The Board of Police Commissioners wants to know what the final report from the Mass Casualty Commission means for policing in Halifax.

The commission’s final report, as the Halifax Examiner reported last week, calls for sweeping changes to policing across Canada. And the commission’s recommendations don’t only address the RCMP.

For instance, the MCC recommended the federal government create a new “three-year degree-based model of police education for all police services in Canada.” It also recommended, “The provincial Department of Justice design and provide mandatory standard training in police governance” for police chiefs and commanding officers, civil servants who work on policing, and for police board members.

During its meeting on Monday, Halifax’s board requested a staff report “outlining any major factual findings of the MCC report relevant to the board’s statutory mandate.” The report, to be written by the board’s policy advisor, Josh Bates, will also outline any recommendations from the report “that are within the board’s statutory jurisdiction, either on its own or in tandem with other levels. of government.” And Bates will outline “any other information from the MCC report that the policy advisor considers would be relevant to or helpful for the board in fulfilling its statutory duties and functions.”

Coun. Lindell Smith brought the motion to the board on behalf of Commissioner Harry Critchley, who was absent from Monday’s meeting.

“There’s actually a fair amount that has impacts on us, which is pretty interesting,” Smith said of the report.

“I’m really happy to see that, so I know when you’re going through this, Josh, you’re going to pull out some really good stuff for us.”

Too soon, says chair

Coun. Becky Kent, chair of the board, was concerned the motion was coming too early.

“It’s all relevant, great information, but we just received it, and we all need time to review and digest and absorb,” Kent said.

“We’ll all be months and months, really considering all of the pieces of that report, and we should be. To have [Bates] get started on it without some clarity, comes from us actually finishing at least the executive summary consideration, I think is a little premature.”

Members of the board made reference to a briefing note they already had on the MCC report. It wasn’t made public on the board’s agenda on Monday.

HRM chief administrative officer Cathie O’Toole suggested Bates should work with the municipality’s public safety staff on the report to avoid working in “silos.”

Commissioner Gavin Giles disagreed.

“We’re talking about a level of viewpoint of the reports from the perspective of our agenda, from the perspective of our responsibilities,” Giles said, “and who better to do that but our policy guru, our policy operative?”

Giles rebuked Kent’s concerns, too.

“It’s always a question of what comes first, the chicken or the egg?” Giles said.

“And the suggestion that we should all read the report, or most of the report, or almost all of the report, I think, in order to gain a perspective on how we should instruct somebody who is trained on our behalf and for our purposes to provide policy directives, seems to me to be a bit strange.”

The motion passed unanimously.

Top Mountie in Halifax ‘reading through’ report

Also during Monday’s meeting, Halifax-district RCMP Chief Supt. Jeff Christie told the board he’d downloaded two volumes of the seven-volume report, and he’s “reading through those volumes.”

Christie’s superiors, who received the MCC report 24 hours in advance, have been criticized for not having read even the executive summary or recommendations as of Thursday afternoon.

Christie said the RCMP had been paying attention throughout the MCC.

“We have, for lack of better word, been leaning ahead and forecasting a number of areas which has led to the early adoption of a number of, I will say improvements, or lessons learned from the mass casualty, including alerting,” Christie said.

“We’ll look at each item, each item in the mass casualty report and try and determine, is it within the RCMP’s jurisdiction, or is it within a partner’s jurisdiction, and then try and determine on a case by case basis, what are the steps necessary?”

Chief Dan Kinsella said Halifax Regional Police are “committed to doing our part for the implementation of the report, along with our policing partners.”