Premier Tim Houston joined Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the families of victims, survivors, and community members in Truro Thursday afternoon for the presentation of the Mass Casualty Commission’s final 3,000-page report and 130 recommendations. The premier’s office issued the following statement:

I have said from the beginning that this process needed to get answers for the families. For almost three years, we have had you in our thoughts and close to our hearts, and we continue to stand with you today. Now, the governments of Nova Scotia and Canada have a responsibility to act and honour the memories of those lost. We need to get this right. All Nova Scotians expect the provincial and federal governments and relevant agencies to learn from these devastating events and make changes so we can prevent something like this from happening again. We must continue to do what we can to help build safer communities.

The following statement was emailed on behalf of Nova Scotia Opposition leader Zach Churchill:

Today is a difficult day for the province. I listened to the report concerning the events of April 2020 alongside the families of the victims. It served as a stark reminder of the profound loss this province experienced… This report represents an important step in our province’s journey to healing from this event. Reflection, accountability, and meaningful change are all important facets in building safe communities.”

NDP leader Claudia Chender also issued a statement in response to the wrap up of the inquiry and its final report:

Today as the Mass Casualty Commission releases its final report and recommendations from the public inquiry, my first thoughts are with the families, communities, and all Nova Scotians who have mourned the deaths of the 22 Nova Scotians killed. As called for in the report, it’s time to re-think policing in Nova Scotia and establish a more collaborative model to ensure public safety. It’s time to take gender-based violence and intimate partner violence more seriously, and it’s time to develop a clear focus on social development that addresses violence prevention and early intervention and provides the support and funding to act as full partners in community safety.

