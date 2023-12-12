Updated regularly. You’ll find our Long COVID information and resources page here.

The dangers of repeated COVID-19 infections

(December 12, 2023, Morning File by Philip Moscovitch)

Threat of long-term symptoms increases with multiple COVID-19 infections: Statistics Canada report

(December 11, 2023, by Yvette d’Entremont)

More than 75% of Canadians had been infected with virus that causes COVID-19 by March 2023, report finds

(August 15, 2023, by Yvette d’Entremont)

The failures of our political and health care leaders are a feature, not a bug

(July 26, 2023, Commentary by Janice Brown)

Answering questions on COVID-19 boosters, long-COVID, masks, and more

(December 20, 2022, by Yvette d’Entremont)

Nova Scotia long COVID clinic struggles to find new doctor as demand for services increases

(November 17, 2022, by Yvette d’Entremont)

Scientists, experts, advocates call on feds to create action plan to address Long COVID

(October 21, 2022, by Yvette d’Entremont)

More than 17 million Canadians were infected with Omicron in just five months, task force finds

(July 6, 2022, by Yvette d’Entremont)

Last week tied the record for weekly COVID deaths in Nova Scotia

(May 20, 2022, Morning File, by Tim Bousquet)

80% of respondents to national survey say long-COVID negatively impacted their brain health

(May 10, 2022, by Yvette d’Entremont)

Researcher in NB launching study to better understand long-COVID in Canadian patients

(March 4, 2022, by Yvette d’Entremont)

Long COVID: “We definitely are waiting for a wave”

(February 15, 2022, by Yvette d’Entremont)

Dr. Lisa Barrett: ‘Every day that we live through this we’re ticking off more immunity’

(January 27, 2022, by Yvette d’Entremont)

COVID really sucks, says person suffering from it

(December 10, 2021, Morning File, by Tim Bousquet)

Review: benefits of vaccinating children against COVID-19 far outweigh the risks

(December 7, 2021, by Yvette d’Entremont)

Province starts online resource for COVID long-haulers

(August 4, 2021, by Yvette d’Entremont)

Hope on the horizon for COVID-19 long haulers

(June 16, 2021, by Yvette d’Entremont)

