1. Abandoning the Atlantic Loop, but not our single-passenger cars

The proposed Atlantic Loop Credit: Emera

“Nova Scotia has significant greenhouse gas emission goals to reach by 2030, including closing the province’s coal generating plants and relying instead on renewable power for 80% of its electrical needs,” I reported yesterday:

For years, the hope was those lofty goals could be obtained with the help of the so-called “Atlantic Loop” — accessing 500 megawatts of hydro power from Quebec via 800 kilometres of new overhead direct current electric lines. But no more. The Halifax Examiner reported in February that it was doubtful Quebec had the ability to provide Nova Scotia with so much power, and that was confirmed today by David Miller, the province’s director of Clean Electricity. Miller and Tory Rushton, the minister of Natural Resources and Renewables, rolled out a new Clean Power Plan Wednesday at a technical briefing with reporters. Miller said the projected costs of the Atlantic Loop have ballooned by over 300%, from $2.9 billion in 2020 to more than $9 billion today. That’s largely because the cost of high-voltage DC equipment and cables are going up because of global supply chain issues — basically, nearly every jurisdiction in the world is buying up such equipment and manufacturing hasn’t caught up to demand. But even the $9 billion figure is a moving target. “We’re still at a relatively early stage cost estimate, so that $9 billion could significantly increase,” explained Miller. “That risk for more cost escalation would fall on ratepayers in Nova Scotia. That level of risk is unacceptable.” “At the end of the day, ratepayers are at the top of our mind,” said Rushton. “In a project that went from $2 billion when first discussed up to over $9 billion right now, that would be a the burden on the backs of ratepayers, and that’s not something that as a government we want to move forward.”

Click or tap here to read “Nova Scotia abandons Atlantic Loop as strategy to meet 2030 renewable power goals.”

Miller argued that the price of wind has dropped so much — to $45 to $65 per MWh — that it makes more sense to pursue that than the anticipated $200 to $250 cost of energy from the Atlantic Loop. Even add-ons to make that wind power more usable are cheaper, he said — using wind backed up by batteries costs from $70-$100, and the more reliable wind power from offshore generation costs $70-$140.

Perhaps. Still, moving to 80% renewables with just wind and a bit of solar in just six years seems like a hope and a prayer of a plan.

I wondered how the plans of large “green hydrogen” producers would affect the plan. As Joan Baxter has reported, EverWind intends on buying wind power from new wind farms that will connect to the grid and move the power to EverWind in Point Tupper. Here’s my exchange with Miller about that:

Bousquet: The green hydrogen companies are already contracting for an enormous amount of soon-to-be-built wind power — by some estimations, double what our current grid is. How does that play into this plan? Miller: So I think there’s an opportunity for both groups of assets to be constructied. We’re focused on assets that would be in the right locations to serve the grid, whereas the green hydrogen producers would be trying to minimize the transmission distance to their facilities to minimize the cost of constructing those assets. So where they are will be constructing assets to direct the seed into their green hydrogen production, they will want to be sited as close by as possible. Not to say that there won’t be competition between these — there’s only so much land in Nova Scotia. But I think that the resources are such and the availability of land is such that we will be able to both achieve our goals. In our recent procurement process that’s underway now, we’ve seen about 2,000 megawatts of interest just for this single procurement, and we’ll be seeking about 350 megawatts in total to purchase. So we think there’s still a lot of development potential out there that does not necessarily compete with what green hydrogen producers are seeking to do.

Sometimes I just need to get these exchanges published so I can refer back to them when the inevitable failure plays out. Remarkably, to me anyway, Miller said all the above exactly as written, no hesitations or “ums” or other verbal tics that most all of us have, and without referring to notes or reading from a script.

Another part of the plan is a sort of hand-wave towards electric vehicles. As I wrote yesterday:

Also, the plan relies on wide adaptation of electric vehicles (EVs), in part so that the EVs can be used to power houses and businesses when the grid fails during weather events. How many EVs are Nova Scotian supposed to buy in the next six years? “I wouldn’t have that number with me right now,” replied Rushton. A percentage of the population? “I wouldn’t even estimate,” said Rushton.

