stdev=10

Ave. rating score: mean=3.1, stdev=0.5

(rounding signif. digits here)… Knowing which oldies-but-goodies to go for, from years ago, would be – very nifty.

To me, this seems akin to deciding what to read based on whether it’s a 4.3 or a 4.5 on Goodreads, but to each their own.

Evan Birnholz, a very good crossword constructor who has long railed against the star ratings, responded to Katie’s request by suggesting she rethink it:

The star ratings aren’t useful for determining what’s a good puzzle or what’s worth solving. I understand wanting some guidance about trying past puzzles that you may have missed and there’s only so much time in the day, but the star ratings are an extremely flawed metric at best. This is actually a great example of why I think they should be abandoned — using some arbitrary minimum rating to determine which puzzles you solve means the star ratings actively dissuade you from solving many puzzles that you might actually enjoy. I’ll never understand a good purpose for that on a site that promotes what it says are the best puzzles out there.

You could, of course, say the same thing about star ratings for anything.

I feel the same way about Goodreads as I do about LinkedIn: people take this shit seriously? But they do. Publishers care about their Goodreads ratings. Authors care about them. Writers canvass friends and family to get them to pop in a five-star rating because that’s what you need to do to get moved higher up in the search rankings. I’ve seen a five-star review of a book by a small independent press (it’s a good book) from the publisher, who, of course doesn’t identify himself as such.

Fun exception: local author Jane Doucet gives her book Fishnets & Fantasies a five-star review because Goodreads, in its algorithmic wisdom, prompted her to review it. She notes that she is “completely biased because I wrote it.”

This week, we saw a great example of how bad the toxicity of Goodreads review culture can be. (I think it’s particularly an issue in what is broadly known as genre fiction.) Review-bombing — the act of a bunch of people leaving terrible reviews for reasons other than an actual assessment of the book — is a longstanding problem. But rarely do we get so blatant an example as with the case of erstwhile debut novelist Cait Corrain.

Corrain’s first book was supposed to come out next year. Writers started to notice a bunch of one-star reviews for books by other debut science fiction and fantasy authors with books coming out next year. Interestingly, at least one of these books did not even have advance reading copies available yet, so there is no way the supposed reviewers could have read them. Also interestingly, the same accounts leaving these one-star reviews all seemed to love Corrain’s debut novel, giving it five stars, linking to each other’s reviews, and upvoting it on lists.

I’ll let the website The Mary Sue pick up the tale from here:

This activity goes back as far as February 2023, with all the accounts active around the same days the last ten months. After affected authors and their peers began sub-tweeting about this in early December, these Goodreads profiles disappeared. According to accounts from those involved, they attempted to resolve the matter privately for some time. Frustrated by Corrain’s apparent deflections, on December 6 best-selling author Xiran Jay Zhao shared a public 31-page Google document to Twitter (“X”). This document contains screenshot/video evidence connecting those accounts to Corrain… The next morning, Corrain pointed to a former friend (“Lilly”) as the culprit and provided Discord screenshots of their conversation with “Lilly.” The timestamps of Discord interaction between “Lilly” and Corrain seem to be Photoshopped, and the conversation did little to convince anyone that there was truly a “Lilly” involved. The dialogue between Corrain and “Lilly” is highly dramatic, with a villainous twist for “Lilly” in the end. Many who saw the screenshot “proof” became even more convinced of Corrain’s involvement.

All of the writers who were given one-star reviews by these fake accounts were not white. Corrain has since admitted she was the one behind the review bombing. She has also been dropped by her publisher, Del Rey — also the publisher of some of the authors who were Corrain’s targets.

We can say that Cait Corrain is a jerk or whatever, and that she should have known better, but, as with so many things, we are really dealing with a systemic issue here. If the industry and readers hadn’t come to put so much stock in those Goodreads stars, nobody would care.

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

NOTICED

What I read this year (no star ratings involved)

Photo: Alfons Morales/Unsplash

Since I was banging on about Goodreads, I’ll do the end of year list thing and give you some of the highlights from my reading in 2023.

My favourites among the books I read this year:

Scratching the Flint, by Vern Smith

What Comes Echoing Back, by Leo McKay Jr

Moon of the Crusted Snow, by Waubgeshig Rice

Ducks, by Kate Beaton

Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead, by Olgka Tokarczuk

Say Nothing, by Patrick Radden Keefe

Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets, by Lucinda Williams

Hello, I want to Die, Please Fix Me, by Anna Mehler Paperny

Weirdest books I read this year:

The Philosophy of Modern Song, by Bob Dylan

The Psychic Soviet and Other Works, by Ivan F. Svenonius

Classics I hadn’t got around to reading that I finally read this year:

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret by Judy Blume

The Day of the Triffids and The Chrysalids, by John Wyndham

Hatchet, by Gary Paulsen

(Send this item: right click and copy this link)

Government

No meetings

On campus

No events

In the harbour

Halifax

13:00: Skogafoss, container ship, sails from Pier 42 for sea

14:00: IT Integrity, supply vessel, moves from Pier 9C to Pier 9A

16:00: AlgoScotia, oil tanker, arrives at Irving Oil 3 from Corner Brook

16:30: Nolhan Ava, ro-ro cargo, sails from Pier 42 for sea

16:30: Atlantic Sun, container ship, sails from Fairview Cove for sea

17:00: AlgoNova, oil tanker, sails from Irving Oil 3 for sea

Cape Breton

No traffic

Footnotes

I wrote a short story based on Girls in Uniform for an anthology of crime fiction. I’ll let you know when it’s published.

Here is the strangest “review us” thing I’ve seen. It’s at the airport in Athens. You’re supposed to rate your experience of going through security.

Rating security at the Athens airport. The text says “Τhe inspection is finished! Rate us!” Credit: Philip Moscovitch