I had this further exchange with Rushton:

Bousquet: What I’m not seeing in any of this and it may seem silly, I don’t know, but there’s no mention of transit or increasing transit use or reducing per capita consumer energy usage in any way. So is the message to the public that your life is not going to change? Might be a little bit more expensive to buy electricity, but everything you do now is going to be done in 2030 and into the future? Rushton: I’d argue with you. I think David [Miller] spelled it out very clearly that transportation is part of this plan. There’s a nice picture of a Novabus [in the handout to reporters], it spells it out that with the new electricity and the smart grid systems going out with the with chargers, that homeowners that are buying electric vehicles could be an opportunity to assist with the grid. Bousquet: Will transit usage as a percentage of transportation increase as a result of this? Rushton: Yes, and it’s all going to be incremental steps, as Dave spelled out.

Let’s be clear: Rushton’s assertion that the plan envisions an increase in transit use is absolutely false.

Here’s the photo of the Novabus in the slide presented to reporters:

Not a word about increasing transit use.

As I say, it’s a bit hand-wavey, but the only reason EVs are mentioned at all in a plan for “greening the grid” is that we ratepayers should buy them because the power fails so often in storms that we can theoretically power our houses off the EV.

To be fair, Miller did make the point that with “smart EV charging” — charging vehicles at night and other times when there’s otherwise low demand for power — there’s no need to increase the capacity of the grid.

The Novabus was pictured not because there are going to be any more buses on the road, but rather to illustrate that the existing bus fleet will be electrified.

The next slide in the presentation was specific to EVs, and showed the cost of charging an electric Ford 150 pickup (equivalent to a cost of 35 cents per litre).

I do wonder if people think I’m being silly about this. But seems to me that in the face of the collapsing global climate playing out before us, besides taking swift action itself, the government should additionally be asking citizens to make significant lifestyle changes.

And whether electrified or not, single-passenger vehicles are an enormous energy suck, and therefore greenhouse gas producers. It takes a lot of energy to make them. More energy still to mine the materials for the batteries. Even charging them produces greenhouse gases, as 20% of the electrical system will still rely on fossil fuels in 2030. Buses aren’t a cure-all — they also use energy — but with a significant shift away from single-passenger cars and to transit, we can see a big reduction in total greenhouse gas emissions.

I go to a lot of these press conferences related to addressing climate change, and there are typically several dozen people in the room. I’d estimate there were 50 people there yesterday — the politicians, staff, reporters, the opposition and their staff, and so on. I didn’t actually poll anyone, but I’m almost certain I was the only person present who didn’t drive a personal vehicle to the event. I took the bus.

That’s not a virtue signal, but rather just an illustration that no one in the governmental or managerial (or mostly, journalism) circles intends on their life changing in any meaningful way in order to address the climate disaster, so why should anyone else make meaningful changes?

Sure, it’s hard to take the bus. There aren’t a lot of them, the connections are shitty, takes forever. But if the government spent a lot of money to buy more buses and invested in transit infrastructure, maybe that wouldn’t be the case.

2. Tiny houses

Rendering of a tiny home community in Lower Sackville. Credit: NS Government/Shaw Group

“The Nova Scotia government, Halifax Regional Municipality, and two private developers will build a rent-geared-to-income tiny home community in Lower Sackville, with residents moving in the autumn of 2024,” reports Suzanne Rent:

The project will be the first community of its kind in Nova Scotia, but will also displace people who are now living in tents on the land on which the tiny homes will be built. The province made the announcement in a news release on Wednesday. The community will be located on Cobequid Road and will consist of 52 units, providing housing for 62 people (several of the homes will be double occupancy). Rents for the homes will be geared to income, with residents paying no more than 30% of their incomes to stay in the homes. Residents of the community will also receive wraparound supports to find employment and more permanent housing.

Click or tap here to read “Nova Scotia, HRM, developers to build tiny homes at current sanctioned tent site in Lower Sackville.”

3. Housing and Province House

Tents in Grand Parade on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Credit: Zane Woodford

“Nova Scotia’s provincial politicians are back to work at the House of Assembly this afternoon,” reports Jennifer Henderson:

On Wednesday, Liberal leader Zach Churchill told reporters his focus will be on urging Premier Tim Houston to do a better job working with both municipal and federal levels of government to find short- and long-term solutions to the housing crisis. “With the highest increases in rent and the highest rates of inflation, it has never been more expensive to be a Nova Scotian than under Tim Houston’s Conservative government,” Churchill said. “At the centre of this cost-of-living crisis is the housing crisis, and it will not be solved until this government accepts their responsibility to fix it. Premier Houston needs to work non-stop to find answers to this problem in a collaborative and constructive way. If he isn’t prepared to provide that leadership, the Nova Scotia Liberals are.”

Henderson goes on to present both the Liberal and NDP position on housing.

Click or tap here to read “Housing crisis top issue as Nova Scotia legislature opens today.”

4. Can’t Buy My Silence

Can’t Buy My Silence is a campaign that seeks legislative change to make Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) unenforceable except for “their original purpose — the prevention of sharing confidential business information (“intellectual property”) and trade secrets.”

Yesterday, the local wing of the campaign sent the following open letter to Justice Minister Brad Johns:

Minister Johns, The signatories of this open letter are survivors, advocates, and experts in the gender-based violence sector. We are writing this open letter to express our disappointment with the government’s stance on banning the misuse of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in cases of harassment and discrimination. We are calling on you to reconsider your position. On September 21, you announced that the Nova Scotia government will not pass Bill 144 or any other variation of that bill in the fall sitting. You stated to the media that “it’s a complex issue and there are pros and cons to both sides of the issue.” You claimed that your department’s jurisdictional scan led you to the conclusion that this legislation is not needed in Nova Scotia at this time. We fundamentally disagree. Every day we allow the pervasive use of NDAs to continue is another day that victims are further harmed. When this government came to power in 2021, you and the Minister of Status of Women, personally expressed an interest in banning the misuse of NDAs. Since then, the government’s stance has been to stonewall this legislation. You claim to be listening to both sides, but have never met with Can’t Buy My Silence. Your department recently referenced the Manitoba Law Reform Commission’s report which is a deeply flawed analysis of the impact of legislation banning NDAs. The report claims that legislation will have a negative impact on the settlement of cases, but they cannot provide any evidence to back this up. We have data that provides an entirely different picture. Since 2017, six states have banned the misuse of NDAs including California, Vermont, New Mexico, Arizona, Hawaii and New Jersey. According to a comparison of Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) between 2017(before these laws were passed) and 2021 (after these laws were passed) sexual harassment settlements increased from 81 percent to 90 percent. In other words, rates of settlements actually increased after legislation restricting NDAs was introduced. Additionally, a 2021 study conducted by researchers at University of Pennsylvania noted causal evidence that broad use of NDAs is detrimental to the health and welfare of employees. They also noted in states where laws narrowed the use of NDAs, current and former employees were more likely to report workplace misconduct, therefore ensuring future employees avoided similar circumstances, ultimately improving workplace conditions. We are calling on you as the Minister of Justice to sit down in consultation with Can’t Buy My Silence and all other advocates who are in support of Bill144. We invite you to meet with us, to hear our stories, and to learn more about why this legislation matters. Respectfully ,the undersigned: Dr. Julie Macfarlane, Co-Founder, Can’t Buy My Silence Campaign

Liz LeClair, Volunteer, Can’t Buy My Silence Campaign (NS Chapter)

Stacey Buchholzer, Campaign Coordinator, Can’t Buy My Silence Campaign

Carrie Low, Survivors for Change & Empowerment

Sue Bookchin, Executive Director, Be the Peace Institute

Stacey Godsoe, Project & Resource Coordinator, Be the Peace Institute

Kristina Fifield- Avalon Provincial Therapeutic Supervisor &Trauma Therapist

Jennifer Robinson – Avalon Community Trauma Therapist

Nicole Robson- Avalon Community Trauma Therapist

Sarah Macgillivray -Avalon Community Legal Support Worker

Shianne Gordon -Avalon Community Navigator

Joanna Brenchley – Avalon Community Trauma Therapist

Karen Gross – Avalon Community Trauma Therapist Cc: Premier Tim Houston; Honourable Karla MacFarlane; Honourable Jill Balser

5. The Icarus report

Yesterday, the New York Times published the above illustrated recreation of a near-crash at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas.

Wrote reporters Sydney Ember and Emily Steel:

It was still dark outside when Damian Campbell started his overtime shift in the Austin control tower about 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. This was supposed to be one of his days off, but a manager had asked him to come in because they were short staffed… The thick layer of fog — an unusual condition in Austin — meant that Mr. Campbell couldn’t see much of anything, including the airport’s runways nearly 200 feet below. That was bad enough. But Austin also lacked ground radar, which meant Mr. Campbell had no way to visually monitor the location of planes on taxiways and runways. He had to rely on pilots on the ground to accurately tell him where they were. About 6:34 a.m., the voice of a pilot on FedEx Flight 1432, inbound from Memphis, crackled through Mr. Campbell’s radio. The Boeing 767 was about 18 miles away, according to an internal F.A.A. report reviewed by The Times. The pilot was seeking permission to land. “One Eight Left cleared to land,” Mr. Campbell rat-a-tatted in response, using code for the 9,000-foot runway 18L. He added that visibility was extremely low. About four minutes later, he cleared the Southwest flight to Cancún for takeoff on 18L. The FedEx plane was on its final approach, just three miles away, he told the Southwest pilots. The distance between the two planes was closing fast. Another 43 seconds passed. The FedEx pilot, knowing the Southwest plane was on the runway, asked for confirmation that it was safe to land. “That is affirmative,” Mr. Campbell responded. “You are cleared to land.” The FedEx plane was about 150 feet from the ground when its pilots caught sight of the airport, obscured by the dense clouds. That was when they saw it: the outline, barely visible at first, of the Southwest plane rolling down the same runway that the FedEx jet was about to land on. Both planes were moving fast. A crash was imminent. There was no time to ask permission. “Southwest, abort!” one of the FedEx pilots radioed. They yanked the cargo plane up and gunned the engines to avoid landing on top of the smaller jet, which continued accelerating and then was airborne. The aircraft came within roughly 50 feet of each other when accounting for the Southwest plane’s tail and the FedEx jet’s landing gear, according to F.A.A. officials. (The N.T.S.B. said the planes were less than 200 feet apart.)

There were 128 people on the Southwest flight, and at the moment they had no knowledge that they had nearly died. They went on to their vacations in Cancún none the wiser.

Frighteningly, the Feb. 4 incident wasn’t even the only one at Austin:

Last November, for example, Southwest and American Airlines planes came perilously close. In April, a mistake by an exhausted air traffic controller caused a SkyWest Airlines jet to fly into the path of a Southwest plane. And last month, a fighter jet nearly crashed into two other aircraft, including a private jet that veered abruptly to avoid a collision.

Reporters Ember and Steel don’t just relate the fact of the near-disaster but also its underlying causes, including overworked air traffic controllers and outdated or nonexistent equipment, among others. These problems are endemic across the United States, and as several people say, there’s a major disaster just waiting to happen. It’s solid reporting.

Is it relevant to Canada? I have no idea. To delve into it meaningfully takes more reporting time than I have right now, but one of the big media orgs should dedicate a reporter to the beat. I will note that nearly every day “loss of separation/ near mid-air collisions” are entered into the Transport Canada system that tracks air incidents; whether these are routine marginal safety issues or reflective of larger systemic issues, I don’t know.

And I hesitate to mention it because students are, well, students, and they need to learn somehow, but an awful lot of reportable incidents happen at the Moncton Flight College.

Government

Today

Legislature sits — 1pm

Tomorrow

Legislature sits — 9am

On campus

Dalhousie

Today

Insights into receptor recycling from endosomes to the plasma membrane (Thursday, 12pm, online) — Dr. Lois Weisman, Professor, Department of Cell & Developmental Biology, University of Michigan will talk

Sciographies season five returns for a fifth season (Thursday, 5:30pm, online) — podcast shares the lives, stories and research of Dalhousie scientists; weekly episodes air on Thursdays at 4:30PM on CKDU 88.1FM; or listen on most podcast apps (Apple, Spotify, Soundcloud) from September 14 – November 2, 2023.

How can Patients Best Manage Medical Uncertainty? (Thursday, 7pm, Room 1020, Rowe Building) — Dr. Harriet A. Washington will talk

Tomorrow

Saxophone Noon Hour (Friday, 11:45am, Strug Concert Hall) — free performance by students from the Fountain School of Performing Arts

Mental Health and Academic Performance in Post-secondary Education: Sociodemographic Risk Factors and Links to Childhood Adversity (Friday, 3:30pm, Life Sciences Centre, Room 5260) — Dr. Rick Ezekiel, Vice-Provost, Student Affairs, Dalhousie University will talk

The Jewish Atlantic: Colonization, Circulation, and ‘Emancipation’, 1650-1830 (Friday, 6pm, Alumni Hall, New Academic Building, University of King’s College) — Prof. Dana Rabin will talk; more info here

Saint Mary’s

Today

New developments in the history of the Maritimes Basin: More than a pinch of salt

(Thursday, 1pm, Science Building, S408) — Prof. John Walden, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, University of Alberta, will talk

Tomorrow

Indigenous Knowledges and Western Astronomy: Indigenizing the Drake Equation (Friday, 3pm, Atrium 101) — Dr. Hilding Neilson will talk

In the harbour

Halifax

05:00: NYK Daedalus, container ship, arrives at Fairview Cove from Saint John

06:00: Oceanex Sanderling, ro-ro container, moves from anchorage to Autoport

07:15: Emerald Princess, cruise ship with up to 3,679 passengers, arrives at Pier 22 from Saint John, on a seven-day roundtrip cruise out of New York

10:00: NYK Remus, container ship, arrives at Fairview Cove from Antwerp

10:15: Nolhanava, ro-ro cargo, arrives at Pier 42 from Saint-Pierre

12:00: Oceanex Sanderling moves to anchorage

12:00: AlgoScotia, oil tanker, moves from Imperial Oil to Bedford Basin anchorage

14:00: Alpine Marina, oil tanker, arrives at Irving Oil from Saint John

16:00: MSC Mexico V, container ship, arrives at Pier 41 from Sines, Portugal

17:00: Skogafoss, container ship, arrives at Pier 42 from Portland

17:00: SLNC Magothy, cargo ship, arrives at Pier 9 from Gdansk, Poland

17:45: Emerald Princess sails for New York

22:30: Skogafoss sails for Reykjavik

Cape Breton

03:30: Rt Hon Paul E Martin, bulker, arrives at Coal Pier (Point Tupper) from Baltimore

06:00: Arcadia, cruise ship with up to 1,904 passengers, arrives at Sydney Marine Terminal from Charlottetown, on a 24-day roundtrip cruise out of Southampton, England

13:30: Maritime Valor, oil tanker, sails from EverWind for sea

15:00: Tamara, oil tanker, arrives Port Hawkesbury anchorage from Djeno offshore platform, Republic of Congo

17:00: Arcadia sails for St. John’s

17:00: Rt Hon Paul E Martin sails for sea

21:00: Algoma Integrity, bulker, moves from Aulds Cove quarry to Pirate Harbour anchorage

21:00: Algoma Value, bulker, moves from Port Hawkesbury anchorage to Aulds Cove quarry

Footnotes

Iris is away this week, and so I am (badly) trying to address subscriber problems and the like. Thanks for your patience as I work through them.